Nuvation Bio Announces FDA Clearance of Investigational New Drug Application for NUV-1511 for the Treatment of Advanced Solid Tumors

NUV-1511 is the first clinical candidate from the company's novel drug-drug conjugate platform

Company anticipates initiating a Phase 1/2 clinical study of NUV-1511 in 1H 2024

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB), a biopharmaceutical company tackling some of the greatest unmet needs in oncology by developing differentiated and novel therapeutic candidates, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared its investigational new drug (IND) application to evaluate NUV-1511, the first clinical candidate from the company's novel drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform.

"This IND clearance expands our clinical pipeline and validates the approach of our proprietary DDC platform to design potent oncology-focused chimeric small molecules which combine tumor-targeting specificity with the anti-cancer activity of known oncology agents," said David Hung, M.D., Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Nuvation Bio. "We believe NUV-1511 has the potential to provide favorable clinical benefit for patients with various solid tumors and we look forward to initiating the Phase 1/2 study."

The dose escalation portion of the Phase 1/2 study will initially evaluate safety and tolerability, and explore the potential for clinical efficacy, in patients with advanced solid tumors who previously received and progressed on or after treatment with Enhertu ® and/or Trodelvy ® per approved FDA labeling, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-) metastatic breast cancer, metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), pancreatic cancer, and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC).

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio is a biopharmaceutical company tackling some of the greatest unmet needs in oncology by developing differentiated and novel therapeutic candidates. Nuvation Bio's proprietary portfolio includes mechanistically distinct oncology therapeutic product candidates, each targeting some of the most difficult-to-treat types of cancer. Nuvation Bio was founded in 2018 by biopharma industry veteran David Hung, M.D., who previously founded Medivation, Inc., which brought to patients one of the world's leading prostate cancer medicines. Nuvation Bio has offices in New York and San Francisco. For more information, please visit www.nuvationbio.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are sometimes accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook" and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential therapeutic benefit of Nuvation Bio's product candidates, the ability of Nuvation Bio's proprietary DDC platform to design potent oncology candidates, and Nuvation Bio's plans to initiate a Phase 1/2 study for NUV-1511 in 1H 2024. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of the management team of Nuvation Bio and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the challenges associated with conducting drug discovery and initiating or conducting clinical trials due to, among other things, difficulties or delays in the regulatory process, enrolling subjects or manufacturing or acquiring necessary products; the emergence or worsening of adverse events or other undesirable side effects; risks associated with preliminary and interim data, which may not be representative of more mature data; and competitive developments. Risks and uncertainties facing Nuvation Bio are described more fully in its Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 2, 2023, under the heading "Risk Factors," and other documents that Nuvation Bio has filed or will file with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Nuvation Bio disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update, supplement or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Nuvation Bio Investor Contact:
ir@nuvationbio.com

Nuvation Bio Media Contact:
nuvation@argotpartners.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

