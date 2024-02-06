Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Pampa Metals Intersects Thick Supergene Copper Enrichment Blanket and Extends Primary Cu-Au Mineralization to Depth at Piuquenes, San Juan Province, Argentina

Pampa Metals Intersects Thick Supergene Copper Enrichment Blanket and Extends Primary Cu-Au Mineralization to Depth at Piuquenes, San Juan Province, Argentina

Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIR)(OTCQB:PMMCF) is pleased to report that drilling to test for lateral and depth extensions below previous high grade porphyry copper-gold intersections at the Piuquenes Cu-Au porphyry project has successfully intersected wide intervals of both secondary and primary mineralization. Excellent progress is being made and drilling is continuing

Diamond drillhole PIU-01 (refer figure 1), designed to extend Cu-Au mineralization to depth on the southwestern margin of the Piuquenes Central porphyry, intersected a 160m thick zone of supergene copper enrichment between 220m to 380m downhole, coincident and overlapping with primary mineralization from 350 meters. PIU-01 has been plotted to approximately 900 meters downhole depth, with primary mineralization continuing from 350m to the current hole depth of approximately 600m.

An initial batch of core samples have been prepared and dispatched to the ALS laboratory in Mendoza, with first assay results expected shortly.

Joseph van den Elsen, Pampa Metals President and CEO commented: "We are very pleased to have intersected a thick copper supergene enrichment blanket on the first hole of a multi-campaign exploration program testing the Piuquenes Project's exceptional potential. We now eagerly await our first assay results and look forward to driving shareholder value over the short, medium, and long-term as we continue to test the depth and lateral extensions of the previously reported high-grade copper-gold intervals at Piuquenes Central, and thereafter drill testing Piuquenes East and other nearby targets on the property."

A Company Presentation is available at: www.pampametals.com/investor/presentations




Figure 1: Piuquenes Central Schematic Cross Section

Geology and Mineralization - Diamond Drillhole PIU-01

Weak-moderate porphyry A-type quartz stockworks are present from approximately 150 m downhole, increasing in intensity from 220m depth. Supergene copper enrichment is evident from 220m to 380m depth, partially coincident (from 288 m depth) with increasing intensity of porphyry A-type quartz vein stockworks and evidence of intermineral potassic alteration. A narrow zone of copper oxides is observed from 220 - 229 meters downhole.

Dense porphyry A-type quartz vein stockworks with chalcopyrite and traces of disseminated bornite mineralization hosted in potassic altered diorite porphyry were intersected from 350m to the current downhole depth of approximately 600 m. Drilling is continuing in strong mineralization.



Image 2: PIU-01 drill core displaying strong Porphyry qtz vein stockworks overprinting potassic altered diorite porphyry intrusion.


ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Joseph van den Elsen | President & CEO

INVESTOR CONTACT
Joseph van den Elsen | Joseph@pampametals.com

ABOUT Pampa Metals

Pampa Metals is a copper-gold-silver-molybdenum porphyry exploration company listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE:PM), Frankfurt (FSE:FIR), and OTC (OTCQB:PMMCF) exchanges.

In November 2023, the Company announced it had entered into an Option and Joint Venture Agreement for the acquisition of an 80% interest in the Piuquenes Copper-Gold Porphyry Project in San Juan Province, Argentina.

Previous intervals of significant copper and gold mineralization at Piuquenes Central (refer 5 December 2023 News Release) include:
• 413.5 m (167-580.5 m) @ 0.47% Cu and 0.52 g/t Au (0.87% CuEq)*; and
• 558.2 m (362-920.2 m EOH) @ 0.38% Cu, 0.42 g/t Au and 2.4 g/t Ag (0.73% CuEq)*
o including 130 m (362-492 m) @ 0.81% Cu, 0.6 g/t Au and 4 g/t Ag (1.31 % CuEq)*

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Mario Orrego G. Mr. Orrego G. is a Geologist, a Registered Member of the Chilean Mining Commission and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Orrego G. is a consultant to the Company.

* %CuEq values are calculated based on copper and gold metal prices: Cu = US$3.20/lb, Au = US$1,700/oz and Ag = US$ 20/oz. The formula utilized to calculate %CuEq is: Cu Eq Grade (%) = Cu Head Grade (%) +

Pampa MetalsPM:CCCSE:PMBase Metals Investing
PM:CC
Pampa Metals
The Conversation (0)
Pampa Metals

Pampa Metals


Pampa Metals Announces Warrant Exercise

Pampa Metals Announces Warrant Exercise

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIR)(OTCQB:PMMCF) is pleased to advise that a total of 7,105,586 share purchase warrants issued on November 10, 2022 (the "2022 Warrants") and March 2, 2023 (the "2023 Warrants"), have been exercised, realizing gross proceeds of $729,741.2022 and 2023 Warrants

The exercise price of 1,708,588 2022 Warrants and 5,857,734 2023 Warrants (7,566,322 total) was reduced to $0.095 and $0.105 in September and October of 2023 respectively (see news releases dated September 22, 2023 and October 23, 2023) and, in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Stock Exchange ("CSE"), the expiry date accelerated upon the Company's common shares closing at or above $0.125 in the case of the 2022 Warrants and $0.13 in the case of the 2023 Warrants, for a period of at least 10 consecutive trading days. This condition was met on December 14, 2023, and as a result, the expiry date of the 2022 Warrants and the 2023 Warrants outstanding was accelerated to January 23, 2024.

Pampa Metals Commences Diamond Drill Program at the Piuquenes Copper-Gold Porphyry Project

Pampa Metals Commences Diamond Drill Program at the Piuquenes Copper-Gold Porphyry Project

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIRA)(OTCQX:PMMCF) is pleased to advise that follow-up diamond drill testing at the Piuquenes Copper-Gold Porphyry project has commenced. The primary objectives of the program are to test the depth and lateral extension of the high-grade intervals of open mineralization at Piuquenes Central, and its potential to host an orebody of 1,000 m depth and 300 - 500 m diameter

Follow-Up Diamond Drill Program

Pampa Metals Finalizes Follow-Up Diamond Drill Program at the Piuquenes Copper-Gold Porphyry Project

Pampa Metals Finalizes Follow-Up Diamond Drill Program at the Piuquenes Copper-Gold Porphyry Project

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIRA)(OTCQB®:PMMCF) is pleased to advise that it has finalized the follow-up diamond drill program designed to demonstrate Piuquenes Central's potential to host an orebody of 1,000 m depth and 300 - 500 m diameter

Follow-Up Diamond Drill Program

Pampa Metals Maps Second Zone of Porphyry Style Quartz-Vein Stockworks coincident with Geophysical and Geochemical Anomalies at Piuquenes

Pampa Metals Maps Second Zone of Porphyry Style Quartz-Vein Stockworks coincident with Geophysical and Geochemical Anomalies at Piuquenes

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CNSX:PM)(FRA:FIR)(OTCQB:PMMCF) is pleased to advise that it has identified an additional zone of undrilled and outcropping porphyry related quartz-vein stockworks coincident with geophysical and geochemical anomalies at the Piuquenes Porphyry Copper-Gold Project

Piuquenes East Stockwork Zone

Pampa Metals Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement

Pampa Metals Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIR)(OTCQB:PMMCF) is pleased to announce that it has issued 2,250,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.16 per Unit under the Non-Brokered Private Placement offering (the "Offering") detailed in a December 19, 2023 News Release for gross proceeds of $360,000. Each Unit consists of one fully paid common share and a half share purchase warrant entitling the holder to acquire an additional common share at a price of $0.30 for a period of 3 years after the closing of the Offering

No cash commissions or finder's warrants were paid and all securities issued are subject to a four-month hold period, in accordance with securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange, as applicable.

Pampa Metals
×