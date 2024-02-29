Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Ocumetics Technology Corp To Be Featured on Radius Research's Pitch, Deep Dive and Q&A Webinar

Ocumetics Technology Corp To Be Featured on Radius Research's Pitch, Deep Dive and Q&A Webinar

(TheNewswire)

Ocumetics Technology Corp.

Calgary, Alberta TheNewswire - February 29, 2024 - Ocumetics Technology Corp. ("Ocumetics") (TSXV:OTC) (OTC:OTCFF) (FRA:2QBO), is pleased to invite investors and other interested parties to attend an upcoming interview with Market Radius Research.

Martin Gagel of Market Radius Research and CEO Dean Burns will be discussing Ocumetics' revolutionary accommodating intraocular lens, the successful completion of animal studies and the upcoming First in Human study.


The webinar will be a live, interactive online event where attendees are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time following the interview. An archived webcast will be made available for those who cannot join the event live on the day of the webinar.

Event: Radius Research Pitch, Deep Dive, and Q&A with Ocumetics Technology Corp.

Presentation Date & Time: Thursday, February 29th at 4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT

Webcast Registration Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/1317085455555/WN_jIibe93XRX6CA89hoVcSXw


About Market Radius Research

Market Radius Research gives individual investors access to in-depth CEO interviews with deep-dive institutional level discussion and Q&A. Market Radius is hosted by Martin Gagel, former top-ranked technology analyst. By registering for this webinar, you agree to receive email communications from Market Radius Capital, Inc. and from the presenting company (with unsubscribe). Your email will not be further shared. Martin Gagel and Market Radius Capital, Inc. are not registered or licensed to provide investment advice and may own shares in mentioned companies and may be compensated for these services. Content is for information purposes only and is not advice or recommendations and may include incomplete or incorrect information. Investing entails a high degree of risk. This is a production of Market Radius Capital, Inc.

About Ocumetics Technology Corp.

Ocumetics Technology Corp. ( TSXV: OTC) (OTCQB: OTCFF) (FRA: 2QBO), headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, is an innovator in the field of ophthalmic technology, dedicated to developing and commercializing advanced vision correction solutions that enhance the quality of life for individuals worldwide.

Ocumetics is in the preclinical study stage of a game-changing technology for the ophthalmic industry.  In its pursuit of a next generation interocular lens solution, Ocumetics has developed the Ocumetics Accommodating Lens, an expandable intraocular lens that fits within the natural lens compartment of the eye. It is designed to allow the eye's natural muscle activity to seamlessly shift focus from distance to intermediate to near.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Dean Burns                                Dayton Marks

President and CEO                         Director

(817) 874-7564                        (778) 347-2500

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

