Outstanding New High-Grade Hits Extend Kamperman Strike Length to 350 Metres

Recent RC drilling at Kamperman has successfully in-filled the Prospect to the south and extended the known mineralised strike by a further 100 metres to the north.
Astral Resources NL (ASX: AAR)(Astral or the Company) is pleased to report assay results from the remaining 15 holes of a recently completed 19-hole RC drilling program at the Kamperman Prospect, part of its 100%-owned Feysville Gold Project (Feysville), located approximately 14km south of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia (Figure 1).
HIGHLIGHTS
Astral Resources’ Managing Director Marc Ducler said: “This Kamperman Prospect continues to deliver. The results from the remaining 15 holes of the 19-hole RC drill program have now been returned and the program has successfully delivered on both of its key objectives – extending the strike length to the north and in-filling the prospect to the south.
“14 of the 19 RC holes drilled in this latest program returned significant assay results, with this high success rate continuing to demonstrate that Kamperman has the potential to be a meaningful contributor of high-grade satellite ore into the Mandilla process plant contemplated in the September 2023 Scoping Study.
“Following on from the strongly supported capital raising completed in late March 2024, Astral is now well funded to continue on with its aggressive exploration programs, including further drilling at Kamperman.
“A 2,500-metre follow-up RC program is planned to commence this month to further extend known mineralisation at Kamperman beyond the current 350-metres strike length.”
Figure 1 – Mandilla and Feysville Gold Projects location map.
FEYSVILLE GOLD PROJECT
The Feysville Gold Project is located within the north-north-west trending Norseman-Wiluna Greenstone Belt, within the Kambalda Domain of the Archaean Yilgarn Craton.
Feysville hosts a Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of 3Mt at 1.3g/t Au for 116koz of contained gold2 at the Think Big deposit, providing a foundation to potentially become a source of satellite ore feed to a future operation based on the Company’s flagship Mandilla Gold Project.
Significant gold and nickel mineralisation occurs throughout the belt, including world-class deposits such as the Golden Mile Super Pit in Kalgoorlie owned by Northern Star Limited (ASX:NST) and the St Ives Gold Mine south of Kambalda owned by Gold Fields Limited.
Locally, Feysville has been interpreted to contain upthrust ultramafics, emplaced within a sequence of volcanic sediments (the Black Flag sediment group), granitic intrusions, mafic basalts, gabbro and andesite.
A map identifying tenements and deposits/prospects on local area geology is set out in Figure 2.
This article includes content from Astral Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it is undertaking a one-for-two renounceable rights issue (“Rights Issue”) at 3 cents per share to raise up to approximately $2.5 million (before costs). For every two new shares subscribed, eligible shareholders will receive one free attaching new option with an exercise price of 7.5 cents and expiring 30 months from the date of issue. The Company will apply for the quotation of the new options on the ASX.
Highlights
The Rights Issue is open to all eligible shareholders who have a registered address within Australia or New Zealand, and who hold Shares on the Record Date. The Rights Issue will close on 30 April 2024 (unless extended), and eligible shareholders can apply for shortfall in excess of their entitlement. Shareholders can also trade their rights from 12 April 2024.
The Rights Issue is partially underwritten to $750,000 by Lead Manager and Underwriter Mahe Capital Pty Ltd (ACN 634 087 684) (AFSL 517246). Directors may participate in the Rights Issue to the extent of their entitlement.
Managing Director and CEO, Neil Marston commented,
“In very short time Flynn has advanced its Trafalgar discovery at its Golden Ridge Project in Tasmania from a one-hole intercept to a significant gold system with an open strike length of 400m and open depth of 350m. We are now ready to take the next step …”
This fundraising is a major step forward in the value creation journey for the Company and we look forward to continued shareholder support as we advance our exciting gold projects in northeast Tasmania. Funds will be applied primarily towards additional drilling at our Golden Ridge Project, with the aim of advancing our recent gold discoveries to the next level and delivering value for shareholders.”
Funds raised under the Rights Issue will be applied to exploration activities at the Company’s projects in Tasmania and Western Australia and to working capital requirements including meeting the costs of the Offers.
All New Shares issued will rank equally with existing shares on issue and the Company will apply for quotation of the New Shares and Options.
A prospectus in relation to the Rights Issue was lodged with ASIC on 4 April 2024 and, together with a personalised entitlement acceptance form, will be sent to eligible shareholders shortly after the Record Date.
Eligible shareholders should consider the prospectus in deciding whether to acquire securities under the Rights Issue and will need to follow the instructions on the entitlement and acceptance form that will accompany the prospectus.
This article includes content from Flynn Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
A renounceable pro-rata rights issue offer of one (1) fully paid ordinary new share (New Share) for every two (2) fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) held by shareholders with a registered address in Australia or New Zealand as at the Record Date (Eligible Shareholders) at an issue price of $0.03 (3 cents) per New Share to raise up to approximately $2.46 million before costs.
Every two (2) New Shares will be accompanied by one (1) free-attaching option (New Option), with each New Options with an exercise price of $0.075 (7.5 cents), expiring 30 months from issue and which, upon exercise, entitle the holder to one fully paid ordinary share in the Company.
The offer of New Shares and free-attaching New Options is referred to as the Rights Issue.
The Rights Issue is partially underwritten by Mahe Capital Pty Ltd [ABN 91 634 087 684] [AFSL 517246] (Underwriter) for $750,000 before costs (Underwritten Amount). A summary of the material terms of the Underwriting Agreement between the Company and the Underwriter is set out in Section 1.2.
This Prospectus also contains an offer of up to a maximum of 4,924,227 New Options to the Underwriter (and/or its nominee(s)) as part fees for underwriting the Rights Issue (Underwriter Option Offer).
The Rights Issue and the Underwriter Option Offer are collectively the Offers.
This article includes content from Flynn Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
The gold spot price hit another record high, touching US$2,313.50 per ounce on Wednesday (April 3).
Ongoing tensions in the Middle East and elsewhere, plus growing expectations that the US Federal Reserve is on track to cut interest rates in the second half of the year, are providing bullish momentum for the gold market.
This latest surge represents a continuation of a week-long rally stoked by fresh economic data.
While geopolitical concerns and strong central bank buying have helped put a floor under the gold price, many experts believe it will really start to move once the Fed starts lowering interest rates.
Lobo Tiggre, CEO of IndependentSpeculator.com, told the Investing News Network (INN) in March that he's closely watching the Fed's upcoming rate-cutting cycle, which is likely to be positive for gold.
“That portends very bullish things for not just the metal, but for the associated equities," he said.
Brien Lundin, editor of Gold Newsletter, echoed Tiggre’s sentiment on the impact that the Fed's upcoming turnaround is having on gold. “The big picture is that the market is now trying to price in a Fed pivot,” he said.
However, he noted that expectations keep shifting as to when the Fed's first cut will come, which has caused some volatility in the space. But investors can be rest assured that it will be this year.
“I think the markets are missing the big picture largely, and that’s the fact that the Fed will have to pivot this year because of the cost of servicing the federal debt at these interest rate levels,” Lundin explained. “The Fed will have to pivot and other central banks will follow suit. When that happens gold will do very well.”
Gold appears to be moving in anticipation of a Fed turnaround, and it wasn't dampened by Fed Chair Jerome Powell's Wednesday speech at the Stanford Graduate School of Business. In it, he said that the central bank is in no rush to start easing monetary policy, and will keep looking for inflation to cool further.
“We do not expect that it will be appropriate to lower our policy rate until we have greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably down toward 2%,” he commented. “Given the strength of the economy and progress on inflation so far, we have time to let the incoming data guide our decisions on policy.”
However, Powell did intimate that lowering interest rates is still on the table for 2024. "If the economy evolves broadly as we expect, most (Federal Open Market Committee) participants see it as likely to be appropriate to begin lowering the policy rate at some point this year," he said. As Bart Melek, global head of commodity strategy at TD Securities, noted, that's positive for gold as it means the Fed will cut rates before it's reached its inflation target.
As of Wednesday, CME Group's (NASDAQ:CME) FedWatch tool showed a 98.8 percent likelihood that the Fed will leave rates unchanged in May, and a 61.7 percent probability that it will cut to the 5 to 5.25 percent level in June.
Looking at just how far gold could rise, Chris Blasi, president of Neptune Global, said he thinks the precious metal is in the third leg of a two decade bull market. "This leg is going to show the returns that a lot of people in this community of precious metals investors have been expecting for over a decade," he told INN in an interview.
With the gold price historically high, market participants are hoping much-beleaguered gold equities are next.
Commenting on the wide gap between the yellow metal and gold stock values, Rick Rule, proprietor at Rule Investment Media, told INN, “I have not seen as great a disconnect between the gold price and the gold stocks in my career.” And yet, he believes that “the fact that nobody wants to be in gold equities is their greatest asset.”
Tiggre agrees. “Gold stocks are still not getting any love,” he acknowledged. “Of course, I see that as an opportunity.”
In terms of timing when to get into gold stocks, the experts suggested positioning before the Fed makes its first rate cut. As Lundin pointed out, undervalued gold stocks can be had at bargain prices right now.
“I think the money is going to flow, and I think that will very quickly lead to a big rally in the mining stocks," he said.
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
ATO gold mine in Mongolia
Steppe Gold (TSX:STGO) is a gold producer and precious metals explorer headquartered in Mongolia, with a global resource of 4.5 million ounces (Moz) gold equivalent, a leadership team with a strong track record in resource development, and a capital structure backed by industry leading investors.
The company owns the Altan Tsaagan Ovoo (ATO) and the Uudam Khundii (UK) gold projects, both in Mongolia, and the Tres Cruces gold project in Peru.
Steppe Gold commenced Phase 1 gold production at its 100 percent owned flagship ATO project in April 2020. The asset, which consists of four significant deposits including the high-grade Mungu deposit, has a current resource of more than 1.7 Moz gold equivalent, of which 1.32 Moz will be recovered in 14 years.
In January 2024, Steppe entered into an agreement to acquire Boroo Gold, a leading gold producer in Mongolia, with an average production of 60,000 oz per year with a mine life beyond 2030. Once complete, the acquisition will bring Steppe's Phase 1 annual gold production from 30,000 to 90,000 oz.
ATO's Phase 2 expansion project is fully funded, following a $150-million financing deal with the Trade and Development Bank of Mongolia. Commissioning and production for Phase 2 is expected to begin in the final quarter of 2025. With 1.23 Moz in gold equivalent resource to be recovered over 12 years, this second phase is expected to produce more than 100,000 oz of gold equivalent annually, generating $2.2 billion in revenue.
The UK gold project is a first-of-its-kind joint venture between Steppe Gold and the Bayankhongor Provincial Government, wherein Steppe Gold owns 80 percent of the 14,400-hectare property. Initial results from trenching at the Milky Way and the Altan Soum prospects highlighted a mineralized system of at least 700 meters in length and up to 12 meters wide with individual meter sampling results up to 1.49 grams per ton (g/t) gold, 450 g/t silver, 2.98 percent copper, 3.98 percent lead and 0.31 percent zinc.
Steppe Gold is continuing to assess a number of additional opportunities to acquire exploration licenses and mining projects across Mongolia, led by a management team with a track record of success in the country.
With an eye for opportunities beyond Mongolia, Steppe completed the acquisition of Anacortes Mining in 2023, which positions the company for more growth with the development of the high-grade Tres Cruces oxide project in Peru. The project is located approximately 10 kilometers from the Lagunas Norte mine. Total gold production at Tres Cruces is expected at 481,000 ounces over a 7-year mine life, with a US$158-million after-tax NPV (5 percent) at US$1,700, and after-tax IRR at 30.9 percent.
The multi-phase, 5,493-hectare ATO gold-silver project is located in the Dornod province of eastern Mongolia and fully permitted for 30 years. Steppe Gold commenced gold production at the ATO project in April 2020. The ATO deposit contains mineral reserves of 29.1 Mt at 1.13 g/t gold and 12.42 g/t silver. It contains approximately 1.7 Moz gold equivalent in reserves, of which 1.32 Moz will be recovered over 14 years, including oxide. To date, the mine has produced 100,166 oz of gold and 151,000 oz of silver. Additional exploration programs focusing on oxides are on-going.
Centerra Gold (TSX:CG), the prior operator and owner of the ATO project, spent over US$25 million on exploration, including the completion of 67,000 meters of drilling and 28,421 meters of trenching. Since acquiring the property, Steppe Gold has completed an additional 20,000 meters of drilling.
The Mungu discovery is located northeast of the current resource from the ATO 4 deposit. The discovery is located on a 20-kilometer-long structurally controlled, north-trending, mid-sulfidation epithermal gold-silver system. Steppe Gold believes that the ATO 4 deposit may be semi-continuous to the mineralization at the Mungu discovery. The ATO 4 Deposit currently remains open along strike to the north and at depth.
The 14,397-hectare Uudam Khundii property consists of one exploration license and is located 800 kilometers southwest of Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. The property is an 80/20 joint venture with the Provincial Government of Bayankhongor.
Initial results from 18 trenches for 933 meters at the Milky Way Prospect and the Altan Soum Prospect highlighted a mineralized system of at least 700 meters in length and up to 12 meters wide with individual meter sampling results up to 1.49 g/t gold, 450 g/t silver, 2.98 percent copper, 3.98 percent lead and 0.31 percent zinc.
The property is located between Erdene Resource Development Corporation’s (TSX:ERD) Bayan Khundii gold discovery and the Altan Nar epithermal gold deposits.
Bataa Tumur-Ochir is responsible for new business acquisitions, development, government and community relations and daily operations in Mongolia. He has strong relationships with all levels of government in Mongolia and was recently appointed independent advisor to the Ministry of Mining and Heavy Industry responsible for foreign investment and promotion.
He is currently a director at GCD Mongolia and CEO and executive director of ASX-listed Wolf Petroleum. Under his guidance, Wolf Petroleum was awarded the “Operator of the Year Award” from the Petroleum Authority of Mongolia, and today, Wolf Petroleum is recognized as the fastest-growing petroleum exploration company with the largest petroleum exploration acreage in Mongolia. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and graduate certificates in international business and marketing from Australia and Singapore.
Tumur-Ochir is a founding director of Steppe Gold and he has led the company as CEO since December 2019. He is also now the largest shareholder of the Company, on a partially diluted basis.
Byambatseren Tsogbadrakh is a founding member of Steppe Gold. A Mongolian national, she has held progressively senior positions in the company over the last few years.
Jeremy South has been a director of Steppe Gold since March 2017. He has over 33 years of experience in M&A, capital markets and private equity in Europe, North America and Australia, including senior positions in investment banking at Deutsche Bank, NatWest Markets and Deloitte. For 10 years, he was a Global Leader and Mining M&A Advisor at Deloitte.
Based in Beijing for four years, he advised leading Asian trading houses and financial investors on mining M&A, financing and strategy, and he has worked with some of Asia’s largest companies. He acted as chairman of Aldridge Minerals Inc. up until its recent sale to Trafigura Ventures. South is a chartered accountant and holds a Bachelor of Economics from Monash University (Australia). He holds the ICD.D designation as a graduate of the Institute of Corporate Directors.
Enkhtuvshin Khishigsuren has over 30 years of Mongolian mineral exploration experience. He spent the first 10 to 12 years of his career at Central Geological Expedition doing regional geological mapping in various areas of Mongolia, followed by seven years as senior exploration manager on the exploration of precious metal in Mongolia for Harrods Minerals.
Since 2005, he has been running his own company, Erdenyn Erel, which provides exploration and consulting services to western exploration and mining companies. He is responsible for identifying targets and properties based on his knowledge and experience. His experience has resulted in the discovery of several prospective gold and copper deposits in Mongolia; such as the multimillion-ounce gold deposit Olon Ovoot, the Zuun mod molybdenum porphyry deposit and the Shand copper porphyry deposit. He holds a bachelor's degree in geological exploration from Azerbaijan State University and a Master’s in geological science from Shimane University, Japan.
Patrick Michaels is the Chairman of Zuri-Invest AG and the Chairman of Asty Capital AG in Zurich, Switzerland. He has been involved in numerous financings of gold mines in North America, among others. He is a well-respected financial adviser and fund manager throughout Europe.
Michaels has extensive experience in the fields of mining finance, fund management and asset allocation. He has a background in law and economics and did his training in the areas of private banking and investment research at UBS in Zurich. Additionally, he attended post-graduate courses at the Colorado School of Mines in Golden, Colorado.
Dr. Batjargal Zamba has over 35 years of experience working for the government in Mongolia, dealing with issues of environmental protection and climate change. He was the Minister of the Environment of Mongolia from 1990 to 1996 and Director General of the National Agency for Meteorology, Hydrology and Environmental Monitoring from 1996 to 2001. Dr. Batjargal has experience in working outside of Mongolia due to his engagement in international bi-and multilateral cooperation activities.
He was the Ambassador of Mongolia to Japan from 2001 to 2005. Between 2005 and 2011, he worked in New York as a Representative of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) to the UN. Since 2014, he has served as an independent consultant on climate change and the development of green policy for public institutions and non-profit organizations. He was also an advisor at the Office of the President of the United Nations Environmental Assembly (UNEA) in Ulaanbaatar (2014 to 2016). He received his Ph.D. in physics and mathematics in 1978 from the Hydrometeorological State University, St.Petersburg, Russia.
Batukhuu Budnyam is a successful entrepreneur and financial expert who has extensive experience in the banking and finance sectors in Mongolia. Until recently, Budnyam served as Advisor to Chinggis Khaan Bank. Prior to joining Chinggis Khaan Bank, he was Managing Director of Organic Solutions Mongolia LLC and previous to that, he was Managing Director of MFS Capital LLC. Budnyam is a Mongolian native and speaks fluent English, Russian and German. He has a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from the National University of Mongolia.
Sereenen Jargalan has been a professor at the Mongolian University of Science and Technology since September 2003 and head of the Department of Mineral Exploration since 2011 where she teaches ore geology and metallogeny to bachelors, masters and doctorate students and supervises Ph.D. student research projects. She has a Ph.D. and Master’s in Earth Science from the Institute of Mineralogy, Petrology and Economic Geology at Tohoku University in Japan, focused on petrology of igneous rocks and a Bachelor of Mineral Exploration from the Mongolian Polytechnical University.
She completed postdoctoral work focused on the REE potential in Mongolia at the Mineral Resources Research Group, Institute for Geo-Resources and Environment and the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology, Japan. She has co-authored or contributed to over 50 academic books, articles and other publications. She has been the recipient of numerous academic awards and honors in both Magnolia and Japan.
Steve Haggarty is the Managing Director of Haggarty Technical Services Corporation and a registered member of the Professional Engineers Ontario. He has over 35 years of industrial experience both on-site and at a corporate level, involving several precious metal and copper producers, with a background in project design, commissioning, start-up, metallurgy, process optimization, project management, reclamation and closure.
With a mining career spanning nearly four decades, Haggarty’s industry experience includes 24 years in operations and 14 years in corporate and EPCM-related roles. Most recently, he was Senior Director for the Metallurgy at Barrick Gold Corp. In this role, he was responsible for operational performance improvements, defining GeoMet models, processing strategy and risk mitigation. Haggarty has worked at multiple mine sites around the world, including as General Manager of Barrick Gold’s Veladero heap leach project in Argentina. He is considered a technical leader in heap leach processing, implementation and optimization.
Maria Lerner has operated a private tax accounting firm since 1986 and possesses an expertise in domestic and foreign tax planning, financial forensics, fraud prevention and dispute resolution. She is a certified public accountant, certified financial forensic, certified forensic accountant homeland security level V, and a graduate of the American College of Forensic Examiners. Lerner is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, American College of Forensic Examiners, National Association of Certified Fraud Examiners, Institute of Business Appraisals, National Conference of CPA Practitioners, and National Association of Tax Preparers.
Australia is the second largest producer of gold worldwide, according to the US Geological Survey, and Western Australia (WA) is the dominant player in the nation’s gold market accounting for nearly 70 percent of the total production. Gold mining is the third-largest commodity sector by value in WA, producing nearly 6.9 Moz (or 214 tonnes) in 2022 valued at A$17.8 billion. Eleven of the world’s biggest gold mines are in WA, where Spartan Resources is advancing its flagship Dalgaranga Gold Property.
Formerly known as Gascoyne Resources, Spartan Resources (ASX:SPR) is engaged in the exploration, evaluation and development of gold projects. The company is currently undergoing a pivotal transformation, underpinned by the exceptional high-grade Never Never gold discovery in 2022, less than 1 kilometre from its less-than-5-year-old, existing 2.5-Mtpa carbon-in-leach processing facility in care and maintenance, and the lower grade open pits at Dalgaranga.
Drilling at Never Never has led to the discovery of 721 koz at an average grade of 5.85 g/t gold. Driven by the potential for further resource upgrade, Spartan secured $50 million in funding in February 2023 to support its aggressive exploration program at Never Never. This program, which is intended to last 18 months, is targeting: more than 300 koz reserve at a grade exceeding 4.0 g/t gold; more than 600 koz resource at a grade exceeding 5.0 g/t gold; and the development of a 5-year mine plan capable of generating 130 to 150 koz of gold per annum.
The Dalgaranga property is in proximity to multiple gold-producing projects including Ramelius Resources’ Mt Magnet Project, Musgrave Cue Project, and Westgold Resources’ Tuckabianna gold mill. Historically, Mt Magnet has produced over 6 million ounces since discovery in 1891, which increases confidence in the resource potential of Dalgaranga.
In parallel with the company’s planned exploration program at Never Never, Spartan is progressing with permitting and evaluation of its 244-koz Yalgoo Gold Project, which is expected to provide an important source of ore feed to supplement the high-grade ore from Never Never. In addition, the company owns the 537-koz Glenburgh and Mt Egerton Gold Project in the Gascoyne region, which has the potential to become a second production hub for Spartan Resources.
Spartan Resources’ flagship Dalgaranga Gold Project is located 475 kilometres northeast of Perth and approximately 65 kilometres northwest of Mt Magnet in Western Australia. The Dalgaranga Project includes a fully developed operation comprising a fully established gold mine, a 2.5 Mtpa carbon-in-leach processing facility, modern camp accommodation, and an airstrip.
The Dalgaranga mine produced 71,153 oz in FY 2022 before being placed on care and maintenance in November 2022 to facilitate the implementation of a new strategic and restructuring plan. The new plan is focused on the high-grade Never Never gold deposit discovered in 2022, less than 1 kilometre from the existing 2.5 Mtpa processing facility.
Never Never Gold Deposit is located within the Dalgaranga property immediately to the north of Gilbey’s open pit and within 1 kilometre of the process plant. Never Never is much higher grade than any of the previously defined ore bodies at Dalgaranga and appears to be far more structural, fold and/or shear-hosted as opposed to the more stratigraphic/shale-associated historically defined Gilbey’s series of gold deposits.
The strategy to focus on high-grade Never Never has thus far paid off with drilling defining a mineral resource of 721 koz gold contained within 3.83 Mt at 5.85 g/t. The Never Never gold resource when added to the Dalgaranga Gold project mineral resources brings the total resource to 16.7 Mt at 2.2 g/t gold for 1.18 Moz.
In light of the success of the drilling program, Spartan has expanded its current drill program to 32,000 metres with up to six rigs operating on-site (previously, 25,000 metres with four rigs). The expanded program looks to target extensions of known mineralization, further upgrading the high-grade 721,200 oz mineral resource estimate (MRE) for the Never Never Gold Deposit. The company ultimately aims to deliver a new mine plan to feed the 2.5 Mtpa processing plant for at least five years. The target for the five-year mine plan is to deliver gold production of 130 to 150 koz per annum.
Some of the more significant assay results under the current drill program include:
Notably, in October 2023 Spartan announced a new gold discovery, Patient Wolf, located immediately to the north of Never Never which returned a massive 10 metres at 19.84 g/t gold, including a high-grade zone of 4 metres at 40.15 g/t gold. This new site is located 1,600 metres north of Never Never and 1.9 kilometres from the processing plant.
The company will now accelerate planned resource diamond drilling across multiple high-grade targets, including Never Never, Four Pillars, and West Winds along with a dedicated RC rig at the new Patient Wolf prospect. The ultimate aim is to deliver the scheduled resource update for the project in Q4 2023, which will grow Spartan’s high-grade resource inventory within a 2-kilometre radius of the 2.5-Mtpa Dalgaranga process plant.
Spartan is well-funded to support its drilling programme and develop its five-year mine plan, having secured a $50 million funding package in February 2023, which included a $26.3-million equity raising, a $21.3-million investment from highly respected global resources private equity fund Tembo Capital, and a $2.5-million unsecured loan from existing major shareholder, Delphi.
The Yalgoo Gold Project is located 110 kilometres by road from the Dalgaranga Gold Project and comprises two deposits, namely the Melville deposit and the Applecross deposit, which is adjacent to the northern end of the Melville deposit. The Yalgoo Gold Project hosts a mineral resource of 243,600 oz contained within 5.2 Mt at 1.4 g/t gold. Exploration activity at this project has slowed down with the Never Never deposit at Dalgaranga taking priority as the next source of higher-grade ore.
The Glenburgh Gold Project (Glenburgh, spread over an area of 2,000 square kilometres, is located in the southern Gascoyne region of Western Australia. Glenburgh has a JORC 2012 mineral resource estimate of 16.3 Mt at 1.0 g/t for 510,100 ounces of gold.
Mt Egerton Gold Project is spread over an area of 200 square kilometres and is located in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia. Two known deposits exist at Mt Egerton – Hibernian and Gaffney’s Find – both located within granted mining leases. Mt Egerton hosts a current resource of 27,000 oz of contained gold, with strong growth potential.
Simon Lawson is a professional geoscientist with more than 16 years of operational experience spanning multiple commodities and jurisdictions. He was one of the founders of Northern Star Resources (ASX:NST) and under his leadership transformed the company from a small Western Australian gold miner into a multi-billion dollar global gold mining heavyweight. He has also worked with Firefly Resources Ltd., Superior Gold (TSXV:VSGD) in various senior leadership roles. Lawson brings considerable operational management and technical experience to the board of Spartan and has set in place a firm strategy to take Spartan forward through consistent production, improved cash flows, commercial dealings, and near-term production-focused resource/reserve growth.
Rowan Johnston is a mining engineer (graduating from the West Australian School of Mines) with significant experience as an executive and non-executive director. He is currently interim non-executive chairman of Wiluna Mining Corporation, non-executive director of Kin Mining NL, and has previously been managing director of Excelsior Gold. Johnston has worked and studied in the mining (primarily gold) industry for 40 years throughout Australia and overseas and has experience working for owners, consultants, and contractors. He has worked through several feasibility studies, start-ups, construction, and production.
Hansjoerg Plaggemars is a seasoned professional with experience in structured debt finance, and equity capital markets including capital increases and decreases, restructurings and insolvencies. He has worked as CFO in various industries including software, retail, prefabricated housing and e-commerce. Since 2017, he has set-up his own consultancy firm, Value Consult. Plaggermars currently sits on a number of boards as a non-executive director or supervisory member. He holds a degree in business administration from the University of Bamberg.
David Coyne has over 30 years of experience in the mining, engineering and construction industries, both within Australia and internationally. Prior to joining Spartan, Coyne held senior executive positions with Australia-listed companies Macmahon Holdings, VDM Group, Peninsula Energy, and with unlisted global manganese miner Consolidated Minerals. He has previously served on the boards of listed companies such as Peninsula Energy and BC Iron.
John Hodder is a geologist by background with a B.Sc. in geological sciences and a B.Com. in finance and commerce from the University of Queensland. He also has a master’s in finance from London Business School. He has served as a director of a number of junior mining companies and has significant experience of operating and investing in Africa. He also worked at Suncorp and Solaris as a fund manager focusing on the resource sector managing an index-linked natural resource portfolio of A$1.25 billion.
Tejal Magan is a chartered accountant with over 10 years of experience in the mining, oil and gas, and construction industries, within Australian and internationally listed companies. She has been at Spartan Resources since December 2018. Previously, she worked with Austal, a shipbuilding company, where she held the role of financial controller for the Australian business unit. Before joining Austal, she worked at Cliffs Natural Resources, a global mining company, where she held various roles including accounting and reporting controller, corporate controller, and senior corporate accountant.
Craig Jones is a qualified mining engineer with more than 28 years’ experience in West Australian underground hard-rock mining operations, primarily in operational leadership roles. Prior to joining Spartan, he was the chief executive officer of Poseidon Nickel and previously the chief operating officer for Bellevue Gold, where he played an instrumental role in establishing the restart of the historical operation, leading the feasibility study and forming part of the team that delivered financing of the project. An inclusive and hands on leader, Jones is renowned for building engaged and driven work cultures and for his dedication to working collaboratively across diverse stakeholder groups.
Committed to Advancing Donlin Gold to Full Feasibility Study
Extensive Engagement Reinforcing and Deepening Donlin Gold's Social License
Strong Treasury of $118 Million in Cash and Term Deposits in the First Quarter of 2024
NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. ("NOVAGOLD" or "the Company" (NYSE American, TSX: NG) today released its 2024 first quarter financial results and an update on its Tier One 1 gold development project, Donlin Gold, which NOVAGOLD owns equally with Barrick Gold Corporation ("Barrick").
Details of the financial results for the quarter ended February 29, 2024, are presented in the consolidated financial statements and quarterly report filed on Form 10-Q on April 3, 2024, that is available on the Company's website at www.novagold.com, on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.
In the first quarter of 2024, the following milestones were achieved:
President's Message
Dedicated Efforts to Fund and Advance Donlin Gold's Project Development Work
During the first quarter of 2024, with the support from the owners and the Donlin Gold LLC Board, numerous important activities were conducted. These included, among others, completing the scope of work for resource modelling by a third-party consultant to update the resource model; advancing the metallurgical test work with a pilot plant in Ontario, Canada, to confirm proposed optimizations to the flowsheet, which are expected to conclude later in the year; continuing to plan the regional infrastructure support to streamline the scope of work and identify the optimal path forward; and integrating recent field data in geoscience hydrology to update the groundwater and surface water models, alongside continuous data collection to update source characteristics for closure planning. In addition, an extensive amount of outreach efforts took place in Alaska, in the Y-K region, and in Washington D.C. to support community engagement and permitting efforts that help reinforce our social license. The diligent and highly effective work by the Donlin Gold team, our partners and broader stakeholders are greatly appreciated.
NOVAGOLD remains committed to employing a concerted and inclusive approach to advancing the Donlin Gold project, consistent with our pledges to — and for the benefit of — all shareholders and stakeholders, and especially to fulfilling the strategy that has been pledged time and again by NOVAGOLD: namely, to commence a full bankable Feasibility Study to optimally position the project, setting up a potential positive construction decision when the time is right.
Nurturing Partnerships to Reinforce Donlin Gold's Social License — Engaging Local Communities, Governments, and Native Corporations
Our dedication to the Company's partnerships with Calista and TKC throughout Donlin Gold's project development and permitting processes has been strengthened by decades of steadfast and reliable engagement with the 62 stakeholder communities. The Donlin Gold project is located on private land that is designated by law for mining activities, under the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA) of 1971. The Native Corporations have thus been instrumental in facilitating comprehensive local stakeholder outreach across the Y-K region, as well as government engagement efforts in the broader reaches of Alaska and Washington, D.C.
In the first quarter of 2024, Donlin Gold finalized another Shared Values Statement, bringing the total count to 16. This remarkable accomplishment underscores our commitment to continuous engagement with local communities, strengthening existing long-term relationships, and addressing specific community needs. Furthermore, in partnership with Calista and TKC, Donlin Gold held the first informational meeting for the Subsistence Communications Advisory Committee ("SCAC") in Anchorage this past quarter. All attendees, who hold varying perspectives on the Donlin Gold project, completed an application to join the SCAC. Central to the partnership between Donlin Gold, Calista and TKC, the SCAC was established to maintain a well-defined process for communications, dialogue, problem-solving, and seeking the views of the broader community regarding subsistence matters.
Persistent Support for Y-K Region's Environmental and Social Initiatives
NOVAGOLD prioritizes community and social responsibility, ensuring shared values are upheld at both the Donlin Gold project site and within the communities of the Y-K region. Through initiatives focused on education, community wellness, cultural preservation, and environmental stewardship, Donlin Gold supports fisheries studies, environmental activities, subsistence and cultural preservation initiatives, and various grants. In collaboration with Calista and TKC, a broad range of activities and projects were undertaken in the last quarter.
Since mid-2023, NOVAGOLD, Donlin Gold and its Alaska Native Corporation partners have closely monitored and assessed the conditions and management of salmon fisheries in the Kuskokwim and Yukon River watersheds. In the first quarter of 2024, efforts with local tribes were focused on identifying specific potential project opportunities to monitor, evaluate, and enhance the health of salmon populations. The projects to be supported will be finalized in early 2024, with plans for implementation beginning in the spring/summer of that year. All such initiatives will be pursued in collaboration and partnership with the people of the Y-K region.
Both NOVAGOLD and Donlin Gold are committed to advancing educational opportunities in Alaska and actively promote learning through collaborative efforts, including by sponsoring the Lower Kuskokwim School District's annual college and career fair. Donlin Gold also maintains its dedication to local community sports initiatives and youth groups, as exemplified by its support of events such as the Donlin Gold Basketball Tournament held at Bethel Regional High School in Bethel, Alaska. Donlin Gold also provided an annual contribution to the Rural Alaska Honors Institute, a program running through the University of Alaska Fairbanks which prepares Alaska Native high-school students for college life.
Donlin Gold proudly continues to fund and support The Kuskokwim 300, a premier mid-distance dog sled race covering a challenging 300-mile trail from Bethel to Aniak and back. Additionally, Donlin Gold sponsors Y-K mushers Isaac Underwood, Mike Williams Jr., and 2019 Iditarod champion and Donlin Gold employee Pete Kaiser, winner of his eighth title in the Kuskokwim 300 — who hails from Bethel and is the first Yupik musher ever and the fifth Alaska Native to win an Iditarod championship. Mr. Kaiser actively engages with youth in the community, focusing on suicide prevention in alignment with Donlin Gold's commitment to strengthening vital community well-being initiatives. Furthermore, last February, Donlin Gold was a sponsor of the Iron Dog, the world's longest and toughest snowmobile race that covers 2,500 miles of Alaskan backcountry, in which Kristina Woolston, Donlin Gold's External Affairs Manager, participated. Other cultural preservation initiatives include supporting the Native Village of Kalskag's annual Cauneq Camp as well as partnering with Carry the Cure to bring suicide prevention programs to Toksook Bay, Nightmute, Tununak, and Kasigluk.
Donlin Gold extended support to several search and rescue teams in the region, including the Chevak and Kipnuk Traditional Councils and Bethel Search and Rescue. Financial assistance was also provided to Camp Fire Alaska, an organization dedicated to offering summer camps and programs to rural communities across Alaska with various activities, including music, sports, science, field trips, and ample outdoor recreation opportunities. In February 2024, Donlin Gold continued its sponsorship of local radio stations in Alaska, which play a crucial role in delivering weather updates and safety messages to rural communities where internet connectivity is limited. Furthermore, Donlin Gold pursued its support of and active involvement in the Alaska Safe Riders initiative, which focuses on promoting safety for snowmachines, all-terrain vehicles, and recreational off-road vehicles.
Meaningful collaboration was also fostered with the Native Village of Napaimute, with Donlin Gold extending financial assistance to bolster cultural wellness programs and to maintain the Kuskokwim River Ice Road – a critical winter infrastructure that provides for the safe transport of residents to sport and cultural events, as well as a crucial conduit of economic activity for the Kuskokwim River communities.
Maintaining Permits in Good Standing
Despite multiple challenges, all appeals against Donlin Gold permits have been unsuccessful to date. We recognize the importance of preparedness and organization in these matters. Permitting in the United States and Alaska constitutes a significant and rigorous endeavor, where success relies on years of dedicated efforts to ensure a diligent, thorough, transparent, and inclusive process engaging all stakeholders, including those from the Y-K region. Donlin Gold, along with its owners and partners Calista and TKC, possesses an intimate understanding of the project's permitting and regulatory procedures. We remain committed to supporting Federal and State agencies in defending the rigorous permitting process and focused on securing the remaining state-level permits and certificates required for the project.
We recognize that there is a price to be paid for jurisdictional safety. There are an increasing number of places in the world where permitting is becoming less burdened by the rule of law. The flipside of that relative ease is that these locales are also much less reliable politically or socially than Alaska, the second largest gold producing state in one of the world's safest countries for free enterprise. We treasure the conviction that, if the mine is built, our investors would be able to enjoy the luxury of knowing that Alaska is a place where they can sleep well at night — confident that when they awaken in the morning, they would still own what they owned the night before. In an ever more complex and fraught world, this sober reasoning makes it well worth the effort.
During the first quarter of 2024, Donlin Gold continued to advance the Dam Safety Certification preliminary design packages, which are expected to be submitted to the ADNR in 2024 after review by the Independent Technical Review Board.
Earthjustice filed their opening brief with the Alaska Supreme Court on January 4, 2024, appealing the Alaska Superior Court's decision on Donlin Gold's water rights permits, following an unsuccessful appeal to the ADNR Commissioner. The State of Alaska, Calista, and Donlin Gold are scheduled to submit their reply briefs with the Supreme Court in April 2024.
Earthjustice filed their opening brief with the Alaska Superior Court on January 5, 2024, appealing the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner's decision upholding the 401 Water Quality Certification. The State of Alaska and Donlin Gold will file their reply briefs to the Alaska Superior Court in the second quarter 2024.
Briefing on Earthjustice's appeal of the Alaska Superior Court affirmation of ADNR's issuance of the State Right-of-Way lease to the Alaska Supreme Court was completed in February 2024. Earthjustice has requested oral argument, which has not been scheduled.
In the Federal litigation challenging the Donlin Gold Joint Record of Decision, including the 404 permit, Earthjustice filed their opening brief on February 16, 2024. The State of Alaska, Calista, and Donlin Gold are scheduled to file their reply briefing in April 2024.
Committed to Advancing the Donlin Gold Project for All Shareholders and Stakeholders
NOVAGOLD's unwavering commitment to advancing Donlin Gold is reflected in our stance regarding next steps for the project, as well as in the increased investments and expanded partnerships with communities in the Y-K region that deliver significant value for all stakeholders, including Alaska residents and Company shareholders.
Donlin Gold is indeed the rarest of the rare: an exceptional gold development project, boasting approximately 39 million ounces of gold with a grade of 2.24 grams per tonne in Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources (100% basis), inclusive of Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves. With a grade that is twice the gold industry average, Donlin Gold thus has the potential to be a low-cost, open-pit, million-ounce producer for decades. Superimposed onto this is the blue sky of the excellent exploration opportunities that extend well beyond the current resource area — 3km of an 8km belt that in itself represents but five percent of our total land package .
With the multiple tailwinds of the macro backdrop, as well as the project's sheer size, quality, low-cost structure, and that simply outstanding exploration upside, we aim to solidify Donlin's status as what we believe to be the best gold development story in the world today. As a characteristic "Tier 1 Asset" in a world-leading, Tier 1 jurisdiction 2 , we believe that Donlin truly epitomizes a great asset that gives one great leverage in a great place that will allow one to keep the fruits of that leverage.
Of signal importance, NOVAGOLD has been blessed with long-term and supportive shareholders whose presence and counsel have been invaluable. We are grateful for the decision of our shareholders to invest in our Company and for their continued solidarity and engagement. We reaffirm to each and every one of them that, as stewards of the Company, we continue to be focused on delivering on our strategy and enhancing the value of the Donlin Gold project, increasing both shareholder and stakeholder wealth in a safe and socially responsible manner.
Last but certainly not least, I wish to express heartfelt gratitude to our colleagues and partners at Donlin Gold, Calista, TKC, and NOVAGOLD for their enduring collaboration. I also extend deep appreciation to our esteemed Board of Directors for their steadfast determination and guidance.
Sincerely,
Gregory A. Lang
President & CEO
Financial Results
in thousands of U.S. dollars, except for per share amounts
| Three months ended
February 29, 2024
$
| Three months ended
February 28, 2023
$
|General and administrative expense (1)
|6,259
|5,607
|Share of losses – Donlin Gold
|2,961
|4,475
|Total operating expenses
|9,220
|10,082
|Loss from operations
|(9,220)
|(10,082)
|Interest expense on promissory note
|(3,597)
|(2,944)
|Interest and dividend income
|1,551
|1,329
|Other income (expense), net
|1,048
|896
|Accretion of notes receivable
|—
|217
| Loss before income taxes
| (10,218)
| (10,584)
|Income tax expense
|(100)
|(75)
| Net Loss
| (10,318)
| (10,659)
|Net loss per common share, basic and diluted
|(0.03)
|(0.03)
| As of
February 29, 2024
$
| As of
November 30, 2023
$
|Cash and term deposits
|117,503
|125,749
|Total assets
|126,884
|133,290
|Total liabilities
|143,001
|141,513
(1) Includes share-based compensation expense of $2,409 and $2,161 in the first quarter of 2024 and 2023, respectively.
During the first quarter of 2024, net loss decreased by $0.3 million from in 2023, primarily due to lower costs at Donlin Gold and increased interest income, partially offset by an increase in interest expense on the promissory note and higher general and administrative costs. In the prior first quarter of 2023, Donlin Gold costs included geotechnical drilling for the Alaska Dam Safety Certificates. General and administrative costs increased primarily due to corporate staff additions, including the hiring of a new General Counsel.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
In the first quarter of 2024, cash and cash equivalents decreased by $8.2 million, primarily to fund our share of Donlin Gold and for corporate administrative expenses. The decrease in cash used in the first quarter of 2024 compared to 2023 was due to lower funding requirements for Donlin Gold, partially offset by the timing of term deposit interest income receipt and higher general and administrative costs.
2024 Outlook
Our anticipated expenditures in fiscal year 2024 are approximately $31.2 million, including $14.3 million to fund the Donlin Gold project, and $16.9 million for corporate general and administrative costs.
NOVAGOLD's primary goals in 2024 include continuing to advance the Donlin Gold project toward a construction decision; maintaining support for Donlin Gold among the project's stakeholders; promoting a strong safety, sustainability, and environmental culture; maintaining a favorable reputation of NOVAGOLD; and preserving a healthy balance sheet. Our operations primarily relate to the delivery of project milestones, including the achievement of various technical, environmental, sustainable development, economic and legal objectives, obtaining necessary permits and maintaining those received in good standing, completion of pre-feasibility and feasibility studies, preparation of engineering designs and the financing to fund these objectives.
Conference Call & Webcast Details
NOVAGOLD's conference call and webcast to discuss these results will take place on April 4, 2024, at 8:00 am PT (11:00 am ET). The webcast and conference call-in details are provided below.
|Video Webcast:
|www.novagold.com/investors/events
|North American callers:
|1-800-319-4610
|International callers:
|1-604-638-5340
NOVAGOLD's quarterly reporting schedule for the remainder of 2024 will be as follows:
About NOVAGOLD
NOVAGOLD is a well-financed precious metals company focused on the development of its 50%-owned Donlin Gold project in Alaska, one of the safest mining jurisdictions in the world. With approximately 39 million ounces of gold in the Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource categories, inclusive of Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves (541 million tonnes at an average grade of approximately 2.24 grams per tonne, in the Measured and Indicated Resource categories on a 100% basis) 3 , the Donlin Gold project is regarded to be one of the largest, highest-grade, and most prospective known open-pit gold deposits in the world. According to the 2021 Technical Report and the S-K 1300 Report (both as defined below), once in production, the Donlin Gold project is expected to produce an average of more than one million ounces per year over a 27-year mine life on a 100% basis. The Donlin Gold project has substantial exploration potential beyond the designed footprint of the open pit which currently covers three kilometers of an approximately eight-kilometer-long gold-bearing trend. Current activities at the Donlin Gold project are focused on state permitting, engineering studies, community outreach, and workforce development in preparation for the eventual construction and operation of this project. With a strong balance sheet, NOVAGOLD is well-positioned to fund its share of permitting and advancement efforts at the Donlin Gold project.
NOVAGOLD Contacts:
Mélanie Hennessey
Vice President, Corporate Communications
604-669-6227 or 1-866-669-6227
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This media release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", "would" or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on several opinions, estimates and assumptions that management of NOVAGOLD considered appropriate and reasonable as of the date such statements are made, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results, activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the anticipated timing of certain judicial and/or administrative decisions; the 2024 outlook; the timing and potential for a new feasibility study on the Donlin Gold project; our goals and expenditures for 2024; ongoing support provided to key stakeholders including Native Corporation partners; Donlin Gold's continued support for the state and federal permitting process; the potential development and construction of the Donlin Gold project; the sufficiency of funds to continue to advance development of Donlin Gold, including to a construction decision; perceived merit of properties; mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates; Donlin Gold's ability to secure the permits needed to construct and operate the Donlin Gold project in a timely manner, if at all; legal challenges to Donlin Gold's existing permits and the timing of decisions in those challenges; whether the Donlin Gold LLC board will continue to advance the Donlin Gold project up the value chain; the Company's ability to deliver on its strategy with the Donlin Gold project, increasing shareholder and stakeholder wealth; the success of the strategic mine plan for the Donlin Gold project; the success of the Donlin Gold community relations plan; the outcome of exploration drilling at the Donlin Gold project and the timing thereof. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent the expectations of NOVAGOLD management's estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances on the date the statements are made. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include the need to obtain additional permits and governmental approvals; the timing and likelihood of obtaining and maintaining permits necessary to construct and operate; the need for additional financing to explore and develop properties and availability of financing in the debt and capital markets; COVID-19; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drill results and geological tests and the estimation of reserves and resources; changes in mineral production performance, exploitation and exploration successes; changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls or regulations and/or changes in the administration of laws, policies and practices, expropriation or nationalization of property and political or economic developments in the United States or Canada; the need for continued cooperation between Barrick and NOVAGOLD for the continued exploration, the need for additional capital if NOVAGOLD determined to proceed with an updated feasibility study on its own; development and eventual construction of the Donlin Gold property; the need for cooperation of government agencies and Native groups in the development and operation of properties; risks of construction and mining projects such as accidents, equipment breakdowns, bad weather, disease pandemics, non-compliance with environmental and permit requirements, unanticipated variation in geological structures, ore grades or recovery rates; unexpected cost increases, which could include significant increases in estimated capital and operating costs; fluctuations in metal prices and currency exchange rates; whether or when a positive construction decision will be made regarding the Donlin Gold project; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in NOVAGOLD's most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, particularly the "Risk Factors" sections of those reports and other documents filed by NOVAGOLD with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time. Copies of these filings may be obtained by visiting NOVAGOLD's website at www.novagold.com, or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, or at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections of NOVAGOLD on the date the statements are made. NOVAGOLD assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.
_________________________________
1 NOVAGOLD defines a Tier One gold development project as one with a projected production life of at least 10 years, annual projected production of at least 500,000 ounces of gold, and average projected cash costs over the production life that are in the lower half of the industry cost curve.
2 NOVAGOLD defines Tier One jurisdictions as those ranked in the top threshold by the Investment Attractiveness Index in the Fraser Institute Annual Survey of Mining Companies, 2022.
3 Donlin Gold data as per the report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Donlin Gold Project, Alaska, USA" with an effective date of June 1, 2021 (the "2021 Technical Report") and the report titled "S-K 1300 Technical Report Summary on the Donlin Gold Project, Alaska, USA" (the "S-K 1300 Report"), dated November 30, 2021. Donlin Gold possesses Measured Resources of approximately 8 Mt grading 2.52 g/t and Indicated Resources of approximately 534 Mt grading 2.24 g/t, each on a 100% basis and inclusive of Mineral Reserves, of which approximately 4 Mt of Measured Resources and approximately 267 Mt of Indicated Resources inclusive of Reserves is attributable to NOVAGOLD through its 50% ownership interest in Donlin Gold LLC. Exclusive of Mineral Reserves, Donlin Gold possesses Measured Resources of approximately 1 Mt grading 2.23 g/t and Indicated Resources of approximately 69 Mt grading 2.44 g/t, of which approximately 0.5 Mt of Measured Resources and approximately 35 Mt of Indicated Resources exclusive of Mineral Reserves is attributable to NOVAGOLD. Donlin Gold possesses Proven Reserves of approximately 8 Mt grading 2.32 g/t and Probable Reserves of approximately 497 Mt grading 2.08 g/t, each on a 100% basis, of which approximately 4 Mt of Proven Reserves and approximately 249 Mt of Probable Reserves is attributable to NOVAGOLD. Mineral Reserves and Resources have been estimated in accordance with NI 43-101 and S-K 1300
