Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries (Updated 2023)

When Will Silver Go Up? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2023

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin? (Updated 2023)

Alpha Lithium Files Improved Preliminary Economic Assessment and Provides Update on Strategic Review Process

Max Resource Discovers New Copper & Silver Target at CESAR

Northern Dynasty: CEO Provides Open Letter on Recent Events

Diggers and Dealers 2023 Presentation

Abra Cash Flow Positive

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces All Collaborating Clinical Research Centers Now Initiated and Eligible to Enroll Patients in ARCHER, a Phase II Trial of CardiolRx for the Treatment of Acute Myocarditis

Beyond Lithium

BY:CC

Albemarle Corporation

ALB

Controlled Thermal Resources

Solis Minerals Ltd.

SLMN:CA
2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 Lithium Investor Report (Updated!)

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2023 Gold Outlook Report (Updated!)

Ocumetics Technology Corp. (TSXV:OTC, OTCQB:OTCFF, FRA:2QBO)

Ocumetics Technology: Pioneering Vision Enhancement with the Ocumetics Accommodating Lens


Ocumetics Technology Corp. (TSXV:OTC, OTCQB:OTCFF, FRA:2QBO) focuses on a groundbreaking vision enhancement product - the Ocumetics Accommodating Lens. Leading the forefront of research and product development, Ocumetic's intraocular lens (IOL) is engineered to seamlessly shift the eye's focus from close to far distances without any noticeable lag. This process is called accommodation.

The eye's natural lens loses its flexibility to bend light rays accurately due to aging and injuries. This leads to the deterioration of eyesight and potential conditions like cataracts with or without astigmatism. Ocumetics has designed a very unique IOL that is surgically implanted to restore a patient’s vision. This lens is designed to harmoniously align with the eye's natural mechanisms, enhancing vision by appropriately bending light rays. Notably, it's designed to last a lifetime, presenting a significant potential advancement over other cataract technologies.

Intraocular Lenses

Ocumetics aims to solve the problem of eyesight degradation. The proposed solution is a surgically implanted lens that takes over the function of properly bending rays of light by working with the eye’s natural mechanisms, resulting in enhanced vision. Following a series of product enhancements, development of surgical procedure protocols, and animal testing for biocompatibility, the Ocumetics Accommodating Lens will soon begin human trials as the company works toward bringing the product to market.

Company Highlights

  • Ocumetics Technology Corp. is an R&D company developing a vision enhancement product with the potential to disrupt the vision correction industry.
  • The Ocumetics Accommodating Lens is an intraocular lens designed to allow the human eye to shift between close and long-distance images without perceptible adjustment lag.
  • Ocumetics’ product is surgically implanted and is designed to enhance the natural processes, allowing the patient’s eyes to bend light properly for better vision.
  • The Ocumetics Accommodating Lens has substantially completed a series of design improvements, animal studies, surgical procedure development and biocompatibility studies and will soon move toward human clinical trials, slated to begin in Q1 2024.
  • The company aims to receive full US FDA approval within three-and-a-half years and bring its product to a projected intraocular lens market segment of US$6.4 billion by 2030 (Delveinsight 2022).
  • An expert team with experience in clinical eye care, R&D and corporate development is leading the company toward bringing its transformative product to market.

This Ocumetics Technology profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

Click here to connect with Ocumetics Technology Corp. (TSXV:OTC, OTCQB:OTCFF, FRA:2QBO) to receive an Investor Presentation

Ocumetics Continues to Meet Significant Development Milestones; Lens Design Optimized for Upcoming First in Human Study

Ocumetics Continues to Meet Significant Development Milestones; Lens Design Optimized for Upcoming First in Human Study

(TheNewswire)

Ocumetics Technology Corp.

Calgary, Alberta September 18, 2023. Ocumetics Technology Corp. (" Ocumetics ") ( TSXV:OTC) (OTC:OTCFF) (FRA:2QBO), a pioneer in in the field of ophthalmic innovation, proudly confirms a remarkable achievement in the optimization of its vision correction technology - the Ocumetics Accommodating Lens. Through rigorous research and development efforts over the past two years, Ocumetics has modified its lens design five times, ultimately arriving at its groundbreaking final lens configuration version 10.5. Lens version 10.5 has been tested in vitro and in an animal model, and will be used in Ocumetics' upcoming human clinical trials.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ocumetics Welcomes Dr. Doyle Stulting and Dr. Bart McRoberts to Board of Directors

Ocumetics Welcomes Dr. Doyle Stulting and Dr. Bart McRoberts to Board of Directors

(TheNewswire)

Ocumetics Technology Corp.

Calgary, Alberta TheNewswire - September 1, 2023 - Ocumetics Technology Corp. (" Ocumetics " or the " Corporation ") ( TSXV:OTC) (OTC:OTCFF) (FRA:2QBO) a pioneer in advanced eye care solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Doyle Stulting and Dr. Bart McRoberts to its Board of Directors. With their unparalleled expertise in ophthalmology and vision research, Drs. Stulting and McRoberts bring a wealth of knowledge that will help drive Ocumetics' innovation and commitment to improving eye care globally.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ocumetics Announces Completion of Unit Private Placement

Ocumetics Announces Completion of Unit Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Ocumetics Technology Corp.

Calgary, Alberta TheNewswire - August 15, 2023.  Ocumetics Technology Corp. (" Ocumetics " or the " Corporation ") ( TSXV:OTC) (OTC:OTCFF) (FRA:2QBO) announces that it has completed the private placement previously announced by the Corporation on June 22, 2023.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ocumetics Announces Completion of First Tranche of Unit Private Placement

Ocumetics Announces Completion of First Tranche of Unit Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Ocumetics Technology Corp.

Calgary, Alberta TheNewswire - July 25, 2023.  Ocumetics Technology Corp. (" Ocumetics " or the " Corporation ") ( TSXV:OTC) (OTC:OTCFF) (FRA:2QBO) announces that it has completed the first tranche of the private placement previously announced by the Corporation on June 22, 2023.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ocumetics Announces Private Placement

Ocumetics Announces Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Ocumetics Technology Corp.

Calgary, Alberta TheNewswire - June 22, 2023 - Ocumetics Technology Corp. (" Ocumetics " or the " Corporation ") ( TSXV:OTC) (OTC:OTCFF) (FRA:2QBO) announces that it proposes to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 3,333,333 units of the Corporation (" Units ") at a price of $0.30 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000.  There will be no minimum subscription level for this offering.  Each Unit will consist of one common share in the share capital of the Corporation (" Common Share ") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant.  Each whole warrant (" Warrant ") will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.60 for a period of two years from the date of issuance of the Warrant.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

League of United Latin American Citizens Joins OraPharma in the Fight Against Gum Disease

Partnership Aims to Educate Hispanic Communities About the Signs, Symptoms, and Prevalence of Gum Disease

Collaboration Launches During Hispanic Heritage Month With Activations Featuring Patient Ambassador Alex Rodriguez

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic Diabetes announces CE Mark for new Simplera CGM with disposable all-in-one design

The company's newest Simplera™ CGM is 50% smaller than its previous generation with a simple insertion and improved user experience

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced CE (Conformité Européenne) Mark approval for its new all-in-one, disposable Simplera™ continuous glucose monitor (CGM) featuring a simple, two-step insertion process. The company's newest no-fingerstick sensor does not require over tape and is seamlessly integrated with the InPen™ smart insulin pen, which provides real-time, personalized dosing guidance to help simplify diabetes management. Medtronic will begin a phased launch at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) 59th Annual Meeting in Hamburg, Germany on Oct. 2-6, 2023 .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
closeup of stethoscope

What Do Medical Device Companies Do? (Updated 2023)

Medical device companies play a vital role in the life science industry by developing new technologies to match unmet medical needs across both established and emerging healthcare markets.

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes is the driving force behind increasing innovation in medical technology, from surgical instruments and orthopedics to diagnostics and medical imaging.

In 2022, 41 new medical devices were approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a big jump from the 28 approved in 2021. The agency attributed 2021's low numbers to employee burnout and a strain on resources after a hectic 2020 responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. 2023 is shaping up to be another good year for medical device approvals, with 35 already in the books as of mid-September. However, the final tally is not expected to reach the 63 approvals set in 2020.

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic LABS Unveils Commitment To Scale Tech-Enabled Healthcare at Clinton Global Initiative 2023 Meeting

The commitment will form a consortium that brings together cross-sector partners to scale community-based, tech-enabled solutions for underserved patients, families, and communities across the world.

At Medtronic LABS, we're working every day to cultivate a bolder, more equitable, and outcomes-focused global health system for the future. This week, we announced a Commitment to Action to scale tech-enabled healthcare at the Clinton Global Initiative 2023 meeting

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Orchestra BioMed Granted FDA Approval of IDE to Initiate BACKBEAT Pivotal Study of BackBeat CNT for the Treatment of Hypertension in Pacemaker Patients

  • Hypertension is the most common comorbidity in the pacemaker population, affecting over 70% of patients or approximately 750,000 people annually worldwide
  • Medtronic plc and Orchestra BioMed have an exclusive strategic collaboration for global development and commercialization of BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy™ (CNT), now also known as Atrioventricular Interval Modulation ("AVIM") therapy, for hypertensive pacemaker patients
  • BACKBEAT global pivotal study is expected to start before the end of 2023
  • IDE supported by data from the MODERATO II randomized pilot study that showed AVIM therapy drove significant and sustained reductions in blood pressure in hypertensive pacemaker patients
  • Orchestra BioMed management to host conference call today, September 19, 2023, at 8:30am ET

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBIO) ("Orchestra BioMed" or the "Company"), a biomedical company accelerating high-impact technologies to patients through risk-reward sharing partnerships, today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") granted approval of an investigational device exemption ("IDE") to initiate the global pivotal BACKBEAT ( B radyc A rdia pa C ema K er with atrioventricular interval modulation for B lood pr E ssure tre A tmen T ) study evaluating the efficacy and safety of atrioventricular interval modulation ("AVIM") therapy (also known as BackBeat CNT™) for treating hypertensive patients who are indicated for a dual-chamber cardiac pacemaker.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bausch Health Announces CFO Transition Plan

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX:BHC) ("BHC" or the "Company") today announced that Tom Vadaketh, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, has resigned from his role to pursue another opportunity, and will be leaving the Company effective October 13, 2023. The Company thanks Mr. Vadaketh for his significant contributions and leadership during a period of transition at the Company

A formal search process to identify Mr. Vadaketh's permanent replacement has been initiated.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
