Jindalee Lithium
Advancing America’s largest lithium resource to underpin the US battery supply chain
Lithium Investing

Jindalee Lithium Secures Funding to Advance One of the Largest Lithium Deposits in US

Lithium Investing
Jindalee Lithium Secures Funding to Advance One of the Largest Lithium Deposits in USplay icon

”The project could be a really low-cost, long-life source of American-made battery-grade chemicals,” said Jindalee Lithium CEO Ian Rodger.

Jindalee Lithium (ASX:JLL,OTCQX:JNDAF) CEO Ian Rodger delves into the company’s strategy following the sale of a non-core asset and the significance of this transaction for the future development of Jindalee's flagship McDermitt lithium project in Oregon, US.

Watch the full interview with Ian Rodger, CEO of Jindalee Lithium, above.

