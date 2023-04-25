Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium

Founded in 2000, Ganfeng is the world's third largest and China's largest lithium compounds producer and the world's largest lithium metals producer in terms of production capacity. The company offers five major categories of more than 40 lithium compounds and metals products, which is one of the most comprehensive product offerings among the suppliers globally. Starting as a midstream manufacturer of lithium compounds and lithium metals, Ganfeng has successfully expanded into a vertically integrated business model with operations along the critical stages of the industry value chain, including upstream lithium extraction, midstream lithium compounds and metals processing, and downstream lithium battery production and recycling.