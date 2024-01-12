Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Top 5 Copper Stocks on the TSX in 2023

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Gold Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Gold in 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Copper Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Impact Copper in 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Silver Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Silver in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Drilling Confirms Gold System Near Surface at Warrentinna Project, NE Tasmania

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Trading Halt

Galena Mining Limited (ASX: G1A) – Trading Halt

NASDAQ Listing Update

Fireweed Drills Best Intersection to Date at Boundary Zone Comprising 143.95 m at 14.45% Zinc, 1.15% Lead, and 60.0 g/t Silver for a True Width of 50 m

Grid Battery Metals Announces the Fourth Phase of the Nickel Exploration Program in British Columbia

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

RecycLiCo Battery Materials

AMY:CA

Flynn Gold

FG1:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Pampa Metals Finalizes Follow-Up Diamond Drill Program at the Piuquenes Copper-Gold Porphyry Project

Pampa Metals Finalizes Follow-Up Diamond Drill Program at the Piuquenes Copper-Gold Porphyry Project

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIRA)(OTCQB®:PMMCF) is pleased to advise that it has finalized the follow-up diamond drill program designed to demonstrate Piuquenes Central's potential to host an orebody of 1,000 m depth and 300 - 500 m diameter

Follow-Up Diamond Drill Program

Following the optioning of the Piuquenes Porphyry Copper-Gold Project (refer 30 November 2023 News Release), on-site preparatory works for a ~2,500m follow-up diamond drill program to test the depth and lateral extension of known mineralization at Piuquenes Central began on 20 December 2023.

This follow-up program of up to 4 drill holes, including two priority drillholes of ~850 - 900 m depth, will commence in mid-January 2024 and is summarized as follows:
• Hole 1 (REC-01) (refer figure 1) is orientated along a northeast-southwest geological section, proximate to the historical P8A (Inmet) and PIU16-DDH01 (Anglo) drillholes and designed to extend the depth of known mineralization at the southwestern edge of Piuquenes Central porphyry.
• Hole 2 (REC-02) (refer figure 2) is orientated along an east-west section, proximate to the historical P4 and P2 drillholes (Inmet) and designed to test the lateral extension of the mineralized body, primarily along the western edge of the Piuquenes Central porphyry.
• A 3rd and possibly a 4th hole will focus on extending known depth to the northeast and southeast edges of the Piuquenes Central mineral body and seek to validate a potential mineral column of 1,000 m depth and 300 - 500 m diameter.

Joseph van den Elsen, the Company's President and CEO, stated: "We are very pleased to have been able to swiftly identify and secure the Piuquenes copper-gold porphyry project and immediately mobilize on the first of an aggressive, multi-campaign exploration program testing its exceptional potential. We look forward to driving significant shareholder value over the short, medium, and long-term as we first test the depth and lateral extension of the reported high-grade intervals of open mineralization (558.2 m @ 0.38% Cu, 0.42 g/t Au & 2.4 g/t Ag (0.73% CuEq)* incl. 130 m @ 0.81% Cu, 0.6 g/t Au & 4 g/t Ag (1.31 % CuEq)* - refer 5 December 2023 News Release) at Piuquenes Central, and thereafter Piuquenes East and other targets from our growing pipeline."

Figures 1 & 2: Piuquenes Central Schematic Cross Sections

The latest Company Presentation can be accessed at https://pampametals.com/investor/.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Joseph van den Elsen | President & CEO

INVESTORS CONTACT
Joseph van den Elsen | President & CEO
Joseph@pampametals.com

ABOUT Pampa Metals

Pampa Metals is a post-discovery copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry exploration company listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE:PM), Frankfurt (FSE:FIRA), and OTC (OTCQB:PMMCD) exchanges.

In November 2023, the Company announced it had entered into an Option and Joint Venture Agreement for the acquisition of an 80% interest in the Piuquenes Copper-Gold Porphyry Project in San Juan Province, Argentina.

Historical intervals of significant copper and gold mineralization at Piuquenes Central (refer 5 December 2023 News Release) include:

  • 413.5 m (167-580.5 m) @ 0.47% Cu and 0.52 g/t Au (0.87% CuEq)*; and
  • 558.2 m (362-920.2 m EOH) @ 0.38% Cu, 0.42 g/t Au and 2.4 g/t Ag (0.73% CuEq)*
    including 130 m (362-492 m) @ 0.81% Cu, 0.6 g/t Au and 4 g/t Ag (1.31 % CuEq)*

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Mario Orrego G. Mr. Orrego G. is a Geologist, a Registered Member of the Chilean Mining Commission and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Orrego G. is a consultant to the Company.

* %CuEq values are calculated based on copper and gold metal prices: Cu = US$3.20/lb, Au = US$1,700/oz and Ag = US$ 20/oz. The formula utilized to calculate %CuEq is: Cu Eq Grade (%) = Cu Head Grade (%) +

pampa metalspm:cccse:pmbase metals investingBase Metals Investing
PM:CC
Pampa Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Pampa Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Pampa Metals

Pampa Metals


Keep reading...Show less
Pampa Metals Maps Second Zone of Porphyry Style Quartz-Vein Stockworks coincident with Geophysical and Geochemical Anomalies at Piuquenes

Pampa Metals Maps Second Zone of Porphyry Style Quartz-Vein Stockworks coincident with Geophysical and Geochemical Anomalies at Piuquenes

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CNSX:PM)(FRA:FIR)(OTCQB:PMMCF) is pleased to advise that it has identified an additional zone of undrilled and outcropping porphyry related quartz-vein stockworks coincident with geophysical and geochemical anomalies at the Piuquenes Porphyry Copper-Gold Project

Piuquenes East Stockwork Zone

Keep reading...Show less
Pampa Metals Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement

Pampa Metals Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIR)(OTCQB:PMMCF) is pleased to announce that it has issued 2,250,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.16 per Unit under the Non-Brokered Private Placement offering (the "Offering") detailed in a December 19, 2023 News Release for gross proceeds of $360,000. Each Unit consists of one fully paid common share and a half share purchase warrant entitling the holder to acquire an additional common share at a price of $0.30 for a period of 3 years after the closing of the Offering

No cash commissions or finder's warrants were paid and all securities issued are subject to a four-month hold period, in accordance with securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange, as applicable.

Keep reading...Show less
Pampa Metals Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date

Pampa Metals Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date

Pampa Metals Corp. ("PMC" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIR)(OTCQB:PMMCF) announces the acceleration of the expiry dates of certain share purchase warrants issued on November 10, 2022 (the "2022 Warrants") and March 2, 2023 (the "2023 Warrants"), and amended to reduce the exercise price to $0.095 and $0.105 in September and October of 2023 respectively (see news releases dated September 22, 2023 and October 23, 2023

In accordance with the policies of the Canadian Stock Exchange ("CSE") the expiry date of the warrants is accelerated if the Company's common shares close at or above $0.125 in the case of the 2022 Warrants and $0.13 in the case of the 2023 Warrants, for a period of at least 10 consecutive trading days in each case. This condition was met on December 14, 2023.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pampa Metals Closes First Tranche of Fully Subscribed Private Placement

Pampa Metals Closes First Tranche of Fully Subscribed Private Placement

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIR)(OTCQB:PMMCF) is pleased to announce that it has issued 7,750,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.16 per Unit under the Non-Brokered Private Placement offering (the "Placement") detailed in an December 19, 2023 News Release for gross proceeds of $1,240,000. Each Unit consists of one fully paid common share and a half share purchase warrant entitling the holder to acquire an additional common share at a price of $0.30 for a period of 3 years after the closing of the Offering

In connection with the Placement, the Company paid total cash commissions of $37,800 and issued 236,250 finder's warrants. Each finder's warrant is exercisable into a common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.30 for a period of 3 years from the date of closing of the Offering.

Keep reading...Show less
Pampa Metals Provides Mobilization Update on Follow-Up Diamond Drill Testing of the Piuquenes Porphyry Copper-Gold Project

Pampa Metals Provides Mobilization Update on Follow-Up Diamond Drill Testing of the Piuquenes Porphyry Copper-Gold Project

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIR)(OTCQB:PMMCF) is pleased to advise that preparatory works for the follow-up diamond drill program designed to test the depth and lateral extension of known mineralization at Piuquenes are advancing, with camp setup and platform preparation nearing completion

Drilling is scheduled to commence in mid-January 2024, with assay results to follow shortly thereafter.

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - CNC

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - CNC

Trading resumes in:

Company: Canada Nickel Company Inc.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Receives Equity Investment from Samsung SDI

Canada Nickel Receives Equity Investment from Samsung SDI

Canada Nickel Company Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

Highlights

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Awalé Announces New Gold Discovery on the Odienné Project

Awalé Announces New Gold Discovery on the Odienné Project

Awalé Resources Limited (TSXV: ARIC) ("Awalé" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a new gold-copper discovery at the BBM Target within the Odienné Project in Côte d'Ivoire. BBM is a significant new greenfield discovery for the Company and has excellent scope for rapid expansion. In addition to the new discovery, further significant results with visible gold have been returned for the Charger Target and new mineralization from the first two scout holes at the Lando Target, which lies 10km NW of the new BBM discovery and is associated with the same mineralized corridor (Figures 1 and 2).

BBM Discovery Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grid Battery Metals Provides a Financial Update

Grid Battery Metals Provides a Financial Update

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - January 11, 2024 - Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid Battery") ( TSXV:CELL ) ( OTC:EVKRF ) ( FRA:NMK2 ) is pleased to announce that it has recently completed the sale of 100% of its holdings in Surge Battery Metals Inc. ("Surge") ( TSXV: NILI, OTC: NILIF ) for total net proceeds of over CAD$5 million to add to the Company's treasury.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SKRR Exploration Inc. Amends Definitive Option Agreement with F3 Uranium Corp. for the Clearwater West Project, Saskatchewan

SKRR Exploration Inc. Amends Definitive Option Agreement with F3 Uranium Corp. for the Clearwater West Project, Saskatchewan

SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") announces that it has entered into an amendment agreement (the " Amendment Agreement ") dated January 8, 2024 in respect of the option agreement (the " Option Agreement ") dated May 25, 2023 (the " Effective Date ") with F3 Uranium Corp. (TSXV: FUU) (" F3 ") to acquire up to a 70% interest in the Clearwater West Property (see SKRR news release dated May 26, 2023 ). The Clearwater West Property is comprised of 3 contiguous mineral claims totaling 11,786 hectares, located ~20km outside the edge and in the south-west area of the Athabasca Basin.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Northern Dynasty: Pebble Responds to US Supreme Court Decision to Deny Alaska's Petition

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company") reports that the US Supreme Court has denied Alaska's petition to review its claims that the EPA veto of the Pebble Project was illegal. John Shively, CEO of its 100%-owned U.S.-based subsidiary Pebble Limited Partnership ("Pebble Partnership" or "PLP") made the following statement regarding the decision

"While it is a disappointing decision, it is important to note that this is not a comment on the arguments put forward by the state. We have long stated our belief that the EPA has acted outside of its regulatory authority and that remains our position today. The legal issues raised by the state will now work their way through the federal courts. We will also evaluate our legal options in contesting the extraordinary steps the EPA has taken to preemptively stop the Pebble Project. Pebble is an important project for Alaska and the nation. It could create jobs for Alaskans, provide an economic catalyst for the state and provide a much-needed source of critical minerals for the long-term safety and security of the United States."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pampa Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Pampa Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

QX Resources: Tier 1 Lithium Assets in the US and Australia Supporting the EV Value Chain

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - CNC

Canada Nickel Receives Equity Investment from Samsung SDI

Heliostar Metals Files Mineral Resource Update Technical Report for the Ana Paula Project

Related News

Lithium Investing

QX Resources: Tier 1 Lithium Assets in the US and Australia Supporting the EV Value Chain

Gold Investing

Heliostar Metals Files Mineral Resource Update Technical Report for the Ana Paula Project

Resource Investing

More Lithium-Bearing Clays Intersected at Altair Lithium Project, USA

Lithium Investing

Tama Atacama Lithium Project - Exploration Concessions Granted

Resource Investing

MTM Acquires Flash Metals

Tech Investing

Lake Resources NL to Present at Sidoti Virtual Micro Cap Conference

Resource Investing

$7 Million Capital Raise to Accelerate Exploration and Future Project Development

×