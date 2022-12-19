Benton Advises that Clean Air Metals Closes First Tranche of CAD$15 Million Royalty Financing Agreement on Thunder Bay North Critical Minerals Project with Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp.

Nuvation Bio Doses First Patient in Phase 1b Combination Study of NUV-868

Phase 1b study designed to determine the safety and dose of NUV-868 in combination with olaparib or enzalutamide for the treatment of advanced solid tumors

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB), a biopharmaceutical company tackling some of the greatest unmet needs in oncology by developing differentiated and novel therapeutic candidates, today announced it has dosed the first patient in a Phase 1b study of its BD2-selective BET inhibitor, NUV-868, in combination with olaparib.

The Phase 1b study will be conducted under two separate dosing regimens. Patients in the first regimen will be dosed with NUV-868 in combination with olaparib for the treatment of ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), triple negative breast cancer and other solid tumors. Patients in the second regimen will be dosed with NUV-868 in combination with enzalutamide for the treatment of mCRPC.

"We are excited to build upon the progress of our Phase 1 monotherapy study of NUV-868 with the initiation of dosing in this Phase 1b combination study. We expect this study to provide a deeper understanding of the potential benefit that NUV-868 can offer a wide range of patients with advanced solid tumors," said David Hung, M.D., Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nuvation Bio. "This milestone underscores the continued clinical momentum of our pipeline as we work to tackle some of the greatest unmet needs in oncology."

As part of the Phase 1b study, NUV-868 will be administered at escalating dose levels in combination with olaparib until the recommended Phase 2 combination dose is determined.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio is a biopharmaceutical company tackling some of the greatest unmet needs in oncology by developing differentiated and novel therapeutic candidates. Nuvation Bio's proprietary portfolio includes mechanistically distinct oncology therapeutic product candidates, each targeting some of the most difficult-to-treat types of cancer. Nuvation Bio was founded in 2018 by biopharma industry veteran David Hung, M.D., who previously founded Medivation, Inc., which brought to patients one of the world's leading prostate cancer medicines. Nuvation Bio has offices in New York and San Francisco. For more information, please visit www.nuvationbio.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are sometimes accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook" and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential therapeutic benefit of its product candidates. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of the management team of Nuvation Bio and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the challenges associated with conducting drug discovery and initiating or conducting clinical trials due to, among other things, difficulties or delays in the regulatory process, enrolling subjects or manufacturing or acquiring necessary products; the emergence or worsening of adverse events or other undesirable side effects; risks associated with preliminary and interim data, which may not be representative of more mature data; risks related to cost reduction efforts; and competitive developments. Risks and uncertainties facing Nuvation Bio are described more fully in its Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 3, 2022, under the heading "Risk Factors," and other documents that Nuvation Bio has filed or will file with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Nuvation Bio disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update, supplement or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Nuvation Bio Investor Contact:
ir@nuvationbio.com

Nuvation Bio Media Contact:
Argot Partners
Leo Vartorella
leo@argotpartners.com

Nuvation Bio Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Dosing underway for Phase 1 monotherapy study of NUV-868 in advanced solid tumors

Expect to initiate Phase 1b combination study of NUV-868 by the end of 2022

ProKidney Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointments of Dr. John M. Maraganore and Jennifer Fox

Maraganore brings more than 35 years of scientific, research and development, capital markets and managerial leadership expertise to ProKidney

Fox joins Board with more than 25 years of healthcare investment banking, finance and capital markets experience

Nuvation Bio Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Dosing underway for Phase 1 monotherapy study of NUV-868 in advanced solid tumors

Strong financial position provides cash runway through 2028; cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $703.8 million as of June 30, 2022

Nuvation Bio Announces Discontinuation of NUV-422 Clinical Development Program

Company prioritizes NUV-868, its BD2 selective BET inhibitor currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in advanced solid tumors, and its novel small molecule Drug-Drug Conjugate (DDC) platform

Company restructuring and cost savings associated with NUV-422 program discontinuation to extend cash runway through 2028

Nuvation Bio Appoints David Liu, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer and Kerry Wentworth as Chief Regulatory Officer

Dr. Liu is a clinical leader who brings expertise in the discovery, development, and regulatory approval of oncology therapies worldwide

Ms. Wentworth has over two decades of industry experience in domestic and international regulatory and quality affairs

Anixa Biosciences Inc.

Anixa Biosciences Inc, a cancer-focused biotechnology company, is engaged in harnessing the body's immune system in the fight against cancer. The company is developing both diagnostics and therapeutics to detect cancer early, which is curable, and to treat those afflicted once diagnosed. It is developing the CchekTM platform, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for early detection of solid tumours which is based on the body's immune response to the presence of a malignancy. The company is also developing chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) based immuno-therapy drugs that genetically engineer patient's own immune cells to fight cancer.

NanoXplore Announces Appointment of New Board Member

NanoXplore Inc. ("NanoXplore" or the "Corporation") ( TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF ), a world-leading graphene company, announces the nomination of Ms. Catherine Loubier to its Board of Directors.

The nomination of Ms. Loubier followed an extensive search process by the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee of the Board. The Board will continue to ensure its composition is well aligned to support senior management with the execution of its new five-year strategic growth plan and with the next phase of the Company's growth.

NanoXplore Reports First Quarter 2023 Results and Unveils Its 5-year Strategic Plan

NanoXplore Inc. ("NanoXplore" or "the Corporation") (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF), a world-leading graphene company, reported today financial results for the first quarter ended September 30, 2022, and unveiled its 5-year strategic plan.

All amounts in this press release are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated.

NanoXplore Inc. to Release First Quarter Results and 5-Year Strategic Plan on November 14, 2022, After Market Close

NanoXplore Inc. (" NanoXplore " or the " Company ") (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF) is pleased to hold a webcast to discuss the results of its first quarter ended September 30, 2022, on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The financial results and the 5-year strategic plan will be released on Monday November 14, 2022, after the market close.

Details of the Q1 Webcast

Why Invest in Nanotech Stocks? (Updated 2022)

Why Invest in Nanotech Stocks? (Updated 2022)

The nanotechnology market is experiencing a promising stage of growth, making it an attractive space for investors.

From nanotech-based solar panels that increase energy efficiency to pharmaceutical products that make use of nanotech in drug-delivery systems, nanotechnology has far-reaching effects that are quickly transforming the world as we know it. Graphene-based nanomaterials also have applications across a wide range of industries, including renewable energy and medicine.

Here the Investing News Network provides a brief overview of what nanotech is, what the market looks like right now and what the nanotech industry's future could be. Read on to see if investing in nanotech stocks could work for your portfolio.

Keep reading...Show less

NanoXplore Reports Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2022 Financial Results

NanoXplore Inc. ("NanoXplore" or "the Corporation") (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF), a world-leading graphene company, reported today financial results for the quarter and year ended June 30, 2022.

All amounts in this press release are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated.

