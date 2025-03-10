Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Debt Settlement

Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Debt Settlement

(TheNewswire)

Prismo Metals Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - March 10 2025 Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE:PRIZ, OTCQB: PMOMF) ( " Prismo " or the " Company " ) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced debt settlement transactions with certain creditors of the Company (the " Creditors "), pursuant to which the Company has issued to the Creditors an aggregate of 4,451,175 common shares of the Company (" Common Shares ") at issue prices ranging from $0.075 to $0.23 per Common Share in full and final settlement of accrued and outstanding indebtedness in the aggregate amount of approximately $464,409 (the " Debt Settlement ").

All Common Shares issued pursuant to the Debt Settlement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months from the date of issuance.

None of the foregoing securities have been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " 1933 Act ") or any applicable state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) or persons in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sale of the foregoing securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Prismo

Prismo (CSE: PRIZ) is mining exploration company focused on two precious metal projects in Mexico (Palos Verdes and Los Pavitos) and a copper project in Arizona (Hot Breccia).

Please follow @PrismoMetals on , , , Instagram , and

Prismo Metals Inc.

1100 - 1111 Melville St., Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 3V6

Contact:

Alain Lambert, Chief Executive Officer alain.lambert@prismometals.com

Steve Robertson, President steve.robertson@prismometals.com

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

