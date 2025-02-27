- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investor Presentation Acquisition of the Strategic Prophet River Ge-Ga Project
Prophet River, British Columbia, Canada – Brownfields Exploration Project Strategic Metals – Germanium and Gallium
Rapid Lithium Limited (ASX:RLL) has announced Investor Presentation Acquisition of the Strategic Prophet River Ge-Ga Project.
The Prophet River Project is located in British Columbia with prior exploration demonstrating the high-grade nature of the Zinc, Germanium and Gallium mineralisation:
- 21 previous drill holes completed with bulk samples from two zones graded up to 22.69% Zn, 40 g/t Ga, 1,500ppm Ge and 0.36% Pb*
- 100% interest in 2,110 Ha (21km2) covering the historic Cay Mine and surrounding prospective areas
- Germanium and Gallium are exceptionally high value strategic metals used in the technology sector, semi-conductors, fibre-optics, solar cells, magnets, batteries and LEDs with recent increases in commodity prices – China has banned the export of Germanium and Gallium making it a key strategic metal of high value
- Prophet River bulk samples reported some of the highest Germanium values recorded globally – a key strategic project
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Rapid Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
ASX Listing and CEO Designate
CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM: CTL), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, announces that it now expects the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX") listing to launch in April and complete in May. While the ASX listing process is taking longer than initially expected, the Board and our advisers believe that waiting for a positive decision by the end of March on entering the streamlined direct negotiation process for the Special Lithium Operating Contract ("CEOL") for Laguna Verde and completing the Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") will significantly strengthen our investment case in the Australian market.
The Company also recognises that, under ASX listing rules, it will now have to include 2024 year-end audited financials ("2024 Financials") in the ASX-listing Prospectus before the Prospectus can be published. The 2024 Financials are well-advanced and expected to be released by the Company before the end of March 2025, some three months earlier than normally planned so that the Prospectus can be finalised shortly thereafter. The Prospectus will also include results of the PFS, which is progressing well and is anticipated to be finalised and published in April.
The Company has been informed by Tony Esplin, nominated as CEO designate in November 2024, that he has reconsidered his position and, for personal reasons, will not be taking up his intended appointment as CEO. Mr Esplin's appointment was conditional on the successful listing of the Company on the ASX which is now expected to complete in May. The Company´s Executive Chairman, Steve Kesler, will continue as interim CEO whilst the Board re-engages with alternative candidates as the CEO to lead CleanTech Lithium into its next phase of growth.
Steve Kesler, Executive Chairman, CleanTech Lithium PLC commented:
"We believe that pushing out the ASX listing to include the resolution allowing the Company to enter direct negotiation with Government on the CEOL and results from the PFS will be taken positively by Australian investors. We regret that Tony has decided to withdraw from the proposed appointment as CEO, and we will start to re-engage with other high calibre candidates immediately."
The Board believes the ASX listing will enhance shareholder value and will provide further updates on the ASX listing and CEO search in due course.
Investor Webinar
CleanTech Lithium will be hosting a live webinar via the London Stock Exchange platform Spark Live on Wednesday 26th February. This webinar will begin at 13:00 GMT and investors can register for free via this link: https://shorturl.at/5020m
For further information contact:
CleanTech Lithium PLC
Steve Kesler/Gordon Stein/Nick Baxter
Jersey office: +44 (0) 1534 668 321
Chile office: +56 9 312 00081
Or via Celicourt
Celicourt Communications
Felicity Winkles/Philip Dennis/Ali AlQahtani
+44 (0) 20 7770 6424
Beaumont Cornish Limited (Nominated Adviser)
Roland Cornish/Asia Szusciak
+44 (0) 20 7628 3396
Fox-Davies Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
Daniel Fox-Davies
+44 (0) 20 3884 8450
Canaccord Genuity (Joint Broker)
James Asensio
+44 (0) 20 7523 4680
Beaumont Cornish Limited ("Beaumont Cornish") is the Company's Nominated Adviser and is authorised and regulated by the FCA. Beaumont Cornish's responsibilities as the Company's Nominated Adviser, including a responsibility to advise and guide the Company on its responsibilities under the AIM Rules for Companies and AIM Rules for Nominated Advisers, are owed solely to the London Stock Exchange. Beaumont Cornish is not acting for and will not be responsible to any other persons for providing protections afforded to customers of Beaumont Cornish nor for advising them in relation to the proposed arrangements described in this announcement or any matter referred to in it.
Notes
CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL) is an exploration and development company advancing lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition. Committed to net-zero, CleanTech Lithium's mission is to become a new supplier of battery grade lithium using Direct Lithium Extraction technology powered by renewable energy.
CleanTech Lithium has two key lithium projects in Chile, Laguna Verde and Viento Andino, and exploration stage projects in Llamara and Arenas Blancas (Salar de Atacama), located in the lithium triangle, a leading centre for battery grade lithium production. The two most advanced projects: Laguna Verde and Viento Andino are situated within basins controlled by the Company, which affords significant potential development and operational advantages. All four projects have good access to existing infrastructure.
CleanTech Lithium is committed to utilising Direct Lithium Extraction with reinjection of spent brine resulting in no aquifer depletion. Direct Lithium Extraction is a transformative technology which removes lithium from brine with higher recoveries, short development lead times and no extensive evaporation pond construction. www.ctlithium.com
Click here for the full release
This article includes content from Cleantech Lithium PLC, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Jindalee Realises $2.75M from Sale of Non-Core Asset
Jindalee Lithium Limited (Jindalee, the Company; ASX: JLL, OTCQX: JNDAF) advises that the Company has sold its shareholding in Dynamic Metals (ASX: DYM, Dynamic), raising $2.75M before costs.
Dynamic was formerly a Jindalee subsidiary which held Jindalee’s Australian exploration assets. Dynamic was spun out of the Company in January 2023 following a $7M IPO which included a priority entitlement to Jindalee shareholders1, leaving Jindalee as a pure play US lithium company focussed on the 100% owned McDermitt Project (McDermitt), one of the largest lithium deposits in the US and of global significance.
In mid-November 2024 Jindalee announced the results of a Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) on McDermitt2. The PFS confirmed a 63 year life with the Project producing 1.8Mt Lithium Carbonate at C1 costs of US$8,670/t for the first 40 years and a 5 year payback. The PFS also noted excellent potential to reduce capital and operating costs as well as increase production at McDermitt.
Priority activities following completion of the PFS include engagement with potential funding partners and US Government agencies, together with investigation of opportunities to improve Project economics, permitting and community engagement. The proceeds from the Dynamic sale will enable these activities to be accelerated.
Jindalee’s CEO Ian Rodger commented"This transaction is firmly aligned with our strategy of advancing McDermitt while preserving shareholder value. At a time when many lithium companies are struggling to raise capital, Jindalee’s ability to unlock funding from a non-core asset enables us to accelerate project development in a less dilutive way. History shows that projects advanced during downturns are best positioned to capture the upswing, and with lithium prices at unsustainable levels, a supply crunch is inevitable. This funding provides us the runway to progress key catalysts—including engagement with potential funding partners and US government agencies, project optimisation, and advancing permitting and community engagement. As one of the most advanced sedimentary lithium projects in the US, McDermitt is strategically positioned to benefit from the policy priorities of the new administration as the US moves to secure domestic supply of critical minerals."
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Jindalee Lithium Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
PDAC Presentation
Extension of Broker Option and Retail Offer
Further to the announcements made on 10 February 2025 (RNS Number: 5769W) and 17 February 2025 (RNS Number: 2615X), CleanTech Lithium PLC announces that it is extending the deadlines for both the Broker Option and Retail Offer, partly due to an administrative delay registering the ISIN for the warrant instrument. No other changes to the timetable have been made.
Revised Expected Timetable
Broker Option and Retail Offer close
5:00pm on 7 March 2025
Results of the Broker Option and Retail Offer announced
10 March 2025
Admission and dealings in Broker Option Shares and Retail Offer Shares commence
20 March 2025
The extension provides additional time for investors and shareholders to participate as the Company progresses its strategy to develop sustainable lithium projects in Chile, supporting the global energy transition. Bids and applications already made remain valid and binding, with no further action required from those who have already submitted a bid in the Broker Option Bookbuild or an application for the Retail Offer.
As stated in the RNS circulated on 10 February 2025, the Company announced an accelerated bookbuild to raise gross proceeds of £2.4 million by way of a placing of 15,000,000 new Ordinary Shares at a price of 16 pence per new Ordinary Share.
The Company also granted a Broker Option to Fox-Davies Capital Limited, pursuant to which up to an additional £2.0 million can be raised at the Issue Price. In view of the potential interest of retail shareholders in participating in the Fundraising, the Company also announced a retail offer via BookBuild (the "Retail Offer") of new ordinary shares (the "Retail Offer Shares") at a price of 16 pence per Retail Offer Share together with one Warrant for every Retail Offer Share. The Retail Offer is only being made available to existing shareholders of the Company on the same financial terms as shares are available under the Broker Option.
The amount raised under the Broker Option and the Retail Offer will not in aggregate exceed £2 million.
Words and expressions defined in the Company's announcements of 10 and 17 February 2025 shall have the same meaning in this announcement.
For further information contact:
Steve Kesler/Gordon Stein/Nick Baxter
Jersey office: +44 (0) 1534 668 321
Chile office: +562-32239222
Or via Celicourt
Celicourt Communications
Felicity Winkles/Philip Dennis/Ali AlQahtani
+44 (0) 20 7770 6424
cleantech@celicourt.uk
Beaumont Cornish Limited (Nominated Adviser)
Roland Cornish/Asia Szusciak
+44 (0) 20 7628 3396
Fox-Davies Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
Daniel Fox-Davies
+44 (0) 20 3884 8450
Canaccord Genuity (Joint Broker)
James Asensio
+44 (0) 20 7523 4680
Notes
CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF) is an exploration and development company advancing lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition. Committed to net-zero, CleanTech Lithium's mission is to become a new supplier of battery grade lithium using Direct Lithium Extraction technology powered by renewable energy.
CleanTech Lithium has two key lithium projects in Chile, Laguna Verde and Viento Andino, and exploration stage projects in Llamara and Arenas Blancas (Salar de Atacama), located in the lithium triangle, a leading centre for battery grade lithium production. The two most advanced projects: Laguna Verde and Viento Andino are situated within basins controlled by the Company, which affords significant potential development and operational advantages. All four projects have good access to existing infrastructure.
CleanTech Lithium is committed to utilising Direct Lithium Extraction with reinjection of spent brine resulting in no aquifer depletion. Direct Lithium Extraction is a transformative technology which removes lithium from brine with higher recoveries, short development lead times and no extensive evaporation pond construction. www.ctlithium.com
Click here for the full release
This article includes content from Cleantech Lithium PLC, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Chinese Firm Halts Lithium Tech Exports as Global Supply Chain Shifts Accelerate
A Chinese company has halted exports of filtration equipment used in lithium extraction, reflecting the impact of Beijing’s proposed restrictions on battery and lithium technology exports.
Jiangsu Jiuwu Hi-Tech (SZSE:300631) informed customers last month that it would stop exporting a key lithium-processing component known as a sorbent starting on February 1, Reuters reported on Tuesday (February 18).
The news outlet notes that the move signals Chinese manufacturers are adjusting their practices even before Beijing’s proposed export controls have been formally implemented.
Sorbents are essential in lithium extraction from brine and other solutions. China is the largest producer of these materials, but the scale of the market remains unclear due to limited official data.
China's proposed export restrictions, announced in January, would require companies to obtain government licenses for overseas sales of certain battery and lithium-related technologies, including sorbents.
An anonymous lithium extraction technology company executive said both Jiangsu and Sunresin New Materials (SZSE:300487) — another major sorbent producer — are talking to Chinese authorities about the proposed controls.
China’s Ministry of Commerce has not publicly commented on the proposal since its announcement, but the prospect of tighter restrictions is already influencing corporate decision making. Some industry participants believe the proposed measures are discouraging exports of listed items, particularly to countries perceived as unfriendly.
A China-based international lawyer working with clean energy firms noted that commerce ministry officials have visited companies that could be affected, warning one firm against proceeding with a US$1 billion export deal under negotiation. The lawyer added that banks are requiring additional approvals before financing exports of controlled items.
China’s Ministry of Commerce has not responded to Reuters' requests for comment.
Similar measures have already disrupted global supply chains in other sectors. In December, China announced an export ban on antimony, a critical mineral used in batteries and flame retardants.
Western nations diversifying battery metals supply chains
Potential restrictions on Chinese sorbents has raised concerns among western companies seeking to develop lithium extraction capabilities, particularly oil firms exploring lithium recovery from brine deposits.
More broadly, the uncertainty surrounding China’s export policies aligns with wider efforts by western governments and companies to secure alternative sources of critical minerals.
The US, the EU and other allies have accelerated policies aimed at reducing dependence on China for materials essential to electric vehicle batteries, renewable energy technologies and defense applications.
The Minerals Security Partnership, launched in June 2022, is a collaborative effort among 14 countries and the EU. Its primary goal is to secure supply chains for critical minerals, reducing dependence on any single source.
In the semiconductor industry, efforts to diversify supply chains have also gained momentum.
Under the Biden administration, the US enacted the CHIPS and Science Act, allocating nearly US$53 billion to bolster domestic chip production. This legislation aims to revitalize US semiconductor manufacturing, create jobs and enhance national security by reducing reliance on foreign suppliers.
In Europe, the EU's Critical Raw Materials Act, introduced in 2023, aims to increase domestic production of strategic minerals while establishing partnerships with resource-rich nations outside China. The EU has been engaging with countries such as Chile and Argentina — major lithium producers — to strengthen supply chain security.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
