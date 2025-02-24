Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Jindalee Lithium

Jindalee Realises $2.75M from Sale of Non-Core Asset

Jindalee Lithium Limited (Jindalee, the Company; ASX: JLL, OTCQX: JNDAF) advises that the Company has sold its shareholding in Dynamic Metals (ASX: DYM, Dynamic), raising $2.75M before costs.

Dynamic was formerly a Jindalee subsidiary which held Jindalee’s Australian exploration assets. Dynamic was spun out of the Company in January 2023 following a $7M IPO which included a priority entitlement to Jindalee shareholders1, leaving Jindalee as a pure play US lithium company focussed on the 100% owned McDermitt Project (McDermitt), one of the largest lithium deposits in the US and of global significance.

In mid-November 2024 Jindalee announced the results of a Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) on McDermitt2. The PFS confirmed a 63 year life with the Project producing 1.8Mt Lithium Carbonate at C1 costs of US$8,670/t for the first 40 years and a 5 year payback. The PFS also noted excellent potential to reduce capital and operating costs as well as increase production at McDermitt.

Priority activities following completion of the PFS include engagement with potential funding partners and US Government agencies, together with investigation of opportunities to improve Project economics, permitting and community engagement. The proceeds from the Dynamic sale will enable these activities to be accelerated.

Jindalee’s CEO Ian Rodger commented"This transaction is firmly aligned with our strategy of advancing McDermitt while preserving shareholder value. At a time when many lithium companies are struggling to raise capital, Jindalee’s ability to unlock funding from a non-core asset enables us to accelerate project development in a less dilutive way. History shows that projects advanced during downturns are best positioned to capture the upswing, and with lithium prices at unsustainable levels, a supply crunch is inevitable. This funding provides us the runway to progress key catalysts—including engagement with potential funding partners and US government agencies, project optimisation, and advancing permitting and community engagement. As one of the most advanced sedimentary lithium projects in the US, McDermitt is strategically positioned to benefit from the policy priorities of the new administration as the US moves to secure domestic supply of critical minerals."


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Jindalee Lithium Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

JLL:AU
Jindalee Lithium
PDAC Presentation

PDAC Presentation

Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced PDAC Presentation

Download the PDF here.

Jindalee to Participate in PDAC Convention and Redcloud's Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

Jindalee to Participate in PDAC Convention and Redcloud's Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

  • Jindalee will be attending the PDAC Convention in Toronto, Canada over 2-5 March 2025

  • Jindalee will present to a North American investor audience at Redcloud's 13th annual Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase in Toronto over 27-28 February 2025

Quarterly Cashflow Report - December 2024

Quarterly Cashflow Report - December 2024

Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Quarterly Cashflow Report - December 2024

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities Report - December 2024

Quarterly Activities Report - December 2024

Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report - December 2024

Download the PDF here.

Cleantech Lithium

Extension of Broker Option and Retail Offer


Map of China outline with Chinese flag superimposed.

Chinese Firm Halts Lithium Tech Exports as Global Supply Chain Shifts Accelerate

A Chinese company has halted exports of filtration equipment used in lithium extraction, reflecting the impact of Beijing’s proposed restrictions on battery and lithium technology exports.

Jiangsu Jiuwu Hi-Tech (SZSE:300631) informed customers last month that it would stop exporting a key lithium-processing component known as a sorbent starting on February 1, Reuters reported on Tuesday (February 18).

The news outlet notes that the move signals Chinese manufacturers are adjusting their practices even before Beijing’s proposed export controls have been formally implemented.

Market Presentation

Market Presentation

Lithium Universe (LU7:AU) has announced Market Presentation

Download the PDF here.

Lithium Universe

LU7 Announces Strategic Partnership with Polyechnique Montréal

Lithium Universe Limited (referred to as "Lithium Universe" or the "Company," ASX: "LU7”) is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with La Corporation de l’École Polytechnique de Montréal (Polytechnique Montréal). Lithium Universe Limited and Polytechnique Montréal have entered into a strategic partnership aimed at advancing lithium processing technologies and strengthening the local supply chain for critical battery materials in Canada. The collaboration, outlined in a Memorandum of Understanding, seeks to enhance education, research, and innovation in areas of mutual interest, with a primary focus on building Canadian expertise in the lithium battery sector.

Lithium-ion batteries.

Arizona Lithium Updates Development Plan for Prairie DLE Facility, Outlines Modular Approach

Arizona Lithium (ASX:AZL,OTCQB:AZLAF) provided an update on development plans for its Prairie lithium brine project, saying the Saskatchewan-based asset will be brought into production in three phases.

The company said on February 6 that Phase I will involve the start of production at Pad #1. It will use a commercial-scale direct lithium extraction (DLE) unit that can produce 150 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent annually.

The goal is to process brine at about 1,000 cubic meters a day to ensure the system works under real conditions. Arizona Lithium said it will use the resulting product to de-risk end market opportunities.

Chariot Corporation (ASX:CC9)

Chariot Corporation


