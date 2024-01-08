Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Nuvation Bio Announces Appointment of Dr. Robert Mashal to its Board of Directors

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB), a biopharmaceutical company tackling some of the greatest unmet needs in oncology by developing differentiated and novel therapeutic candidates, today announced the appointment of Robert Mashal, M.D. to its Board of Directors.

"We are delighted to have Dr. Mashal join our Board of Directors," said David Hung, M.D., Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Nuvation Bio. "Robert is a seasoned biotech industry veteran and his experience as an investor, operator, and medical oncologist will provide us with valuable insights. We look forward to working with Robert to advance Nuvation's pipeline."

"Nuvation Bio is at the forefront of developing therapeutic candidates to treat the unmet need in oncology, highlighted by the company's novel drug-drug conjugate platform," said Robert Mashal, M.D. "I am excited to leverage my past experiences to help the Board and management bring innovative oncology therapeutics to patients."

Robert currently serves as a consultant to the life sciences industry. Previously, he was the Global Head of Strategy for the Immunology and Oncology franchises at Sanofi. Robert has worked as CEO of NKT Therapeutics and Alinea Pharmaceuticals, two venture capital backed life sciences firms. He was a partner at Boston Millennia Partners, a private equity firm, where he was on the Board of Directors of Glycofi, Cardiomems, and Sapphire Therapeutics. He served as a Program Executive at Vertex Pharmaceuticals, where he was on the Joint Steering Committee for the Vertex-Novartis kinase collaboration. He was also a consultant at McKinsey and Company. Prior to McKinsey, Dr. Mashal was a board-certified medical oncologist and received his training in internal medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, and in oncology at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Dr. Mashal received his B.A. and M.D. degrees from Johns Hopkins University.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio is a biopharmaceutical company tackling some of the greatest unmet needs in oncology by developing differentiated and novel therapeutic candidates. Nuvation Bio's proprietary portfolio includes mechanistically distinct oncology therapeutic product candidates, each targeting some of the most difficult-to-treat types of cancer. Nuvation Bio was founded in 2018 by biopharma industry veteran David Hung, M.D., who previously founded Medivation, Inc., which brought to patients one of the world's leading prostate cancer medicines. Nuvation Bio has offices in New York and San Francisco. For more information, please visit www.nuvationbio.com .

Nuvation Bio Investor Contact:
ir@nuvationbio.com

Nuvation Bio Media Contact:
nuvation@argotpartners.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Nuvation Bio Announces FDA Clearance of Investigational New Drug Application for NUV-1511 for the Treatment of Advanced Solid Tumors

NUV-1511 is the first clinical candidate from the company's novel drug-drug conjugate platform

Company anticipates initiating a Phase 1/2 clinical study of NUV-1511 in 1H 2024

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Nuvation Bio Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Phase 1 monotherapy study of NUV-868 and Phase 1b study of NUV-868 in combination with olaparib or enzalutamide are ongoing

Expect to submit an IND for first Drug-Drug Conjugate (DDC) clinical candidate by year end 2023

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Nuvation Bio Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Enrollment ongoing in the Phase 1b study of NUV-868 in combination with olaparib or enzalutamide

Enrollment ongoing in the Phase 1 monotherapy study of NUV-868

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Nuvation Bio Announces Formation of Oncology-Focused Scientific Advisory Board

Scientific Advisory Board members bring significant global expertise in oncology drug and clinical development

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB), a biopharmaceutical company tackling some of the greatest unmet needs in oncology by developing differentiated and novel therapeutic candidates, today announced the formation of a Scientific Advisory Board. The Scientific Advisory Board will work alongside the Nuvation Bio management team to advance its pipeline of therapeutic candidates for some of the most difficult-to-treat cancers.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Nuvation Bio Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Enrollment ongoing in the Phase 1b study of NUV-868 in combination with olaparib or enzalutamide

Enrollment ongoing in the Phase 1 monotherapy study of NUV-868

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

NanoXplore Receives TSX Approval for Normal Course Issuer Bid

NanoXplore Inc. (TSX: GRA) ("NanoXplore" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) has approved the Corporation's request to adopt a normal course issuer bid (NCIB) program, through which NanoXplore may purchase, for cancellation, up to 5,936,205 common shares or approximately 5% of the public float (consisting of 118,724,119 common shares as of November 22, 2023, out of the 169,378,431 common shares issued and outstanding). The Corporation may purchase shares under the NCIB over a period of twelve months commencing on December 1, 2023 and ending November 30, 2024, when the bid expires. NCIB purchases are through the facilities of the TSX and certain Canadian Alternative Trading Systems and the price for any repurchased shares will be the prevailing market price at the time of the acquisition.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

NanoXplore Unveils a Large-Scale Dry Process for Manufacturing of Graphene: An Improvement for Cost Competitiveness and Scalability

NanoXplore Inc. ("NanoXplore" or "the Corporation") (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF), a world-leading graphene company, proudly announces an interesting achievement in graphite exfoliation with the successful development of a novel dry graphene manufacturing process.

The dry process centers on an advanced exfoliation technology with innovative media that enables high yield exfoliation without the introduction of impurities.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

NanoXplore Reports Results for its Q1-2024

NanoXplore Inc. ("NanoXplore" or "the Corporation") (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF), a world-leading graphene company, reported today financial results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023.

All amounts in this press release are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

NanoXplore to Host a Webcast to Discuss First Quarter Results on November 8, 2023

NanoXplore Inc. (" NanoXplore ") (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF) is pleased to hold a webcast to discuss the results of its first quarter ended September 30, 2023, on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The financial results will be released on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, after the market close.

Details of the Q1 Webcast

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Sona Nanotech

Sona Nanotech: Leveraging Nanotechnology in Colorectal Cancer Therapy


Sona Nanotech

Sona Nanotech


