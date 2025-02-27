Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Rapid Lithium

Investor Presentation Acquisition of the Strategic Prophet River Ge-Ga Project

Prophet River, British Columbia, Canada – Brownfields Exploration Project Strategic Metals – Germanium and Gallium

Rapid Lithium Limited (ASX:RLL) has announced Investor Presentation Acquisition of the Strategic Prophet River Ge-Ga Project.

The Prophet River Project is located in British Columbia with prior exploration demonstrating the high-grade nature of the Zinc, Germanium and Gallium mineralisation:

  • 21 previous drill holes completed with bulk samples from two zones graded up to 22.69% Zn, 40 g/t Ga, 1,500ppm Ge and 0.36% Pb*
  • 100% interest in 2,110 Ha (21km2) covering the historic Cay Mine and surrounding prospective areas
  • Germanium and Gallium are exceptionally high value strategic metals used in the technology sector, semi-conductors, fibre-optics, solar cells, magnets, batteries and LEDs with recent increases in commodity prices – China has banned the export of Germanium and Gallium making it a key strategic metal of high value
  • Prophet River bulk samples reported some of the highest Germanium values recorded globally – a key strategic project


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Rapid Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:rlllithium investingrare earth investingrare earth metals investing
Map of China outline with Chinese flag superimposed.

Chinese Firm Halts Lithium Tech Exports as Global Supply Chain Shifts Accelerate

A Chinese company has halted exports of filtration equipment used in lithium extraction, reflecting the impact of Beijing’s proposed restrictions on battery and lithium technology exports.

Jiangsu Jiuwu Hi-Tech (SZSE:300631) informed customers last month that it would stop exporting a key lithium-processing component known as a sorbent starting on February 1, Reuters reported on Tuesday (February 18).

The news outlet notes that the move signals Chinese manufacturers are adjusting their practices even before Beijing’s proposed export controls have been formally implemented.

Keep reading...Show less
