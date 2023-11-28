Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

NanoXplore Receives TSX Approval for Normal Course Issuer Bid

NanoXplore Inc. (TSX: GRA) ("NanoXplore" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) has approved the Corporation's request to adopt a normal course issuer bid (NCIB) program, through which NanoXplore may purchase, for cancellation, up to 5,936,205 common shares or approximately 5% of the public float (consisting of 118,724,119 common shares as of November 22, 2023, out of the 169,378,431 common shares issued and outstanding). The Corporation may purchase shares under the NCIB over a period of twelve months commencing on December 1, 2023 and ending November 30, 2024, when the bid expires. NCIB purchases are through the facilities of the TSX and certain Canadian Alternative Trading Systems and the price for any repurchased shares will be the prevailing market price at the time of the acquisition.

All common shares purchased by the Corporation will be cancelled. The number of shares repurchased on any given day may not exceed 14,011 common shares, which is equal to 25% of the average daily trading volume on the TSX for the six-month period ending October 31, 2023 except where purchases are made in accordance with the "block purchase exception" of the TSX rules. The average daily volume for this period was calculated in accordance with the rules of the TSX and is equal to 56,045 common shares.

The Corporation's Board of Directors believes that the purchase by the Corporation of its own common shares may, in appropriate circumstances, be a responsible investment of funds on hand.

The extent to which NanoXplore repurchases its shares and the timing of such repurchases will depend upon market conditions and other corporate considerations, as determined by NanoXplore's management team. The Corporation will use funds from its existing cash balances to purchase the shares.

ABOUT NanoXplore

NanoXplore is a graphene company, a manufacturer and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in transportation and industrial markets. Also, the Corporation provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. The Corporation is also a silicon‑graphene-enhanced Li-ion battery manufacturer for the Electric Vehicle and grid storage markets. NanoXplore is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec with manufacturing facilities in Canada, the United States and Europe.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements, and subject to risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs as well as assumptions based on information available at the time the assumption was made and on management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors deemed appropriate in the circumstances. No assurance can be given that these assumptions and expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are not facts, but only predications and can generally be identified by the use of statements that include phrases such as "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "could", "estimate", "foresee", "grow", "expect", "plan", "intend", "forecast", "future", "guidance", "may", "predict", "project", "should", "strategy", "target", "will" or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and involves a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking information necessarily involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including the relevant assumptions and risks factors set out in NanoXplore's most recent annual management discussion and analysis filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca , which may cause NanoXplore's actual results to differ materially from any projections of future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others, the uncertain and unpredictable condition of global economy. Any forward-looking information is made as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, NanoXplore does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward–looking statement as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

Forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions and are based on information currently available to management. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the future circumstances, outcomes or results anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements will occur or that plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved the contents of this press release.

For further information, please contact:

Pedro Azevedo
Chief Financial Officer
pedro.azevedo@nanoxplore.ca
Tel: 1 438 476-1973


NanoXplore
NanoXplore Unveils a Large-Scale Dry Process for Manufacturing of Graphene: An Improvement for Cost Competitiveness and Scalability

NanoXplore Inc. ("NanoXplore" or "the Corporation") (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF), a world-leading graphene company, proudly announces an interesting achievement in graphite exfoliation with the successful development of a novel dry graphene manufacturing process.

The dry process centers on an advanced exfoliation technology with innovative media that enables high yield exfoliation without the introduction of impurities.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NanoXplore Reports Results for its Q1-2024

NanoXplore Inc. ("NanoXplore" or "the Corporation") (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF), a world-leading graphene company, reported today financial results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023.

All amounts in this press release are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NanoXplore to Host a Webcast to Discuss First Quarter Results on November 8, 2023

NanoXplore Inc. (" NanoXplore ") (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF) is pleased to hold a webcast to discuss the results of its first quarter ended September 30, 2023, on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The financial results will be released on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, after the market close.

Details of the Q1 Webcast

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NanoXplore wins new business representing $24M in annual sales at mature volumes and announces the nomination of Jesse Stanley, COO of Shell Energy, to its board of directors

NanoXplore Inc. ("NanoXplore" or the "Corporation") ( TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF ), a world-leading graphene company is pleased to announce that it has been awarded three programs from two existing customers, one large commercial vehicle OEM and one industrial equipment manufacturer, to supply exterior parts of vehicles. These components are used in both internal combustion engines and electric vehicles.

Production for the first program will begin in 2024 while the start of production for the other two programs is planned for 2026. These programs generally last for a period of 10 years. The Corporation estimates that these programs will generate $24M in annual sales at mature volumes along with a one-time tooling revenue of $10M. The Corporation has already secured the related manufacturing equipment to fulfill these orders and the expansion of the North Carolina facility is ongoing. These investments are part of NanoXplore's 5-year strategic plan.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NanoXplore Reports Record Results in Q4 and Full year 2023

NanoXplore Inc. ("NanoXplore" or "the Corporation") (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF), a world-leading graphene company, reported today financial results for the year ended June 30, 2023.

All amounts in this press release are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nuvation Bio Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Nuvation Bio Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Phase 1 monotherapy study of NUV-868 and Phase 1b study of NUV-868 in combination with olaparib or enzalutamide are ongoing

Expect to submit an IND for first Drug-Drug Conjugate (DDC) clinical candidate by year end 2023

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sona Nanotech

Sona Nanotech: Leveraging Nanotechnology in Colorectal Cancer Therapy


Keep reading...Show less
Sona Nanotech

Sona Nanotech


Keep reading...Show less
Sona Nanotech CEO David Regan

Sona Nanotech CEO Sees Huge Market Potential for Nano-based Cancer Therapies

Nanotechnology's increasing applications in the medical field are creating an opportunity for investors to participate in this emerging market, according to David Regan, CEO of Sona Nanotech (CSE:SONA,OTCQB:SNANF), a life science company based in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

“This innovation is where growth happens,” Regan said. “There’s been a ton of research that has gone into both the manipulation of nanotechnology and a great deal of work on immunotherapies for cancer patients.”

Keep reading...Show less
Sona's 'THT' Cancer Therapy to be Assessed for Efficacy and Ability to Act as a Catalyst to Generate Immune Responses in Research Study

Sona's 'THT' Cancer Therapy to be Assessed for Efficacy and Ability to Act as a Catalyst to Generate Immune Responses in Research Study

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA), (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company" or "Sona") is pleased to announce an innovative research initiative to be undertaken with The Giacomantonio Immuno-Oncology Research Group (the "Research Group"). This study aims to evaluate the efficacy of Sona's Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy ("THT") technology in not only attenuating the development of colorectal, breast, and melanoma tumor models in mice but also in facilitating systemic immune responses.

The study posits that the combined utilization of Sona's gold nanorods via its Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy, alongside precise immune modulation, will result in elevated immune activation and anti-tumor responses within the mouse models of colorectal cancer, breast cancer, and melanoma.

Keep reading...Show less

New Webcast Link to Listen to NanoXplore Webcast to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Year End Results on September 12, 2023

As previously announced NanoXplore Inc. (" NanoXplore ") (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF) will hold a webcast to discuss the results of its fourth quarter and the year ended June 30, 2023, on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Due to technical issues by the service provider, the link to listen to the live webcast has been changed; please register to the link below. The financial results will be released on Monday, September 11, 2023, after the market close.

Details of the Q4 Webcast

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

