Sona Nanotech: Leveraging Nanotechnology in Colorectal Cancer Therapy

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Is the World Running Out of Copper? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in AI?

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin? (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Integrated Cyber Solutions Embarks on a New Journey with IPO Listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange

FREEGOLD CONTINUES TO EXTEND MINERALIZATION TO THE WEST WITH MULTIPLE HIGH GRADE INTERCEPTS

Nano One Materials’ One-Pot Process Could Help Address Affordability Challenge in EV Adoption, COO Says

NORTH ARROW REPORTS NEW SPODUMENE MINERALIZED PEGMATITE DISCOVERIES AT LDG AND MACKAY PROJECTS, NWT

Helium Evolution Announces Farm-In Partner to Drill Second Joint Well

Forum Receives Geochemical Results from Ned Uranium Target, Thelon Basin Uranium Project

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CA

Steppe Gold

STGO:CA

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

Greenlane Renewables

GRN:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated!)

How to Invest in AI (2023 Edition)

2023 Oil & Gas Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 Copper Outlook Report (Updated!)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
Sona Nanotech

Sona Nanotech: Leveraging Nanotechnology in Colorectal Cancer Therapy


Sona Nanotech (CSE:SONA, OTCQB:SNANF) advances nanotechnology medicine through its proprietary gold nanorods that promise to change the face of cancer therapy. Sona Nanotech's platform technology leverages uniquely biocompatible gold nanorods (GNRs). Biocompatibility is key to the application of nanotechnology in medicine.

For the past several years, Sona has been working hard to develop and operationalize its biocompatible nanoparticle technology for use in targeted cancer therapy. The company is also developing a targeted cancer therapy, leveraging its proprietary Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy (THT) to directly treat cancer cells.

Sona's Platform Technology

Sona's GNRs are rod-shaped nanoparticles made of gold and measuring from 10 to 100 nanometers in length. Produced by chemical synthesis, they directly address many of the current limitations of medical nanoparticle technologies. In addition to making them well-suited for cancer treatment, this also unlocks their potential for use in in-vivo medical applications.

Company Highlights

  • Canadian nanotechnology company, Sona Nanotech has developed an incredibly promising new technology that leverages uniquely biocompatible gold nanorods.
  • The company also plays a key role in the advancement of photothermal medical therapies, particularly enabled by the company's acquisition of Siva Therapeutics.
  • This acquisition has allowed Sona to advance the development of Targeted Hypothermia Therapy, addressing many of the risks with current cancer treatments — particularly the damage they can cause to other tissues.
  • THT has already proven effective in reducing tumors in small animal studies. Sona's initial target for the technology will be colorectal cancer.
  • Rapid diagnostic tests represent the company's other strategic area of focus, including bovine tuberculosis detection and concussion screening.
  • Future applications for Sona's technology could include:
    • Targeted drug delivery
    • Photothermal cosmetic therapy
    • Cell imaging
    • Additional proprietary testing solutions supported by third-party test development services.
  • The company's leadership and board of directors comprise experienced professionals from across the healthcare and biotechnology sectors.
  • Sona has a clear roadmap to commercialization of its treatment methodology, starting with a near-term catalyst in large animal studies before moving to a human pilot. It also expects a De Novo pathway for medical devices.

This Sona Nanotech is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

Click here to connect with Sona Nanotech (CSE:SONA) to receive an Investor Presentation

cse stocksCSE:SONAotcqb:snanfNanotech Investing
SONA:CNX
Sona Nanotech
Sign up to get your FREE

Sona Nanotech Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Sona Nanotech

Sona Nanotech


Keep reading...Show less
Sona Provides Corporate Update on Operating Activities

Sona Provides Corporate Update on Operating Activities

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company" or "Sona"), a nanotechnology life sciences company with proprietary manufacturing technology for biocompatible gold nanorods ("GNRs"), is pleased to provide an update on the status of its current operating activities, notably the development of its Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy ("THT") therapy and its rapid bovine tuberculosis prototype test.

Sona CEO, David Regan, commented, "Earlier this year, Sona developed a plan to secure the FDA Investigational Device Exemption necessary to permit human trials for our THT therapy, which is the strategic priority for the Company. Thanks to our purpose-built, strengthened team, Sona has made significant advancements towards this goal and has reduced the number of 'unknowns' in our development program by working with leading, experienced advisors and partners. With these accomplishments, including the completion of a prototype of our next generation THT light device by Minnetronix Medical and the securing of a THT efficacy study in murine breast, melanoma and colorectal models, we now look forward to reporting back in the coming months on study results, preclinical and manufacturing partner selections, and regulatory updates. All of these deliverables will advance our mission to develop a treatment therapy for colorectal cancer sufferers with less collateral damage than happens under the current standard of care."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sona's 'THT' Cancer Therapy to be Assessed for Efficacy and Ability to Act as a Catalyst to Generate Immune Responses in Research Study

Sona's 'THT' Cancer Therapy to be Assessed for Efficacy and Ability to Act as a Catalyst to Generate Immune Responses in Research Study

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA), (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company" or "Sona") is pleased to announce an innovative research initiative to be undertaken with The Giacomantonio Immuno-Oncology Research Group (the "Research Group"). This study aims to evaluate the efficacy of Sona's Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy ("THT") technology in not only attenuating the development of colorectal, breast, and melanoma tumor models in mice but also in facilitating systemic immune responses.

The study posits that the combined utilization of Sona's gold nanorods via its Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy, alongside precise immune modulation, will result in elevated immune activation and anti-tumor responses within the mouse models of colorectal cancer, breast cancer, and melanoma.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sona to Engage with Medical Experts and Payors to Inform Regulatory and Commercialization Strategies for Its 'THT' Cancer Therapy

Sona to Engage with Medical Experts and Payors to Inform Regulatory and Commercialization Strategies for Its 'THT' Cancer Therapy

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company" or "Sona") is pleased to announce it has partnered with EXCITE International ("EXCITE"), a global network of senior specialist physicians, payors, health systems, and end-users, to help guide the development of Sona's Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy. Through this partnership with EXCITE, Sona will gain access to EXCITE's global network to help it align pre-clinical and clinical trial design and regulatory strategy with the interests of specialist practitioner and potential payor groups.

The work to be completed by EXCITE, which is a not-for-profit entity made up of a global network of senior medical practitioners and payors, will include an Early Technology Review and multiple panel discussions to be facilitated among content area experts to gain feedback on Sona's proposed therapy and commercialization strategy. The EXCITE panel is expected to be made up of senior medical practitioners from top-tier hospitals and universities in the US and Canada.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Sona Announces Filing of Preliminary Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus

 Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company" or "Sona") a developer of rapid, point-of-care diagnostic texts, has filed a preliminary short form base shelf prospectus (the "Shelf Prospectus") with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada. The objective of filing the Shelf Prospectus is to provide the Company with the financial flexibility to take advantage of financing opportunities and favourable market conditions, if and when desired, once the filing is made final.

The Shelf Prospectus, when made final, will enable the Company to offer up to $20,000,000 of common shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts and units (collectively, the "Securities"), or any combination of such Securities from time to time, during the 25-month period that the Shelf Prospectus is effective. The specific terms of any offering under the Shelf Prospectus, when made final, and the intended use of the net proceeds will be established in a prospectus supplement, which will be filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities in connection with any such offering.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Sona Nanotech Receives CE Mark Approval for its Rapid COVID-19 Antigen Test

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA), (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company", "Sona") a developer of rapid, point-of-care diagnostic tests, has been granted CE Mark status for its rapid, COVID-19 antigen test. The CE Mark declares the conformity of the Sona test with EU regulations and allows Sona to commercialize its test throughout Europe and potentially other territories in which the CE Mark is recognized.

The Company intends to begin selling its test as a screening tool for organizations wishing to screen individuals in high-risk congregate settings in which testing could quickly identify persons with a SARS-CoV-2 infection to inform infection prevention and control measures to reduce risk of transmission. Individuals who have symptoms of COVID-19 or who have had close contact with someone with confirmed COVID-19 should be considered as candidates for screening. As a rapid screening test, all results should be assessed in the context of the local prevalence of the virus and considered 'presumed' positive or negative until confirmed by a physician.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NanoXplore wins new business representing $24M in annual sales at mature volumes and announces the nomination of Jesse Stanley, COO of Shell Energy, to its board of directors

NanoXplore Inc. ("NanoXplore" or the "Corporation") ( TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF ), a world-leading graphene company is pleased to announce that it has been awarded three programs from two existing customers, one large commercial vehicle OEM and one industrial equipment manufacturer, to supply exterior parts of vehicles. These components are used in both internal combustion engines and electric vehicles.

Production for the first program will begin in 2024 while the start of production for the other two programs is planned for 2026. These programs generally last for a period of 10 years. The Corporation estimates that these programs will generate $24M in annual sales at mature volumes along with a one-time tooling revenue of $10M. The Corporation has already secured the related manufacturing equipment to fulfill these orders and the expansion of the North Carolina facility is ongoing. These investments are part of NanoXplore's 5-year strategic plan.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NanoXplore Reports Record Results in Q4 and Full year 2023

NanoXplore Inc. ("NanoXplore" or "the Corporation") (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF), a world-leading graphene company, reported today financial results for the year ended June 30, 2023.

All amounts in this press release are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sona's 'THT' Cancer Therapy to be Assessed for Efficacy and Ability to Act as a Catalyst to Generate Immune Responses in Research Study

Sona's 'THT' Cancer Therapy to be Assessed for Efficacy and Ability to Act as a Catalyst to Generate Immune Responses in Research Study

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA), (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company" or "Sona") is pleased to announce an innovative research initiative to be undertaken with The Giacomantonio Immuno-Oncology Research Group (the "Research Group"). This study aims to evaluate the efficacy of Sona's Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy ("THT") technology in not only attenuating the development of colorectal, breast, and melanoma tumor models in mice but also in facilitating systemic immune responses.

The study posits that the combined utilization of Sona's gold nanorods via its Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy, alongside precise immune modulation, will result in elevated immune activation and anti-tumor responses within the mouse models of colorectal cancer, breast cancer, and melanoma.

Keep reading...Show less

New Webcast Link to Listen to NanoXplore Webcast to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Year End Results on September 12, 2023

As previously announced NanoXplore Inc. (" NanoXplore ") (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF) will hold a webcast to discuss the results of its fourth quarter and the year ended June 30, 2023, on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Due to technical issues by the service provider, the link to listen to the live webcast has been changed; please register to the link below. The financial results will be released on Monday, September 11, 2023, after the market close.

Details of the Q4 Webcast

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NanoXplore and VoltaXplore announce an agreement with a well-known heavy commercial vehicle OEM for supply of Li-ion battery cells and strengthening its energy storage team with former veteran of Tesla

NanoXplore Inc. ("NanoXplore" or the "Corporation") ( TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF ), a world-leading graphene company and its wholly owned subsidiary, VoltaXplore Inc. ("VoltaXplore"), a silicon-graphene-enhanced Li-ion battery manufacturer for the Electric Vehicle and grid storage markets, are pleased to announce that VoltaXplore has agreed on commercial terms for the supply of Li-ion battery cells with a well-known commercial vehicle OEM. Battery cells will be produced in VoltaXplore's gigafactory starting from 2026. The agreement is for 1 GWh per year for a duration of 10 years following a pricing formula that passes through raw material cost to the customer.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NanoXplore to Host a Webcast to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Year End Results on September 12, 2023

NanoXplore Inc. (" NanoXplore ") (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF) is pleased to hold a webcast to discuss the results of its fourth quarter and the year ended June 30, 2023, on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The financial results will be released on Monday September 11, 2023, after the market close.

Details of the Q4 Webcast

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sona Nanotech
Sign up to get your FREE

Sona Nanotech Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Amended: Heritage Mining Intersects Multiple High-Grade Au-Ag Intervals from Surface to Shallow Depths in each of Holes 1 through 6 Drilled in Alcona Area

Second Drill Arrives at Barksdale's Sunnyside Project

Cosa Resources to Commence Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange Under the Ticker Symbol "COSA"

Heritage Mining Intersects Multiple High-Grade Au-Ag Intervals from Surface to Shallow Depths in each of Holes 1 through 6 Drilled in Alcona Area

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Amended: Heritage Mining Intersects Multiple High-Grade Au-Ag Intervals from Surface to Shallow Depths in each of Holes 1 through 6 Drilled in Alcona Area

Base Metals Investing

Second Drill Arrives at Barksdale's Sunnyside Project

Energy Investing

Cosa Resources to Commence Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange Under the Ticker Symbol "COSA"

Base Metals Investing

Heritage Mining Intersects Multiple High-Grade Au-Ag Intervals from Surface to Shallow Depths in each of Holes 1 through 6 Drilled in Alcona Area

Energy Investing

CanAlaska Executes $9 Million Deal in North Thompson Nickel Belt

Base Metals Investing

FABLED COPPER Samples Three Road Side Lithium Bearing Pegmatite Outcrops on Volt 1 Property, Quebec

Battery Metals Investing

Critical Elements Lithium Announces New High-grade Discovery within the Rose Project with Promising Grades of up to 5.62% Li2O

×