Target's Statement

Target's Statement

Inca Minerals (ICG:AU) has announced Target's Statement

Download the PDF here.

ICG:AU
Supplementary Bidder's Statement

Supplementary Bidder's Statement

Inca Minerals (ICG:AU) has announced Supplementary Bidder's Statement

Download the PDF here.

Element79 Gold Corp Provides Update on Social Management and Community Engagement for the Minas Lucero Project

Element79 Gold Corp Provides Update on Social Management and Community Engagement for the Minas Lucero Project

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - March 11, 2024 Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM | FSE: 7YS0 | OTC: ELMGF) is pleased to provide an update on the latest social management initiatives, community engagement and ongoing efforts for its Minas Lucero Project in the Arequipa region of Peru.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Visible Gold in Diamond Core at Crown Prince

Visible Gold in Diamond Core at Crown Prince

New Murchison Gold Limited (NMG:AU) has announced VISIBLE GOLD IN DIAMOND CORE AT CROWN PRINCE

Download the PDF here.

Gold Processing Underway. CY25 Gold Production Commences

Gold Processing Underway. CY25 Gold Production Commences

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Gold Processing Underway. CY25 Gold Production Commences

Download the PDF here.

Horizon Minerals Limited Appoints Key Operational Personnel to Lead Growth

Horizon Minerals Limited Appoints Key Operational Personnel to Lead Growth

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to announce two key executive appointments to progress the Company's operational growth plans.

Ms Adrianna Skok-Muir has been appointed Group Mining Engineer and Mr Dirk Richards has been appointed as Project Manager.

Adrianna will manage the Life of Mine plan Feasibility Study to provide ore to the Black Swan processing plant. Adrianna has over 25 years' experience as a mining engineer, project manager and leader. She has very strong technical and operational experience in both open pit and underground environments, covering areas of feasibility studies and project management. Adrianna joins from South32 and has previous roles at Iluka Resources, Optiro and Xenith Consulting. She has worked across multiple commodities including nickel and gold in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. She holds a Masters in Mine Planning and Design, a Diploma in Project Management, a WA First Class Mine Managers Certificate of Competency and is a Member of the AusIMM. She has held multiple senior industry positions, including Principal Mining Engineer, Project Manager and the statutory position of Underground Manager.

Mr Dirk Richards has been appointed as Project Manager with his key responsibility to manage the refurbishment and repurpose of the Black Swan processing plant into a gold plant. Dirk is an accomplished mining industry professional with 30 years of experience in client representation, project and study management, and consulting. He has held roles with Newmont Corporation, Newcrest Mining and RPM Global and his expertise spans engineering design, mineral processing, hydrometallurgy, construction management, project commissioning, contracts, and budgets. Dirk is a Chartered Professional Metallurgist with the AusIMM, a Member of the Royal Chemical Institute and holds an MBA.

Commenting on the key appointments, Managing Director and CEO Mr Grant Haywood said:

"We are delighted to welcome Adrianna and Dirk to the Horizon team, leveraging their strong skills and experience to lead the key study areas during this exciting growth phase. We are excited to have them both contribute in progressing Horizon towards our goal of becoming a mid-tier gold producer."



About Horizon Minerals Limited:  

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lode Gold Strengthens Board of Spin Co Gold Orogen Ahead of Tax-Efficient Spin-out

Lode Gold Strengthens Board of Spin Co Gold Orogen Ahead of Tax-Efficient Spin-out

Lode Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: LOD) (OTCQB: LODFF) ("Lode Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the proposed appointment of Bill Fisher and Rajesh Sharma to the Board of Directors of its upcoming spin-out company, Gold Orogen. The spin-out is scheduled for March 2025, with a shareholder meeting set for March 10, 2025, to approve the tax-efficient plan of arrangement.

The proposed appointments of Bill, Rajesh and the other Directors will be subject to shareholder approval at the Company's Annual General Meeting (AGM) on March 10, 2025. Their appointments will be finalized following the AGM.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Blackrock Silver Engages ICP Securities for Automated Market Making Services

Blackrock Silver Engages ICP Securities for Automated Market Making Services

Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC) (OTCQX: BKRRF) (FSE: AHZ0) ("Blackrock" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged the services of ICP Securities Inc. ("ICP") to provide automated market making services, including use of its proprietary algorithm, ICP Premium™, in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable securities legislation.

Pursuant to the market-making agreement entered into between the Company and ICP (the "Agreement"), ICP will receive a fee of C$7,500 (plus applicable taxes) per month, payable monthly in advance (the "Service Fee"). The Agreement is for an initial term of four (4) months (the "Initial Term") and shall be automatically renewed for subsequent one (1) month terms (each subsequent one-month term, an "Additional Term") unless either the Company or ICP provides at least thirty (30) days written notice of termination to the other prior to the end of an Additional Term.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

