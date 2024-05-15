Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Rare Earths Stocks: 8 Biggest Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Element79 Gold Corp Reports Exceptionally High-Grade Results from Lucero

CISCO REPORTS THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS

Forward Water Technologies Corp. and Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp. Announce Proposed Business Combination

Substantial Low-Cost Financial Support for Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Plant

DLE Pilot Plant Produces High Quality Eluate

Lancaster Resources Receives BLM Drilling Approval for Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Firebird Metals

FRB:AU

Fungtional Labs

Rua Gold

RUA:CNX

Lancaster Resources

LCR:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

Cobalt Investor Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Ocumetics Announces Offering of up to $4 million of Secured Convertible Debentures

Ocumetics Announces Offering of up to $4 million of Secured Convertible Debentures

(TheNewswire)

Ocumetics Technology Corp.

Calgary, Alberta TheNewswire - May 15, 2024.  Ocumetics Technology Corp. (" Ocumetics " or the " Corporation ") (TSXV: OTC) (OTCQB: OTCFF) (FRA: 2QBO) announces that it proposes to complete a non-brokered private placement of secured convertible debentures having an aggregate face value principal amount of up to $4,000,000 (the " Principal ").  The debentures will be subject to an original issue discount of 6%, resulting in net available funds to the Corporation of up to $3,760,000 (the " Net Proceeds ").   Debentures will bear interest at rate of 18% per annum, compounded annually.  The Debentures will mature, and Principal and interest will be payable by the Corporation, on the date which is two years from the date of issue.  The Corporation may prepay the indebtedness under the debentures at any time upon ninety (90) days prior written notice, without penalty.

Principal will be convertible at the option of the holder into common shares of the Corporation at a conversion price of $0.32 per share.  Interest will be convertible into common shares of the issuer pursuant to shares for debt applications, from time to time, at the option of the debenture holders.  The Debentures will be secured by a general security agreement on the personal property of the Corporation.

The Debentures and the common shares issuable upon the conversion of the Debentures will be subject to a four month hold period.  Completion of the offering is subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

100% of the Net Proceeds are expected to be used to fund the Corporation's first in-human clinical trials and for ongoing research and development.  Although the Corporation intends to use the proceeds of the offering as described above, the actual allocation of proceeds may vary from the uses set out above, depending upon future operations, events or opportunities.

"Funds from this offering will be used to expedite our first in-human trials in the Dominican Republic planned later this year," says, Dean Burns, President and CEO of Ocumetics. "Our team has been working diligently and is prepared to move forward as soon as the financing is received," adds Burns.

About Ocumetics

Ocumetics Technology Corp. (TSXV: OTC) (OTCQB: OTCFF) (FRA: 2QBO) is a Canadian research and product development company that specializes in adaptive lens designs. Ocumetics is in the preclinical study stage of a game-changing technology for the ophthalmic industry. Ocumetics has developed an expandable intraocular lens that fits within the natural lens compartment of the eye potentially to eliminate the need for corrective lenses. It is designed to allow the eye's natural muscle activity to shift focus from distance to near.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Dean Burns                                Dayton Marks

President and CEO                        Director

(817) 874-7564                                (778) 347-2500

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation.  Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the completion of the financing and the commencement, timing and scope of the clinical trial program outlined above and that such program will be conducted as expected.  Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to: operational matters, historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, access to financing as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances.  There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.  The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Ocumetics TechnologyOTC:CATSXV:OTCEmerging Tech Investing
OTC:CA
Ocumetics Technology
Sign up to get your FREE

Ocumetics Technology Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Ocumetics Technology

Ocumetics Technology


Keep reading...Show less
Ocumetics Technology Corp To Be Featured on Radius Research's Pitch, Deep Dive and Q&A Webinar

Ocumetics Technology Corp To Be Featured on Radius Research's Pitch, Deep Dive and Q&A Webinar

(TheNewswire)

Ocumetics Technology Corp.

Calgary, Alberta TheNewswire - February 29, 2024 - Ocumetics Technology Corp. ("Ocumetics") (TSXV:OTC) (OTC:OTCFF) (FRA:2QBO), is pleased to invite investors and other interested parties to attend an upcoming interview with Market Radius Research.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ocumetics Announces Extension of Private Placement

Ocumetics Announces Extension of Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Ocumetics Technology Corp.

Calgary, Alberta TheNewswire - December 21, 2023 - Ocumetics Technology Corp. (" Ocumetics " or the " Corporation ") (TSXV:OTC) (OTC:OTCFF) (FRA:2QBO) is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange has granted a 15-day extension to close the Corporation's non-brokered private placement announced on November 15, 2023. The new closing deadline for the private placement is January 15, 2024.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ocumetics Announces December 20, 2023 Webinar regarding Successful Completion of Animal Study

Ocumetics Announces December 20, 2023 Webinar regarding Successful Completion of Animal Study

(TheNewswire)

Ocumetics Technology Corp.

Ocumetics Technology Corp. (" Ocumetics ") ( TSXV:OTC) (OTC:OTCFF) (FRA:2QBO) a pioneer in the field of ophthalmic innovation, announces a webinar to discuss the successful completion of its biocompatibility animal study and its upcoming first-in-human study, anticipated to commence in Q1 2024 in the Dominican Republic

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ocumetics Announces Successful Completion of Animal Study Q1 2024 First in Human Study Planned

Ocumetics Announces Successful Completion of Animal Study Q1 2024 First in Human Study Planned

(TheNewswire)

Ocumetics Technology Corp.

Calgary, Alberta TheNewswire - December 7, 2023 - Ocumetics Technology Corp. (" Ocumetics ") ( TSXV:OTC) (OTC:OTCFF) (FRA:2QBO), a pioneer in the field of ophthalmic innovation, proudly confirms the successful completion of its biocompatibility animal study, in preparation for its first-in-human study, anticipated to commence in Q1 2024 in the Dominican Republic.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ocumetics Continues to Meet Significant Development Milestones; Lens Design Optimized for Upcoming First in Human Study

Ocumetics Continues to Meet Significant Development Milestones; Lens Design Optimized for Upcoming First in Human Study

(TheNewswire)

Ocumetics Technology Corp.

Calgary, Alberta September 18, 2023. Ocumetics Technology Corp. (" Ocumetics ") ( TSXV:OTC) (OTC:OTCFF) (FRA:2QBO), a pioneer in in the field of ophthalmic innovation, proudly confirms a remarkable achievement in the optimization of its vision correction technology - the Ocumetics Accommodating Lens. Through rigorous research and development efforts over the past two years, Ocumetics has modified its lens design five times, ultimately arriving at its groundbreaking final lens configuration version 10.5. Lens version 10.5 has been tested in vitro and in an animal model, and will be used in Ocumetics' upcoming human clinical trials.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Starlink satellites hovering over telecommunications network.

When is the Starlink IPO Date and Can You Invest? (Updated 2024)

There's been a great deal of speculation surrounding a potential Starlink initial public offering (IPO).

Elon Musk's satellite internet business been referred to by many as the future of global connectivity, offering low latency and high speed in even the most remote locations. To date, the company controls roughly 6,000 satellites and boasts over 2.7 million subscribers, and the idea of an impending Starlink stock release date has investors excited.

The main reason for this interest is Musk's reputation in the investment space. Despite recent pitfalls at X, previously known as Twitter, the man has been involved in multiple highly successful and high-profile tech companies. Starlink itself is an offshoot of one of his other companies, SpaceX.

Keep reading...Show less
ARway SDK 3.1 Unveiled - Revolutionizing Large-Scale, Location-Based Augmented Reality Navigation

ARway SDK 3.1 Unveiled - Revolutionizing Large-Scale, Location-Based Augmented Reality Navigation

Third Major Release in 2024 Marks Dramatic Improvements In Indoor Navigation & Mapping

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce the launch of ARway V3.1, a major update to its spatial computing platform providing augmented reality navigation and immersive experiences. The new V3.1 technology updates and features include major improvements to the range and accuracy of AR experiences across large scale venues and increased speed of deployment of AR indoor navigation experiences. The company believes these major improvements will drive additional revenue and additional global deployments ARway.ai currently has over 5000+ total accounts, with 5400+ maps created and 60+ pilots and trials. Demand for ARway is accelerating in from around the world for various use-cases and industries looking to leverage the Company's augmented reality and spatial computing technology

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Closeup of black building with Apple logo on it.

Apple Debuts AI-Powered iPads

At its highly anticipated Let Loose event on Tuesday (May 7), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) unveiled new products and updates focused primarily on enhanced performance, display technology and accessories for its iPad lineup.

Read on to learn about the company's new products and how market participants reacted.

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai's AI Search Engine Powered by Nvidia GPUs Accelerating It's Production of 3D Models

Nextech3D.ai's AI Search Engine Powered by Nvidia GPUs Accelerating It's Production of 3D Models

New AI Increasing 3D Model production up to 40%

Search engine has over 200,000 3D models with unlimited color and texture variations

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Receives Large 3D AI Purchase Order from Blue Chip Enterprise Customer

Nextech3D.ai Receives Large 3D AI Purchase Order from Blue Chip Enterprise Customer

  • Nextech3D.ai Continues to Sign New & Renewal 3D Modeling Deals plus AR Visualization For Enterprise Ecommerce
  • Company Has Expanded into AI CAD-3D Rendering to Capture Larger Market Share

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a patented 2D-3D Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier (Patent #11,948,248) for Amazon, Miele, P&G, Kohls, and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce that the Company has received an order for 1,000+ 3D AI models and over 4,000+ 3D AI digital photos in May with delivery set to begin in June with a contract value in the mid-six figures. This large enterprise order is a testament to the company's pioneering AI technologies and expertise in creating 3D models and now renderings of 3D models in 2K, 4K, and 8K for e-commerce enterprise customers across the globe

Nextech3D.ai CEO Evan Gappelberg commented, "This enterprise customer has recognized the significant ROI of 3D models in e-commerce and is now accelerating its purchasing of 3D models. Shopify has reported up to a 93% increase in CTR, a 250% increase in conversions, and a 40% reduction in returns by implementing 3D/AR models on their eCommerce websites. Nextech3D.ai is currently working directly with Amazon, the largest e-commerce marketplace, and some of the world's largest e-commerce retailers including Kohl's. We also offer "one-click integration'' with the largest eCommerce platforms including Shopify, BigCommerce, and WooCommerce, which have rolled out 3D/AR and set the standard for Web 3.0 in e-commerce.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aether Global Announces Loan Agreement

Aether Global Announces Loan Agreement

(TheNewswire)

Aether Global Innovations Corp.

Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - May 3, 2024 Aether Global Innovations Corp. (CSE:AETH) (OTC:AETHF) (Frankfurt:4XA) (WKN#A2N8RH), a leader in drone management and automation, announces it has entered into a loan agreement (the "Loan Agreement") dated April 30, 2024 with an arm's length lender for the principal amount of $30,000.00 (the "Loan").

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Ocumetics Technology
Sign up to get your FREE

Ocumetics Technology Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

East Coast Research Altech Valuation Inches Higher as Analyst Firm adds CERENERGY to Model

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

Drilling Confirms Thick Copper Zone Continuity at Horden Lake

Related News

Graphite Investing

East Coast Research Altech Valuation Inches Higher as Analyst Firm adds CERENERGY to Model

Lithium Investing

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

Nickel Investing

Drilling Confirms Thick Copper Zone Continuity at Horden Lake

Lithium Investing

Galan Builds Inventory with 1,000t LCE, Advances HMW Project

Copper Investing

High Priority Bedrock Gold Target Identified at Gidji JV

Precious Metals Investing

Steppe Gold Announces Q1 2024 Financial Results

×