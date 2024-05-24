Ocumetics Announces Completion of First Tranche of Debenture Private Placement for Net Proceeds of CA$2.82 Million

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

John Feneck: Gold, Silver, Copper, Uranium — 10 Stocks I'm Watching Now

Top 5 ASX Technology Stocks

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top Stories This Week: Silver Price Breaks US$30, "Big Short" Investor Burry Gets into Gold

Trending Press Releases

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Thick New Copper Zones Discovered in Drilling at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

RETRANSMISSION: World Copper Provides Corporate Update

Prospect Ridge Resources Discovers New High-Grade Showings on the Holy Grail Property West of the Copper Ridge Zone

A$14 Million Capital Raise for Continued Ongoing Development of HMW Phase 1

International Lithium Completes Purchase of the Highly Prospective Firesteel Copper Project Near Upsala, Ontario and Application for Drilling Permits

Dyne Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX

Brightstar Resources

BTR:AU

International Lithium

ILC:CA

Manuka Resources Limited

MKR:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

The Beginner's Guide to Investing in Oil & Gas

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Ocumetics Announces Completion of First Tranche of Debenture Private Placement for Net Proceeds of CA$2.82 Million

Ocumetics Announces Completion of First Tranche of Debenture Private Placement for Net Proceeds of CA$2.82 Million

(TheNewswire)

Ocumetics Technology Corp.

Calgary, Alberta May 24, 2024 - TheNewswire .  Ocumetics Technology Corp. (" Ocumetics " or the " Corporation ") ( TSXV: OTC) (OTCQB: OTCFF) (FRA: 2QBO) announces that it has completed the first tranche of the private placement of debentures previously announced by the Corporation on May 15, 2024.

The Corporation has issued secured convertible debentures having an aggregate face value principal amount of $3,000,000 (the " Principal ").  The debentures were subject to an original issue discount of 6%, resulting in net proceeds to the Corporation of $2,820,000 (the " Net Proceeds "), less expenses incurred by the lenders in respect of the offering.   The debentures bear interest at a rate of 18% per annum, compounded annually.  The Debentures will mature, and Principal and interest will be payable by the Corporation, on the date which is two years from the date of issue.  The Corporation may prepay the indebtedness under the debentures at any time upon ninety (90) days prior written notice, without penalty.

Principal is convertible at the option of the holder into common shares of the Corporation at a conversion price of $0.32 per share.  Interest will be convertible into common shares of the Corporation pursuant to shares for debt applications, from time to time, at the option of the debenture holders.  The debentures are secured by a general security agreement on the personal property of the Corporation.  The debentures and the common shares issuable upon the conversion of the debentures are subject to a four month hold period.

The total offering is for up to $4,000,000 of debentures.  The Corporation intends to close the rest of the offering in one or more subsequent tranches.

100% of the Net Proceeds are expected to be used to fund the Corporation's first in-human clinical trials and for ongoing research and development.  Although the Corporation intends to use the proceeds of the offering as described above, the actual allocation of proceeds may vary from the uses set out above, depending upon future operations, events or opportunities.

Closing of the Private Placement was subject to the conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange, which was obtained.

"With tranche one of this funding in hand, we will immediately put in motion the critical steps leading to our first in-human trials in the Dominican Republic planned later this year," says, Dean Burns, President and CEO of Ocumetics.

About Ocumetics

Ocumetics Technology Corp. ( TSXV: OTC) (OTCQB: OTCFF) (FRA: 2QBO) is a Canadian research and product development company that specializes in adaptive lens designs.  Ocumetics is in the preclinical study stage of a game-changing technology for the ophthalmic industry.  Ocumetics has developed an expandable intraocular lens that fits within the natural lens compartment of the eye potentially to eliminate the need for corrective lenses.  It is designed to allow the eye's natural muscle activity to shift focus from distance to near.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Dean Burns                                Dayton Marks

President and CEO                        Director

(817) 874-7564                                (778) 347-2500

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation.  Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the commencement, timing and scope of the research and development to be conducted by the Corporation mentioned above.  Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to: operational matters, historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, access to financing as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances.  There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.  The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Ocumetics TechnologyOTC:CATSXV:OTCEmerging Tech Investing
OTC:CA
Ocumetics Technology
Sign up to get your FREE

Ocumetics Technology Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Ocumetics Technology

Ocumetics Technology


Keep reading...Show less
Ocumetics Announces Offering of up to $4 million of Secured Convertible Debentures

Ocumetics Announces Offering of up to $4 million of Secured Convertible Debentures

(TheNewswire)

Calgary, Alberta TheNewswire - May 15, 2024. Ocumetics Technology Corp. (" Ocumetics " or the " Corporation ") (TSXV: OTC) (OTCQB: OTCFF) (FRA: 2QBO) announces that it proposes to complete a non-brokered private placement of secured convertible debentures having an aggregate face value principal amount of up to $4,000,000 (the " Principal "). The debentures will be subject to an original issue discount of 6%, resulting in net available funds to the Corporation of up to $3,760,000 (the " Net Proceeds "). Debentures will bear interest at rate of 18% per annum, compounded annually. The Debentures will mature, and Principal and interest will be payable by the Corporation, on the date which is two years from the date of issue. The Corporation may prepay the indebtedness under the debentures at any time upon ninety (90) days prior written notice, without penalty.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ocumetics Technology Corp To Be Featured on Radius Research's Pitch, Deep Dive and Q&A Webinar

Ocumetics Technology Corp To Be Featured on Radius Research's Pitch, Deep Dive and Q&A Webinar

(TheNewswire)

Ocumetics Technology Corp.

Calgary, Alberta TheNewswire - February 29, 2024 - Ocumetics Technology Corp. ("Ocumetics") (TSXV:OTC) (OTC:OTCFF) (FRA:2QBO), is pleased to invite investors and other interested parties to attend an upcoming interview with Market Radius Research.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ocumetics Announces Extension of Private Placement

Ocumetics Announces Extension of Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Ocumetics Technology Corp.

Calgary, Alberta TheNewswire - December 21, 2023 - Ocumetics Technology Corp. (" Ocumetics " or the " Corporation ") (TSXV:OTC) (OTC:OTCFF) (FRA:2QBO) is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange has granted a 15-day extension to close the Corporation's non-brokered private placement announced on November 15, 2023. The new closing deadline for the private placement is January 15, 2024.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ocumetics Announces December 20, 2023 Webinar regarding Successful Completion of Animal Study

Ocumetics Announces December 20, 2023 Webinar regarding Successful Completion of Animal Study

(TheNewswire)

Ocumetics Technology Corp.

Ocumetics Technology Corp. (" Ocumetics ") ( TSXV:OTC) (OTC:OTCFF) (FRA:2QBO) a pioneer in the field of ophthalmic innovation, announces a webinar to discuss the successful completion of its biocompatibility animal study and its upcoming first-in-human study, anticipated to commence in Q1 2024 in the Dominican Republic

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ocumetics Announces Successful Completion of Animal Study Q1 2024 First in Human Study Planned

Ocumetics Announces Successful Completion of Animal Study Q1 2024 First in Human Study Planned

(TheNewswire)

Ocumetics Technology Corp.

Calgary, Alberta TheNewswire - December 7, 2023 - Ocumetics Technology Corp. (" Ocumetics ") ( TSXV:OTC) (OTC:OTCFF) (FRA:2QBO), a pioneer in the field of ophthalmic innovation, proudly confirms the successful completion of its biocompatibility animal study, in preparation for its first-in-human study, anticipated to commence in Q1 2024 in the Dominican Republic.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Robot hand touching human hand with a spark in between.

Top 10 Emerging Technologies to Watch in 2024

Even as global economic challenges have disrupted businesses in recent years, companies continue to look for new opportunities in emerging technologies and for innovations that can reshape the world.

In its Top 10 Strategic Technology Trends for 2024 report, research and consulting firm Gartner examines the tech innovations its analysts believe will have the greatest impact on how successful businesses are in maintaining a positive financial position and operational excellence in the era of digital transformation. The report includes a list of the top emerging technologies to watch, and Gartner indicates that they could be key to sustainable enterprise growth.

A major theme in the report is the rise of technologies that will help businesses address three key priorities: protecting and preserving past and future investments, building the right solutions for the right stakeholders at the right time and delivering value for the changing environments of both internal and external customers.

Keep reading...Show less
E-Power Resources Inc to Participate in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, Canada's Only Tier I Global Mining Investment Conference

E-Power Resources Inc to Participate in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, Canada's Only Tier I Global Mining Investment Conference

E-Power Resources Inc (CSE: EPR) is pleased to announce that it will be participating in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, ("THE Event") taking place June 4-6, 2024 in Quebec City at the Centre des congrès de Québec.

Management from E-Power Resources Inc will be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the three-day conference.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sona Appoints Chief Medical Officer and Files Provisional Conjugation Patent

Sona Appoints Chief Medical Officer and Files Provisional Conjugation Patent

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company" or "Sona") is pleased to advise that it has appointed Dr. Carman Giacomantonio MD, MSc., FRCSC (Cav.) to be the Company's Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Giacomantonio is a practicing Surgical Oncologist at the QEII Health Sciences Centre and a Professor of Surgery at Dalhousie University. Dr. Giacomantonio leads a productive translational research group at Dalhousie University and has successfully initiated two clinical trials in cancer immunotherapy. He is widely published in the field of cancer immunobiology and immunotherapy research, and a recognized innovator in the field of intra-tumoral cancer immunotherapy. Dr. Giacomantonio currently serves on Sona's Advisory Board and is the Principal Investigator for Sona's pre-clinical studies using Sona's gold nanorods in its Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy ("THT") for triple negative breast cancer, melanoma, and colorectal cancer. Sona is extremely excited to have Dr. Giacomantonio's vision and experience to lead the development of our THT-based immunotherapy towards first-in-human clinical trials.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nanalysis Announces First Quarter 2024 Conference Call

Hosting Call at 5:00 pm ET on Wednesday , May 29th

European Q&A Session on Thursday May 30th at 8:30am ET

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Starlink satellites hovering over telecommunications network.

When is the Starlink IPO Date and Can You Invest? (Updated 2024)

There's been a great deal of speculation surrounding a potential Starlink initial public offering (IPO).

Elon Musk's satellite internet business been referred to by many as the future of global connectivity, offering low latency and high speed in even the most remote locations. To date, the company controls roughly 6,000 satellites and boasts over 2.7 million subscribers, and the idea of an impending Starlink stock release date has investors excited.

The main reason for this interest is Musk's reputation in the investment space. Despite recent pitfalls at X, previously known as Twitter, the man has been involved in multiple highly successful and high-profile tech companies. Starlink itself is an offshoot of one of his other companies, SpaceX.

Keep reading...Show less
ARway SDK 3.1 Unveiled - Revolutionizing Large-Scale, Location-Based Augmented Reality Navigation

ARway SDK 3.1 Unveiled - Revolutionizing Large-Scale, Location-Based Augmented Reality Navigation

Third Major Release in 2024 Marks Dramatic Improvements In Indoor Navigation & Mapping

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce the launch of ARway V3.1, a major update to its spatial computing platform providing augmented reality navigation and immersive experiences. The new V3.1 technology updates and features include major improvements to the range and accuracy of AR experiences across large scale venues and increased speed of deployment of AR indoor navigation experiences. The company believes these major improvements will drive additional revenue and additional global deployments ARway.ai currently has over 5000+ total accounts, with 5400+ maps created and 60+ pilots and trials. Demand for ARway is accelerating in from around the world for various use-cases and industries looking to leverage the Company's augmented reality and spatial computing technology

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Ocumetics Technology
Sign up to get your FREE

Ocumetics Technology Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Canadian Critical Minerals: Advancing Bull River Copper Mine Back to Production

Clean Energy and Precious Metals Hybrid Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Related News

Gold Investing

Canadian Critical Minerals: Advancing Bull River Copper Mine Back to Production

Battery Metals Investing

Clean Energy and Precious Metals Hybrid Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Base Metals Investing

Astria Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Eastern Allergy Conference

Silver Investing

First Majestic Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting

Base Metals Investing

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Portfolio Update: First Gold Pour at Greenstone

Gold Investing

Aurum Hits 74m @ 1.0 g/t Gold at Boundiali BD Target 2

Copper Investing

Replacement Entitlement Offer Prospectus

×