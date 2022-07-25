Copper Investing News

Rio Tinto searches for and extracts a variety of minerals worldwide, with the heaviest concentrations in North America and Australia. Iron ore is the dominant commodity, with significantly lesser contributions from aluminium, copper, diamonds, gold, and industrial minerals. The 1995 merger of RTZ and CRA, via a dual-listed structure, created the present-day company. The two operate as a single business entity. Shareholders in each company have equivalent economic and voting rights.

High-Impact Drilling Commences at The Storm Copper Project

American West Metals Limited (American West Metals or the Company) (ASX: AW1) is pleased to announce the commencement of high-impact drilling and exploration activities at the Storm Copper Project (Storm or the Project) on Somerset Island, Nunavut. This drilling program is the first since American West Metals became project operator, under the option agreement with Aston Bay Holdings (TSX-V: BAY).

Lion Copper Reprices Warrants Under Debenture Financing

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. ("Lion CG", or the "Company") (TSX-V: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) announces that with the closing of the financing it will issue a total of 29,850,738 warrants (16,044,774 warrants are being issued in connection with the first tranche of the financing and 13,805,964 warrants are being issued in connection with the second and final tranche of the financing) exercisable at a price of US$0.067 (C$0.085) per share for a period of 20 months. This updates the previous news releases dated June 23, 2022 and July 11, 2022.

New High Grade Drill Results at Costa Fuego 56m Grading 1.0% CuEq & 8m Grading 3.6% CuEq

Hot Chili Limited (ASX: HCH) (TSXV: HCH) (OTCQX: HHLKF) (“Hot Chili” or “Company”) is pleased to announce another set of strong results from development study drilling across the Company’s Costa Fuego costal range copper-gold project in Chile.

Nanadie Well Mineral Resource Estimate

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) (“CYM”, “Cyprium” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the Company’s maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for the Nanadie Well deposit to a JORC 2012 standard, as detailed in Table 1 below.

