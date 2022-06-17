Sandy MacDougall, CEO of Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM | OTCQB:NRVTF | Frankfurt:N7R) is pleased to announce the successful completion of CVZ-77 (PH-04) and CVZ-78 (PH-11) and release of the final assay results. The Company completed core hole CVZ-77 at a depth of 458 feet (139.6 m). Sampling for assays began at 20 ft (6.1 m) and continued to the bottom of the hole, an interval thickness of 240 ft (73.2 m) was intersected from 48 ft (14.6 m) to 288 ft (87.8 m). The weighted average lithium values present are summarized below with a high of 2140 ppm. The Company completed core hole CVZ-78 at a depth of 451.5 feet (137.6 m). Sampling for assays began at 26.8 ft (8.2 m) and continued to the bottom of the hole, an interval thickness of 231.3 ft (70.5 m) was intersected from 26.8 ft (8.2 m) to 258 ft (78.6 m). The weighted average lithium values present are summarized below with a high of 2100 ppm present
Mr. Sandy MacDougall reports
NORAM RECEIVES RESULTS FOR CVZ-79: HIGH-GRADE INTERCEPT OF 260.0 FT (79.2 M) AVERAGING 1185 PPM & HIGH OF 1660 PPM
Noram Lithium Corp. has successfully completed CVZ-79 (PH-05) and released the final assay results. The company completed core hole CVZ-79 at a depth of 503 feet (153.3 metres). Sampling for assay began at 30 ft (9.1 m) and continued to the bottom of the hole, an interval thickness of 260.0 ft (79.2 m) was intersected from 100 ft (33.5 m) to 360 ft (109.7 m). The hole ended in mineralization and the weighted average lithium values present were as displayed in the attached table.
"CVZ-79 was one of the holes near the eastern edge of Noram's Zeus property. At this location, it is anticipated that it will add substantially to Noram's indicated lithium resource and will reassign a large portion of the current inferred resource into the indicated category," comments Brad Peek, vice-president of exploration and geologist on all six phases of Noram's Clayton Valley exploration drilling.
The samples were analyzed by the ALS laboratory in Reno, Nevada. Quality assurance/quality control samples were included in the sample batch and returned values that were within their expected ranges.
The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Brad Peek, MSc, CPG, who is a qualified person with respect to Noram's Clayton Valley lithium project as defined under National Instrument 43-101.
About Noram Lithium Corp.
Noram Lithium is a well-financed Canadian-based advanced lithium development-stage company with less than 90 million shares issued and a fully financed treasury. Noram is aggressively advancing its Zeus lithium project in Nevada from the development-stage level through the completion of a prefeasibility study in 2022.
The company's flagship asset is the Zeus lithium project, located in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The Zeus project contains a current National Instrument 43-101 measured and indicated resource estimate of 363 million tonnes grading 923 parts per million lithium, and an inferred resource of 827 million tonnes grading 884 ppm lithium utilizing a 400 ppm Li cut-off. In December, 2021, a robust PEA (preliminary economic assessment) indicated an after-tax net present value (8 per cent) of $1.3-billion (U.S.) and internal rate of return of 31 per cent using $9,500 (U.S.)/tonne lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE). Using the LCE long-term forecast of $14,000 (U.S.)/tonne, the PEA indicates an NPV (8 per cent) of approximately $2.6-billion (U.S.) and an IRR of 52 per cent at $14,250 (U.S.)/tonne LCE.
Please visit our web site for further information: www.noramlithiumcorp.com.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Sandy MacDougall
Chief Executive Officer and Director
C: 778.999.2159
For additional information please contact:
Peter A. Ball
President and Chief Operating Officer
peter@noramlithiumcorp.com
C: 778.344.4653
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange)accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking information which is notcomprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results,performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding, among other things, the completion transactions completed in theAgreement. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to,regulatory approval processes. Although Noram believes that the assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information in this newsrelease are reasonable, including that all necessary regulatory approvals will be obtained in a timely manner, undue reliance should not be placedon such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in thedisclosed time frames or at all. Noram disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as aresult of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws. *Updated Lithium Mineral ResourceEstimate, Zeus Project, Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada, USA (August 2021) **Preliminary Economic Assessment Zeus Project, ABHEngineering (December 2021).
Noram Lithium
Overview
Driven by increasing demand from the electric vehicle industry, the outlook for lithium is promising and forecasts are showing no signs of slowing down. On top of this rising demand, the US government has also deemed lithium a “critical material” and released a National Blueprint that outlines a goal to secure access to raw materials for lithium batteries and establish a program to increase domestic processing and production.
As the push to develop a domestic supply chain for lithium batteries in the US gets underway, one region in the country stands out among the rest. Nevada’s Clayton Valley is home to the only operating lithium brine mine in the US –– Albemarle’s (NYSE:ALB) Silver Peak Lithium Mine, which has produced lithium for more than 60 years. Nevada is ranked the top mining jurisdiction in the world based on investment attractiveness in 2020. Of note, Albemarle has indicated it is planning on doubling its Silver Peak’s lithium production by 2025.
One company focused on a project in Clayton Valley, Nevada, is Noram Lithium (TSXV:NRM; OTCQB:NRVTF; FRA:N7R). Noram Lithium’s flagship Zeus project is a high-grade lithium project that spans 2,800 acres, located adjacent to Albemarle’s Silver Peak Lithium Mine, with extensive infrastructure including power at site a paved highway directly to the project. It is also in the same state as Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) first Gigafactory.
A Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) on the Zeus project showed robust economics indicating a US$1.299 billion after-tax net present value (“NPV”) (8percent) with a 31 percent after-tax internal rate of return, spanning a mine life of 40 years. The existing resource has indicated resources for up to 200 years of operation.
Noram Lithium is fully funded with a strong cash position to advance and de-risk its Zeus project with an aggressive development plan set for 2022. Development plans include updating the project’s resource with a drill program in Q1/2022, completing additional metallurgical and prefeasibility studies (“PFS) to further enhance the project’s economics, and complete baseline environmental studies and green initiatives.
Company Highlights
- Noram Lithium’s flagship Zeus project has a preliminary economic assessment that indicates robust economics: a US$1.299 billion after-tax NPV (8percent), a 31percent IRR” and a mine life of 40 years.
- 100 percent owned with no underlying NSR.
- A significant mineral resource estimate at cut-off grades of 400 ppm, including a total measured and indicated resource of 1.8 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent and a total inferred resource of 3.9 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent.
- Zeus features a high-grade and shallow lithium deposit, which may result in a relatively low-cost operation supported by high lithium recoveries and low contamination.
- Situated near Albemarle’s Silver Peak, which is the only other US producer of lithium.
- Noram’s share structure remains tight with below 75M shares issued, with approximately 20percent controlled by management and insiders.
Key Projects
Zeus
The flagship Zeus project is a high-grade lithium project located in Clayton Valley in Nevada, near the only other US producer of lithium, Albemarle’s Silver Peak. The 2,800 acre property features access to a road, power and extensive infrastructure nearby. The Zeus project hosts a large-scale deposit located near the surface with minimum to nil overburden that is suitable for conventional mining methods and would be a relatively low-cost operation.
The preliminary resource estimate on the Zeus project showed robust economics. Highlights include (all $ are expressed in US$):
- $1.299 Billion NPV” (After-Tax) at 8percent discount rate with a 31percent IRR.
- Capital Costs (“CAPEX”) estimated at $528M with after-tax payback period of 3.23 years.
- Gross Revenue of $303.4 Million/year or $12.14 billion over its mine life.
- Low Operating Cost. Operating Cost (“OPEX”) of $3,355.30/tonne Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (“LCE”) with a break-even price of $4016.6/tonne LCE LOM. Operating cost per tonne places the Zeus projects amongst the lowest in the industry.
- Long Mine Life (“LOM). The mine production rate during full operation is set at 17,000 tpd. The production schedule uses ore from the first 11 phases, which results in 40-year mine life (“LOM”). The mine production schedule results in 245.4 million tonnes averaging 1,093 ppm Li.
- Very Low Strip Ratio. Mining strip ratios are very low, averaging 0.07:1 for LOM. Mining consists of a truck and shovel method, with blasting being unnecessary due to the ore softness.
- Low Environmental Impact. The leaching and filtration flowsheet includes dry stack tailings, thus, eliminating the environmental risk and long-term management issues associated with tailings ponds.
- LCE market Price. Base case market price of $9500/tonne LCE is well below long term forecasted rate of $14,000/tonne. Price Sensitivity. The after-tax NPV reaches $2.665 billion at $14,250/Tonne LCE (8percent discount rate). On January 13, 2022, LCE was currently selling for ~US$50,000/tonner
Noram Lithium President and COO Peter Ball shared in an interview with INN, "These numbers are spectacular for where we are. It's going to be an opportunity for shareholders."
Noram Lithium CEO and Director Sandy MacDougall said, “This study represents the most significant milestone to date for Noram and establishes us among limited peers as the newest low cost, high-grade, near-term lithium production story in North America."
In a research report, independent analyst Fundamental Research Corp. (on December 15, 2021) gave the company a peer-compared fair value of C$2.65 after reviewing Noram’s recent PEA announcement.
Noram Lithium plans to further upgrade the resource with additional infill drilling of 12 holes planned for the first quarter of 2022. The company also plans to complete an additional follow-up metallurgical study in the first half of 2022 and then complete a prefeasibility study (“PFS”) in the second half of 2022.
Management Team
Anita Algie - Chair & CFO
Anita Algie has over 15 years of experience in management, listings, compliance, corporate structure and development as well as mergers and acquisitions for exploration- and resource-based public companies. She is the former president and CEO of Unity Metals Corp. (TSXV:UTY). She is also the former president, CEO and director of American Lithium Corp. (TSXV:LI) and First Cobalt Corp. (TSXV:FCC). Algie has served on numerous boards during her career in the public markets and specializes in sourcing, acquiring and developing non-grass roots properties. Algie has also successfully completed several CPC Qualifying Transactions with the TSX Venture Exchange. She is an Honors Human Physiology graduate from the University of British Columbia.
Sandy MacDougall - CEO & Director
Sandy MacDougall is an Economics graduate of the University of British Columbia. MacDougall has over 30 years of experience in the investment banking and finance industry. He was a former investment advisor at Canaccord Capital Corp. and was involved in numerous significant financings in Canada and abroad for a wide range of companies. His experience includes extensive exposure to precious and base metal projects throughout North and South America. He was previously Chairman of the Board from 2016 to 2021.
Peter A. Ball - President & COO
Peter Ball brings over 30 years of extensive experience as a mining professional at all levels of leadership. Throughout Ball’s career, he has held various senior management roles with international mining companies, including corporate finance, securities trading, mine engineering, business development, corporate communications, public relations and marketing functions. Balls’ management experience is throughout North and South America, Asia and Europe. Ball began his career in the late 1980s working as a mining engineer, a technical representative and in various management and senior executive roles. Ball held these roles at numerous companies, including NV Gold Redstar Gold , Columbus Gold , Hudson Bay Mining & Smelting, Echo Bay Mines Ltd., RBC Dominion Securities and Eldorado Gold Corp. Ball is a graduate of the Haileybury School of Mines, Georgian Business College and UBC’s Canadian Securities Course. Ball is also a member of CIMM. Ball has led and assisted in raising over $250M of capital in the resource sector.
Arthur Brown - Director
Arthur Brown brings 36 years of business experience to Noram’s board. He has served on the boards of eight other companies in sectors ranging from technology to oil and gas and mineral exploration. Brown has substantial knowledge and experience in corporate structure and development, financings and venture capital. Brown understands all the aspects and requirements that a public company must have to operate successfully. This knowledge and experience have been translated into many successful financings for the various companies that he has been involved with.
Adam Falkoff - Independent Director
Adam Falkoff has over 20 years of experience in public policy, international relations and business development. He has advised CEOs of the Fortune 100, presidents, prime ministers, cabinet ministers and ambassadors as the president of CapitalKeys. CapitalKeys is a bipartisan global public policy and strategic consulting firm based in Washington, D.C. with offices in London and Singapore. As the president of CapitalKeys, he has successfully helped clientele understand, anticipate and navigate the complex public policy environment as well as develop strategies for business development driving client revenues. He is also the interim president of RARE, The Association for Rare Earth. He is a 2018 recipient of the Ellis Island Medal of Honor for service to the USA. He was also named to the Washington, D.C. Power 100 which is a list of the 100 most influential non-elected people by Washington Life Magazine.
Falkoff received a Bachelor of Arts from Duke University. He also received an M.B.A. and M.I.M. (Master of International Management) from the Thunderbird School of Global Management on an academic scholarship. Falkoff also holds a Certificate in International Law from the University of Salzburg’s Institute on International Legal Studies. The coursework was instructed by Supreme Court Justices Anthony Kennedy and John Paul Stevens. He also participated in the Postgraduate Programme of the School of Mining Engineering at the University of Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, South Africa that is known as the world’s preeminent institution in the field of international mining and mining studies.
Cyrus Driver - Independent Director
Cyrus Driver is a chartered accountant and a founding partner in the firm of Driver Anderson since its inception in 1982. Driver is a retired partner in the firm of Davidson and Company LLP. Driver has a wide knowledge of the securities industry and its rules which has enabled him to give valuable advice to clients with respect to finance, taxation and other accounting-related matters. Whilst providing general public accounting services to a wide range of clients, he specializes in servicing TSX Venture-listed companies and members of the brokerage community. He currently serves as director and/or CFO of several TSX-V listed companies.
Brad Peek, CPG - Vice President Exploration
Brad Peek has more than 40 years of experience in project management, mineral exploration and computer applications in the mining industry. Peek has 11 years of experience with a water engineering consultant firm. Peek received a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology from the University of Nebraska and a Master of Science degree in Geology from the University of Alaska. He is a member of the Society of Economic Geologists as well as the Society of Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration. Peek is also a Certified Professional Geologist, CPG11299 of the AIME American Institute of Professional.
Noram Receives Results for CVZ-77 & 78: High-Grade Intercepts of 240 Ft Averaging 1212 PPM, & 231.3 Ft Averaging 1157 PPM Respectively
Figure 1 - Location of all past drill holes (Phase I to Phase V) previously completed in addition to the 12 proposed holes for Phase V1. Phase VI holes are indicated in purple.
Figure 2. Comparative stratigraphy and assay results for drill holes CVZ-77 and CVZ-78 as compared to CVZ-65 which was drilled as part of a prior program. The histogram on the sides of the holes are the composited lithium grades in ppm Li. The cross section has a 4X vertical exaggeration.
"As we continue to receive results that meet and/or surpass our expectations, our level of confidence in the resource model continues to increase. This program is providing us with vital information that will allow us to upgrade a significant portion of the resource from the Inferred Category to the Indicated Category. We could not be more proud of the team we have diligently advancing the Project. Noram management is focused on enhancing shareholder value as we continue to develop the resource" comments Brad Peek, VP of Exploration and geologist on all six phases of Noram's Clayton Valley exploration drilling.
|Hole ID
|Sample No.
|From (ft)
|To (ft)
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Li (ppm)
|CVZ-77
1748459
20
28
6.1
8.5
610
|CVZ-77
1748460
28
38
8.5
11.6
850
|CVZ-77
1748461
38
48
11.6
14.6
870
|CVZ-77
1748462
48
58
14.6
17.7
1010
|CVZ-77
1748463
58
68
17.7
20.7
840
|CVZ-77
1748464
68
78
20.7
23.8
910
|CVZ-77
1748465
78
88
23.8
26.8
840
|CVZ-77
1748466
88
98
26.8
29.9
940
|CVZ-77
1748467
98
108
29.9
32.9
600
|CVZ-77
1748468
108
118
32.9
36.0
1160
|CVZ-77
1748469
118
128
36.0
39.0
980
|CVZ-77
1748471
128
138
39.0
42.1
1540
|CVZ-77
1748472
138
148
42.1
45.1
1340
|CVZ-77
1748473
148
158
45.1
48.2
1400
|CVZ-77
1748474
158
168
48.2
51.2
1510
|CVZ-77
1748475
168
178
51.2
54.3
1860
|CVZ-77
1748476
178
188
54.3
57.3
2140
|CVZ-77
1748477
188
198
57.3
60.4
1300
|CVZ-77
1748478
198
208
60.4
63.4
1290
|CVZ-77
1748479
208
218
63.4
66.4
1450
|CVZ-77
1748480
218
228
66.4
69.5
1630
|CVZ-77
1748481
228
238
69.5
72.5
1250
|CVZ-77
1748482
238
248
72.5
75.6
1060
|CVZ-77
1748483
248
258
75.6
78.6
1080
|CVZ-77
1748484
258
268
78.6
81.7
950
|CVZ-77
1748485
268
278
81.7
84.7
1020
|CVZ-77
1748486
278
288
84.7
87.8
990
|CVZ-77
1748487
288
298
87.8
90.8
790
|CVZ-77
1748488
298
308
90.8
93.9
620
|CVZ-77
1748489
308
318
93.9
96.9
870
|CVZ-77
1748490
318
328
96.9
100.0
760
|CVZ-77
1748491
328
338
100.0
103.0
430
|CVZ-77
1748492
338
348
103.0
106.1
610
|CVZ-77
1748493
348
358
106.1
109.1
550
|CVZ-77
1748494
358
368
109.1
112.2
550
|CVZ-77
1748495
368
378
112.2
115.2
720
|CVZ-77
1748496
378
388
115.2
118.3
540
|CVZ-77
1748497
388
398
118.3
121.3
790
|CVZ-77
1748498
398
408
121.3
124.4
780
|CVZ-77
1748499
408
418
124.4
127.4
600
|CVZ-77
1748500
418
428
127.4
130.5
550
|CVZ-77
1748501
428
438
130.5
133.5
500
|CVZ-77
1748502
438
448
133.5
136.6
379
Table 1 - Sample results from CVZ-77 from 20 ft (6.1 m) to depth of 448 ft (136.6 m).
Hole ID
Sample No.
From (ft)
To (ft)
From (m)
To (m)
Li (ppm)
CVZ-78
1748508
26.75
37.25
8.2
11.4
920
CVZ-78
1748509
37.25
48
11.4
14.6
1090
CVZ-78
1748510
48
58
14.6
17.7
910
CVZ-78
1748511
58
68
17.7
20.7
910
CVZ-78
1748512
68
78
20.7
23.8
980
CVZ-78
1748513
78
88
23.8
26.8
2100
CVZ-78
1748514
88
98
26.8
29.9
1160
CVZ-78
1748515
98
108
29.9
32.9
1190
CVZ-78
1748516
108
118
32.9
36.0
1640
CVZ-78
1748517
118
128
36.0
39.0
1830
CVZ-78
1748518
128
138
39.0
42.1
1240
CVZ-78
1748519
138
148
42.1
45.1
1180
CVZ-78
1748520
148
158
45.1
48.2
1380
CVZ-78
1748521
158
168
48.2
51.2
1350
CVZ-78
1748522
168
178
51.2
54.3
1280
CVZ-78
1748523
178
188
54.3
57.3
1000
CVZ-78
1748524
188
198
57.3
60.4
1060
CVZ-78
1748525
198
208
60.4
63.4
910
CVZ-78
1748527
208
218
63.4
66.4
960
CVZ-78
1748528
218
228
66.4
69.5
1020
CVZ-78
1748529
228
238
69.5
72.5
830
CVZ-78
1748530
238
248
72.5
75.6
580
CVZ-78
1748531
248
258
75.6
78.6
1110
CVZ-78
1748532
258
268
78.6
81.7
790
CVZ-78
1748533
268
278
81.7
84.7
650
CVZ-78
1748534
278
288
84.7
87.8
750
CVZ-78
1748535
288
298
87.8
90.8
890
CVZ-78
1748536
298
308
90.8
93.9
680
CVZ-78
1748537
308
318
93.9
96.9
730
CVZ-78
1748538
318
328
96.9
100.0
930
CVZ-78
1748539
328
338
100.0
103.0
740
CVZ-78
1748540
338
348
103.0
106.1
720
CVZ-78
1748541
348
358
106.1
109.1
560
CVZ-78
1748542
358
368
109.1
112.2
490
CVZ-78
1748543
368
378
112.2
115.2
560
CVZ-78
1748544
378
388
115.2
118.3
560
CVZ-78
1748545
388
398
118.3
121.3
670
CVZ-78
1748546
398
408
121.3
124.4
660
CVZ-78
1748547
408
418
124.4
127.4
460
CVZ-78
1748548
418
428
127.4
130.5
460
CVZ-78
1748549
428
438
130.5
133.5
530
CVZ-78
1748550
438
447
133.5
136.2
388
CVZ-78
1748551
447
451.5
136.2
137.6
399
Table 2 - Sample results from CVZ-78 from 26.8 ft (8.2 m) to depth of 451.5 ft (137.6 m).
All samples were analyzed by the ALS laboratory in Reno, Nevada. QA/QC samples were included in the sample batch and returned values that were within their expected ranges.
The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Brad Peek., M.Sc., CPG, who is a Qualified Person with respect to Noram's Clayton Valley Lithium Project as defined under National Instrument 43-101.
About Noram Lithium Corp.
Noram Lithium Corp. (TSXV:NRM| OTCQB:NRVTF | Frankfurt:N7R) is a well-financed Canadian based advanced Lithium development stage company with less than 90 million shares issued and a fully funded treasury. Noram is aggressively advancing its Zeus Lithium Project in Nevada from the development-stage level through the completion of a Pre-Feasibility Study in 2022.
The Company's flagship asset is the Zeus Lithium Project ("Zeus"), located in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The Zeus Project contains a current 43-101 measured and indicated resource estimate* of 363 million tonnes grading 923 ppm lithium, and an inferred resource of 827 million tonnes grading 884 ppm lithium utilizing a 400 ppm Li cut-off. In December 2021, a robust PEA** indicated an After-Tax NPV(8) of US$1.3 Billion and IRR of 31% using US$9,500/tonne Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE). Using the LCE long term forecast of US$14,000/tonne, the PEA indicates an NPV (8%) of approximately US$2.6 Billion and an IRR of 52% at US$14,250/tonne LCE.
Please visit our web site for further information: www.noramlithiumcorp.com.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Sandy MacDougall
Chief Executive Officer and Director
C: 778.999.2159
For additional information please contact:
Peter A. Ball
President and Chief Operating Officer
peter@noramlithiumcorp.com
C: 778.344.4653
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding, among other things, the completion transactions completed in the Agreement. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, regulatory approval processes. Although Noram believes that the assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, including that all necessary regulatory approvals will be obtained in a timely manner, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Noram disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws. *Updated Lithium Mineral Resource Estimate, Zeus Project, Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada, USA (August 2021) **Preliminary Economic Assessment Zeus Project, ABH Engineering (December 2021).
SOURCE: Noram Lithium Corp.
Noram Receives Results for CVZ-75 & 76: High-Grade Intercepts of 150 Ft Averaging 962 PPM, & 100 Ft Averaging 1163 PPM Respectively
Sandy MacDougall, CEO of Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) is pleased to announce the successful completion of CVZ-75 (PH-01) and CVZ-76 (PH-02) and release of the final assay results. The Company completed core hole CVZ-75 at a depth of 326 feet (99.4 m). Sampling for assays began at 46 ft (14.0 m) and continued to the bottom of the hole, an interval thickness of 150 ft (45.7 m) was intersected from 46 ft (14.0 m) to 196 ft (59.7 m). The hole ended in mineralization and the weighted average lithium values present are summarized below. The Company completed core hole CVZ-76 at a depth of 338 feet (103.0 m). Sampling for assays began at 26 ft (7.9 m) and continued to the bottom of the hole, an interval thickness of 100 ft (30.5 m) was intersected from 26 ft (7.9 m) to 126 ft (38.4 m). The hole ended in mineralization and the weighted average lithium values present are summarized below
Figure 1 - Location of all past drill holes (Phase I to Phase V) previously completed in addition to the 12 proposed holes for Phase V1. Phase VI holes are indicated in purple.
Figure 2 - Comparative stratigraphy and assay results for drill holes CVZ-76 and CVZ-75 as compared to CVZ-63 which was drilled as part of a prior program. The histogram on the sides of the holes are the composited lithium grades in ppm Li. The cross section has a 4X vertical exaggeration.
"Holes CVZ-75 and CVZ-76 were located near the northeast end of the Phase V and Phase VI drilling. This is an area where the sediments are thinner since we are getting close to the basin margin. However, the lithium grades continue to be high. These holes are expected to continue to upgrade portions of the Zeus resource from inferred to indicated in Noram's upcoming PFS." comments Brad Peek, VP of Exploration and geologist on all six phases of Noram's Clayton Valley exploration drilling.
Hole ID
Sample No.
From (ft)
To (ft)
From (m)
To (m)
Li (ppm)
CVZ-75
1748394
46
56
14.0
17.1
1690
CVZ-75
1748395
56
66
17.1
20.1
890
CVZ-75
1748396
66
76
20.1
23.2
840
CVZ-75
1748397
76
86
23.2
26.2
910
CVZ-75
1748398
86
96
26.2
29.3
1420
CVZ-75
1748399
96
106
29.3
32.3
1160
CVZ-75
1748400
106
116
32.3
35.4
1010
CVZ-75
1748401
116
126
35.4
38.4
900
CVZ-75
1748402
126
136
38.4
41.5
870
CVZ-75
1748404
136
146
41.5
44.5
850
CVZ-75
1748405
146
156
44.5
47.5
820
CVZ-75
1748406
156
166
47.5
50.6
810
CVZ-75
1748407
166
176
50.6
53.6
620
CVZ-75
1748408
176
186
53.6
56.7
510
CVZ-75
1748409
186
196
56.7
59.7
1130
CVZ-75
1748410
196
206
59.7
62.8
800
CVZ-75
1748411
206
216
62.8
65.8
560
CVZ-75
1748412
216
226
65.8
68.9
650
CVZ-75
1748413
226
236
68.9
71.9
680
CVZ-75
1748414
236
246
71.9
75.0
510
CVZ-75
1748415
246
256
75.0
78.0
650
CVZ-75
1748416
256
266
78.0
81.1
570
CVZ-75
1748417
266
276
81.1
84.1
770
CVZ-75
1748418
276
286
84.1
87.2
570
CVZ-75
1748419
286
296
87.2
90.2
510
CVZ-75
1748420
296
306
90.2
93.3
770
CVZ-75
1748421
306
316
93.3
96.3
470
CVZ-75
1748422
316
326
96.3
99.4
600
Table 1 - Sample results from CVZ-75 from 46 ft (14.0 m) to depth of 326 ft (99.4 m).
Hole ID
Sample No.
From (ft)
To (ft)
From (m)
To (m)
Li (ppm)
|CVZ-76
1748426
26
36
7.9
11.0
1320
|CVZ-76
1748427
36
46
11.0
14.0
1620
|CVZ-76
1748428
46
56
14.0
17.1
1620
|CVZ-76
1748429
56
66
17.1
20.1
970
|CVZ-76
1748430
66
76
20.1
23.2
830
|CVZ-76
1748431
76
86
23.2
26.2
910
|CVZ-76
1748432
86
96
26.2
29.3
1460
|CVZ-76
1748433
96
106
29.3
32.3
1070
|CVZ-76
1748434
106
116
32.3
35.4
930
|CVZ-76
1748435
116
126
35.4
38.4
900
|CVZ-76
1748436
126
136
38.4
41.5
780
|CVZ-76
1748437
136
146
41.5
44.5
710
|CVZ-76
1748438
146
156
44.5
47.5
670
|CVZ-76
1748439
156
168
47.5
51.2
720
|CVZ-76
|No Sample
168
178
51.2
54.3
|CVZ-76
1748440
178
188
54.3
57.3
460
|CVZ-76
1748441
188
198
57.3
60.4
840
|CVZ-76
1748442
198
208
60.4
63.4
700
|CVZ-76
1748443
208
218
63.4
66.4
740
|CVZ-76
1748444
218
228
66.4
69.5
720
|CVZ-76
1748445
228
238
69.5
72.5
710
|CVZ-76
1748446
238
248
72.5
75.6
520
|CVZ-76
1748447
248
258
75.6
78.6
680
|CVZ-76
1748448
258
268
78.6
81.7
640
|CVZ-76
1748449
268
278
81.7
84.7
640
|CVZ-76
1748450
278
288
84.7
87.8
590
|CVZ-76
1748451
288
298
87.8
90.8
590
|CVZ-76
1748452
298
308
90.8
93.9
449
|CVZ-76
1748453
308
318
93.9
96.9
610
|CVZ-76
1748454
318
328
96.9
100.0
560
|CVZ-76
1748455
328
338
100.0
103.0
470
Table 2 - Sample results from CVZ-76 from 26 ft (7.9 m) to depth of 338 ft (103.0 m).
All samples were analyzed by the ALS laboratory in Reno, Nevada. QA/QC samples were included in the sample batch and returned values that were within their expected ranges.
The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Brad Peek., M.Sc., CPG, who is a Qualified Person with respect to Noram's Clayton Valley Lithium Project as defined under National Instrument 43-101.
About Noram Lithium Corp.
Noram Lithium Corp. (TSXV:NRM| OTCQB:NRVTF | Frankfurt:N7R) is a well-financed Canadian based advanced Lithium development stage company with less than 90 million shares issued and a fully funded treasury. Noram is aggressively advancing its Zeus Lithium Project in Nevada from the development-stage level through the completion of a Pre-Feasibility Study in 2022.
The Company's flagship asset is the Zeus Lithium Project ("Zeus"), located in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The Zeus Project contains a current 43-101 measured and indicated resource estimate* of 363 million tonnes grading 923 ppm lithium, and an inferred resource of 827 million tonnes grading 884 ppm lithium utilizing a 400 ppm Li cut-off. In December 2021, a robust PEA** indicated an After-Tax NPV(8) of US$1.3 Billion and IRR of 31% using US$9,500/tonne Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE). Using the LCE long term forecast of US$14,000/tonne, the PEA indicates an NPV (8%) of approximately US$2.6 Billion and an IRR of 52% at US$14,000/tonne LCE.
Please visit our web site for further information: www.noramlithiumcorp.com.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Sandy MacDougall
Chief Executive Officer and Director
C: 778.999.2159
For additional information please contact:
Peter A. Ball
President and Chief Operating Officer
peter@noramlithiumcorp.com
C: 778.344.4653
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding, among other things, the completion transactions completed in the Agreement. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, regulatory approval processes. Although Noram believes that the assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, including that all necessary regulatory approvals will be obtained in a timely manner, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Noram disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws. *Updated Lithium Mineral Resource Estimate, Zeus Project, Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada, USA (August 2021) **Preliminary Economic Assessment Zeus Project, ABH Engineering (December 2021).
SOURCE: Noram Ventures Inc.
Noram Receives Results for CVZ-71: High-Grade Intercept of 280.0 ft Averaging 1050 ppm & High of 1560 ppm
Sandy MacDougall, CEO of Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) is pleased to announce the successful completion of CVZ-71 (PH-10) and release of the final assay results. The Company completed core hole CVZ-71 at a depth of 453.5 feet (138.2 m). Sampling for assay began at 30 ft (9.1 m) and continued to the bottom of the hole. An interval thickness of 280 ft (85.3 m) was intersected from 140 ft (42.7 m) to 420 ft (128.0 m). The hole ended in mineralization and the weighted average lithium values present were as follows
"As Noram moves toward completion of the Zeus property's PFS, now on schedule for completion in October 2022, the assay results from CVZ-71 provide another long, high-grade intercept to the list of drillholes that is expected to upgrade a major portion of the deposit from an inferred resource to the indicated resource category" comments Brad Peek, VP of Exploration and geologist on all six phases of Noram's Clayton Valley exploration drilling.
Table 1 - Sample results from CVZ-71 from 30 ft (9.1 m) to depth of 453.5 ft (138.2 m).
The samples were analyzed by the ALS laboratory in Reno, Nevada. Certified reference standard samples were included in the sample batch and returned values that were within their expected ranges.
The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Brad Peek., M.Sc., CPG, who is a Qualified Person with respect to Noram's Clayton Valley Lithium Project as defined under National Instrument 43-101.
About Noram Lithium Corp.
Noram Lithium Corp. (TSXV:NRM),(OTCQB: NRVTF),(Frankfurt:N7R) is a well-financed Canadian based advanced Lithium development stage company with less than 90 million shares issued and a fully funded treasury. Noram is aggressively advancing its Zeus Lithium Project in Nevada from the development-stage level through the completion of a Pre-Feasibility Study in 2022.
The Company's flagship asset is the Zeus Lithium Project ("Zeus"), located in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The Zeus Project contains a current 43-101 measured and indicated resource estimate* of 363 million tonnes grading 923 ppm lithium, and an inferred resource of 827 million tonnes grading 884 ppm lithium utilizing a 400 ppm Li cut-off. In December 2021, a robust PEA** indicated an After-Tax NPV(8) of US$1.3 Billion and IRR of 31% using US$9,500/tonne Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE). Using the LCE long term forecast of US$14,000/tonne, the PEA indicates an NPV (8%) of approximately US$2.6 Billion and an IRR of 52% at US$14,000/tonne LCE.
Please visit our web site for further information: www.noramlithiumcorp.com.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Sandy MacDougall
Chief Executive Officer and Director
C: 778.999.2159
For additional information please contact:
Peter A. Ball
President and Chief Operating Officer
peter@noramlithiumcorp.com
C: 778.344.4653
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding, among other things, the completion transactions completed in the Agreement. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, regulatory approval processes. Although Noram believes that the assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, including that all necessary regulatory approvals will be obtained in a timely manner, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Noram disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws. *Updated Lithium Mineral Resource Estimate, Zeus Project, Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada, USA (August 2021) **Preliminary Economic Assessment Zeus Project, ABH Engineering (December 2021).
SOURCE:Noram Lithium Corp.
Noram Completes Major Milestone: Infill Drill Program for Pre-Feasiblity Study Completion and Commencement of Plan of Operations
Sandy MacDougall, CEO of Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) is pleased to announce" that the Company has successfully completed the Phase VI infill drill program on the Zeus Lithium Project in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The Zeus Project contains a current NI 43-101 measured and indicated resource estimate* of 363 million tonnes grading 923 ppm lithium, and an inferred resource of 827 million tonnes grading 884 ppm lithium utilizing a 400 ppm Li cut-off. In December 2021, a robust PEA** indicated an After-Tax NPV(8) of US$1.3 Billion and IRR of 31% using US$9,500tonne Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE). Using the LCE long term forecast of US$14,000tonne, the PEA indicates an NPV (8%) of approximately US$2.6 Billion and an IRR of 52% at US$14,000tonne LCE
All 12 of the Phase VI proposed holes were completed to, or beyond, their anticipated depths for a total of 5246 ft (1599 m) of drilling. Most of the holes were drilled with HQ-size core with a diameter of 2.5 inches (63.5 mm). However, 4 of the holes were drilled with PQ-size (3.35 inches, 85 mm diameter) to be used for the ongoing metallurgical test work. The samples from the core have been hand-delivered to ALS Laboratory in Reno, Nevada for processing. QA/QC samples have been inserted into the sample stream to confirm sample results.
Figure 1 - The last batch of Phase VI drilling samples as they were delivered to ALS in Reno, Nevada.
"This is a significant milestone for Noram" stated CEO and Director, Sandy MacDougall "with the completion of this drilling, the inferred resource calculation will be confidently upgraded to the indicated category. This marks one of the final steps required to complete the Prefeasibility Study ("PFS") in the near term. While we have only received results from 2 of the 12 holes, the results supersede our expectations, and we can confidently say that a PFS superior to the PEA would not be surprising. All assays are being processed on a rush basis and we expect to receive the balance of the results shortly. Noram is on track to complete the PFS in the fall of 2022 while simultaneously working on new and innovative solutions to become a leader in the green technology space."
Figure 2 - Location of all past drill holes (Phase I to Phase V) previously completed in addition to the 12 holes completed under the Phase VI Program. Phase VI holes are shown as purple squares.
The Company has also begun initial preparation for the completion of a Plan of Operations (PoO) with the Tonopah, Nevada field office of the Bureau of Land Management. Results from the Phase VI drilling will be needed to determine whether additional drilling, bulk sampling, etc. will be required to carry the project through the PFS and DFS stages. These elements are essential to determine what goes into the PoO. The DFS is expected to follow closely on the heels of this fall's PFS.
The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Brad Peek., M.Sc., CPG, who is a Qualified Person with respect to Noram's Clayton Valley Lithium Project as defined under National Instrument 43-101.
About Noram Lithium Corp.
Noram Lithium Corp. (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) is a well-financed Canadian based advanced Lithium development stage company with less than 90 million shares issued. Noram is aggressively advancing its Zeus Lithium Project in Nevada from the development-stage level through the completion of a Pre-Feasibility Study in 2022. The Company's flagship asset is the Zeus Lithium Project ("Zeus"), located in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The Zeus Project contains a current 43-101 measured and indicated resource estimate* of 363 million tonnes grading 923 ppm lithium, and an inferred resource of 827 million tonnes grading 884 ppm lithium utilizing a 400 ppm Li cut-off. In December 2021, a robust PEA** indicated an After-Tax NPV(8) of US$1.299 Billion and IRR of 31% using US$9,500/tonne Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE). Using the LCE long term forecast of US$14,000/tonne, the PEA indicates an NPV (8%) of approximately US$2.6 Billion and an IRR of 52% at US$14,000/tonne LCE.
Please visit our web site for further information: www.noramlithiumcorp.com.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Sandy MacDougall
CEO and Director
C: 778.999.2159
For additional information please contact:
Peter A. Ball
President and Chief Operating Officer
peter@noramlithiumcorp.com
C: 778.344.4653
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding, among other things, the completion of the engagement of Bridgeview and the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, regulatory approval processes. Although Noram believes that the assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, including that all necessary regulatory approvals will be obtained in a timely manner, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Noram disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws. *Updated Lithium Mineral Resource Estimate, Zeus Project, Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada, USA (August 2021) **Preliminary Economic Assessment Zeus Project, ABH Engineering (December 2021).
SOURCE: Noram Lithium Corp.
Noram Receives Results for CVZ-72 with the Longest and Highest-Grade Intercept from all of the Zeus Drilling to Date
Sandy MacDougall, CEO of Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM | OTCQB:NRVTF | Frankfurt:N7R) is pleased to announce the successful completion of CVZ-72 (PH-06) and release of the final assay results. The Company completed core hole CVZ-72 at a depth of 428 feet (130.5 m). Sampling for assay began at 60 ft (18.3 m) and continued to the bottom of the hole, an interval thickness of 368 ft (112.2 m) was intersected, which was the entire assayed portion of the hole. The hole ended in mineralization and the weighted average lithium values present were as follows
Figure 1. Comparative stratigraphy and assay results for drill holes CVZ-72 as compared to CVZ-53 and CVZ-68, which were drilled as part of the Phases IV and V programs. CVZ-53 and CVZ-68 both had long intercepts of high grade lithium mineralization. The histogram on the sides of the holes are the composited lithium grades in ppm Li. The cross section has a 4X vertical exaggeration.
"CVZ-72 was the second hole completed in Noram's 12-hole Phase VI drilling program. These assays represent the longest and highest-grade interval of lithium mineralization intersected to date on the Zeus property. This hole also clearly reaffirms the consistently high lithium grades across this blanket-like mineral deposit. If the program continues to produce results such as these, we could reasonably expect our PFS to outshine our PEA. Ending in mineralization at depths such as these suggests even greater potential for the size and extent of this resource" comments Brad Peek, VP of Exploration and geologist on all six phases of Noram's Clayton Valley exploration drilling.
Table 1 - Sample results from CVZ-72 from 60 ft to depth of 428 ft.
The samples were analyzed by the ALS laboratory in Reno, Nevada. QA/QC samples were included in the sample batch and returned values that were within their expected ranges.
The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Brad Peek., M.Sc., CPG, who is a Qualified Person with respect to Noram's Clayton Valley Lithium Project as defined under National Instrument 43-101.
About Noram Lithium Corp.
Noram Lithium Corp. (TSXV: NRM| OTCQB: NRVTF | Frankfurt: N7R) is a well-financed Canadian based advanced Lithium development stage company with less than 90 million shares issued and a fully funded treasury. Noram is aggressively advancing its Zeus Lithium Project in Nevada from the development-stage level through the completion of a Pre-Feasibility Study in 2022.
The Company's flagship asset is the Zeus Lithium Project ("Zeus"), located in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The Zeus Project contains a current 43-101 measured and indicated resource estimate* of 363 million tonnes grading 923 ppm lithium, and an inferred resource of 827 million tonnes grading 884 ppm lithium utilizing a 400 ppm Li cut-off. In December 2021, a robust PEA** indicated an After-Tax NPV(8) of US$1.3 Billion and IRR of 31% using US$9,500/tonne Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE). Using the LCE long term forecast of US$14,000/tonne, the PEA indicates an NPV (8%) of approximately US$2.6 Billion and an IRR of 52% at US$14,250/tonne LCE.
Please visit our web site for further information: www.noramlithiumcorp.com.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Sandy MacDougall
Chief Executive Officer and Director
C: 778.999.2159
For additional information please contact:
Peter A. Ball
President and Chief Operating Officer
peter@noramlithiumcorp.com
C: 778.344.4653
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding, among other things, the completion transactions completed in the Agreement. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, regulatory approval processes. Although Noram believes that the assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, including that all necessary regulatory approvals will be obtained in a timely manner, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Noram disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws. *Updated Lithium Mineral Resource Estimate, Zeus Project, Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada, USA (August 2021) **Preliminary Economic Assessment Zeus Project, ABH Engineering (December 2021).
SOURCE: Noram Lithium Corp.
Green H2 & Renewable Energy Collaboration with SOI H2-ALEX
Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited (‘Infinity’, or ‘the Company’) is pleased to announce the inclusion of its wholly owned Spanish subsidiary Extremadura New Energies in the major private- public alliance SOI H2-ALEX (‘H2-ALEX’ or ‘the Group’). The Group is focused on the advancement of green hydrogen developments in the south-west Iberian Peninsula and specifically the Alentejo and Extremadura (‘ALEX’) regions in Spain and Portugal.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Extremadura New Energies joins major green hydrogen group SOI H2-ALEX.
- The Company is planning to integrate green hydrogen and other renewable energies as part of the industrial lithium chemical project.
- The Company will assess potential supply of green hydrogen from multiple sources including localised production.
The Group, in alliance with around 30 entities, is focused on the advancement of an Iberian green hydrogen project and pipeline from Sines (Lisbon) in Portugal to Puertollano (Ciudad Real) in Spain, with a branch extended to Cáceres. Extremadura New Energies executed an MoU with global leading engineering firm thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions AG BU Mining (‘thyssenkrupp’) to assess the potential to use green hydrogen to power the San José Lithium Project (‘San José’, or ‘the Project’) calciner at the fully integrated lithium chemical conversion plant (see ASX announcement 6 December 2021). There is also the potential to use green hydrogen for other energy applications on site.
Extremadura New Energies is undertaking an assessment for the supply of green hydrogen from localised sources and potentially from the Iberian green hydrogen pipeline that is planned to run through the locality of Cáceres. There is the potential to assess the localised supply of renewable energy through a photovoltaic installation and the generation of green hydrogen in Cáceres in direct alignment to the Project. Extremadura New Energies is examining potential industrial locations in the locality of Cáceres for these renewable energy installations that would be directly aligned to the energy requirements of the Project.
Extremadura New Energies CEO, Ramón Jiménez, highlighted the importance of the initiative and stressed that hydrogen will play a key role in the delivery of an environmentally and socially viable project in Cáceres.
Jiménez noted “the new project designed by Extremadura New Energies is proposing the use of green hydrogen for calcining and roasting of the lithium bearing materials instead of natural gas. The use of green hydrogen facilitates the material reduction in the CO2 footprint of the battery grade lithium chemicals to be produced on site in Cáceres. This is in addition to the use of 100% renewable energy and the incorporation of electric vehicles, allowing us to an environmentally and socially viable project with the minimisation of the major emitting sources of energy. The carbon footprint makes this plant unique in Europe and meets the highest standards of sustainability”.
The SOI H2-ALEX group that is focused on the green hydrogen pipeline project is promoted in Portugal by the Agência de Desenvolvimento Regional do Alentejo (the Alentejo Regional Development Agency) and has the participation of more than twenty entities and companies, including the collaboration of Junta de Extremadura. SOI H2 is represented in Spain by the business association LOABRE and by the Extremadura electric mobility group CarEX. Extremadura New Energies have recently executed collaborative agreements with multiple local business and community associations including LOABRE and CarEX (refer ASX announcement 23 March 2022).
H2-ALEX is also focused on facilitating projects aligned to energy transition based on the deployment of renewable energies such as solar, biomass and hydroelectric which are uniquely abundant in the region.
The announcement was authorised by the Board. For further inquiries please contact.
Ryan Parkin
CEO, Managing Director
T: +61 (8) 6146 5325
E: rparkin@infinitylithium.com
Lucas Robinson
Investor Relations Manager
T: +61 (0)408 228 889
E: lrobinson@infinitylithium.com
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited , licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Exploration of Austrian Lithium Satellite Projects
EV Resources Limited (ASX:EVR) (“EVR”, the “Company”) is pleased to announced it has approved Austrian geological consultants, GEO Unterweissacher GmbH (“GEO Unterweissacher”), to carry out the exploration strategy for the Company’s satellite lithium projects in Austria (“Eastern Alps Lithium Project”) which are held 80% by the Company and 20% by European Lithium Limited (ASX:EUR).
HIGHLIGHTS
- Site visits to overview and map 3 satellite projects.
- Definition of exploration targets and strategy.
GEO Unterweissacher is an engineering organization for geology and geotechnics headquartered in Tyrol, Austria and reputable for their expertise and modern-scientific standards. GEO Unterweissacher has reviewed all the relevant data and samples and will now send a team to 3 satellite projects to test pegmatite mineralization. The working group of EVR and European Lithium Ltd (“EUR”) will consider the report provided by GEO Unterweissacher and action a drilling program on the strategic satellite projects, based on the results. All results and lab samples will be received by the end of July 2022 depending on the laboratory turnaround times.
EV Resources’ Executive Director Adrian Paul commented:
“The collected information will support the definition of target areas and future promising drill hole locations. The outcome of this step in the strategy is a map containing exploration areas for soil Geo chemistry and/or possible drill hole program. Previous reviews indicate good potential for lithium mineralization, with various results up to >3% Li2O. We look forward to the geological review identifying areas for further assessment..”
About the Weinebene & Eastern Alps Lithium Project (80%):
EV Resources holds an 80% interest in the Weinebene and Eastern Alps Lithium Projects located in Austria with the remaining 20% of the projects owned by European Lithium Ltd (ASX: EUR). The projects are located immediately adjacent to European Lithium’s Wolfsberg deposit, where EV Resources postulates that the veins which comprise the JORC compliant 12.88MT @ 1.00% Li2O resource at the Wolfsberg deposit, strike into the Weinebene project area.
The proximity of the Weinebene and Eastern Alps Projects to European Lithium’s Wolfsberg Project creates substantial optionality and potential synergistic development and production scenarios for both parties.
EV Resources has entered into a Collaboration Agreement with European Lithium which includes the establishment of Technical Advisory Committee to enhance the projects for the purpose of jointly collaborating in connection with the Weinebene and Eastern Alps Projects and sharing information to identify the best options to advance those assets and operations. This includes making recommendations for exploration programs, budgets and development scenarios in relation to the assets and operations.
Figure 1 - Austrian projects location map
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from European Lithium Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
First Mavis Lake Assays Include 7.66m at 1.5% Li2O
Critical Resources Limited (ASX:CRR) (“Critical Resources” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce assay results from drill hole MF22-64 (Hole 5) from its 100% owned Mavis Lake Lithium Project in Ontario, Canada. Hole 5 contained medium to large, cream coloured spodumene laths correlating with higher-grading lithium oxide assays, including 7.66m at 1.5% Li2O. Additionally, 24 of 25 drill holes have intersected spodumene-bearing pegmatite including four additional holes which include 14.7m of pegmatite with spodumene mineralisation from 146 to 160.70m downhole.
Highlights
MF22-64 (Hole 5) Assay Results2
- 18.1m @ 0.98% Li2O from 159.1 to 177.2m downhole, including:
- 15.53m @ 1.1% Li2O from 161 to 176.53m downhole
- 7.66m @ 1.5% Li2O from 161 to 168.66m downhole
- 5.66m @ 1.68% Li2O from 161 to 166.66m downhole
- Several intervals of spodumene zonation contain higher grades up to 2.03% Li2O
- 24 out of 25 drill holes have intersected spodumene-bearing pegmatite mineralisation, the four most recent drillholes have intersected spodumene-bearing pegmatite within Pegmatite 6 including:
Hole 22
- 14.7m of white-grey, fine to large spodumene laths from 146 to 160.70m 1,2,3
Hole 23
- 13.2m of white-grey, fine to large spodumene laths from 163 to 176.2m 1,2,3
Hole 24
- 6.7m of white-grey, fine to large spodumene laths from 122.05 to 128.75m 1, 2,3
Hole 25
- 5.35m of white-grey, fine to large spodumene laths from 115.05 to 120.4m1,2,3
- Samples and core from completed drill holes have been sent for analysis
- Planning and permitting has commenced to extend the current drill program
The Company is pleased to announce first assays from its 100% Mavis Lake Lithium Project in Ontario Canada. Assay data for Hole MF22-64 (Hole 5) has confirmed lithium mineralisation, correlating with initial visual results identified immediately post-drilling (ASX announcement 04 May 2022). Assays have proven the presence of lithium mineralisation across an 18.1m intercept with an average grade of 0.98% Li2O from 159.1 to 177.2m downhole and up to 7.66m of 1.5% Li2O from 161 to 168.66m downhole.
Further intersections of spodumene mineralisation have also been encountered in Holes 22 – 25 including 14.7m in Hole 22 from 146 to 160.70m downhole.
The Company’s inaugural 5,000m drill program is approximately 50% completed and planning is underway for an extension to approximately 10,000m.
Critical Resources Managing Director Alex Biggs said:
“Our first assays from Mavis Lake are very promising indicating a wide, high grade zone of Li20. With significant grades within the 18.1m zone we are excited that this is a good starting point in defining the potential that Mavis Lake has to offer. Our drilling is continuing with all but one hole intersecting spodumene bearing pegmatite mineralisation. Additionally, we are very pleased to see continued significant intersections of spodumene in our most recent drill holes. We look forward to updating the market in due course with further results”.
MF22-64 (Hole 5) Assay Results
Elevated Lithium throughout Pegmatite 6 interval
MF-22-64 was designed to test lithium grade continuity and width at depth within Pegmatite 6. The hole intersected a 10.4m true width spodumene-bearing pegmatite and confirms significant lithium mineralisation at a downhole depth of 159.1m. Pegmatite 6 remains open at depth, down dip from this intersection. The higher grading Li2O values correlate well with local metre-scale zonations of increased spodumene mineralisation as shown in Table 1.
Figure 1: White pegmatite hosts fine to medium, white-grey, spodumene crystals intersected from 159.1 to 177.2m depth in Hole MF22-64 (Hole 05). Close-ups illustrate significant spodumene mineralisation.
Table 1: Assay results from Hole MF22-64 (Hole 5)
Table 2: Drill Hole Summary
Figure 2: Cross-section, looking west, of Pegmatite 6 (pink shape) with previous drill hole traces (grey) and recently drilled holes of MF22-64, MF22-66, and MF22-67 (note: measurement in meters). Lithium Oxide (% of Li2O) is represented as disks
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Critical Resources (ASX:CRR), licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
US, Canada and Other Countries Join Forces to Secure Critical Minerals
The US has partnered with Canada and other countries to secure supply of critical raw materials that will fuel the green energy transition.
The establishment of the Minerals Security Partnership (MSP) was announced at this year’s Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada convention, which is taking place in Toronto from June 13 to 15.
Demand for key battery metals — essential for electric vehicle (EV) batteries — is expected to increase exponentially in coming years. According to the World Bank, production of minerals such as graphite, lithium and cobalt could increase by nearly 500 percent by 2050 to meet the growing demand for clean energy technologies.
“The goal of the MSP is to ensure that critical minerals are produced, processed, and recycled in a manner that supports the ability of countries to realize the full economic development benefit of their geological endowments,” the US Department of State said in a press release.
The partnership comes at a time when countries around the world are trying to build out their supply chains and secure EV raw materials, reducing dependence on China.
In April, the Canadian government committed C$3.8 billion in its federal budget to implement a new critical minerals strategy over eight years. The funds, expected to boost domestic production of lithium, copper and other strategic minerals, will support the country’s plan to play a key part of the global EV supply chain.
“As we transition to cleaner, mineral intensive forms of energy, democratic countries are going to need access to stable and secure sources of critical minerals,” Jonathan Wilkinson, Canada's minister of natural resources, said at PDAC. “Clearly, rapid development of these sources is urgently required.”
Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden invoked the Defense Production Act in March to help companies access government funding for feasibility studies for new projects that extract lithium, nickel and other EV metals. The government’s goal is for half of US passenger car and light-truck sales to be zero emission by 2030, and for that to become a reality mining is required.
Other countries that are part of the MSP initiative include Australia, Finland, France, Germany, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Sweden, the UK and the European Commission
“The MSP will help catalyze investment from governments and the private sector for strategic opportunities — across the full value chain — that adhere to the highest environmental, social, and governance standards,” the statement from the group reads.
To meet the increasing need for lithium, this sector alone would require US$7 billion of investment each year from now until 2028, according to Benchmark Mineral Intelligence. Demand is expected to reach 2.4 million tonnes a year by 2030 — four times higher than the 600,000 tonnes forecast to be produced in 2022.
Click here to read our recap of the first day of PDAC, and click here for our recap of day two. You can also click here to see our YouTube interviews from the convention.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Priscila Barrera, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
First Pegmatite Lens Discovered at Greenbushes South
Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing exploration activities at the Greenbushes South Lithium Project (a joint venture between Galan (80%) and Lithium Australia Limited (ASX:LIT)(20%) (Greenbushes South).
Highlights:
- Recent airborne radiometric, magnetic and DEM survey data processed for Greenbushes South Project
- Interpretation provided 18 key target zones for lithium pegmatites near the mineralising Donnybrook-Bridgetown Shear Zone
- Follow-up mapping and sampling of the first target site (GS11) resulted in a discovery of an approx. 200 m x 40 m outcropping pegmatite lens
- Soil samples and rock chips from GS11 site sent for geochemical assay
- Further fieldwork on GS11 and other key targets scheduled from July
- Conservation Management Plan for pending tenements has reached final revision stage for planned H2 2022 exploration activities
Airborne geophysics processed and key target zones identified
Galan has received the processed data and target generation report from the recent airborne geophysical survey campaign for its Greenbushes South tenement (E70/4790). This survey provided high-resolution radiometric and magnetic data from a fixed-wing aircraft flying at an average of 45 metres of terrain clearance, a significant improvement for resolution over previous publicly available data sets (Figure 1).
Southern Geoscience Consultants (SGC) provided processing and interpretation of this new data as well as the development of key target zones for lithium-bearing pegmatites. Target generation incorporated structural and lithological information (provided by the airborne data), as well as field mapping and surface geochemistry undertaken by Galan.
The new magnetic, radiometric and DEM data gives more precision to the location of the mineralising Donny-Brook Bridgetown Shear Zone (DBSZ), associated with the Greenbushes pegmatite. The final report from SGC identified twelve (12) pegmatite targets within Galan’s granted E70/4790 tenement, and an additional six (6) pegmatite targets within Galan’s pending tenements (Figure 3).
Sampling and mapping program commenced; pegmatite outcrop discovered
Following the above, Galan initiated a soil sampling and field mapping program over the first of the newly identified targets on E70/4790 (GS11 target zone; Figure 4).
Field mapping activities over the GS11 target area revealed an outcrop of approximately 200 m long by 40 m wide pegmatite. This pegmatite hassimilar macroscopic mineralogy to those pegmatites described at the Greenbushes Lithium Mine to the north. The assemblages are albite-quartz ± microcline ± muscovite ± garnet. The pegmatite lens hosts several tourmaline-rich zones at a metre scale and is recognized by coarse-grained tourmaline and high abundances of interstitial albite quartz and muscovite (Figure 2).
Galan has sampled four representative rock chip samples from the surficial pegmatite at GS11. A partially completed soil assay program has also been undertaken, with 65 soil samples to date at 50 m x 100 m grid spacing across the potential target zone centred over the pegmatite outcrop. The soil sampling program is aimed at delineating potential pegmatites at depth through the detection of elevated levels of pathfinder elements at the surface (As, Sn, Cs, Ta, Rb).
Galan has submitted these rock and soil samples for assay and is awaiting results. Completion of the soil grid over GS11, and further follow-up soil and rock chip sampling work on other targets along the major structure that hosts the mineralisation are planned in Q3, 2002. The results will help guide the geophysical survey to test for blind pegmatites.
Figure 1: RTP Magnetic data comparison; 2015 GSWA data (left) and new 2022 airborne campaign data (right).
Conservation Management Plan reaches final revisions
Galan has also received its final revisions from the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions (DBCA) for the Conservation Management Plan (CMP) for its planned exploration activities on pending Greenbushes South tenements (E70/4889, P70/1702 & P70/1703). The CMP outlines the proposed exploration and prospecting activities, management, and communications for work within the Hester State Forest (30) / Proposed Nature Reserve (154).
Galan has provided the DBCA with its planned soil sampling and ground geophysics activities within these state forests. Planned activities are aimed to commence during Q3 2022. The DBCA has indicated that subject to the final revisions of the CMP, the pending tenements will then be submitted for ministerial approval to undertake these low-impact exploration activities.
Figure 2: Outcrop Location and field photographs; a) Map of field location and soil sampling grid, red rectangle in the inset shows map boundary; b) Field photograph of outcropping pegmatite lens (pink line delineates mapped boundary); c) Photograph of pegmatite.
Click here for the full ASX release
This article includes content from Lithium Australia Limited , licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
