Ocumetics Announces December 20, 2023 Webinar regarding Successful Completion of Animal Study

(TheNewswire)

Ocumetics Technology Corp.

Ocumetics Technology Corp. (" Ocumetics ") ( TSXV:OTC) (OTC:OTCFF) (FRA:2QBO) a pioneer in the field of ophthalmic innovation, announces a webinar to discuss the successful completion of its biocompatibility animal study and its upcoming first-in-human study, anticipated to commence in Q1 2024 in the Dominican Republic

Dean Burns, CEO of Ocumetics and 27-year Alcon veteran, will lead the presentation.


Click Image To View Full Size

Join the webinar to:

  • Learn more about the significance of the biocompatibility animal study;

  • Learn more about the upcoming first-in-human study; and

  • Ask questions regarding the Ocumetics Accommodating Lens and the company's plans.

Details are as follows:

Date:         December 20, 2023

Time:         18:00 EST

RSVP: https://ocumetics.com/webinar-december-20-2023/

About Ocumetics

Ocumetics Technology Corp. ( TSXV: OTC) (OTCQB: OTCFF) (FRA: 2QBO), headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, is an innovator in the field of ophthalmic technology, dedicated to developing and commercializing advanced vision correction solutions that enhance the quality of life for individuals worldwide.

Ocumetics is in the preclinical study stage of a game-changing technology for the ophthalmic industry.  In its pursuit of a next generation interocular lens solution, Ocumetics has developed the Ocumetics Accommodating Lens, an expandable intraocular lens that fits within the natural lens compartment of the eye potentially to eliminate the need for corrective lenses.  It is designed to allow the eye's natural muscle activity to seamlessly shift focus from distance to intermediate to near.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Dean Burns
President and CEO
(817) 874-7564

Dayton Marks
Director
(778) 347-2500

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Ocumetics Technology

Ocumetics Technology


Ocumetics Announces Successful Completion of Animal Study Q1 2024 First in Human Study Planned

Ocumetics Announces Successful Completion of Animal Study Q1 2024 First in Human Study Planned

(TheNewswire)

Ocumetics Technology Corp.

Calgary, Alberta TheNewswire - December 7, 2023 - Ocumetics Technology Corp. (" Ocumetics ") ( TSXV:OTC) (OTC:OTCFF) (FRA:2QBO), a pioneer in the field of ophthalmic innovation, proudly confirms the successful completion of its biocompatibility animal study, in preparation for its first-in-human study, anticipated to commence in Q1 2024 in the Dominican Republic.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Ocumetics Continues to Meet Significant Development Milestones; Lens Design Optimized for Upcoming First in Human Study

Ocumetics Continues to Meet Significant Development Milestones; Lens Design Optimized for Upcoming First in Human Study

(TheNewswire)

Ocumetics Technology Corp.

Calgary, Alberta September 18, 2023. Ocumetics Technology Corp. (" Ocumetics ") ( TSXV:OTC) (OTC:OTCFF) (FRA:2QBO), a pioneer in in the field of ophthalmic innovation, proudly confirms a remarkable achievement in the optimization of its vision correction technology - the Ocumetics Accommodating Lens. Through rigorous research and development efforts over the past two years, Ocumetics has modified its lens design five times, ultimately arriving at its groundbreaking final lens configuration version 10.5. Lens version 10.5 has been tested in vitro and in an animal model, and will be used in Ocumetics' upcoming human clinical trials.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Ocumetics Welcomes Dr. Doyle Stulting and Dr. Bart McRoberts to Board of Directors

Ocumetics Welcomes Dr. Doyle Stulting and Dr. Bart McRoberts to Board of Directors

(TheNewswire)

Ocumetics Technology Corp.

Calgary, Alberta TheNewswire - September 1, 2023 - Ocumetics Technology Corp. (" Ocumetics " or the " Corporation ") ( TSXV:OTC) (OTC:OTCFF) (FRA:2QBO) a pioneer in advanced eye care solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Doyle Stulting and Dr. Bart McRoberts to its Board of Directors. With their unparalleled expertise in ophthalmology and vision research, Drs. Stulting and McRoberts bring a wealth of knowledge that will help drive Ocumetics' innovation and commitment to improving eye care globally.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Ocumetics Announces Completion of Unit Private Placement

Ocumetics Announces Completion of Unit Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Ocumetics Technology Corp.

Calgary, Alberta TheNewswire - August 15, 2023.  Ocumetics Technology Corp. (" Ocumetics " or the " Corporation ") ( TSXV:OTC) (OTC:OTCFF) (FRA:2QBO) announces that it has completed the private placement previously announced by the Corporation on June 22, 2023.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Ocumetics Announces Completion of First Tranche of Unit Private Placement

Ocumetics Announces Completion of First Tranche of Unit Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Ocumetics Technology Corp.

Calgary, Alberta TheNewswire - July 25, 2023.  Ocumetics Technology Corp. (" Ocumetics " or the " Corporation ") ( TSXV:OTC) (OTC:OTCFF) (FRA:2QBO) announces that it has completed the first tranche of the private placement previously announced by the Corporation on June 22, 2023.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Cypher Metaverse Inc. Announces Financing

Cypher Metaverse Inc. Announces Financing

Cypher Metaverse Inc. (CSE:CODE) ("CODE" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is undertaking a non-brokered private placement of up to $400,000. The Company will issue up to 3,333,333 units at a price of $0.12 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share and one half of a common share warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for one additional common share for $0.15 for a period of 2 years from the date of closing, subject to the Corporation's option to accelerate the expiry date if the stock trades at $0.20 for 10 trading days

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ARway.ai Launches Large Scale AI-Powered 3D Spatial Navigation Mapping

ARway.ai Launches Large Scale AI-Powered 3D Spatial Navigation Mapping

ARway is leveraging AI to Transform Spatial mapping

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision announces the release of Version 2.7, marking a significant leap forward in its spatial mapping capabilities. This latest version introduces a new enhanced AI-powered process that automates the creation of 400,000 square feet 3D spatial maps from 2D floor plans, significantly improving ARway's platform performance for enterprises and developers. The deployment of this technology at Congohas Airport, Brazil, and a prominent shopping destination in South Africa, showcases its global applicability and scalability

This launch is expected to generate more revenue for the Company as it is solving the challenges facing enterprise customers.

Watch a video showcase of Version 2.7 - click here

The centerpiece of Version 2.7 is the enhanced capability to transform 2D floor plans into property and mini-city scale 3D digital twins, now accommodating spaces more than 400,000 square feet (37,000 square meters). This breakthrough allows for the creation of centimeter-precise digital twins, which can be connected for seamless navigation across multiple floors and areas, both indoor and outdoor.

Previously announced feature and patent
Earlier this year ARway announced it had filed a provisional patent for 3D Floor Plan and Digital Twin Generation technology to create and manage virtual replicas of physical spaces. This technology is unique in that it eliminates the complexity and reliance on expensive hardware and scanners by ingesting 2D floor plans and architectural drawings and converting these artifacts into 3D environments.

Complementing these major features, ARway has introduced several minor yet impactful enhancements to further streamline the user experience.

Notable enhancements include:

  • Updated Toolbar and Help Modals: A cleaner toolbar display and helpful instructional modals make creating with ARway even more intuitive.
  • Upgraded Floor Plan Peg Adjustments: Creators can manually adjust pegs with confidence, ensuring precise placement.
  • Location Directory Category and Subcategory Updates: A cleaner UI for adding and editing categories and subcategories enhances usability.
  • Map Connector Update: Creators can now edit Map Connector pins from both the 3D and 2D maps with enhanced controls for multi-map and multi-floor navigation experiences.
  • Large Scale Floor Plan Compatibility Upgrade: High-resolution floor plans are now efficiently compressed without sacrificing clarity on mobile apps powered by ARwayKit SDK.

These upgrades are targeted towards ARway's enterprise business and new SaaS business, aiming to drive developer adoption and enhance the total value proposition of the ARway platform. By democratizing AR features through the ARwayKit SDK and improving the platform's capabilities, ARway is poised to meet the evolving needs of SMEs, enterprises, agencies, and XR developers.

The upgrades in Version 2.7 significantly enhance ARway's market competitiveness. By offering a solution that is not only more powerful but also easier to use, ARway is positioned to attract a larger customer base. The automation of 3D map creation and the expansion of the platform's capabilities are key factors in driving the company's growth and profitability.

As part of the Company's stock options plan it has issued 1,175,000 3-year options at $0.215/ share.

Sign up for Investor News - HERE

To learn more about ARway, please follow on Social Media: Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, and visit our website: www.arway.ai

About ARway.ai
ARway.ai (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is a spatial computing platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) providing an array of augmented reality (AR) experiences for indoor spaces. ARway's breakthrough no-code no-beacon IPNN allows for the easy creation of navigation, tours, information sharing, notifications, advertising and gamification. ARway works seamlessly as a cross platform solution on iOS/ Android. ARway's technology is optimized for both mobile devices and AR glasses: Apple's Vision Pro, Magic Leap and Microsoft's HoloLens. ARway has unlimited use cases for augmenting physical spaces, making it a valuable tool for creators, brands and companies in various industries. The complete ARway platform includes: the Web Creator Studio, the ARwayKit Software Development Kit (SDK) and a mobile app for iOs and Android.

Nextech 3D.ai
On October 26, 2022, ARway.ai. was spun-out from its parent Company, Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS). Nextech retained a control ownership in ARway.ai. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake. Nextech3D.ai is a Generative AI powered 3D modeling Company and leading provider of augmented reality ("AR") experience technologies and 3D model services. Nextech's AI-powered 3D modeling platform, "ARitize3D" has contracts with; AMZN, KSS, CB2, Genuine Parts & many others. To learn more about Nextech3D.ai, visit www.nextechar.com

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact
Julia Viola
investor.relations@arway.ai

ARway.ai
Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements
The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. ARway.ai will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE:Arway Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Nextech3D.ai Granted First in a Series of AI Patents for Generating 3D Models from Computer Aided Design Data

Nextech3D.ai Granted First in a Series of AI Patents for Generating 3D Models from Computer Aided Design Data

Via IBNNextech3D.ai ( OTCQX: NEXCF ) ( CSE: NTAR ) (FSE: EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce the grant of a patent by USPTO for 3D model generation from Computer Aided Design (CAD) data.  Receiving this first patent, as part of the Company's previously announced portfolio of patents filed in 2022, reinforces and validates Nextech3D.ai's commitment to increasing shareholder value by investing in 3D technology and innovating with AI-powered solutions.

Link to the patent online at USPTO site: patent # 11823328

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Granted Pivotal AI Patent for Generating 3D Models from Computer Aided Design Data

Nextech3D.ai Granted Pivotal AI Patent for Generating 3D Models from Computer Aided Design Data

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce the grant of a patent by USPTO for 3D model generation from Computer Aided Design (CAD) data. Receiving this first patent, as part of the Company's previously announced portfolio of patents filed in 2022, reinforces and validates Nextech3D.ai's commitment to increasing shareholder value by investing in 3D technology and innovating with AI-powered solutions

Link to the patent online at USPTO site: patent # 11823328

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Aether Global Innovations Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Aether Global Innovations Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Aether Global Innovations Corp.

Aether Global Innovations Corp. ( CSE:AETH ) ( OTC:AETHF ) ( Frankfurt:4XA ) ( WKN#A2N8RH) (" Aether Global" " AETH ", or the " Company "), a drone management and automation company announced today a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 15,000,000 units (the "Units") of securities at a price of $0.05 CAD per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $750,000.00 CAD (the "Offering

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Aether Global Innovations Corp. and Idroneimages Ltd. to Hold an Online Networking Event Around Drone and UAV Beyond Visual Line of Site Regulations on January 24, 2024

Aether Global Innovations Corp. and Idroneimages Ltd. to Hold an Online Networking Event Around Drone and UAV Beyond Visual Line of Site Regulations on January 24, 2024

(TheNewswire)

Aether Global Innovations Corp.

Both companies will engage with BVLOS regulatory consultants from around the globe to better understand the regulatory pathway for their clients.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

