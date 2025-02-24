Jindalee will be attending the PDAC Convention in Toronto, Canada over 2-5 March 2025
Jindalee will present to a North American investor audience at Redcloud's 13th annual Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase in Toronto over 27-28 February 2025
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Jindalee Realises $2.75M from Sale of Non-Core Asset
Jindalee Lithium Limited (Jindalee, the Company; ASX: JLL, OTCQX: JNDAF) advises that the Company has sold its shareholding in Dynamic Metals (ASX: DYM, Dynamic), raising $2.75M before costs.
Dynamic was formerly a Jindalee subsidiary which held Jindalee’s Australian exploration assets. Dynamic was spun out of the Company in January 2023 following a $7M IPO which included a priority entitlement to Jindalee shareholders1, leaving Jindalee as a pure play US lithium company focussed on the 100% owned McDermitt Project (McDermitt), one of the largest lithium deposits in the US and of global significance.
In mid-November 2024 Jindalee announced the results of a Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) on McDermitt2. The PFS confirmed a 63 year life with the Project producing 1.8Mt Lithium Carbonate at C1 costs of US$8,670/t for the first 40 years and a 5 year payback. The PFS also noted excellent potential to reduce capital and operating costs as well as increase production at McDermitt.
Priority activities following completion of the PFS include engagement with potential funding partners and US Government agencies, together with investigation of opportunities to improve Project economics, permitting and community engagement. The proceeds from the Dynamic sale will enable these activities to be accelerated.
Jindalee’s CEO Ian Rodger commented"This transaction is firmly aligned with our strategy of advancing McDermitt while preserving shareholder value. At a time when many lithium companies are struggling to raise capital, Jindalee’s ability to unlock funding from a non-core asset enables us to accelerate project development in a less dilutive way. History shows that projects advanced during downturns are best positioned to capture the upswing, and with lithium prices at unsustainable levels, a supply crunch is inevitable. This funding provides us the runway to progress key catalysts—including engagement with potential funding partners and US government agencies, project optimisation, and advancing permitting and community engagement. As one of the most advanced sedimentary lithium projects in the US, McDermitt is strategically positioned to benefit from the policy priorities of the new administration as the US moves to secure domestic supply of critical minerals."
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Jindalee Lithium Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Jindalee Lithium Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Jindalee Lithium
Investor Insight
Jindalee Lithium’s flagship McDermitt Lithium Project (McDermitt) offers investors exposure to a generational, high-margin critical minerals asset. The recently completed Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) demonstrates robust economics, positioning McDermitt as a key enabler of North America's clean energy transition and a cornerstone of the US critical minerals strategy to de-risk supply chains through increased domestic production.
Overview
Jindalee Lithium (ASX:JLL,OTCQX:JNDAF) is a pure-play lithium company with a strategic focus on the United States. Its 100 percent-owned McDermitt Lithium Project is the largest lithium deposit in the US, boasting a resource of 21.5 million tons (Mt) of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE).
Backed by a recently released (November 2024) Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) demonstrating very compelling economics, McDermitt is poised to play a crucial role in meeting North America’s growing lithium demand for battery materials.
As the US continues to transition to clean energy, demand for lithium is expected to exponentially increase. Jindalee’s McDermitt project, located in southeast Oregon, is a game-changer for North American lithium supply, critical for meeting the demands of a fast-growing electric vehicle and renewable energy industries with specific emphasis on developing and de-risking domestic supply chains.
McDermitt also stands to significantly benefit from the US government’s policies and incentives to boost domestic supply of critical resources. In fact, in a move that signifies the US government's support of the McDermitt Project, the US Department of Energy's Ames National Laboratory signed a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with Jindalee's subsidiary HiTech Minerals to develop cutting-edge extraction methods for McDermitt. Under this agreement the US Department of Energy (DOE) will fund work aimed at reducing costs and improving sustainability outcomes for the Project. The Ames National Laboratory spearheads the DOE's Critical Materials Innovation Hub. Jindalee is also advancing an application for a grant from the US Department of Defense, which has the potential to co-fund a feasibility study and associated work programs at McDermitt.
Key milestones in the US lithium resource space also provide significant insights into the future prospects for McDermitt. Lithium Americas’ (TSX:LAC), has received a US$945 million commitment from General Motors, to fund the development, construction and operation of the Thacker Pass project in Humboldt County, Nevada, located 30km away from and in the same geological formation as Jindalee’s McDermitt Lithium Project. LAC has also closed a $2.3 billion US Department of Energy loan in late 2024 to fund approximately 75 percent of the construction capital cost (US$2.93B).
Another lithium resource developer in Nevada, Australia-based Ioneer (ASX:INR) is expected to receive a total investment of US$700 million through a new joint venture with Sibanye Stillwater, in addition to a conditional loan commitment of US$650 million from the US Department of Energy, both acting to strengthen the development of its flagship Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project.
In late 2024, ASX-listed company Patriot Battery Metals Inc (ASX:PMT) announced a C$69 million investment, strategic partnership and offtake agreement with global automotive group Volkswagen which aims underpin the development of Patriot’s upstream lithium project in Quebec, Canada.
These are just a few examples of current market dynamics that point to rapidly accelerating lithium resource development in the US and Canada demonstrating the investment appetite of strategic partners, as well as support from the US government via low-cost concessional debt funding.
An experienced management team, with the right blend of experience and expertise in project development, corporate administration and international finance provides Jindalee with the leadership to fully capitalise on the potential of its assets.
Company Highlights
- Jindalee Lithium is focused on its wholly owned flagship McDermitt Lithium Project, currently the largest lithium deposit in the US
- A PFS for McDermitt – delivered in November 2024 - supports very strong project economics, including a US$3.23 post-tax NPV and a 5 year capital payback period over a 63 year project life
- Jindalee’s McDermitt Lithium Project seeks to assist in the development of US critical minerals supply chains to enable America to meet its energy security and electrification goals
- Jindalee’s wholly owned US subsidiary HiTech Minerals has executed a strategic Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the US Department of Energy (DOE) as part of the DOE’s Critical Materials Innovation (CMI) Hub
- McDermitt is located in the same geological formation and is of similar size and scale to Lithium Americas’ Thacker Pass Project, which is backed by major investments from General Motors and the US Department of Energy and is currently under construction
- McDermitt is eligible for a wide range of government incentives including tax credits, grants and concessional loans. Jindalee is currently progressing a grant application with the Department of Defense to potentially co-fund a feasibility study at McDermitt
- In collaboration with lead engineer Fluor, Jindalee has produced battery grade lithium carbonate from McDermitt’s lithium bearing ore in metallurgical testwork.
- Experienced management team is focused on maximising the potential of Jindalee’s assets.
Key Project
McDermitt Lithium Project Economics
The economic metrics revealed in the PFS paint a compelling picture of the McDermitt Lithium Project's potential:
Production Capacity: The Project is set to produce 1.8 Mt of battery-grade lithium carbonate over its first 40 years, with an annual output forecast of 47,500 tonnes per annum (tpa) in the initial 10 years, and averaging 44,300 tpa over the first 40 years.
Financial Metrics: The Project boasts a post-tax net present value (NPV) of US$3.23 billion at an 8 percent discount rate, with an internal rate of return (IRR) of 17.9 percent. These figures underscore the Project's strong economic viability.
Payback Period: Investors can expect a payback period of less than five years, a relatively short timeframe for a project of this magnitude.
Robust margins: Exceptional EBITDA margins of 66 percent over the first 10 years of operations, with C1 costs in the bottom half of industry and 17 percent pre-tax net operating cashflow margins (including sustaining capital) at current bottom of the cycle spot prices (October 2024 spot of US$10,888/t of lithium carbonate)
Significant future upside. Several opportunities identified in the PFS have potential to significantly enhance returns, which includes process optimisation to reduce opex/capex as well as potential for production of by-products. Additionally, there remains significant optionality to further exploit the ore body, with only ~15 percent of the current resource included in the PFS schedule (on contained metal basis).
The PFS estimates a total project cost of US$3.02 billion, which includes a conservative 21 percent contingency provision estimated on P70 basis (70 percent probability total capital cost will be lower), prepared by US headquartered global engineering and construction firm, Fluor Corporation. This substantial investment is expected to provide the platform for a long life, stable supply of domestically sourced battery grade lithium chemicals, which is expected to be highly attractive to partners in the battery value chain.
Project Overview
The McDermitt Project is located in Malheur County on the Oregon-Nevada border and is approximately 35 kilometres west of the town of McDermitt. The 100-percent-owned asset covers 54.6 square kilometres of claims at the northern end of the McDermitt volcanic caldera.
The Project is characterised by its unique sedimentary lithium deposits, primarily composed of lithium-bearing clays, a geological formation that sets McDermitt apart from many other lithium projects worldwide. This sedimentary nature of the deposit offers several advantages, including:
- Consistent grade distribution throughout the ore body
- Potential for large-scale, low-cost mining operations
- Amenability to environmentally friendly extraction methods
The lithium-rich clays at McDermitt are part of a broader geological context that includes volcanic tuffs and sedimentary rocks. This geological setting is indicative of a complex depositional history, which has resulted in the concentration of lithium in economically viable quantities.
The 2023 mineral resources estimate (MRE) for McDermitt contains a combined indicated and inferred mineral resource inventory of 3 billion tonnes at 1,340 parts per million (ppm) lithium for a total of 21.5 Mt LCE at 1,000 ppm cut-off grade. As part of the PFS, a maiden ore reserve estimate was declared of 251 @1,761 ppm Lithium for 2.34 Mt LCE (representing only ~11 percent of MRE)
Project Highlights:
- Rare Sediment-hosted Lithium Deposits: The McDermitt asset supports low-cost mining operations due to its flat-lying sediments. This type of lithium deposit is amenable to low-cost mining operations, while still producing excellent metallurgical results.
- Low cost mining. Ore is soft, free-digging material, located at surface with a strip ratio of only 1.3 over project life. As a result mining costs are relatively low.
- Fluor recommended processing route: In March 2023, US engineering group Fluor reviewed all testwork undertaken at McDermitt and recommended beneficiation and acid leaching as the optimal processing route (similar to that used by more advanced peers in the region).
- Battery-grade lithium carbonate successfully produced: Process flowsheet was validated through PFS test work program, which produced battery grade lithium carbonate in July 2024. This is an important milestone validating all steps of the processing flowsheet for the Project from ore beneficiation and leaching to purification and production of battery-grade lithium carbonate.
- High metallurgical recovery. PFS test work demonstrated exceptional recoveries through beneficiation and acid leaching steps, with an average metallurgical recovery of 84.4 percent over first 40 years, comparing favourably to industry peers.
Management Team
Ian Rodger - Chief Executive Officer
Ian Rodger is a qualified mining business executive with almost 15 years of experience in various roles including as a mining engineer for Rio Tinto across two large greenfield mine developments, before successfully transitioning into mining corporate finance where he held Executive and Director positions at RFC Ambrian overseeing origination and management of numerous mandates across a range of corporate advisory roles. Ian was the project director for Oz Minerals (ASX:OZL) where he made significant contributions to successfully define the value potential of the West Musgrave nickel/copper province through the delivery of a portfolio of growth studies. Most notably, he led technical, market and partnership development workstreams, successfully confirming value potential for producing an intermediate Nickel product for the battery value chain.
Ian holds a Bachelor of Mining Engineering from the University of Queensland, a Masters of Mineral Economics from Curtin University and is also a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors and member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.
Lindsay Dudfield - Executive Director
Lindsay Dudfield is a geologist with over 40 years of experience in multi-commodity exploration, primarily within Australia. He held senior positions with the mineral divisions of Amoco and Exxon. In 1987, he became a founding director of Dalrymple Resources NL and spent the following eight years helping acquire and explore Dalrymple’s properties, leading to several greenfield discoveries. In late 1994, Lindsay joined the board of Horizon Mining NL (Jindalee Lithium’s predecessor) and has been responsible for managing Jindalee Lithium since inception. Lindsay is a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, the Geological Society of Australia and the Society of Economic Geologists. He is also a non-executive director of Jindalee spin-out companies Energy Metals (ASX:EME), Dynamic Metals (ASX:DYM) and Alchemy Resources (ASX:ALY).
Wayne Zekulich - Non-executive Chair
Wayne Zekulich was appointed to the board as Chair on 1 February 2024. He holds a Bachelor of Business and is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants. Zekulich is a consultant and non-executive director who has substantial experience in advising, structuring and financing transactions in the infrastructure and resources sectors. He was previously the head of Rothschild in Perth, chief financial officer of Gindalbie Metals Limited, chief development officer of Oakajee Port and Rail and a consultant to a global investment bank. Currently, he is chair of Pantoro (ASX:PNR) and non-executive director of the Western Australian Treasury Corporation. In the not-for-profit sector, he is the past chair of the Lester Prize and is a mentor in the Kilfinan program.
Darren Wates - Non-executive Director
Darren Wates is a corporate lawyer with over 23 years of experience in equity capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, resources, project acquisitions/divestments and corporate governance gained through private practice and in-house roles in Western Australia. Darren is the founder and principal of Corpex Legal, a Perth-based legal practice providing corporate, commercial and resources related legal services, primarily to small and mid-cap ASX listed companies. In this role, he has provided consulting general counsel services to ASX listed company Neometals (ASX:NMT) since 2016, having previously been employed as legal counsel of Neometals. Darren holds Bachelor's degrees in Law and Commerce and a Graduate Diploma in Applied Finance and Investment.
Paul Brown - Non-executive Director
Paul Brown has over 23 years of experience in the mining industry, most recently with Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN) where he was chief executive – lithium, and chief executive – commodities. Paul has held senior operating roles with Leighton, HWE and Fortescue (ASX:FMG) and has a strong track record in technical leadership, project/studies management, and mine planning and management. Paul is currently CEO of Core Lithium Limited (ASX:CXO). He holds a Master in Mine Engineering.
Brett Marsh - VP Geology and Development (US)Brett Marsh is an AIPG certified professional geologist and a registered member of the Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration (SME) with over 25 years of diverse mining and geological experience. He has worked for and held senior leadership roles for Kastan Mining, Luna Gold, Kiska Metals, Newmont, Freeport-McMoRan, Phelps Dodge, ASARCO and consulted to deliver numerous NI 43-101 technical reports. Brett has demonstrated the ability to deliver results in culturally diverse and geographically difficult environments, such as Brazil, Peru, Chile, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, Tanzania, Indonesia, Australia, and has also worked in remote areas of Alaska. He has managed all phases of the mining lifecycle including greenfield and brownfield exploration, project development (including preliminary economic assessments, pre-feasibility and feasibility), project construction, mine operations, and environmental. He successfully led multi-cultural teams to develop business processes and implementation plans for many mine development and operational projects.
PDAC Presentation
Jindalee to Participate in PDAC Convention and Redcloud's Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase
Redcloud is a Canadian-based investor relations group specialising in the junior resources sector
Jindalee Lithium Limited (ASX: JLL) (OTCQX: JNDAF) (Jindalee, the Company) is pleased to announce that the Company will participate in both the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Convention and the Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase, hosted by Redcloud Financial Services Inc. (Redcloud), a globally oriented resource focused financial services platform.
Jindalee can be found at booth 2606 in the Investors Exchange Exhibition Room at the PDAC Convention which will be attended by Jindalee's Chief Executive Officer, Ian Rodger. PDAC, regarded as one of the world's premier resources conferences, will run from Sunday, 2 March 2025 until Wednesday, 5 March 2025 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Ontario, Canada.
Jindalee is also participating in Redcloud's Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase at the Omni King Edward Hotel in Toronto over Thursday 27 and Friday, 28 February 2025. Ian will be presenting at the Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase at 4.00pm local time on Friday, 28 February 2025. Jindalee will also be available to engage with investors in one-on-one meetings at the Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase and encourages interested investors to register for the event.
Jindalee looks forward to updating the North American mining and investment communities on progress at its 100% owned McDermitt Lithium Project which hosts one of the largest lithium resources in the U.S. The Pre-Feasibility Study at McDermitt, released in November 2024, outlines a highly robust multi-generational battery chemicals project1.
To register for the PDAC Convention visit here: https://pdac.ca/convention-2025/attending-2025/registration-2025
For more information and to register for the Pre-PDAC Conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/prepdac2025/
Authorised for release by the Jindalee Board of Directors. For further information please contact:
|LINDSAY DUDFIELD
|IAN RODGER
|Executive Director
|Chief Executive Officer
|T: + 61 8 9321 7550
|T: + 61 8 9321 7550
|E: enquiry@jindaleelithium.com
|E: enquiry@jindaleelithium.com
About Jindalee
Jindalee Lithium is an Australian company focused on developing the McDermitt Lithium Project, one of the largest lithium resources in the U.S. With 100% ownership and unencumbered offtake rights, Jindalee is strategically positioned to support America's energy security and domestic supply of critical minerals. The Company recently completed a Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) confirming McDermitt's scale, long-life, and low-cost production potential, with strong engagement from U.S. government agencies, including the Department of Energy and Department of Defense. As a deeply undervalued lithium developer, Jindalee presents a compelling investment opportunity ahead of the next lithium market upcycle.
Competent Persons Statement
The Company confirms that it is not aware of any further new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcements by Jindalee Lithium Limited referenced in this report and in the case of estimates of Mineral Resources, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed. To the extent disclosed above, the Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcements.
Forward-Looking Statements
This document may contain certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements concerning Jindalee Lithium Limited's (Jindalee's) current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry in which Jindalee operates, and beliefs and assumptions regarding Jindalee's future performance. When used in this document, the words such as "anticipate", "could", "plan", "estimate", "expects", "seeks", "intends", "may", "potential", "should", and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Although Jindalee believes that its expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the control of Jindalee and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.
________________________
1Jindalee Lithium ASX announcement 19/11/2024: "McDermitt Lithium Project Pre-Feasibility Study"
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/241723
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Quarterly Cashflow Report - December 2024
Quarterly Activities Report - December 2024
Extension of Broker Option and Retail Offer
Further to the announcements made on 10 February 2025 (RNS Number: 5769W) and 17 February 2025 (RNS Number: 2615X), CleanTech Lithium PLC announces that it is extending the deadlines for both the Broker Option and Retail Offer, partly due to an administrative delay registering the ISIN for the warrant instrument. No other changes to the timetable have been made.
Revised Expected Timetable
Broker Option and Retail Offer close
5:00pm on 7 March 2025
Results of the Broker Option and Retail Offer announced
10 March 2025
Admission and dealings in Broker Option Shares and Retail Offer Shares commence
20 March 2025
The extension provides additional time for investors and shareholders to participate as the Company progresses its strategy to develop sustainable lithium projects in Chile, supporting the global energy transition. Bids and applications already made remain valid and binding, with no further action required from those who have already submitted a bid in the Broker Option Bookbuild or an application for the Retail Offer.
As stated in the RNS circulated on 10 February 2025, the Company announced an accelerated bookbuild to raise gross proceeds of £2.4 million by way of a placing of 15,000,000 new Ordinary Shares at a price of 16 pence per new Ordinary Share.
The Company also granted a Broker Option to Fox-Davies Capital Limited, pursuant to which up to an additional £2.0 million can be raised at the Issue Price. In view of the potential interest of retail shareholders in participating in the Fundraising, the Company also announced a retail offer via BookBuild (the "Retail Offer") of new ordinary shares (the "Retail Offer Shares") at a price of 16 pence per Retail Offer Share together with one Warrant for every Retail Offer Share. The Retail Offer is only being made available to existing shareholders of the Company on the same financial terms as shares are available under the Broker Option.
The amount raised under the Broker Option and the Retail Offer will not in aggregate exceed £2 million.
Words and expressions defined in the Company's announcements of 10 and 17 February 2025 shall have the same meaning in this announcement.
For further information contact:
Steve Kesler/Gordon Stein/Nick Baxter
Jersey office: +44 (0) 1534 668 321
Chile office: +562-32239222
Or via Celicourt
Celicourt Communications
Felicity Winkles/Philip Dennis/Ali AlQahtani
+44 (0) 20 7770 6424
cleantech@celicourt.uk
Beaumont Cornish Limited (Nominated Adviser)
Roland Cornish/Asia Szusciak
+44 (0) 20 7628 3396
Fox-Davies Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
Daniel Fox-Davies
+44 (0) 20 3884 8450
Canaccord Genuity (Joint Broker)
James Asensio
+44 (0) 20 7523 4680
Notes
CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF) is an exploration and development company advancing lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition. Committed to net-zero, CleanTech Lithium's mission is to become a new supplier of battery grade lithium using Direct Lithium Extraction technology powered by renewable energy.
CleanTech Lithium has two key lithium projects in Chile, Laguna Verde and Viento Andino, and exploration stage projects in Llamara and Arenas Blancas (Salar de Atacama), located in the lithium triangle, a leading centre for battery grade lithium production. The two most advanced projects: Laguna Verde and Viento Andino are situated within basins controlled by the Company, which affords significant potential development and operational advantages. All four projects have good access to existing infrastructure.
CleanTech Lithium is committed to utilising Direct Lithium Extraction with reinjection of spent brine resulting in no aquifer depletion. Direct Lithium Extraction is a transformative technology which removes lithium from brine with higher recoveries, short development lead times and no extensive evaporation pond construction. www.ctlithium.com
Click here for the full release
This article includes content from Cleantech Lithium PLC, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Chinese Firm Halts Lithium Tech Exports as Global Supply Chain Shifts Accelerate
A Chinese company has halted exports of filtration equipment used in lithium extraction, reflecting the impact of Beijing’s proposed restrictions on battery and lithium technology exports.
Jiangsu Jiuwu Hi-Tech (SZSE:300631) informed customers last month that it would stop exporting a key lithium-processing component known as a sorbent starting on February 1, Reuters reported on Tuesday (February 18).
The news outlet notes that the move signals Chinese manufacturers are adjusting their practices even before Beijing’s proposed export controls have been formally implemented.
Sorbents are essential in lithium extraction from brine and other solutions. China is the largest producer of these materials, but the scale of the market remains unclear due to limited official data.
China's proposed export restrictions, announced in January, would require companies to obtain government licenses for overseas sales of certain battery and lithium-related technologies, including sorbents.
An anonymous lithium extraction technology company executive said both Jiangsu and Sunresin New Materials (SZSE:300487) — another major sorbent producer — are talking to Chinese authorities about the proposed controls.
China’s Ministry of Commerce has not publicly commented on the proposal since its announcement, but the prospect of tighter restrictions is already influencing corporate decision making. Some industry participants believe the proposed measures are discouraging exports of listed items, particularly to countries perceived as unfriendly.
A China-based international lawyer working with clean energy firms noted that commerce ministry officials have visited companies that could be affected, warning one firm against proceeding with a US$1 billion export deal under negotiation. The lawyer added that banks are requiring additional approvals before financing exports of controlled items.
China’s Ministry of Commerce has not responded to Reuters' requests for comment.
Similar measures have already disrupted global supply chains in other sectors. In December, China announced an export ban on antimony, a critical mineral used in batteries and flame retardants.
Western nations diversifying battery metals supply chains
Potential restrictions on Chinese sorbents has raised concerns among western companies seeking to develop lithium extraction capabilities, particularly oil firms exploring lithium recovery from brine deposits.
More broadly, the uncertainty surrounding China’s export policies aligns with wider efforts by western governments and companies to secure alternative sources of critical minerals.
The US, the EU and other allies have accelerated policies aimed at reducing dependence on China for materials essential to electric vehicle batteries, renewable energy technologies and defense applications.
The Minerals Security Partnership, launched in June 2022, is a collaborative effort among 14 countries and the EU. Its primary goal is to secure supply chains for critical minerals, reducing dependence on any single source.
In the semiconductor industry, efforts to diversify supply chains have also gained momentum.
Under the Biden administration, the US enacted the CHIPS and Science Act, allocating nearly US$53 billion to bolster domestic chip production. This legislation aims to revitalize US semiconductor manufacturing, create jobs and enhance national security by reducing reliance on foreign suppliers.
In Europe, the EU's Critical Raw Materials Act, introduced in 2023, aims to increase domestic production of strategic minerals while establishing partnerships with resource-rich nations outside China. The EU has been engaging with countries such as Chile and Argentina — major lithium producers — to strengthen supply chain security.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Market Presentation
LU7 Announces Strategic Partnership with Polyechnique Montréal
Lithium Universe Limited (referred to as "Lithium Universe" or the "Company," ASX: "LU7”) is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with La Corporation de l’École Polytechnique de Montréal (Polytechnique Montréal). Lithium Universe Limited and Polytechnique Montréal have entered into a strategic partnership aimed at advancing lithium processing technologies and strengthening the local supply chain for critical battery materials in Canada. The collaboration, outlined in a Memorandum of Understanding, seeks to enhance education, research, and innovation in areas of mutual interest, with a primary focus on building Canadian expertise in the lithium battery sector.
Highlights
- Collaboration in lithium processing with renowned local University
- Build local Canadian expertise in battery materials
- Enhance education, training, and research in critical mineral industry in Canada
- Drive innovation in engineering solutions for sustainability
- Promote student and faculty practical experience in lithium industry
- Support the onshoring of the lithium battery supply chain in Canada
About Polytechnique Montréal
Polytechnique Montréal is one of Canada’s leading engineering schools, renowned for its research and innovation in applied sciences and technology. Located in Montréal, Quebec, it is affiliated with the Université de Montréal and serves as a hub for multidisciplinary research and development. Polytechnique's commitment to addressing global challenges, including sustainability and energy transition, aligns closely with LU7’s mission to support the advancement of critical materials for clean energy. With a focus on academic excellence and technological innovation, Polytechnique provides a dynamic environment for students, researchers, and industry partners to collaborate and drive impactful solutions.
Key Objectives of the Partnership
The primary aim of the partnership is to enhance local expertise and innovation in Canada. This involves developing and strengthening capabilities in lithium processing through various initiatives such as joint research, innovation projects, and educational programs. Specifically, the focus will be on building local expertise in lithium processing tailored for the battery industry and conducting research to innovate in lithium processing technologies.
Another crucial objective is education and talent development. The partnership seeks to foster educational growth by offering numerous opportunities including internships, fellowships, co-ops, and joint academic projects. This effort is geared towards supporting diversity, encouraging entrepreneurship, and incubating start- ups within the lithium battery sector.
Furthermore, strategic educational partnerships will be established to facilitate collaboration in the development and delivery of postgraduate and short courses. These partnerships will also encompass student placements and co-developed research projects, enhancing the educational landscape and practical experience in the field.
Lastly, the partnership underscores the importance of sustainability and commercialization. It aims to drive sustainable practices within the industry while also supporting the commercialization of new technologies. This initiative will help bolster Canada's role in the global energy transition by turning innovative research into market- ready solutions.
This partnership is set to last for an initial term of five years, with the possibility for further collaboration through additional project agreements.
Lithium Universe Chairman, Iggy Tan said, "It is a privilege to partner with this prestigious university as we ignite innovation and cultivate a thriving lithium battery industry in Canada. Together, we are committed to educational excellence and sustainable industry growth, shaping a future where Canadian expertise leads the global stage.”
Polytechnique Director of the Office of Partnerships and Research Infrastructure, Augustin Brais said, “We are enthusiastic about this new, synergetic and innovative partnership that will enhance our educational and research mission towards a greener and more sustainable societal electrical energy future."
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Lithium Universe, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Arizona Lithium Updates Development Plan for Prairie DLE Facility, Outlines Modular Approach
Arizona Lithium (ASX:AZL,OTCQB:AZLAF) provided an update on development plans for its Prairie lithium brine project, saying the Saskatchewan-based asset will be brought into production in three phases.
The company said on February 6 that Phase I will involve the start of production at Pad #1. It will use a commercial-scale direct lithium extraction (DLE) unit that can produce 150 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent annually.
The goal is to process brine at about 1,000 cubic meters a day to ensure the system works under real conditions. Arizona Lithium said it will use the resulting product to de-risk end market opportunities.
"2025 will be a year of facility construction and commissioning Phase I at Pad #1. Our phased development plan clearly articulates how we will continue to de-risk and develop the project," said Managing Director Paul Lloyd
"Modularisation allows rapid and cost-effective scale-up to increase production in Phase II and III.”
Construction work at Pad #1 is due to start in the second quarter, with CAPEX for Phase I set at AU$35 million. According to Arizona Lithium, Phase I will create one of the world's largest DLE facilities.
Upon achieving commissioning and operating targets, the company will proceed to Phase II of Prairie’s development, which will expand Pad #1's output with the addition of commercial-scale DLE units at the site.
During Phase III, the company will replicate its pad design across Pad #2 and Pad #3.
Lloyd also outlined the work that has led the company to this point at Prairie, saying that a prefeasibility study was released in 2023, while in 2024 Arizona Lithium partnered with three landowners to secure pad locations.
Additional pad locations are currently being finalised by the company.
Aside from Prairie, the company holds the Big Sandy sedimentary lithium project in Arizona.
Only 4 percent of the property has been explored to date, but work at the site is currently on hold.
In August 2024, the Hualapai Tribe sued the US Department of the Interior and Bureau of Land Management over Big Sandy, citing risks to Ha’Kamwe’, a sacred spring, and other cultural sites.
According to a November release from Arizona Lithium, the US District Court for the District of Arizona favoured the tribe, granting the project a preliminary injunction and halting drilling until the case is resolved.
Arizona Lithium said that Big Sandy remains one of its core projects.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Chariot Corporation
Investor Insights
Chariot Corporation presents a unique value proposition for seasoned investors, with its strategic ownership of the largest land package for lithium exploration in the US and a portfolio of non-core assets providing significant revenue opportunities.
Overview
Chariot Corporation (ASX:CC9) is the largest landholder for lithium exploration in the US. It has a strategy to target both hardrock lithium in Wyoming and claystone lithium in Nevada and Oregon. The flagship Black Mountain project in Wyoming has shown significant mineralization with grades of up to 6.68 percent Li2O from rock chip samples. Chariot’s six other hard rock projects in Wyoming span 443 claims covering 3,585 hectares.
The second flagship project, Resurgent, has the second largest land position in the McDermitt Caldera, which hosts the two largest lithium resources discovered to date (Thacker Pass with 44.5 million tons (Mt) lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) and McDermitt at 21.5 Mt LCE). The recent $955-million investment in Thacker Pass by General Motors indicates interest from automakers looking to secure a supply of battery raw materials. The McDermitt Caldera’s size and scale potential present an opportunity for Automotive OEMs, battery manufacturers and others to obtain large-scale supply to meet their growth plans.
As the world's demand for lithium continues to grow, Chariot's exploration and development efforts in the US are well-timed and offer investors exposure to the rapidly growing lithium market.
The company believes its two core projects, Black Mountain and Resurgent, represent early, prospective lithium opportunities in the United States. Chariot has completed its phase 1 drill program at the Black Mountain project consisting of nine shallow holes, drilled from a total of 1,132 metres. Phase 2 drilling has commenced, which includes up to 18 drill holes targeting a high-grade spodumene resource to support the establishment of a pilot mine.
Chariot Corporation announced a revised strategy for the Black Mountain hard rock lithium project to establish a small-scale “pilot mine”. Chariot aims to supply spodumene concentrate to several lithium hydroxide refineries under construction in the southwestern United States. Strategically located in Wyoming, Chariot can leverage Wyoming’s small-mine permit system to provide short-term cash flow and potentially optimize the development of larger-scale mining operations in the future.
Chariot boasts a world-class team with strong track records in mining, exploration and the financial services sectors. The management has significant corporate and investment banking experience. CEO, Shanthar Pathmanathan was an oil and investment banker with Macquarie and Deutsche Bank. On the geological side, Neil Stuart who is a non-executive director is a lithium industry veteran having previously founded Orocobre Ltd (which merged with Galaxy Resources and later with Livent) to form Arcadium Lithium, one of the largest lithium producers in the world which has recently been acquired by Rio Tinto. The exploration team is led by Dr. Edward Max Baker, a geologist with over 40 years of experience and several discoveries. He was the chief geologist at Newcrest Mining, MIM Holdings, Rennison Goldfields and Mount Isa Mines. The collective experience of the management team, from investment banking (with fundraising and M&A experience) to resource discoveries, will be useful in advancing the company’s core projects.
Company Highlights
- Chariot Corporation is a mineral exploration company focused on discovering and developing high-grade and near-surface lithium opportunities in the US.
- Chariot holds the largest land position for lithium exploration in the US with hard rock lithium and claystone hosted lithium exploration assets.
- The company commenced trading on the ASX in October 2023 after closing a highly sought-after and oversubscribed AU$9 million initial public offering (which is in addition to AU$14.8 million being raised privately to assemble the portfolio).
- It is currently focused on its two core projects in the US: (1) the Black Mountain project, a hard rock lithium project located in Wyoming; and (2) the Resurgent project, a claystone lithium project located in Oregon and Nevada.
- Chariot also holds an exploration pipeline of six projects in Wyoming including Copper Mountain, South Pass, Tin Cup, Barlow Gap, Pathfinder and JC projects. These projects are prospective for hard rock lithium.
- Through the company’s interest in Mustang Lithium, Chariot also has exposure to two claystone projects where substantial initial drilling has been completed - Horizon Lithium and Halo Lithium. Horizon Lithium has a lithium resource estimate of 1.3 million tonnes indicated LCE and 8.8 million tonnes LCE inferred.
- Chariot recently announced a revised strategy for the Black Mountain hard rock lithium project to develop a small-scale “pilot mine” to supply spodumene concentrate to several lithium hydroxide refineries under construction in the southwestern United States.
- Chariot also holds interests in several projects that have been either sold or conditionally divested through option agreements to publicly listed companies. A publicly listed counterparty operates each of the divested projects and depending upon the particular transaction, the projects generate additional revenue for Chariot in the form of future payments and royalties.
- Chariot offers investors exposure to the nascent and rapidly growing US lithium market.
Key Projects
Black Mountain Project, Wyoming
The Black Mountain project is Chariot’s flagship hard rock lithium project located in Natrona County, approximately midway between Casper and Riverton, Wyoming. Chariot initially held a 91.9 percent stake in the project with 134 mining claims covering 878 hectares. In 2024, the company expanded the project with 218 contiguous claims resulting in a 206 percent increase in project tenure area. Black Mountain now comprises 352 claims covering 2,686 hectares of tenure which subsequently increased Chariot's ownership interests in its Wyoming lithium portfolio to 93.9 percent.
The project is well-serviced by existing roads and infrastructure. The claim area was acquired via claim staking of public land administered by the US Bureau of Land Management.
The project features large pegmatite outcrops at the surface with spodumene and tantalum mineralisation. Surface rock chip samples returned assays of up to 6.38 percent lithium oxide.
Black Mountain may represent a significant hard rock lithium opportunity in a tier-1 mining jurisdiction in the US. The asset features an excellent combination of geological factors, and a supportive regulatory regime and is located in a largely unpopulated part of Wyoming.
In connection to the company’s shift to establishing a pilot mine, the following factors relating to the Black Mountain Project render it particularly suitable for this goal:
- Indications of near-surface lithium mineralization at Black Mountain make it suitable for a shallow, open-pit pilot mine.
- Wyoming’s advantageous small-mine permit system offers a pathway for small mine permits that does not impose limits on the mineral volume which can be extracted but rather places annual limits on the mining activities to 10 acres (4.05 hectares) of disturbance and 35,000 cubic yards (26,760 cubic metres) of overburden removal (refer Part 3 of this announcement).
- Black Mountain’s proximity to US lithium hydroxide refineries currently under construction in the southwestern United States is expected to provide a geographic advantage in marketing product extracted from the mine.
Resurgent Project, Nevada and Oregon
The Resurgent project is a claystone-hosted lithium project located in the McDermitt Caldera in Oregon and Nevada. The company owns a 79.4 percent stake in this project. The Resurgent project comprises 1,450 claims covering 12,128 hectares and is further subdivided into two principal claim areas, identified as ‘Resurgent North’ and ‘Resurgent East.’ Chariot has the second-largest land position in the McDermitt Caldera, which hosts two of the largest lithium mineral resources in North America, with a combined mineral resource estimate of over 40 Mt LCE - Thacker Pass at 19.1 Mt LCE and McDermitt at 21.5 Mt LCE.
The Resurgent North project targets the same sedimentary units that host Jindalee Resources' (ASX:JRL) McDermitt project with a mineral resource estimate of 21.5 Mt LCE. A surface sampling campaign at Resurgent North conducted in 2021 involving 289 samples returned values as high as 3,865 ppm lithium (over three times typical lithium claystone MRE cut-off grade). Of the 289 samples, 70 samples returned values greater than 100 ppm lithium, 20 samples returned values greater than 1,000 ppm lithium and 10 samples returned values greater than 2,000 ppm lithium.
The Resurgent East project targets the same sedimentary units that host Lithium Americas’ (NYSE:LAC) Thacker Pass lithium deposit (MRE at 19.1 Mt LCE). The similarity in geological characteristics with the two largest lithium deposits in the US further validates the potential for a large-scale high-grade lithium discovery at Resurgent.
Exploration Pipeline Projects
Besides the two core projects, the company has a pipeline of six lithium exploration projects comprising 443 claims and covering 3,585 hectares. Each of them is described below:
- Copper Mountain Project: The project is located ~80 kilometres northwest of Black Mountain in Fremont County, Wyoming. It comprises 83 mining claims covering 648 hectares. Copper Mountain has a long history of prospecting and artisanal-scale production having been historically mined for mica, feldspar, beryl, lepidolite and tantalite. The company has already identified multiple pegmatite target areas and has plans for a geochemical and ground magnetics survey in addition to geological mapping.
- South Pass Project: The project is located in Fremont County, Wyoming, and comprises 214 mining claims covering 1,750 hectares. This is a large and highly prospective project with an abundance of outcropping pegmatites that occur in swarms. The company notes the individual pegmatites at the project could range up to several hundred metres wide and several thousand metres long. There has been no prior exploration for hard rock lithium in the South Pass project area.
- Regional Wyoming Exploration Pipeline Projects: It comprises four hard rock lithium mining projects namely Tin Cup, Pathfinder, Barlow Gap and JC, comprising 146 mining claims covering 1,146 hectares.
- Barlow Gap Project: This project is located in Natrona County, Wyoming, and comprises 60 mining claims covering 501 hectares. This is an early-stage hard rock lithium exploration project with outcropping pegmatites on a northeast trend.
- Tin Cup Project: The project is located in Fremont County, Wyoming, and comprises 45 mining claims covering 376 hectares. There is a long history of exploration at The Tin Cup mining district dating back to 1907. The region has been known for small-scale mining for gold, copper and various gemstones including red jasper, ruby and jade. This is an early-stage hard rock lithium exploration project with outcropping pegmatites.
- Pathfinder Project: This is an early-stage hard rock lithium project located in Natrona County, and comprises 32 mining claims covering 234 hectares.
- JC Project: Located in Fremont County, Wyoming, the project comprises nine mining claim blocks spanning 75 hectares. This is an early-stage hard rock lithium exploration project that features several small excavation pits and outcropping pegmatite dykes.
Divestment Projects
Chariot has been actively focused on creating value via divestment of selected lithium assets in its portfolio, which include the following assets: Lithic & Mustang (ownership 21.4 percent) and the WA Lithium portfolio (Chariot was the 100 percent owner of this property prior to the sale to St George Mining Ltd). In addition, Chariot through its interest in Mustang Lithium has exposure to the Horizon and Halo claystone lithium projects in Nevada, USA. Both projects have completed drilling campaigns and Horizon announced a resource of 1.3 million tonnes LCE and 8.8 million tonnes LCE inferred. These divestments and interests have the potential to generate more gross proceeds (cash and stock-based consideration) for Chariot in addition to future royalty payments.
The company has identified four more projects for divestment: Lida project (Nevada), Amargosa project (Nevada), Nyamukono project (Zimbabwe), and Mardabilla project (Western Australia).
Management Team
Shanthar Pathmanathan – Managing Director
Shanthar Pathmanathan has 14 years of investment banking experience in the metals and mining, oil and gas and chemicals sectors. He was the CEO and managing director of Lithium Consolidated, an ASX-listed company, which had one of the largest portfolios of hard rock lithium exploration assets, globally. Before that, he held various investment roles with Deutsche Bank and Macquarie Group. He has a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Western Australia.
Frederick Forni – Executive Director
Frederick Forni is a senior finance professional with over 25 years of investment banking experience. He was a former senior managing director of Macquarie Holdings (USA) and held non-executive director roles with numerous Macquarie Group entities and GLI Finance. He holds a B.A. in economics from Connecticut College, a J.D., awarded cum laude, from Georgetown University Law Center and an LL.M. in taxation from New York University Law School.
Neil Stuart – Non-executive Director
Neil Stuart is an exploration geologist with over 40 years' of experience and is a member of The Australian Institute of Geoscientists and a Fellow of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. He was a founding director of Orocobre Limited, now Alkem (ASX:AKE). He has considerable experience across several commodities and was heavily involved in project delineation and acquisition in Australia, Mexico and Argentina. Over the last 20 years, he was involved with the exploration and commercial development of lithium projects. Stuart is on the board of numerous ASX-listed companies and is a graduate of the University of Melbourne (BSc.) and James Cook University (MSc.).
Dr. Edward Max Baker – Geological Consultant
Dr. Edward Max Baker is a Ph.D. geologist and a fellow of AusIMM. Baker has over 40 years of experience and has made several discoveries. Baker was chief geologist for Newcrest Mining, MIM Holdings, Rennison Goldfields and Mount Isa Mines. Baker was co-founder and previously a vice-president of exploration at New York Stock Exchange-listed Integra Resources (NYSE:ITRG).
Ramesh Chakrapani – Chief Strategy Officer
Ramesh Chakrapani has over 20 years of experience in the investment banking and alternative asset investing space. Of which, over 15 years were spent at The Blackstone Group where he was a managing director and a member of the Hedge Fund Solutions Special Situations Investing Group. Chakrapani has invested across a diverse set of industries, asset classes, geographies and liquidity profiles, and has represented The Blackstone Group on the boards of selected investments. He has a B.A. from Yale University.
David Bethke – Exploration Geologist
David Bethke is an exploration geologist with 6 years of experience working primarily in the Mountain West and Alaska regions of the United States, specializing in both gold and lithium deposits. During his career, he has worked closely with companies such as Jindalee and United Lithium to explore, sample, drill, and map lithium deposits hosted in both hard rock and claystone. In Alaska, he has worked in production for multiple well-known gold mining companies, including Coeur Mining and Northern Star Resources. David graduated cum laude from the University of Idaho with degrees in geology and Spanish.
Latest News
Jindalee Lithium Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.