Astral Resources

Outstanding New High-Grade Hits Extend Kamperman Strike Length to 350 Metres

Recent RC drilling at Kamperman has successfully in-filled the Prospect to the south and extended the known mineralised strike by a further 100 metres to the north.

Astral Resources NL (ASX: AAR)(Astral or the Company) is pleased to report assay results from the remaining 15 holes of a recently completed 19-hole RC drilling program at the Kamperman Prospect, part of its 100%-owned Feysville Gold Project (Feysville), located approximately 14km south of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia (Figure 1).

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Assay results received from the remaining 15 holes of a 19-hole/2,459 metre Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling program at the Kamperman Prospect (Feysville Gold Project), with best results including:
    • 13 metres at 3.95g/t Au from 35 metres including 1 metre at 45.6g/t Au from 41 metres in FRC279;
    • 24 metres at 2.67g/t Au from 49 metres including 1 metre at 31.7g/t Au from 59 metres in FRC272;
    • 15 metres at 3.12g/t Au from 23 metres including 1 metre at 13.9g/t Au from 24 metres in FRC271;
    • 33 metres at 1.21g/t Au from 31 metres in FRC273;
    • 1 metre at 5.25g/t Au from 83 metres and 5 metres at 5.94g/t Au from 90 metres including 2 metres at 12.7g/t Au from 90 metres in FRC280;
    • 5 metres at 3.11g/t Au from 73 metres including 1 metre at 10.7g/t Au from 73 metres in FRC270;
    • 14 metres at 1.09g/t Au from 21 metres and 12 metres at 0.87g/t Au from 40 metres in FRC276;
    • 5 metres at 2.02g/t Au from 157 metres to bottom-of-hole in FRC278; and
    • 3 metres at 2.59g/t Au from 33 metres and 3 metres at 1.97g/t Au from 79 metres in FRC281.
  • Extensional drilling has successfully increased the strike length of the Kamperman Prospect to 350 metres with the mineralisation remaining open to both the north and south.
  • A follow up 2,500 metre RC program is planned at Kamperman to extend the strike length a further 160 metres targeting high-grade shear-hosted gold mineralisation.
  • With 14 of the 19 holes drilled in this latest campaign intersecting significant gold mineralisation, Kamperman continues to advance towards a potentially very valuable source of high-grade satellite ore for the Mandilla Process Plant contemplated in the September 2023 Scoping Study1.

Astral Resources’ Managing Director Marc Ducler said: “This Kamperman Prospect continues to deliver. The results from the remaining 15 holes of the 19-hole RC drill program have now been returned and the program has successfully delivered on both of its key objectives – extending the strike length to the north and in-filling the prospect to the south.

“14 of the 19 RC holes drilled in this latest program returned significant assay results, with this high success rate continuing to demonstrate that Kamperman has the potential to be a meaningful contributor of high-grade satellite ore into the Mandilla process plant contemplated in the September 2023 Scoping Study.

“Following on from the strongly supported capital raising completed in late March 2024, Astral is now well funded to continue on with its aggressive exploration programs, including further drilling at Kamperman.

“A 2,500-metre follow-up RC program is planned to commence this month to further extend known mineralisation at Kamperman beyond the current 350-metres strike length.”

Figure 1 – Mandilla and Feysville Gold Projects location map.

FEYSVILLE GOLD PROJECT

The Feysville Gold Project is located within the north-north-west trending Norseman-Wiluna Greenstone Belt, within the Kambalda Domain of the Archaean Yilgarn Craton.

Feysville hosts a Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of 3Mt at 1.3g/t Au for 116koz of contained gold2 at the Think Big deposit, providing a foundation to potentially become a source of satellite ore feed to a future operation based on the Company’s flagship Mandilla Gold Project.

Significant gold and nickel mineralisation occurs throughout the belt, including world-class deposits such as the Golden Mile Super Pit in Kalgoorlie owned by Northern Star Limited (ASX:NST) and the St Ives Gold Mine south of Kambalda owned by Gold Fields Limited.

Locally, Feysville has been interpreted to contain upthrust ultramafics, emplaced within a sequence of volcanic sediments (the Black Flag sediment group), granitic intrusions, mafic basalts, gabbro and andesite.

A map identifying tenements and deposits/prospects on local area geology is set out in Figure 2.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Astral Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Flynn Gold

Partially Underwritten Renounceable Rights Issue to Raise up to $2.5 Million

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it is undertaking a one-for-two renounceable rights issue (“Rights Issue”) at 3 cents per share to raise up to approximately $2.5 million (before costs). For every two new shares subscribed, eligible shareholders will receive one free attaching new option with an exercise price of 7.5 cents and expiring 30 months from the date of issue. The Company will apply for the quotation of the new options on the ASX.

Flynn Gold

Rights Issue Prospectus

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) has released its Prospectus announcement.
Gold coin stacks with up arrow.

Gold Price Reaches New All-time High of Over US$2,300, Experts Say it's Not Done

The gold spot price hit another record high, touching US$2,313.50 per ounce on Wednesday (April 3).

Ongoing tensions in the Middle East and elsewhere, plus growing expectations that the US Federal Reserve is on track to cut interest rates in the second half of the year, are providing bullish momentum for the gold market.

This latest surge represents a continuation of a week-long rally stoked by fresh economic data.

Steppe Gold

Steppe Gold


Spartan Resources

Spartan Resources


NOVAGOLD Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Committed to Advancing Donlin Gold to Full Feasibility Study

Extensive Engagement Reinforcing and Deepening Donlin Gold's Social License

