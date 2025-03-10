Terra Clean Energy Corp. Completes First Three Drill Holes on Fraser Lakes Uranium Deposit with Encouraging Initial Results

TERRA CLEAN ENERGY CORP. (“Terra” or the “Company”) (CSE: TCEC, OTCQB: TCEFF, FSE: 9O0), is pleased to announce the completion of the first three drill holes at the South Falcon East Uranium Project (the “Property”) which hosts the Fraser Lakes B Uranium Deposit. Drilling will continue throughout March and is expected to complete over 2000 meters (m) of drilling.
The South Falcon East Project lies 18 km outside the edge of the Athabasca Basin, approximately 50 km east of the Key Lake uranium mill and former mine (Figure 1). The Company entered into an option agreement with Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (“Skyharbour”) in October of 2022 whereby the company can earn up to a 75% interest in the Property.
The Company is currently conducting a 2000-2200 m helicopter supported drill program at the Property. Three diamond drill holes have been completed on the Fraser Lakes B Uranium Deposit, for a total of 802 m. A fourth hole in progress. (Figure 3)
“We are extremely encouraged by the results of the first three drill holes as we continue to see minerlization in each of the first three holes as well as what we believe to be an expansion of the deposit to the North. As stated below, Hole SF063 returned a continuous mineralized zone of pegmatities from 173 meters to 224 meters with some decent grades.” Based on the initial results from Hole SF063 we have decided to reorganize the remaining meters of this program to focus on further defining this new area of interest and chasing clay alteration not yet seen on the property to date, with hopes of finding a high grade unconformity uranium deposit.” said Greg Cameron CEO of the Company.
Hole SF063 was planned to examine an interpreted cross fault offsetting the mineralization and geology on the east end of the Fraser Lakes B Uranium Deposit. This hole was drilled to a depth of 393 meters and intersected multiple structures and a 51 m wide interval of mineralized granitic pegmatites and zones within altered and graphitic pelitic gneiss. Highlights include:
- 0.03% eU over 12.0 m from 173.55 to 185.55 m,
including 0.06% eU3O8 over 0.7 m from 180.35 to 181.05 m
- 0.03% eU over 3.0 m from 213.65 to 216.65 m,
including 0.07% eU3O8 over 0.5 m from 215.95 to 216.45 m
The first structure intersected from 18 m to 47.5m contained zones of intense clay alteration typically found in relation to unconformity uranium deposits. The presence of this alteration is a good indication that hydrothermal fluids suitable for deposition of higher-grade uranium deposits moved through the rocks. The second structure from 306 to 315 m is a brecciated pelitic gneiss situated between two intervals of Archean gneiss. This structure is interpreted to be responsible for the geological offset being targeted. This will assist in updating the target model in this area. The intersections of a clay altered structure and a thick sequence of mineralized pegmatites and pelitic gneiss have expanded the mineralization and improved the prospectivity on the east end of the Fraser Lakes B Uranium Deposit.
”The results from the drilling so far are very encouraging,” commented Trevor Perkins, Vice President of Exploration for Terra Clean Energy Corp. “The first two holes have shown that the deposit is still open down dip to the north and northwest. Hole SF0063 has shown that there is significant potential for upgrading the deposit on the east end. We are excited to see where this can lead”, continued Mr. Perkins.
Drilling is continuing with one hole in progress in the T-Bone lake area to examine the conductive package and alteration intersected in the area in historical drilling. Pad preparation is underway to return to the area around SF0063 and follow up on the clay alteration and pegmatites. Efforts will be made to follow the alteration and pegmatites to where they intersect, as this should be an area of fluid pooling and upgrading of mineralization within the deposit.
Hole SF061 was planned to test for a down dip extension of mineralization intersected in hole FP-15-05 and was drilled to a depth of 209 m. Drilling intersected a 35 m interval containing multiple mineralized granitic pegmatites and zones within altered and graphitic pelitic gneiss. The most notable zone returned an equivalent grade of 0.02% eU3O8 over 2.2 m from 150.25 to 152.45 m, including 0.05% eU3O8 over 0.6 m from 151.65 to 152.25 m.
Historical diamond drill hole FP-15-05 was drilled by Skyharbour in 2015 and returned multiple zones of mineralization over a 14m interval, including 6m of .10% U308 (including a 2m of 0.165% U3O8 (from 135m) and 2.5m of 0.172% U3O8 (from 145m).
Hole SF062 was planned to test for an along strike extension of mineralization intersected in holes FP-15-05 and SF0061, and was drilled to a depth of 200 m. Drilling intersected a 21 m interval containing multiple mineralized granitic pegmatites and zones within altered and graphitic pelitic gneiss. The most notable zone returned an equivalent grade of 0.03% eU3O8 over 2.2 m from 141.75 to 144.15 m, including 0.05% eU3O8 over 0.4 m from 143.15 to 143.55 m.
While both of these holes extended the mineralization down dip and along strike to the north and northwest, they did not intersect the higher grades encountered in hole FP-15-05. This is due to the potential variability within the pegmatite swarm. As long as the mineralized pegmatites are present, higher grades will be encountered within the overall mineralized zone.
Figure 1: South Falcon East Uranium Project Location – Eastern Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada
Figure 2: 2025 Drill Target areas at the South Falcon East Uranium Project
Figure 3: 2025 - Completed drill holes at South Falcon East Uranium Project
Samples of the mineralized intervals within the drill core have been collected and shipped for analysis at the Geoanalytical Laboratory at the Saskatchewan Research Council in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. The Company will provide more detailed results once geochemical analysis of the collected core samples is completed, reviewed and confirmed.
QA/QC, Radiometric Equivalent Grades and Spectrometer Readings:
All drill intervals above are downhole length and sampling procedures and QA/QC protocols for geochemical results as well as a description of downhole gamma probe grade calculations and protocols are below. All drill core samples are shipped to the Saskatchewan Research Council Geoanalytical Laboratories (“SRC”) in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan under the care of Terra personnel for preparation, processing, and multi-element analysis by ICP-MS and ICP-OES using total (HF:NHO3:HClO4) and partial digestion (HNO3:HCl), boron by fusion, and U3O8 wt% assay by ICP-OES using higher grade standards. Assay samples are chosen based on visual inspection, downhole probing radiometric equivalent uranium grades and scintillometer (Radiation Solutions RS-125) peaks. Assay sample intervals comprise 0.5 to 1.0 metre continuous half-core split samples over the mineralized interval. These samples may also be selected for density determination using the lost wax method. With all assay samples, one half of the split sample is retained and the other sent to the SRC for analysis. The SRC is an ISO/IEC 17025/2005 and Standards Council of Canada certified analytical laboratory. Blanks, standard reference materials, and repeats are inserted into the sample stream at regular intervals by Terra and the SRC in accordance with Terra’s quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) procedures. Geochemical assay data are subject to verification procedures by qualified persons employed by Terra prior to disclosure.
During active exploration programs drillholes are radiometrically logged using calibrated downhole Mount Sopris 4OTGU or 2GHF probes of varying sensitivities which collect continuous readings along the length of the drillhole. Preliminary radiometric equivalent uranium grades (“eU3O8”) are then calculated from the downhole radiometric results. The probe is calibrated using an algorithm calculated from the calibration of the probe at the Saskatchewan Research Council facility in Saskatoon and from the comparison of probe results against geochemical analyses. In the case where core recovery within a mineralized intersection is poor or non-existent, radiometric grades are considered to be more representative of the mineralized intersection and may be reported in the place of assay grades. Radiometric equivalent probe results are subject to verification procedures by qualified persons employed by Terra prior to disclosure.
About Terra Clean Energy Corp.
Terra Clean Energy (formerly Tisdale Clean Energy Corp) is a Canadian-based uranium exploration and development company. The Company is currently developing the South Falcon East uranium project, which holds a 6.96M pound inferred uranium resource within the Fraser Lakes B Uranium Deposit, located in the Athabasca Basin region, Saskatchewan, Canada.
