Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE: ALTM, ASX: LTM, 'Arcadium Lithium') today announced the completion of the all-stock merger of equals between Allkem and Livent. The new, combined company is a leading global lithium chemicals producer committed to safely and responsibly harnessing the power of lithium to improve people's livesand accelerate the transition to a clean energy future. With roughly U.S.$1.9 billionof combined total revenue in 2022 and a global team of more than 2,600 employees, Arcadium Lithium is one of the largest integrated producers of lithium chemicals in the world.