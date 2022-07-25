Rio Tinto searches for and extracts a variety of minerals worldwide, with the heaviest concentrations in North America and Australia. Iron ore is the dominant commodity, with significantly lesser contributions from aluminium, copper, diamonds, gold, and industrial minerals. The 1995 merger of RTZ and CRA, via a dual-listed structure, created the present-day company. The two operate as a single business entity. Shareholders in each company have equivalent economic and voting rights.
Recent News
Company News
High-Impact Drilling Commences at The Storm Copper Project
American West Metals Limited (American West Metals or the Company) (ASX: AW1) is pleased to announce the commencement of high-impact drilling and exploration activities at the Storm Copper Project (Storm or the Project) on Somerset Island, Nunavut. This drilling program is the first since American West Metals became project operator, under the option agreement with Aston Bay Holdings (TSX-V: BAY).
- American West’s maiden diamond drilling program is underway at the Storm Copper Project with multiple high-grade copper targets to be tested
- Previous drilling has confirmed high-grade copper from surface with intersections that include 110m @ 2.45% Cu from surface and 56.3m @ 3.07% Cu from 12.2m
- Extensional and infill drilling is planned to advance Storm towards a resource estimate
- Drilling will also test a number of new, high-priority EM conductors that have potential to deliver massive sulphide copper discoveries
- Shallow high-grade copper mineralisation has potential to support a low-footprint direct shipping ore (DSO) operation with further beneficiation test work to be completed with samples to be collected in this program
Figure 1: Outcropping massive chalcocite (copper sulphide) at the 2750N Zone, where drilling is in progress.
Dave O’Neill, Managing Director of American West Metals commented:
“We are very pleased to report that drilling is underway at the Storm Copper Project in Nunavut, Canada.
“This initial phase of drilling is designed to define copper resources within the 2750N Zone where high- grade copper starts from surface. We believe that a shallow resource here has excellent potential to support a low-footprint DSO mining proposal, with initial test work already producing a >53% grade copper DSO product.
“We are also excited to drill test a number of newly identified EM conductors. We are seeing extensive chalcocite outcrop at surface, with coincident geophysical anomalies that are consistent with copper sulphides. These are compelling targets for a new discovery.
“The start-up of the program has gone smoothly with favourable weather conditions. We look forward to reporting on the results as drilling progresses.”
Figure 2: Storm Copper Project – Drill rods being delivered to drill hole ST22-01, 2750N Zone
Figure 3: Plan view of the 2750N and 2200N Zones and surrounding areas. Copper gossans, shallow FLEM anomalies, and previous and planned drilling is shown overlaying aerial photography
RESOURCE DEFINITION DRILLING
The resource definition program is initially focusing on defining potential shallow resources within the 2750N Zone (Figure 3). The first drill hole - ST22-01 – is now underway.
Historical drilling within the 2750N Zone has encountered thick intervals of high-grade copper mineralisation, including 110m at 2.45% Cu from surface (drill hole ST97-08), and 56.3m @ 3.07% Cu from 12.2m (drill hole ST99-19). Given the outstanding width of these intervals and the distance between drill holes (>100m), extension and infill drilling in the 2750N Zone gives the potential opportunity to quickly define large volumes of further copper mineralisation.
Drilling is also planned at the 4100N and 2200N Zones. A total of 15-20 drill holes are initially planned in this program, with hole depths between 100-160m due to the shallow nature of mineralisation. Table 1 shows drill hole details for ST22-01. The order for drilling will be selected based on drill results and logistics.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from American West Metals (ASX: AW1), licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Lion Copper Reprices Warrants Under Debenture Financing
Lion Copper and Gold Corp. announces that with the closing of the financing it will issue a total of 29,850,738 warrants (16,044,774 warrants are being issued in connection with the first tranche of the financing and 13,805,964 warrants are being issued in connection with the second and final tranche of the financing) exercisable at a price of US$0.067 per share for a period of 20 months.
Lion Copper and Gold Corp. ("Lion CG", or the "Company") (TSX-V: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) announces that with the closing of the financing it will issue a total of 29,850,738 warrants (16,044,774 warrants are being issued in connection with the first tranche of the financing and 13,805,964 warrants are being issued in connection with the second and final tranche of the financing) exercisable at a price of US$0.067 (C$0.085) per share for a period of 20 months. This updates the previous news releases dated June 23, 2022 and July 11, 2022.
About Lion CG Lion Copper and Gold Corp.
Lion CG Lion Copper and Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based company advancing its flagship MacArthur Copper Project in Mason Valley, Nevada, in addition to advancing its exploration projects including the Chaco Bear and Ashton properties in highly prospective regions in British Columbia, Canada, and the Blue Copper Prospect in Montana, USA.
Further information can be found at www.lioncg.com.
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Stephen Goodman
President
For more information please contact
Karen Robertson
Corporate Communications
778-898-0057
Email: info@lioncg.com
Website: www.lioncg.com
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The securities referenced in this news release have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act and all applicable state securities laws or compliance with the requirements of an applicable exemption therefrom. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
Click here to connect with Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (TSXV: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) to receive an Investor Presentation
New High Grade Drill Results at Costa Fuego 56m Grading 1.0% CuEq & 8m Grading 3.6% CuEq
Hot Chili Limited (ASX: HCH) (TSXV: HCH) (OTCQX: HHLKF) (“Hot Chili” or “Company”) is pleased to announce another set of strong results from development study drilling across the Company’s Costa Fuego costal range copper-gold project in Chile.
MET0027 (286.4m depth). Tourmaline breccia host rock at Productora. 5.4% Cu, 1.2g/t Au, 3.5g/t Ag, 594ppm Mo
Highlights
- Assay results returned from Development Study drillholes for the Costa Fuego senior copper development in Chile confirm further high-grade growth ahead of next resource upgrade
- Standout copper (Cu) and gold (Au) drill results include:
- 484m grading 0.5% CuEq* (0.4% Cu, 0.1g/t Au from 548m depth down-hole (Cortadera) including 56m grading 1.0% CuEq (0.8% Cu, 0.3g/t Au) from 644m depth, and including 206m grading 0.7% CuEq (0.5% Cu, 0.2g/t Au) from 800m depth
- 45m grading 1.2% CuEq (1.0% Cu, 0.2g/t Au) from 280m downhole (Productora) including 8m grading 3.6% CuEq (3.0% Cu, 0.8g/t Au)
- 39m1 grading 1.1% CuEq (1.0% Cu, 0.1g/t Au) from 36m downhole (Productora) including 12m grading 1.5% CuEq (1.4% Cu, 0.2g/t Au)
- Thirty-four drill holes complete and twelve drill holes remaining to drill at the high-grade San Antonio and Valentina copper deposits, results pending
- First drilling to commence at the large-scale Santiago Z porphyry target in early August
- Approximately A$22 million in cash, one drill rig in operation and fully funded into late 2023 following cost rationalisation initiatives
*Copper Equivalent (CuEq) reported for the drill holes were calculated using the following formula: CuEq% = ((Cu% × Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu_recovery) + (Mo ppm × Mo price per g/t × Mo_recovery) + (Au ppm × Au price per g/t × Au_recovery) + (Ag ppm × Ag price per g/t × Ag_recovery)) / (Cu price 1% per tonne). The Metal Prices applied in the calculation were: Cu=3.00 USD/lb, Au=1,700 USD/oz, Mo=14 USD/lb, and Ag=20 USD/oz. Average fresh rock metallurgical recoveries used for Cortadera were Cu=83%, Au=56%, Mo=82%, and Ag=37%. Average fresh rock metallurgical recoveries used for Productora/Alice were Cu=89%, Au=58%, Mo=60%, and Ag=0%. 1including 3m unsampled outside of metallurgical test area
Drilling has returned higher grade results than expected at both the Cortadera and Productora deposits, as well as providing final inputs for metallurgical and geotechnical testwork programmes.
These new results add to a series of recent outstanding drill intersections, which are expected to have a positive impact on the forthcoming resource upgrade and Pre-feasibility Study (PFS) for Costa Fuego.
Development study drilling is complete and the Company has reduced its drilling operations from three drill rigs (5 shifts of drilling per day) to one drill rig (1 shift of drilling per day) along with implementing other cost rationalisation initiatives.
The Company looks forward to its next set of results from drilling undertaken across its high grade satellite deposits (San Antonio and Valentina) as well as first-ever drilling set to commence across the large-scale Santiago Z porphyry target in early August.
With treasury of approximately A$22 million, Hot Chili is fully funded into late 2023. The Company remains well positioned to deliver Costa Fuego as one of the nearest-term, meaningful new copper mines in the world.
Assays Returned for Final Cortadera Development Study Drillhole
Diamond drillhole CORMET004 returned 484m grading 0.5% CuEq (0.4% Cu, 0.1g/t Au) from 548m depth, including 56m grading 1.0% CuEq (0.8% Cu, 0.3g/t Au) from 644m depth, and including 206m grading 0.7% CuEq (0.5% Cu, 0.2g/t Au) from 800m depth.
The new drill intersection in COREMET004 confirms further down plunge extensions of the high grade core to the main porphyry (Cuerpo 3), with 44m grading 1.0% CuEq (0.8% Cu, 0.3g/t Au) from 878m depth recorded outside of the current high grade (+0.6% Cu) resource domain.
CORMET004 represents the last of six Development Study drillholes completed at Cortadera in Q1 and Q2 2022 as part of a hydrological and geotechnical testwork program.
Assay results for this program have been exceptional (see announcements dated 4th April 2022, 29th April 2022 and 20th May 2022), confirming further growth of the high-grade resources, notably:
- 552m grading 0.6% CuEq from 276m depth, including 248m at 0.8% CuEq (CORMET003)
- 876m grading 0.5% CuEq from 246m depth, including 206m grading 0.9% CuEq (CORMET006)
- 658m grading 0.6% CuEq from 232m depth, including 134m grading 0.8% CuEq and including 130m grading 0.9% CuEq (CORMET005)
Drill results from the Development Study program will be included in the next Mineral Resource upgrade for Costa Fuego, expected in late 2022.
Assay Results for Productora Metallurgical Drilling Programme
Four diamond drillholes have been completed for metallurgical testwork across the Productora resource (three into the Productora central pit area and one into the Alice satellite pit area).
The goal of this testwork is to confirm the processing flowsheet (based on work completed since the 2016 Productora PFS), with a particular focus on material that will be extracted in the first three years of production at Productora.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Hot Chili Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Nanadie Well Mineral Resource Estimate
Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) (“CYM”, “Cyprium” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the Company’s maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for the Nanadie Well deposit to a JORC 2012 standard, as detailed in Table 1 below.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Nanadie Well polymetallic orebody, preliminary Mineral Resource Estimate contains:
- Copper 162,000 tonnes
- Gold 130,000 ounces
- Silver 1,364,000 ounces
- Cobalt 2,200 tonnes
- Nickel 11,900 tonnes
- Zinc 6,500 tonnes
- Nanadie Well extends to within one metre of surface
- Mineralisation is shallow and broad, remaining open at depth and along strike to the north
- Significant potential for extension
Executive Director Barry Cahill commented:
“We are very pleased to announce the results of our maiden mineral resource estimate at the Nanadie Well Copper Project in the east Murchison region. The mineral resource highlights the extensive polymetallic potential of the Nanadie Well Project. This mineral resource estimate also now means the Company has 2012 JORC compliant mineral resources at all of our copper projects.
The shallow Nanadie Well Resource and the Hollandaire Resource are complimentary deposits which are expected to deliver operational synergies. The Nanadie Well diamond drill core obtained in 2021 will provide sample material for metallurgical leach test work for inclusion in a scoping study.”
Table 1: Nanadie Well 2012 JORC Mineral Resource Estimate
Note: Differences in sum totals of tonnages and grades may occur due to rounding Cut-off at 0.25% Cu
Reported Grades and tonnages for all metals are estimated top-cut grades and tonnages
Discussion
The Nanadie Well Copper-Gold Mineral Resource Estimate forms part of Cyprium’s broader Murchison Copper-Gold Project, as illustrated in Figures 1 and 6.
The broader Nanadie Well model further highlights the potential to expand the known resource both along strike and down dip. The current resource tapers with depth and the potential exists to expand this laterally at depth with further deeper drilling. In addition, the current resource is modelled from near surface to a nominal depth of 220mRL (255m from surface) but potential exists to increase the depth extents to beyond the limits of the deepest drilling which is currently down to 160mRL (315m from surface).
Certainly, deeper holes that extend beyond the lower limits of the modelled 2022 resource have intersected mineralisation with similar down hole mineralised widths and grades as those included in the modelled resource. This further highlights the potential to identify additional mineralisation within the layered intrusive body at depth. The model also highlighted trends in the mineralisation with Nickel and Cobalt grades increasing towards the northern end of the current Inferred Resource. There is also potential to expand the known resource along strike with further closer spaced drilling.
The Cyprium Ordinary Kriged 2022 resource model is based on geological information sourced from all previous drill holes with only the assay data from the 145 RC holes and 6 diamond drill holes drilled since 2004 utilised in the latest resource estimate. The resource is reported at a 0.25% Cu cut-off (refer above to Table 1).
Figure 1: Location of the Nanadie Well and Cue Copper-Gold Projects
The Nanadie Well block model extends from 6993900mN to 6995350mN and 692600mE to 693600mE and from 160mRL to the topographic surface nominally around 475mRL. The Inferred Resource is confined to the more densely drilled area between 6994040mN and 6995120mN and 692800mE and 693180mE (refer to Figure 2). A broader block model has been generated to aid future drill planning and identify structural trends in the mineralisation.
The Nanadie Well Mineral Resource Estimate currently extends from the base of the Quaternary surface cover sands and clays from only 0.5m to 6m below surface, down to a maximum depth of 220mRL (255m from surface). The bulk of the currently defined resource lies above 250mRL (above a depth of 225m from surface, refer to Figures 2 to 5). The mineralisation remains open at depth.
The resource is estimated 60m beyond the last fence of drilling at the north end and 100m beyond the last fence of drill holes at the southern end (Figure 3). The estimated resource extends from 20m to 100m below the greatest depth of drilling in some areas but elsewhere the current drilling extends beyond the base of the estimated resource (Figures 2, 4 and 5). The wireframe models that were used to generate the model domains extend a further 140m to the south and 230m to the north of the reported resource limits.
The full model extends beyond the limits of reported Inferred Resource. This was done both to aid future drill planning and also to ensure that any preliminary open pit shells would lie within the modelled limits. More specific details on the estimation parameters used are summarised below and explained in further details in the accompanying JORC Tables (refer to Appendix 1).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Cyprium Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.