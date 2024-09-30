Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Manuka Resources

Optimised Production Plan for the Mt Boppy Gold Mine Cobar Basin, New South Wales

Corporate Presentation - 30 September 2024

Manuka Resources Limited (“Manuka” or the “Company”) is pleased to present its corporate presentation.

Disclaimer

This disclaimer applies to this presentation and the information contained in it (the Presentation). By reading this disclaimer you agree to be bound by it. The Presentation has been prepared by Manuka Resources Limited and relates to its subsidiaries, related parties and any new assets or entities subsequently acquired or incorporated (collectively the Company). The Presentation was prepared on 30 September 2024 and the information in it is subject to change without notice.

Purpose

The Presentation is for information purposes only and is an overview of the Company and its assets at the time of preparation. This Presentation does not contain all information necessary to make an investment decision or that would be required in a prospectus or product disclosure statement prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act). The Presentation is of a general nature and does not purport to be complete or verified by the Company or any other person.

Distribution outside Australia

Distribution or release of this document outside Australia may be restricted by law. This document may only be distributed or released to a person that is not in the United States except as permitted under the U.S. Securities Act. Persons who come into possession of this document who are not in Australia should seek advice on and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with such restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws.

Not an offer or financial product advice

The Presentation does not constitute an offer, invitation, solicitation or recommendation with respect to the purchase or sale of any security in the Company nor does it constitute financial product advice. The Presentation is not a prospectus, product disclosure statement or other offer document under Australian law or under any other law. The Presentation has not been filed, registered or approved by any regulatory authority in any jurisdiction. The Presentation is not intended to be relied upon as advice or a recommendation to investors and does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation, taxation situation or needs of any particular investor.

An investor must not act on the basis of any matter contained in the Presentation and must make its own assessment of the Company and conduct its own investigations and analysis. Investors should assess their own individual financial circumstances and consider talking to a financial adviser, professional adviser or consultant before making any investment decision. Neither this Presentation nor anything contained in it forms the basis of any contract or commitment and no agreement to subscribe for securities will be entered into on the basis of this Presentation.

No guarantee, representation or warranty

While reasonable care has been taken in relation to the preparation of the Presentation, none of the Company or their respective directors, officers, employees, contractors, agents, or advisers nor any other person (Limited Party) guarantees or makes any representations or warranties, express or implied, as to or takes responsibility for, the accuracy, reliability, completeness or fairness of the information, opinions, forecasts, reports, estimates and conclusions contained in the Presentation. No Limited Party represents or warrants that the Presentation is complete or that it contains all information about the Company that a prospective investor or purchaser may require in evaluating a possible investment in the Company or acquisition of shares in the Company. To the maximum extent permitted by law, each Limited Party expressly disclaims any and all liability, including, without limitation, any liability arising out of fault or negligence, for any loss arising from the use of or reliance on information contained in the Presentation including representations or warranties or in relation to the accuracy or completeness of the information, statements, opinions, forecasts, reports or other matters, express or implied, contained in, arising out or derived from, or for omissions from the Presentation including, without limitation, any financial information, any estimates or projections and any other financial information derived therefrom.

Forward-looking statements

The Presentation includes forward-looking statements and comments about future events, including the Company’s expectations about the performance of its businesses. Forward-looking words such as “expect”, “should”, “could”, “may”, “predict”, “plan”, “will”, “believe”, “forecast”, “estimate”, “target” or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company and which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements are provided as a general guide only, and should not be relied on as an indication or guarantee of future performance. Given these uncertainties, recipients are cautioned to not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law, the Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements in the Presentation to reflect any change in expectations in relation to any forward-looking statements or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. No Limited Party or any other person makes any representation, or gives any assurance or guarantee that the occurrence of the events expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements in the Presentation will occur.

Past performance

Past performance is not indicative of future performance and no guarantee of future returns is implied or given.

Previously reported information

The information in this presentation that relates to previously reported Exploration Results, Exploration Targets, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves is extracted from the Company’s ASX announcements noted in the text of the presentation and are available to view on the Company’s website. The Company confirms that, other than mining depletion, it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original announcements and, in the case of estimates of Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant announcement continue to apply and have not materially changes. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person’s findings are presented have not been materially altered.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Manuka Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

MKR:AU
Manuka Resources Limited
Manuka Resources Limited

Manuka Resources Limited


Warriedar Resources

Further Strong Extensional Diamond Drill Results from Ricciardo

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) provides further assay results from its Golden Range Project, located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

Gold and silver bars.

Top Stories This Week: Gold Hits New Price Record, Silver Catching Up at 12 Year High

It was another record-setting week for gold, which neared the US$2,700 per ounce mark on Thursday (September 26). The new milestone came only six days after the metal closed above US$2,600 for the first time.

Gold is now up about 30 percent since January after starting the year at the US$2,040 level, putting it ahead of the S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX) and the Nasdaq Composite (INDEXNASDAQ:.IXIC).

Market participants have also been keeping a close eye on silver, which tends to lag behind gold and then outperform. While the white metal remains far from its all-time peak, this week it passed US$32.60 per ounce, marking a 12 year high.

JZR Gold Announces Private Placement Offering Of Units To Raise Up To $750,000

JZR Gold Announces Private Placement Offering Of Units To Raise Up To $750,000

(TheNewswire)

JZR Gold Inc.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION,
DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART,
IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

AU$100 bills.

Astral Resources Funded Through to Final Investment Decision via AU$25 Million Placement

Astral Resources (ASX:AAR) is funded through to a final investment decision thanks to "firm commitments" to raise approximately AU$25 million via a placement of new company shares.

The amount will be secured across two tranches, with Astral set to issue approximately 263 million new fully paid shares at AU$0.095 each. It has already raised AU$21 million via the first tranche.

The second tranche is subject to shareholder approval, and is anticipated to bring in about AU$4 million.

Flynn Gold (AU:FG1)

Flynn Secures $140,000 in Grant Funding for Drilling at Golden Ridge

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that it has been successful with two applications in Round 10 of the Tasmanian State Government’s Exploration Drilling Grant Initiative (EDGI).

Keep reading...Show less
Brien Lundin: Gold Price Moving, Which Stocks Will Give the Most Torque?

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Brien Lundin, editor of Gold Newsletter, gave his thoughts on gold's recent price activity, including which stocks are likely to provide the most torque on its move.

"The place to be right now I think for the most torque on this move in gold is really the silver junior mining stocks — the ones that have silver resources," he said during the interview. "I think they are going to take off like we saw in the spring of 2020, when we had a tremendous move in the silver miners. I think that's going to happen again."

Looking at the outlook for gold as it continues to make fresh all-time highs, Lundin gave a positive forecast.

Manuka Resources Limited
