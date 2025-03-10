Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Private Placements
SUBSCRIBE
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Hempalta Announces Issuance of Warrants and TSXV Approval for $325,000 Loan Financing

Hempalta Announces Issuance of Warrants and TSXV Approval for $325,000 Loan Financing

Hempalta Corp. (TSXV: HEMP) ("Hempalta" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that pursuant to its press release dated March 3, 2025 (the "Initial Release"), it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") for the previously announced $325,000 term loans (the "Loan").

The Loan, as disclosed in the Initial Release, was advanced by insiders and major shareholders Darren Bondar and Prairie Merchant Corporation (the "Lenders"). The Loan bears an interest rate of 12% per annum and is secured against certain assets of the Company. The Loan is repayable on the earlier of: (i) one year from the date of issuance; (ii) the successful marketing and sale of the Company's turnkey hemp production facility and processing equipment, or (iii) a financing to the Company of gross proceeds over $1MM. This Loan provides additional working capital to support Hempalta's strategic focus on scaling its industrial hemp carbon credit platform through the Hemp Carbon Standard.

​In connection with the Loan, Hempalta has issued an aggregate of 5,416,667 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") to the Lenders. Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.06 per share for a period of one year from the date of issuance. The Warrants are subject to a statutory four-month and one-day hold period, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSXV.​

As the Lenders are insiders of the Company, the issuance of the Warrants constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of TSXV Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company relied on exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in Sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(b) of MI 61-101 in respect of the Lenders' participation.​

"We are grateful for the continued support from our major shareholders," said Darren Bondar, CEO of Hempalta. "This financing strengthens our ability to execute our strategic focus on the rapidly expanding voluntary carbon market, leveraging industrial hemp's potential for high-integrity carbon sequestration."​

For more information on Hempalta and its initiatives, visit www.hempalta.com.

About Hempalta

Hempalta Corp. (TSXV: HEMP) is a nature-based carbon credit provider utilizing industrial hemp's potential to sequester carbon. Through its subsidiary Hemp Carbon Standard Inc. (HCS), the Company develops methodologies and supports farmers in monetizing regenerative farming practices. In addition to HCS, through its subsidiary Hempalta Processing Inc., the Company retains its established hemp-based product lines for licensing, supporting a balanced portfolio that addresses modern sustainability needs.

Learn more at www.hempalta.com or contact Investor Relations at invest@hempalta.com.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Hempalta Corp.
Email: info@hempalta.com
Website: www.hempalta.com

Hempalta Corp.
1560 Hastings Crescent SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4E1
Web: https://www.hempalta.com/
Email:info@hempalta.com

Sales or partner opportunities:
Cecil Horwitz
Business Development
cecil.horwitz@hempalta.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is typically, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "will," "expected," "plans," "enable," "positions," "aim," and similar words, including negatives thereof, or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.

Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the anticipated benefits of the Loan; the expected impact of the Loan on the Company's business strategy; the Company's ability to execute its carbon credit initiatives; the marketing of the turnkey hemp production facility and equipment; the demand for carbon credits increasing; the ability of the Company to successfully scale the Hemp Carbon Standard platform; any future financing of the Company; and the Company's future business development activities.

Such forward-looking information is based on various assumptions and factors that may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, assumptions regarding: the ability of the Company to successfully deploy the Loan proceeds in a manner that drives growth; the expected benefits of the Hemp Carbon Standard platform; the ability of the Company to maintain access to capital markets and financing sources; demand for carbon credits in the voluntary market; the sale of the hemp production facility and equipment; required regulatory approvals; and the ability of Hempalta to successfully execute its strategic plans.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information, because the Company can give no assurance that it will prove to be correct or that any of the events anticipated by such forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive therefrom.

Actual results may vary from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks, including, but not limited to: General economic conditions and conditions in the capital markets; Regulatory risks relating to approvals required by securities regulators or other governing bodies; Risks associated with debt financing, including repayment obligations; Market risks affecting the voluntary carbon credit market and demand for nature-based carbon credits; Market risks affecting the potential sale of the production facility and equipment; Operational risks, including the ability to successfully implement the Hemp Carbon Standard at scale; Risks associated with future financings and the terms available for such financings; Weather and environmental factors affecting the ability of farms to grow industrial hemp; Risks related to insider participation in the Loan financing, including potential conflicts of interest; Other risks detailed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The forward-looking information included in this news release is made as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR OVER U.S. NEWSWIRES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/243951

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

HempaltaHEMP:CCTSXV:HEMPTech Investing
HEMP:CC
Hempalta
Sign up to get your FREE

Hempalta Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Hempalta (TSXV:HEMP)

Hempalta


Keep reading...Show less
Hempalta Corp. Announces Financial Results for Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

Hempalta Corp. Announces Financial Results for Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

AgTech Company accelerates strategic focus on Industrial Hemp Carbon Credits business

Hempalta Corp. (TSXV: HEMP) ("Hempalta" or the "Company") has released its financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2024. The Company's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements (the "Financial Statements") and related management's discussion and analysis (the "MD&A") for the three-month period are available on www.sedarplus.ca.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hempalta Corp. Announces Enhanced Strategic Focus on Carbon Credit Business and Non-Brokered Private Placement

Hempalta Corp. Announces Enhanced Strategic Focus on Carbon Credit Business and Non-Brokered Private Placement

Strategic Focus on Nature-Based Carbon Credit Solutions
Through Hemp Carbon Standard

Proposed non-brokered private placement of up to 30,000,000 units
at $0.05 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000

Hempalta Corp. (TSXV: HEMP) ("Hempalta" or the "Company") today announced an enhanced strategic focus on nature-based carbon credit solutions. As part of this focus, the Company will transition its operations to prioritize premium hemp-derived carbon credits through its subsidiary, Hemp Carbon Standard Inc. ("HCS"), while continuing to manage its intellectual property and product lines under Hempalta Processing Inc.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hempalta Corp. Announces Financial Results for Year Ended September 30, 2024

Hempalta Corp. Announces Financial Results for Year Ended September 30, 2024

AgTech Company highlights recent 100% purchase of Hemp Carbon Standard platform to advance industrial hemp carbon credits global market opportunity

Hempalta Corp. (TSXV: HEMP) ("Hempalta" or the "Company") has released its financial results for the year ended September 30, 2024. Hempalta's audited consolidated financial statements (the "Financial Statements") and related management's discussion and analysis (the "MD&A") for the twelve months ended September 30, 2024 are available on www.sedarplus.ca.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hempalta Corp. Completes 100% Acquisition of Hemp Carbon Standard, Expanding Company's Leadership in Hemp Carbon Credits

Hempalta Corp. Completes 100% Acquisition of Hemp Carbon Standard, Expanding Company's Leadership in Hemp Carbon Credits

Acquisition strengthens Hempalta's capacity to scale carbon credit solutions while establishing strategic foundation for advancing biochar expansion initiatives

Hempalta Corp. (TSXV: HEMP) ("Hempalta" or the "Company") today announced its acquisition of the remaining 49.9% of Hemp Carbon Standard Inc. ("HCS"), granting Hempalta full ownership of the carbon credit platform.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hempalta Corp. Confirms Business Strategy Execution and Responds to Increased Stock Trading Volume

Hempalta Corp. Confirms Business Strategy Execution and Responds to Increased Stock Trading Volume

Hempalta Corp. (TSXV: HEMP) ("Hempalta" or the "Company") today confirmed ongoing execution of its business strategy and responded to recent trading activity.

Business Strategy Update

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Receives Receipt for Final Base Shelf Prospectus

Bitcoin Well Receives Receipt for Final Base Shelf Prospectus

Bitcoin Well Inc. (TSXV: BTCW) (OTCQB: BCNWF) ("Bitcoin Well" or the "Company"), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence, is pleased to announce that it has obtained a receipt for its final short form base shelf prospectus (the "Shelf Prospectus") filed with the securities commissions in each of the provinces and territories of Canada.

The filing of a Shelf Prospectus is intended to provide the Company with financing flexibility. Under the Shelf Prospectus, the Company may issue and sell up to C$25,000,000 of common shares, preferred shares, warrants, subscription receipts, units, debt securities, or any combination thereof, from time to time over the 25-month period that the Shelf Prospectus remains effective. The specific terms of any actual offering of securities (if any) will be set forth in one or more shelf prospectus supplement(s) to the Shelf Prospectus, which will be filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities in connection with any such offering.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
IOD Announces North American Revenue Share Agreements

IOD Announces North American Revenue Share Agreements

IODM Ltd (IOD:AU) has announced IOD Announces North American Revenue Share Agreements

Download the PDF here.

Charbone Hydrogene annonce une mise a jour sur l'interconnexion au reseau d'Hydro-Quebec

Charbone Hydrogene annonce une mise a jour sur l'interconnexion au reseau d'Hydro-Quebec

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Québec, le 6 mars 2025 TheNewswire - CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV: CH OTCQB: CHHYF, FSE: K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), la seule société cotée en bourse spécialisée dans l'hydrogène vert en Amérique du Nord, est heureuse de fournir une mise à jour sur les travaux de construction du site et de l'interconnexion avec Hydro-Québec pour le projet phare de la Société à Sorel-Tracy, suivant le communiqué de presse émis le 15 janvier 2025.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CHARBONE Hydrogen Provides Update on Grid Interconnection with Hydro-Quebec

CHARBONE Hydrogen Provides Update on Grid Interconnection with Hydro-Quebec

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Quebec, March 6, 2025 TheNewswire - Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE"), the only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company in North America, is pleased to provide an update on the on-site construction work and interconnection with Hydro-Quebec at the Company's flagship project in Sorel-Tracy, following the press release issued on January 15, 2025 .

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Torrent Capital Provides an Update on Its Solana Holdings

Torrent Capital Provides an Update on Its Solana Holdings

Torrent Capital Ltd., (TSXV: TORR), ("Torrent") announces it has acquired an additional 8,651 Solana (SOL) tokens since February 20, 2025, when it provided its previous update on Solana holdings. As of March 3, 2025, Torrent holds a total of 26,382 SOL tokens, which are generating a yield from staking rewards. Torrent plans to increase its investment and participation in the Solana ecosystem by accumulating SOL tokens and staking them to earn rewards.

On March 2, 2025, the President of the United States announced that his executive order on digital assets will move forward on a strategic cryptocurrency reserve that includes Solana among other leading cryptocurrencies. Torrent welcomes Solana's inclusion in the reserve and remains confident that Solana will become a leading blockchain for decentralized applications.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
HY25 Results Announcement

HY25 Results Announcement

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced HY25 Results Announcement

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

Hempalta
Sign up to get your FREE

Hempalta Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

McEwen Mining Inc. to Become 5.9% Strategic Shareholder in Canadian Gold Corp. to Advance Tartan Mine Exploration & Development Plan

Coniagas Exploration Plan: Defining New Drill Targets and Optimizing Infill Holes

Saga Metals Expands Drilling at Radar Project, Unveiling a Large Mineralized Layered Mafic Intrusion

Element79 Gold Corp Provides Update on Social Management and Community Engagement for the Minas Lucero Project

Related News

Gold Investing

McEwen Mining Inc. to Become 5.9% Strategic Shareholder in Canadian Gold Corp. to Advance Tartan Mine Exploration & Development Plan

Battery Metals Investing

Coniagas Exploration Plan: Defining New Drill Targets and Optimizing Infill Holes

Battery Metals Investing

Saga Metals Expands Drilling at Radar Project, Unveiling a Large Mineralized Layered Mafic Intrusion

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Corp Provides Update on Social Management and Community Engagement for the Minas Lucero Project

Battery Metals Investing

VanadiumCorp Amends Private Placement Financing

gold investing

Additional Targets Identified from Gravity Geophysics at Wagyu Project, Pilbara WA

Base Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Debt Settlement

×