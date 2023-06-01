Bold Ventures Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Nuvation Bio Announces Formation of Oncology-Focused Scientific Advisory Board

Scientific Advisory Board members bring significant global expertise in oncology drug and clinical development

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE: NUVB), a biopharmaceutical company tackling some of the greatest unmet needs in oncology by developing differentiated and novel therapeutic candidates, today announced the formation of a Scientific Advisory Board. The Scientific Advisory Board will work alongside the Nuvation Bio management team to advance its pipeline of therapeutic candidates for some of the most difficult-to-treat cancers.

"We are proud to announce the formation of Nuvation's Scientific Advisory Board. The six founding members are oncology drug and clinical development leaders who have advanced new therapies for various types of cancers," said David Hung, M.D., Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Nuvation Bio. "We look forward to collaborating with our Scientific Advisory Board as we continue to study NUV-868, a BD2-selective BET inhibitor, and work towards submitting an IND for our first drug-drug conjugate (DDC) clinical candidate by year end."

The founding members of the Nuvation Bio Scientific Advisory Board are:

  • Wassim Abida, M.D., Ph.D., is the Director of Translational Research in Prostate Cancer and Associate Attending Physician of Genitourinary Oncology at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, where his focus is on prostate cancer clinical investigation, developmental therapeutics, and translational science. His current research centers on the genomics of prostate cancer and molecularly-targeted clinical trials, specifically on DNA repair targeting. Dr. Abida earned his M.D. and Ph.D. at Columbia University, where he studied mechanisms of regulation of the p53 tumor suppressor pathway.
  • Johann de Bono, M.D., MSc, Ph.D., is the Regius Professor of Cancer Research and Professor in Experimental Cancer Medicine at The Institute of Cancer Research (ICR) and Royal Marsden. He is Head of the Division of Clinical Studies at ICR and the Director of the Royal Marsden Drug Development Unit, which is one of the world's largest Phase 1 clinical trial units for cancer, run jointly between ICR and The Royal Marsden and The London Movember Prostate Cancer Centre of Excellence. Dr. de Bono leads the Prostate Cancer Targeted Therapies team and has also led on multiple Phase 3 trials that have changed the standard of care for prostate cancer, including trials of the ICR-discovered drug abiraterone, cabazitaxel, enzalutamide, and olaparib. He earned his M.D. and MSc in cancer sciences from the University of Glasgow Medical School and received his Ph.D. in medical oncology from the Beatson Institute of Cancer Research.
  • Gordon B. Mills, M.D., Ph.D., is the Director of Precision Oncology and Serial Measurements of Molecular and Architectural Responses to Therapy (SMMART) trials at the Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) Knight Cancer Institute. He is responsible for the implementation of SMMART, an integrated program of tumor analysis, decision-making, and implementation of novel precision oncology trials. Dr. Mills' research focuses on the genomics and genetics of breast and ovarian cancers and identifying and characterizing potential oncogenes and tumor suppressor genes. He serves on the Scientific Advisory Board of several companies, including Nuvectis Pharma, PDX Pharma, and Turbine. Dr. Mills earned his M.D. and Ph.D. in biochemistry and completed his training in obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Alberta.
  • Mansoor Raza Mirza, M.D., is Chief Oncologist at the Department of Oncology, Rigshopitalet — the Copenhagen University Hospital, Denmark and Medical Director of the Nordic Society of Gynaecological Oncology, Vice-President of the European Society of Gynaecological Oncology, and past-chairman of the European Network of Gynaecological Oncological Trial Groups. He has broad experience in clinical protocol development, trial conduct, and clinical trial regulations. Dr. Mirza is the author and principal investigator of several Phase 1, 2, and 3 studies and is a chair/member of the Independent Data Monitoring Committee of several international trials. He is a member of the Board of Directors of KaryoPharm, Metamark Genetics, and Sera Prognostics and is a member of the Scientific Advisory Board of Allarity Therapeutics. Dr. Mirza earned an M.D., Diploma in surgery, and Diploma in clinical oncology from the Pirogov Moscow State Medical Institute and post-graduate education and certification in radiation and medical oncology from the University of Southern Denmark.
  • Allyson Ocean, M.D., is a Medical Oncologist and Attending Physician in Gastrointestinal Oncology at New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center, Associate Professor of Medicine at the Weill Medical College of Cornell University, and Medical Oncologist at The Jay Monahan Center for Gastrointestinal Health. She has authored numerous peer-reviewed articles and abstracts and is an active member of several professional societies, including the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) and American Association for Cancer Research (AACR). Dr. Ocean is on the Board of Directors of Novocure and the Scientific Advisory Board of several non-profit organizations. Dr. Ocean co-founded Let's Win Pancreatic Cancer, an award-winning non-profit organization and digital platform that connects patients to promising science and clinical trials. She graduated cum laude from Tufts University and with AOA honors from the Tufts University School of Medicine, where she completed her residency in internal medicine and fellowship in medical oncology at New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
  • Joyce O'Shaughnessy, M.D., is the Celebrating Women Endowed Chair in Breast Cancer Research, Baylor University Medical Center, Texas Oncology and Chair, Breast Cancer Research, US Oncology Research Network. She focuses her clinical research on breast cancer treatment, especially in genotype-phenotype correlations for high-risk breast cancers and immunotherapy for triple negative breast cancer. Dr. O'Shaughnessy is a member of the Scientific Advisory Boards of Systems Oncology, Scorpion Therapeutics, and Allarity Therapeutics. She received her M.D. from Yale University Medical School, completed her internship and residency in internal medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital and concluded a fellowship in medical oncology at the National Cancer Institute, where she also served as a Senior Investigator.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio is a biopharmaceutical company tackling some of the greatest unmet needs in oncology by developing differentiated and novel therapeutic candidates. Nuvation Bio's proprietary portfolio includes mechanistically distinct oncology therapeutic product candidates, each targeting some of the most difficult-to-treat types of cancer. Nuvation Bio was founded in 2018 by biopharma industry veteran David Hung, M.D., who previously founded Medivation, Inc., which brought to patients one of the world's leading prostate cancer medicines. Nuvation Bio has offices in New York and San Francisco. For more information, please visit www.nuvationbio.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are sometimes accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook" and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential therapeutic benefit of Nuvation Bio's product candidates and the expected timing of an IND filing for Nuvation Bio's first DDC clinical candidate. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of the management team of Nuvation Bio and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the challenges associated with conducting drug discovery and initiating or conducting clinical trials due to, among other things, difficulties or delays in the regulatory process, enrolling subjects or manufacturing or acquiring necessary products; the emergence or worsening of adverse events or other undesirable side effects; risks associated with preliminary and interim data, which may not be representative of more mature data; and competitive developments. Risks and uncertainties facing Nuvation Bio are described more fully in its Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 4, 2023, under the heading "Risk Factors," and other documents that Nuvation Bio has filed or will file with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Nuvation Bio disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update, supplement or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Nuvation Bio Investors:
ir@nuvationbio.com

Nuvation Bio Media:
nuvation@argotpartners.com

