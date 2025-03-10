Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Debt Settlement

Steve Robertson, President of Prismo Metals stated: "The results of the geophysical survey when taken in conjunction with the historical exploration data and the AI study provide a compelling exploration model for the Hot Breccia project. The data sets complement each other nicely and combine to form a model that is typical of porphyry copper deposits. The additional supportive context of the similarity of Hot Breccia's geologic setting, with the geologic setting at the Resolution deposit, culminates in this being an exciting and high priority exploration target."
The geophysical inversions show a large conductive body and a coincident magnetic low, surrounded by several magnetic highs. Prismo believes that these features can be caused by alteration and metal deposited by the hydrothermal fluids introduced by the multiphase intrusives and they are aligned in a geometry typical of porphyry copper deposits. The magnetic highs appear to be aligned in a northeastern orientation that corresponds to the trend of the surface expression of dike swarms.
Figure 1. Plan view of the Hot Breccia project showing resistivity on the left and magnetics on the right from the ZTEM survey. The outline of the project concessions is shown in yellow. Narrow orange and ochre lines represent dikes in a NE trending dike swarm.
This model is based on an updated analysis of (i) the results of the airborne geophysical survey conducted in 2023 which consisted of data collected with a ZTEM (Z-axis Tipper Electromagnetic) System, (ii) historical exploration data and (iii) the AI study conducted by Prismo in 2024.
Mr. Robertson added: "The copper exploration target at Hot Breccia has geophysical, geochemical and geological features characteristic of many porphyry copper deposits. The project area has a regional setting similar to BHP-Rio Tinto's Resolution copper deposit located 40 kilometers to the northwest of Hot Breccia and which is considered to be one on the greatest copper discoveries in the history of North American mining."
Prismo's Hot Breccia project lies at the heart of the Arizona Copper Belt, which hosts several globally significant porphyry coppers. Examples of these significant deposits are Freeport McMoRan's Miami-Inspiration mining complex, BHP's San Manuel mine, Rio Tinto and BHP's Resolution deposit and others (see Figure 2).
Figure 2. Location of the Hot Breccia Project in the Arizona Copper Belt.
The historical drilling carried out in the mid to late 1970's by a Rio Tinto subsidiary intersected high-grade copper mineralization at depths ranging from 640 to 830 meters below the surface in several holes that targeted one of the magnetic highs, believed to be caused by the magnetite skarn that was cut in the holes and that occurs in xenoliths in cross cutting dikes exposed at the surface. Prismo believes those intercepts cut the periphery of the upper portion of a large mineralized system as interpreted from our exploration program.
Support for the Company's mineralization model at the project comes from several sources, including the results of historical drilling and ground geophysical surveys, distribution of dikes with xenoliths of Cu-bearing skarn, the interpretation of the 2023 ZTEM survey as well as the results of an AI study carried out by Exploration Technologies. The postulated sulfide mineralization measures 1,100 meters by 1,150 meters.
Historical drill holes cut high grade skarn mineralization including 23 meters with 0.54% Cu at 640 meters depth (hole OC-1), 18 m with 1.4% Cu and 4.65% Zn at 830 meters depth (hole OCC-7), and 7.6 m with 1.73% Cu and 0.11% Zn at 703 meters and 4.6 meters with 1.4% Cu and 0.88% Zn at 716 meters (OCC-8). Mineralization occurs within a several hundred-meter-thick altered zone hosted in favorable Paleozoic carbonate rocks that underly a sequence of Cretaceous andesitic volcanic rocks. These carbonates are the same rocks that host the high-grade copper mineralization at Freeport's nearly Christmas mine. The historic drilling intersected a blind mineralized intrusion associated with the skarn mineralization, providing an immediate drill target that is believed to be the source of the mineralization at Hot Breccia (Figure 3). Several magnetic highs in the region surrounding the proposed intrusion may also indicated buried skarn mineralization and provide additional exploration targets.
Figure 3. Schematic cross section at Hot Breccia showing updated interpretation after Barrett (1974).
The Company has budgeted CA $3.0 million to execute a proposed 5,000 metre program. Each drill hole is intended to drill through the entire prospective Paleozoic carbonate stratigraphy into the postulated porphyry body/breccia zone. The exploration team will take advantage of geological information provided by each hole during drilling to refine targeting of subsequent holes.
The Company also announces the resignation of Mr. Rafael Gallardo and Mrs. Guadalupe Yeomans Otero as directors of the Company. Both Mr. Gallardo and Mrs. Otero are employees of Minera Cascabel in Mexico, and their resignation follows the termination of the Los Pavitos option agreement between Minera Cascabel and Prismo announced earlier this week. Prismo intends to nominate a new director prior to the Company's next annual shareholders meeting.
Notes:
(1) Barrett, Larry Frank (1972): Igneous Intrusions and Associated Mineralization in the Saddle Mountain Mining District Pinal County, Arizona. Unpublished Master's Thesis, University of Utah.
(2) Barrett, Larry Frank (1974): Diamond drill hole OC-1, O'Carroll Canyon, Pinal County, Arizona, unpublished internal report, Bear Creek Mining.
About Hot Breccia
The Hot Breccia property consists of 1,420 hectares in 227 contiguous mining claims located in the world class Arizona Copper Belt between several very well understood world-class copper mines including Morenci, Ray and Resolution (Figure 2). Hot Breccia shows many features in common with these neighboring systems, most prominently a swarm of porphyry dikes and series of breccia pipes containing numerous fragments of well copper-mineralized rocks mixed with fragments of volcanic and sedimentary derived from considerable depth. Prismo performed a ZTEM survey last year that identified a very large conductive anomaly directly beneath the breccia outcrops.
Sampling at the project has shown the presence of copper mineralization associated with polylithic breccia pipes that transported fragments of strongly mineralized carbonate rocks to the surface from depths believed to be 400-1,000 meters. Drilling deep holes is necessary to tap into the source of these mineralized fragments found at surface.
Assay results from historic drill holes are unverified as the core has been destroyed, but information has been gathered from memos, photos and drill logs that contain some, but not all, of the assay results and descriptions. Technical information from adjacent or nearby properties does not mean nor does it imply that Prismo will obtain similar results from its own properties.
Data on previous drilling and geophysics is historical in nature and has not been verified, is not compliant with NI 43-101 standards and should not be relied upon; the Company is using the information only as a guide to aid in exploration planning.
QA/QC
Dr. Craig Gibson, PhD., CPG., a Qualified Person as defined by NI-43-01 regulations and Chief Exploration Officer and a director of the Company, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosures in this news release.
About Prismo Metals Inc.
Prismo (CSE: PRIZ) is a mining exploration company focused on advancing its Hot Breccia copper project in Arizona and its Palos Verdes silver project in Mexico.
