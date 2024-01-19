Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top Stories This Week: Gold Rises on Middle East Tensions, Uranium Price Hits Triple Digits

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Copper Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Impact Copper in 2024

Uranium Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Impact Uranium in 2024

Top 5 Canadian Uranium Stocks in 2023

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs

5 Artificial Intelligence ETFs

Trending Press Releases

Drilling Confirms Gold System Near Surface at Warrentinna Project, NE Tasmania

FPX Nickel Announces $14.4 Million Strategic Equity Investment from Major Global Nickel Producer Sumitomo Metal Mining

Heliostar Metals Files Mineral Resource Update Technical Report for the Ana Paula Project

Large Scale Uranium Project Secured in Canada

QX Resources: Tier 1 Lithium Assets in the US and Australia Supporting the EV Value Chain

Canada Nickel Receives Equity Investment from Samsung SDI

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Canada Nickel

CNC:CA

FPX Nickel

FPX:CA

Siren Gold

SNG:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Graphite Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Pampa Metals Commences Diamond Drill Program at the Piuquenes Copper-Gold Porphyry Project

Pampa Metals Commences Diamond Drill Program at the Piuquenes Copper-Gold Porphyry Project

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIRA)(OTCQX:PMMCF) is pleased to advise that follow-up diamond drill testing at the Piuquenes Copper-Gold Porphyry project has commenced. The primary objectives of the program are to test the depth and lateral extension of the high-grade intervals of open mineralization at Piuquenes Central, and its potential to host an orebody of 1,000 m depth and 300 - 500 m diameter

Follow-Up Diamond Drill Program

The follow-up program consists of up to 4 diamond drill holes, including two priority drillholes of ~850 - 900 m depth, is summarized as follows:

  • Hole 1 (REC-01) (refer figure 1) is orientated along a northeast-southwest geological section, proximate to the historical P8A (Inmet) and PIU16-DDH01 (Anglo) drillholes and designed to extend the depth of known mineralization at the southwestern edge of Piuquenes Central porphyry.
  • Hole 2 (REC-02) (refer figure 2) is orientated along an east-west section, proximate to the historical P4 and P2 drillholes (Inmet) and designed to test the lateral extension of the mineralized body, primarily along the western edge of the Piuquenes Central porphyry.
  • A 3rd and possibly a 4th hole will focus on extending known depth to the northeast and southeast edges of the Piuquenes Central mineral body and seek to validate a potential mineral column of 1,000 m depth and 300 - 500 m diameter.

Joseph van den Elsen, the Company's President and CEO, stated: "We are pleased to have swiftly commenced the first of an aggressive, multi-campaign exploration program testing the Piuquenes Project's exceptional potential. We now look forward to driving significant shareholder value over the short, medium, and long-term as we first test the depth and lateral extension of the reported high-grade intervals of open mineralization at Piuquenes Central (558.2 m @ 0.38% Cu, 0.42 g/t Au & 2.4 g/t Ag (0.73% CuEq)* incl. 130 m @ 0.81% Cu, 0.6 g/t Au & 4 g/t Ag (1.31 % CuEq)* - refer 5 December 2023 News Release), and thereafter Piuquenes East and other targets from our growing pipeline."

Figures 1 & 2: Piuquenes Central Schematic Cross Sections

Piuquenes Porphyry Copper-Gold Project

The Piuquenes Project consists of nine mining titles that cover an area of ~1,880 ha in the San Juan Province of Argentina, adjacent (to the north) with the Altar copper-gold porphyry project (Aldebaran Resources Inc.) and approximately 190 km west of the city of San Juan. Other large porphyry copper projects in the San Juan Miocene porphyry belt include, El Pachón (Glencore), approximately 30 km to the south, the operating Los Pelambres copper mine (60% Antofagasta plc) in Chile, and Los Azules (McEwen Mining) 50 km to the northeast.

The first evidence of copper oxides at Piuquenes was reported in 1970 by MInera Aguilar, who subsequently completed the first exploration program between 1973-1975. Between 1995 and 1997, Inmet Mining Corporation (IMC) completed a heli-magnetic/radiometric survey, surface geology, rock and soil geochemistry, ground magnetics, PD-IP and eight diamond drillholes for a total of 1,894.2m. Subsequently, in 2015-2016, Anglo American Argentina (AAA) completed detailed 1:2,500 geology and geochemistry, 17.8 km of gDAS24 deep 3D PD-IP/NSMT and a single 920.2 m diamond drill hole.

Since its discovery, the Piuquenes Copper-Gold porphyry has until now remained privately held.

Inmet Mining Corporation's (IMC, subsequently acquired by First Quantum in 2013) 8 diamond drill holes for a total of 1,894.2m intersected significant copper and gold mineralization including:

  • 413.5 m (167-580.5 m) @ 0.47% Cu and 0.52 g/t Au (0.87% CuEq)*;
  • 67.5 m (207-274.5 m) @ 0.63% Cu and 0.51 g/t Au (1.02% CuEq)*; and
  • 158 m (3-161 m) @ 0.32% Cu and 0.6 g/t Au (0.78% CuEq)*.

In November 2023, Pampa Metals assayed and re-logged Anglo-American's 2016 diamond borehole of 920.2 m length which had crossed the mineral zones previously drilled by Inmet Mining Corporation (IMC). These results were reported in a 5 December 2023 News Release and included:

- 558.2 m (362-920.2 m EOH) @ 0.38% Cu & 0.42 g/ Au & 2.4 g/t Ag (0.73% CuEq)*

Including:

- 130 m (362-492 m) @ 0.81% Cu & 0.6 g/t Au & 4 g/t Ag (1.31 % CuEq)*.

Piuquenes East Stockwork Zone

Since optioning the Piuquenes Porphyry Copper-Gold Project (refer 30 November 2023 News Release) Pampa Metals has completed a comprehensive review of the project's technical data.

This review, complemented by Pampa Metals' recent drillcore re-logging, field validation and preparatory works for follow-up drilling, has led to the identification of three additional areas of undrilled porphyry intrusives at the Piuquenes Project (refer Figure 3).

One of these zones, referred to as the Piuquenes East prospect, is located immediately proximate to the mineralized Altar North Porphyry held by Aldebaran Resources.

The Piuquenes East prospect is characterized by outcrops of sinuous and banded dark gray quartz veinlets covering an area of 100 x 200m hosted within an altered intermineral porphyry. Alteration is typical of that commonly observed in the epithermal-porphyry transition zone of fully preserved, high level porphyry systems. The mapped stockwork zone is associated with a 400 x 300 m copper-gold soil-rock geochemical anomaly, and co-incident intermediate chargeability and intermediate-high resistivity anomalies in Electrical (IP) Geophysics.

Figure 3: Piuquenes - Altar Porphyry Cluster

Figure 4: Major Copper Projects in San Juan, Argentina

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Joseph van den Elsen | President & CEO

INVESTORS CONTACT
Joseph van den Elsen | President & CEO
Joseph@pampametals.com

ABOUT Pampa Metals

Pampa Metals is a post-discovery copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry exploration company listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE:PM), Frankfurt (FSE:FIRA), and OTC (OTCQB:PMMCD) exchanges.

In November 2023, the Company announced it had entered into an Option and Joint Venture Agreement for the acquisition of an 80% interest in the Piuquenes Copper-Gold Porphyry Project in San Juan Province, Argentina.

Historical intervals of significant copper and gold mineralization at Piuquenes Central (refer 5 December 2023 News Release) include:
• 413.5 m (167-580.5 m) @ 0.47% Cu and 0.52 g/t Au (0.87% CuEq)*; and
• 558.2 m (362-920.2 m EOH) @ 0.38% Cu, 0.42 g/t Au and 2.4 g/t Ag (0.73% CuEq)*
including 130 m (362-492 m) @ 0.81% Cu, 0.6 g/t Au and 4 g/t Ag (1.31 % CuEq)*

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Mario Orrego G. Mr. Orrego G. is a Geologist, a Registered Member of the Chilean Mining Commission and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Orrego G. is a consultant to the Company.

* %CuEq values are calculated based on copper and gold metal prices: Cu = US$3.20/lb, Au = US$1,700/oz and Ag = US$ 20/oz. The formula utilized to calculate %CuEq is: Cu Eq Grade (%) = Cu Head Grade (%) +

Pampa MetalsPM:CCCSE:PMBase Metals Investing
PM:CC
Pampa Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Pampa Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Pampa Metals

Pampa Metals


Keep reading...Show less
Pampa Metals Finalizes Follow-Up Diamond Drill Program at the Piuquenes Copper-Gold Porphyry Project

Pampa Metals Finalizes Follow-Up Diamond Drill Program at the Piuquenes Copper-Gold Porphyry Project

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIRA)(OTCQB®:PMMCF) is pleased to advise that it has finalized the follow-up diamond drill program designed to demonstrate Piuquenes Central's potential to host an orebody of 1,000 m depth and 300 - 500 m diameter

Follow-Up Diamond Drill Program

Keep reading...Show less
Pampa Metals Maps Second Zone of Porphyry Style Quartz-Vein Stockworks coincident with Geophysical and Geochemical Anomalies at Piuquenes

Pampa Metals Maps Second Zone of Porphyry Style Quartz-Vein Stockworks coincident with Geophysical and Geochemical Anomalies at Piuquenes

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CNSX:PM)(FRA:FIR)(OTCQB:PMMCF) is pleased to advise that it has identified an additional zone of undrilled and outcropping porphyry related quartz-vein stockworks coincident with geophysical and geochemical anomalies at the Piuquenes Porphyry Copper-Gold Project

Piuquenes East Stockwork Zone

Keep reading...Show less
Pampa Metals Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement

Pampa Metals Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIR)(OTCQB:PMMCF) is pleased to announce that it has issued 2,250,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.16 per Unit under the Non-Brokered Private Placement offering (the "Offering") detailed in a December 19, 2023 News Release for gross proceeds of $360,000. Each Unit consists of one fully paid common share and a half share purchase warrant entitling the holder to acquire an additional common share at a price of $0.30 for a period of 3 years after the closing of the Offering

No cash commissions or finder's warrants were paid and all securities issued are subject to a four-month hold period, in accordance with securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange, as applicable.

Keep reading...Show less
Pampa Metals Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date

Pampa Metals Announces Acceleration of Warrant Expiry Date

Pampa Metals Corp. ("PMC" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIR)(OTCQB:PMMCF) announces the acceleration of the expiry dates of certain share purchase warrants issued on November 10, 2022 (the "2022 Warrants") and March 2, 2023 (the "2023 Warrants"), and amended to reduce the exercise price to $0.095 and $0.105 in September and October of 2023 respectively (see news releases dated September 22, 2023 and October 23, 2023

In accordance with the policies of the Canadian Stock Exchange ("CSE") the expiry date of the warrants is accelerated if the Company's common shares close at or above $0.125 in the case of the 2022 Warrants and $0.13 in the case of the 2023 Warrants, for a period of at least 10 consecutive trading days in each case. This condition was met on December 14, 2023.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pampa Metals Closes First Tranche of Fully Subscribed Private Placement

Pampa Metals Closes First Tranche of Fully Subscribed Private Placement

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIR)(OTCQB:PMMCF) is pleased to announce that it has issued 7,750,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.16 per Unit under the Non-Brokered Private Placement offering (the "Placement") detailed in an December 19, 2023 News Release for gross proceeds of $1,240,000. Each Unit consists of one fully paid common share and a half share purchase warrant entitling the holder to acquire an additional common share at a price of $0.30 for a period of 3 years after the closing of the Offering

In connection with the Placement, the Company paid total cash commissions of $37,800 and issued 236,250 finder's warrants. Each finder's warrant is exercisable into a common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.30 for a period of 3 years from the date of closing of the Offering.

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Announces Corporate Updates

Canada Nickel Announces Corporate Updates

Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) has extended the repayment date of the US$12 million loan facility announced September 18, 2023 with Auramet International, Inc. ("Auramet") from January 18, 2024 to February 16, 2024 . The loan will carry an interest rate of 1.25% per month for the extension period.

Canada Nickel Company Inc. logo (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

Canada Nickel has also entered into seven purchase and sale agreements with arm's length vendors pursuant to which the Company has agreed to acquire mining claims in the Timmins, Ontario region in exchange for the issuance by the Company of an aggregate of 723,000 common shares of the Company and the payment by the Company of an aggregate of $67,760 in cash. Under one of the agreements, the Company agreed to grant to the vendor a 2.0% net smelter returns royalty on the applicable claims. The Company has the exclusive option at any time until the property enters into commercial production to repurchase one quarter of the royalty (being a 0.5% net returns interest) from the vendor for $1,000,000 . Under four other agreements, the Company agreed to grant to the vendors thereunder royalties equaling a 2.0% net returns interest on the applicable claims. The Company has the exclusive option at any time and from time to time to repurchase one half of each such royalty (being a 1.0% net returns interest) from the vendors for a cash purchase price of $1,000,000 per royalty.

Canada Nickel has further agreed to issue 100,000 common shares to Taykwa Tagamou Nation ("TTN") pursuant to the terms of the exploration agreement between Canada Nickel and TTN (the "TTN Exploration Agreement") and 100,000 common shares to Apitipi Anicinapek Nation ("AAN") pursuant to the terms of the exploration agreement between Canada Nickel and AAN (together with the TTN Exploration Agreement, the "Exploration Agreements"), in each case in respect of the Company's regional properties surrounding its Crawford project. The Exploration Agreements continue important relationships through which Canada Nickel recognizes and respects the Aboriginal and Treaty rights of TTN and AAN while engaged in exploration activities on the Company's properties. The Exploration Agreements also each provide for the Company to make certain cash payments to TTN and AAN based on the cost of the Company's exploration program on the subject properties.

Each of the foregoing issuances of common shares are subject to the prior approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, and the shares will be subject to a four-month hold period under Canadian securities laws from the date of the respective issuances.

The Company also wishes to confirm that, in connection with the private placement of flow-through units announced in the Company's news release dated January 2, 2024 , the Company has agreed to pay each of Scotiabank and Deutsche Bank a cash fee of $520,380 (being an amount equal to 1.5% of the gross proceeds of the offering).

About Auramet

Auramet is one of the largest physical precious metals merchants in the world with over US$20 billion in annual revenues and which provides a full range of services to all participants in the precious metals supply chain. Auramet is a private company established in 2004 by seasoned professionals who have assembled a global team of industry specialists with over 350 years combined industry experience. Their business consists of three main activities: physical metals trading, metals merchant banking (including direct lending) and project finance advisory services. The company has built a consistently successful and prominent franchise in the metals space on the back of an experienced management team that has proven to be innovative and capable of delivering the highest quality service to participants in the sector. In fiscal year 2022 it purchased over 5 million ounces of gold, 78 million ounces of silver and 3.9 million ounces of PGMs, and has provided term financing facilities in excess of US$1 billion to date. Auramet is looking to grow its capital investment business in equity, royalties and streams in the precious metals and battery-related metals mining space. Auramet is proud to have been awarded a Gold Medal for its ESG commitment by EcoVadis, the most trusted provider of ESG ratings with a network of more than 90,000 rated companies. For more information on Auramet, please visit www.auramet.com .

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless-steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel™, NetZero Cobalt™ and NetZero Iron™ and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins - Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com .

For further information, please contact:

Mark Selby
CEO
Phone: 647-256-1954
Email: info@canadanickel.com

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the expected use of proceeds of the loan, the closing of the transactions described herein, the receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approvals in respect thereof, the ability of the Company to advance permitting and detailed engineering activities, and statements relating to the Company's operations a goals. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Canada Nickel to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: the actual results of development activities; project delays; inability to raise the funds necessary to complete development; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future prices of metals or project costs could differ substantially and make any commercialization uneconomic; availability of alternative nickel sources or substitutes; actual nickel recovery; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in applicable laws; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents, labour disputes, the availability and productivity of skilled labour and other risks of the mining industry; political instability, terrorism, insurrection or war; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, necessary permitting or in the completion of development or construction activities; mineral resource estimates relating to the Company's Crawford project could prove to be inaccurate for any reason whatsoever; additional but currently unforeseen work may be required to advance to the feasibility stage; and even if the Company's Crawford project goes into production, there is no assurance that operations will be profitable. Although Canada Nickel has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and Canada Nickel disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canada-nickel-announces-corporate-updates-302039473.html

SOURCE Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2024/19/c8194.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian North Resources Inc. to Attend the 2024 Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

Canadian North Resources Inc. to Attend the 2024 Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

Canadian North Resources Inc. (TSXV: CNRI) (OTCQX: CNRSF) (FSE: EO0) (FSE: E-O-zero) ("the Company") is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (the "VRIC") in Vancouver on January 21-22, 2024.

Having served as the focal point for junior mining investment in Canada for a quarter-century, the VRIC consistently draws over 5,000 mining investors yearly. The event will showcase more than 300 investment opportunities within the mining industry, spanning from early-stage exploration to advanced-producing mines.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Los Andes Copper Ltd. Announces Issuance of Stock Options to Management

Los Andes Copper Ltd. Announces Issuance of Stock Options to Management

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") announces the issuance of a total of 40,000 options to management of the Company in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan. In line with the progress of the Company's Vizcachitas project, the options are exercisable at a price of $15.00 and have an expiration date of December 30, 2026.

Santiago Montt, CEO of Los Andes, commented: "The delivery of the Pre-Feasibility Study in 2023, which demonstrated a technically and economically robust project as well as highlighting a number of potential optimisations, was a major milestone for the Company.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Announces Results from 19,000 metre Drill Program at Cangrejos; Including 85 metres Grading 2.42 g/t Gold Equivalent from Surface and Open to Depth

Highlights from 7,800 metre diamond hole (35-151 metres) Resource Conversion Drill Program:

  • Hole C23-265: 2.47 g/t gold equivalent over 85 metres from surface to end of hole.
  • Hole C23-302: 1.75 g/t gold equivalent over 113 metres from 2 metres to end of hole.
  • Hole C23-317: 1.86 g/t gold equivalent over 96 metres from surface to end of hole.
  • Highest gold assay ever on the project in hole C23-253, 2 metres from 40 to 42 metres grading 580 g/t Au.

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQX: LMGDF) (the "Company" or "Lumina") is pleased to announce results from the 2023 Phase 1 mining resource conversion drilling campaign in support of the ongoing Feasibility Study ("FS") at its Cangrejos Project (the "Project") in Ecuador . Resource drilling comprised part of a larger drill campaign at the Cangrejos and Gran Bestia deposits which also included, metallurgical samples and geotechnical holes with subsequent hydrogeological testing in support of pit slope design. The 2023 drill program at the Project is summarized below in Table 1.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Atico Reports 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Production Results

Atico Reports 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Production Results

Atico Mining Corporation (the "Company" or "Atico") (TSX.V: ATY | OTCQX: ATCMF) is pleased to announce operating results for the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2023 from its El Roble mine. Production totaled 4.37 million pounds of copper with 2,578 ounces of gold for the fourth quarter ("Q4 2023") and 13.24 million pounds of copper with 10,149 ounces of gold in concentrates for the full year 2023.

"Operationally the Company had a challenging first half of the year. The team turned things around in the third quarter and continued to improve all metrics to finish the year delivering just under our production guidance. At the same time, we saw very prospective drill results from our El Roble mine vicinity drill program which could point towards an extension of the current life of mine," said Fernando E. Ganoza, CEO. "In the upcoming year, we continue to have significant milestones ahead of us yet to achieve. In the first half of the new year, our main focus will be on the El Roble mine resource update, completion of the La Plata Feasibility Study and delivering on all requirements to receive the environmental permit for the La Plata project."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Interra Copper Announces Securities for Debt Settlement

Interra Copper Announces Securities for Debt Settlement

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into a securities for debt settlement agreement dated January 15, 2024 (the "Agreement") with a professional advisor of the Company.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has agreed to settle debt in the amount of $34,723.05 through the issuance of 138,892 units (each, a "Unit") at a deemed price of $0.25 per Unit, whereby each Unit shall be comprised of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Share") and one half (1/2) of one (1) Share purchase warrant (each whole, being a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be convertible into an additional Share (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.35 per Warrant Share and will expire on the date that is three (3) years following the date of issuance (the "Expiry Date"). The Expiry Date shall be subject to acceleration where the volume-weighted average trading price of the Company's common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange is equal to or greater than $0.45 for a continuous 30-day period at any time after that date which is 4 months following their date of issue in which case the Expiry Date of the Warrants shall automatically accelerate and the Warrants will expire on that date which is 30 days after the date on which notice of such acceleration event is provided to the holder.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pampa Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Pampa Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Canada Nickel Announces Corporate Updates

Skyharbour Invites the Investment Community to the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference on January 21st & 22nd at the Vancouver Convention Centre

ALX Resources Corp. Receives Results from ZTEM Airborne Electromagnetic Survey at the Hook-Carter Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Canada Silver Announces Effective Date of Name Change to "NORD PRECIOUS METALS MINING INC."

Related News

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Invites the Investment Community to the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference on January 21st & 22nd at the Vancouver Convention Centre

Battery Metals Investing

ALX Resources Corp. Receives Results from ZTEM Airborne Electromagnetic Survey at the Hook-Carter Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Battery Metals Investing

Canada Silver Announces Effective Date of Name Change to "NORD PRECIOUS METALS MINING INC."

Battery Metals Investing

Canada Silver Announces Effective Date of Name Change to Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.

Vanadium Investing

Court Approves Scheme of Arrangement

Resource Investing

Quarterly Cash Flow Report December 2023

Resource Investing

Investing News Network to Attend the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference 2024

×