Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

How to Invest in Biotechnology (Updated 2024)

Will Trump Bring Back the Gold Standard?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

How to Invest in Rare Earths (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Minsud Resources Up 47 Percent on Maiden Resource

Trending Press Releases

Chinese Market Approval for WOA's Lupin Protein Isolate

Heliostar Drills Wide Intervals Within the High Grade Panel and Hits Satellite Zones at Ana Paula, Mexico

Jindalee Lithium

Blackrock Silver Steps Out and Hits Multiple +1 kg/t AgEq Intercepts in First Assays from Resource Expansion Program at Tonopah West

RUA GOLD Reports Significant Gold-Antimony Intercepts from Its Reefton Project

Metal Bank: Copper, Gold-focused Exploration in Australia and the Middle East

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Radisson Mining Resources

RDS:CC

Aurum Resources

AUE:AU

CoTec Holdings

CTH:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2025 World EV Market Outlook Report

2025 Gold Outlook Report

2025 World Cybersecurity Outlook Report

Cobalt Investor Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Cleantech Lithium (AIM:CTL)

ASX Listing and CEO Designate


CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM: CTL), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, announces that it now expects the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX") listing to launch in April and complete in May. While the ASX listing process is taking longer than initially expected, the Board and our advisers believe that waiting for a positive decision by the end of March on entering the streamlined direct negotiation process for the Special Lithium Operating Contract ("CEOL") for Laguna Verde and completing the Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") will significantly strengthen our investment case in the Australian market.

The Company also recognises that, under ASX listing rules, it will now have to include 2024 year-end audited financials ("2024 Financials") in the ASX-listing Prospectus before the Prospectus can be published. The 2024 Financials are well-advanced and expected to be released by the Company before the end of March 2025, some three months earlier than normally planned so that the Prospectus can be finalised shortly thereafter. The Prospectus will also include results of the PFS, which is progressing well and is anticipated to be finalised and published in April.

The Company has been informed by Tony Esplin, nominated as CEO designate in November 2024, that he has reconsidered his position and, for personal reasons, will not be taking up his intended appointment as CEO. Mr Esplin's appointment was conditional on the successful listing of the Company on the ASX which is now expected to complete in May. The Company´s Executive Chairman, Steve Kesler, will continue as interim CEO whilst the Board re-engages with alternative candidates as the CEO to lead CleanTech Lithium into its next phase of growth.

Steve Kesler, Executive Chairman, CleanTech Lithium PLC commented:

"We believe that pushing out the ASX listing to include the resolution allowing the Company to enter direct negotiation with Government on the CEOL and results from the PFS will be taken positively by Australian investors. We regret that Tony has decided to withdraw from the proposed appointment as CEO, and we will start to re-engage with other high calibre candidates immediately."

The Board believes the ASX listing will enhance shareholder value and will provide further updates on the ASX listing and CEO search in due course.

Investor Webinar

CleanTech Lithium will be hosting a live webinar via the London Stock Exchange platform Spark Live on Wednesday 26th February. This webinar will begin at 13:00 GMT and investors can register for free via this link: https://shorturl.at/5020m

For further information contact:


CleanTech Lithium PLC


Steve Kesler/Gordon Stein/Nick Baxter

Jersey office: +44 (0) 1534 668 321

Chile office: +56 9 312 00081


Or via Celicourt

Celicourt Communications

Felicity Winkles/Philip Dennis/Ali AlQahtani

+44 (0) 20 7770 6424

cleantech@celicourt.uk

Beaumont Cornish Limited (Nominated Adviser)

Roland Cornish/Asia Szusciak

+44 (0) 20 7628 3396

Fox-Davies Capital Limited (Joint Broker)

Daniel Fox-Davies

+44 (0) 20 3884 8450

daniel@fox-davies.com

Canaccord Genuity (Joint Broker)

James Asensio

+44 (0) 20 7523 4680

Beaumont Cornish Limited ("Beaumont Cornish") is the Company's Nominated Adviser and is authorised and regulated by the FCA. Beaumont Cornish's responsibilities as the Company's Nominated Adviser, including a responsibility to advise and guide the Company on its responsibilities under the AIM Rules for Companies and AIM Rules for Nominated Advisers, are owed solely to the London Stock Exchange. Beaumont Cornish is not acting for and will not be responsible to any other persons for providing protections afforded to customers of Beaumont Cornish nor for advising them in relation to the proposed arrangements described in this announcement or any matter referred to in it.

Notes

CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL) is an exploration and development company advancing lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition. Committed to net-zero, CleanTech Lithium's mission is to become a new supplier of battery grade lithium using Direct Lithium Extraction technology powered by renewable energy.

CleanTech Lithium has two key lithium projects in Chile, Laguna Verde and Viento Andino, and exploration stage projects in Llamara and Arenas Blancas (Salar de Atacama), located in the lithium triangle, a leading centre for battery grade lithium production. The two most advanced projects: Laguna Verde and Viento Andino are situated within basins controlled by the Company, which affords significant potential development and operational advantages. All four projects have good access to existing infrastructure.

CleanTech Lithium is committed to utilising Direct Lithium Extraction with reinjection of spent brine resulting in no aquifer depletion. Direct Lithium Extraction is a transformative technology which removes lithium from brine with higher recoveries, short development lead times and no extensive evaporation pond construction. www.ctlithium.com


Click here for the full release

This article includes content from Cleantech Lithium PLC, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

aim stockslithium stockslithium explorationaim:ctlLithium Investing
CTLHF
CleanTech Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

CleanTech Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
CleanTech Lithium

CleanTech Lithium


Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Notice of AGM

CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Notice of AGM

CleanTech Lithium PLC Notice of Annual General Meeting

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL)(Frankfurt:T2N)(OTCQX:CTLHF) ("CleanTech Lithium" or the "Company"), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, will hold its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") at the offices of the Company at de Carteret House, 7 Castle Street, St Helier JE2 3BT on 26 November 2024 at 11:00AM GMT

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Interim Results

CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Interim Results

Interim Results for six-month period ending 30 June 2024

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL)(Frankfurt:T2N)(OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development companyadvancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition, is pleased to announce its unaudited Interim Results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2024 ("1H 2024" or "the Period").

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces CEOL Update

CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces CEOL Update

Chilean Government prioritises Laguna Verde for CEOL

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL)(Frankfurt:T2N)(OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition, reports an announcement by the Chilean Government on the Expressions of Interest ("RFIs") process under which the Company made submissions in June 2024. This is part of the process for the awarding of a Special Lithium Operating Contract ("CEOL") to enter production

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Community Support for Laguna Verde Project

CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Community Support for Laguna Verde Project

Indigenous community leader publicly endorses Laguna Verde project at key mining seminar in Santiago, Chile

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL)(Frankfurt:T2N)(OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, participated in the Centre for Copper and Mining Studies ("CESCO") seminar in Santiago, a prominent annual seminar for the mining sector in Chile, and received public support from the local indigenous community for its Laguna Verde project. Executive Chairman and Interim CEO, Steve Kesler, presented and reinforced the Company is ready to begin project construction by 2026 upon the granting of a Special Lithium Operating Contract ("CEOL") by the Chilean Government

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Transfer of Loan Notes at Regal Funds

CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Transfer of Loan Notes at Regal Funds

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL)(Frankfurt:T2N)(OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, announces the transfer of AUD Loan Notes (Loan Notes) from one Regal Funds1 associate to another Regal Funds associate

On 1 July 2024, the Company announced that Regal Tactical Credit Fund (RTCF), of which Regal Funds Management Pty Ltd (RFM) is a trustee, subscribed for A$3,000,000 of the Loan Notes. The Company has recently received a request by RFM to transfer the beneficial ownership of the Loan Notes and Warrants held by RTCF to Regal Emerging Companies Opportunities Fund Pty Ltd (RECOF), of which RFM is also a trustee, to which it has consented

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Jindalee Lithium

Jindalee Realises $2.75M from Sale of Non-Core Asset

Jindalee Lithium Limited (Jindalee, the Company; ASX: JLL, OTCQX: JNDAF) advises that the Company has sold its shareholding in Dynamic Metals (ASX: DYM, Dynamic), raising $2.75M before costs.

Keep reading...Show less
PDAC Presentation

PDAC Presentation

Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced PDAC Presentation

Download the PDF here.

Cleantech Lithium

Extension of Broker Option and Retail Offer


Keep reading...Show less
Map of China outline with Chinese flag superimposed.

Chinese Firm Halts Lithium Tech Exports as Global Supply Chain Shifts Accelerate

A Chinese company has halted exports of filtration equipment used in lithium extraction, reflecting the impact of Beijing’s proposed restrictions on battery and lithium technology exports.

Jiangsu Jiuwu Hi-Tech (SZSE:300631) informed customers last month that it would stop exporting a key lithium-processing component known as a sorbent starting on February 1, Reuters reported on Tuesday (February 18).

The news outlet notes that the move signals Chinese manufacturers are adjusting their practices even before Beijing’s proposed export controls have been formally implemented.

Keep reading...Show less
Market Presentation

Market Presentation

Lithium Universe (LU7:AU) has announced Market Presentation

Download the PDF here.

Lithium Universe

LU7 Announces Strategic Partnership with Polyechnique Montréal

Lithium Universe Limited (referred to as "Lithium Universe" or the "Company," ASX: "LU7”) is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with La Corporation de l’École Polytechnique de Montréal (Polytechnique Montréal). Lithium Universe Limited and Polytechnique Montréal have entered into a strategic partnership aimed at advancing lithium processing technologies and strengthening the local supply chain for critical battery materials in Canada. The collaboration, outlined in a Memorandum of Understanding, seeks to enhance education, research, and innovation in areas of mutual interest, with a primary focus on building Canadian expertise in the lithium battery sector.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

CleanTech Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

CleanTech Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

NioBay Metals Intercepts Up to 22% Titanium (TiO₂) in its Drillings on Zone 1 of the Foothills Property

Sun Summit Announces Inaugural Mineral Resource Estimate on the Buck Project, Central B.C.

PDAC 2025 Brings the World to Toronto March 2-5

Element79 Files Year End Financials and Updates Status of MCTO

Related News

Critical Metals Investing

NioBay Metals Intercepts Up to 22% Titanium (TiO₂) in its Drillings on Zone 1 of the Foothills Property

Gold Investing

Sun Summit Announces Inaugural Mineral Resource Estimate on the Buck Project, Central B.C.

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Files Year End Financials and Updates Status of MCTO

Gold Investing

Adavale Resources: Unlocking Gold, Copper in a Tier-1 Mining Jurisdiction, and Uranium, Nickel Projects for the Future

Uranium Investing

Western Uranium & Vanadium Advances Mustang Mineral Processing Site to Bolster Regional Production

Battery Metals Investing

VanadiumCorp Announces Private Placement to Raise $800,000 for Electrolyte Production

Precious Metals Investing

1911 Gold Intersects up to 21.80 g/t Gold over 0.50 m within 6.46 g/t Au over 2.20 m in Drilling at True North

×