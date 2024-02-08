Newmont and Project C.U.R.E. - Two Decades of Partnership Delivering Global Medical Support

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Gwen Preston: Gold Gearing Up for Next Move, Safest Bets in Uranium

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

Experts See Uranium Stock Opportunities as Strong Demand Meets Supply Crunch

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Top 10 Uranium Mines in the World (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Willem Middelkoop: Gold, Silver, Uranium, Lithium — 2024 Outlook and Strategies

Trending Press Releases

Exceptional Gold Intercept at Base of New 952koz Resource – Deepest Assay to Date

Fireweed Intersects 14 m True Width of 11.45% Zinc, 5.86% Lead, and 126.3 g/t Silver at the New Tom South Zone

E-Power and Battery Developer Volt Carbon Technologies Join Forces to Explore the Tetepisca Graphite Property

High-Grade Gold and Copper Assays Open Up Immense Potential

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Trading Halt

Black Mountain Drilling Results: First Significant Lithium Intersections in Wyoming; and Base Metals (Cu, Zn and Pb) Potential Identified

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Awale Resources Limited

ARIC:CA

Chariot Corporation

CC9:AU

E-Power Resources

EPR:CC

Australian Vanadium

ATVVF
More Companies
Trending Reports

Start Here – Investing in Biotech

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Pharma Outlook Report

Oil & Gas Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto

Newmont and Project C.U.R.E. - Two Decades of Partnership Delivering Global Medical Support

$42 Million Worth of Medical Supplies and Equipment Have Been Distributed to Support Communities Around the World and Near our Operations

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT, ASX: NEM, PNGX: NEM) and Project C.U.R.E. announce a five-year agreement to deliver medical supplies and life-saving training for healthcare providers in developing countries and communities near Newmont mining operations. Under the agreement, Newmont commits to an annual contribution of $200,000 over the next five years, totaling $1 million.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240208935869/en/

Newmont and Project C.U.R.E.'s partnership has created a positive economic ripple effect across 36 countries. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Newmont and Project C.U.R.E.'s partnership has created a positive economic ripple effect across 36 countries. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Creating a positive impact on more than 10 million people globally, through our partnership with Project C.U.R.E. is something we are incredibly proud of," said Suzy Retallack, Newmont's Chief Safety and Sustainability Officer. "For nearly two decades, our partnership has helped deliver support to host communities near our operations and around the world. We look forward to continuing to leverage our combined global reach to make a strong impact where it is needed most."

Since 2005, Newmont has partnered with Project C.U.R.E. to distribute more than $42 million worth of much-needed medical supplies and equipment through multiple sponsorship initiatives. Highlights of the partnership include:

  • Funding 108 shipping containers of medical equipment to 36 countries.
  • Impacting more than two million patients through Newmont's support of the C.U.R.E. Cargo program.
  • Training more than 440 medical professionals, through the C.U.R.E. College program, in resource-limited environments to reduce neonatal and maternity morbidity and mortality.
  • Contributing $5 million to support humanitarian efforts relating to the ongoing war in Ukraine, providing direct support to Project C.U.R.E., the American Red Cross and International Medical Corps.
  • Delivering 164 C.U.R.E. kits – suitcase-sized, pre-packed kits of essential medical supplies – through Newmont employees to healthcare facilities in Ethiopia, Ghana, Indonesia, Mexico, Nicaragua, Peru and Suriname.

"We are proud of our partnership with the team at Newmont. For nearly two decades, we have worked together to save lives and strengthen the healthcare infrastructure for millions of people," said Dr. Douglas Jackson, President and CEO of Project C.U.R.E. "In countries like Ghana and Suriname and now Mexico, Guatemala and others, we have established a figurative gold standard for corporate social responsibility and making our communities healthier, happier and more hopeful."

Also, as part of Newmont's partnership, employees around the world participate in myriad volunteer opportunities – logging hundreds of hours of time and service helping sort supplies at the Project C.U.R.E. warehouse, packing and unloading containers, and carrying medical kits to communities near Newmont operations.

About Project C.U.R.E.

Established in a garage in Evergreen, Colorado in 1987, Project C.U.R.E. has grown to be the world's largest distributor of donated medical supplies and equipment to people living in developing countries. Since 2000, Project C.U.R.E. has delivered more than $1 billion of medical relief to save the lives of people facing poverty, disasters and violence. Project C.U.R.E. has worked in 138 countries, establishing an incredible footprint of medical relief around the world.

As a registered 501(c)(3), Project C.U.R.E.'s goal is to bridge the staggering health resource gaps in the developing world by empowering doctors and nurses with the tools they need—medical supplies and equipment—to treat disease, deliver vaccines, perform life-changing surgeries, and ensure safe childbirth. On average, Project C.U.R.E. delivers five forty-foot containers of donated medical relief each week.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, zinc, lead, and silver. The company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in Africa, Australia, Latin America & Caribbean, North America, and Papua New Guinea. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social, and governance practices. Newmont is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution, and technical expertise. Founded in 1921, the company and has been publicly traded since 1925.

At Newmont, our purpose is to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining. To learn more about Newmont's sustainability strategy and initiatives, go to www.newmont.com .

Jennifer Pakradooni
jennifer.pakradooni@newmont.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

NewmontNGT:CAGold Investing
NGT:CA
The Conversation (0)
TSXV:LSX

LaSalle Exploration: Early-stage Precious Metals Exploration in Under-explored Areas of Quebec

LaSalle Exploration Corp. (TSXV:LSX) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

LaSalle Exploration is a diverse resource exploration and development company focused on projects in the province of Quebec. The company is working to evaluate both the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region and under-explored regions of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The company owns a strong portfolio of projects including the Radisson gold property, the Blakelock gold-copper property and its recently-acquired Egan gold property.

Keep reading...Show less
NYSE:NEM

Precipitate Gold: Exploring in Prospective Mining Jurisdictions in the Dominican Republic

Precipitate Gold Corp. (TSXV:PRG) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Precipitate Gold is a mineral exploration company with district-scale strategic land positions in the Dominican Republic. The company is currently advancing its Pueblo Grande and Juan de Herrera projects in the Dominican Republic, where the company is also working to expand its existing portfolio. Precipitate Gold always works to acquire 100 percent of the properties that it owns, ensuring that there are no outstanding vendor payments or working commitments.

Keep reading...Show less
FRA:29W

White Gold Featured in the Mining Journal

White Gold Corp. (TSXV:WGO,OTC:WHGOF,FRA:29W) has been featured in a sponsored article published by the Mining Journal.

The article covered recent results from White Gold’s 2019 exploration program which is comprised of 17,000 meters of diamond drilling, 7,500 meters of reverse circulation drilling and upcoming drill plans. To date, White Gold has identified multiple new high-grade mineralization trends across its JP Ross project and White Gold project in the Yukon’s White Gold district. The new trends were all delineated within 10 kilometers away from last year’s Vertigo discovery area. One of White Gold’s goals this summer is to add more ounces to the VG zone on the company’s QV project, which sits 44 kilometers north of Newmont Goldcorp’s (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM) Coffee project.

Keep reading...Show less

New to the Investing News Network

New to the Investing News Network – August 2021

Keep reading...Show less

Geologically Driven Asset Management Delivers Barrick's Third Successive Year of Reserve Growth at Sustained Quality, While Unlocking Embedded Growth Portfolio

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) grew attributable proven and probable gold mineral reserves by 5.0 million ounces before 2023 depletion, while continuing to maintain the quality of the mineral reserve base. Attributable proven and probable mineral reserves now stand at 77 million ounces 2 at 1.65gt, increasing from 76 million ounces 3 at 1.67gt in 2022. Led by the Africa & Middle East region, Barrick has delivered a third consecutive year of organic gold reserve growth over and above annual depletion. This unremitting focus on asset quality has successfully delivered replacement of over 140% 4 of the company's gold reserve depletion since end of year 2019, adding almost 29 million ounces 4 of attributable proven and probable reserves or 44 million ounces 4 of proven and probable reserves on a 100% basis (excluding acquisitions and divestments).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heliostar Evaluating Test Mining Scenario for Ana Paula in 2024

Heliostar Evaluating Test Mining Scenario for Ana Paula in 2024

Highlights:

  • Heliostar undertakes review of financing options to complete the existing decline and test mining of a bulk gold sample in advance of a Feasibility Study
  • Multiple scenarios show the potential to recover >20,000 ounces of gold from stopes averaging 7-10 g/t gold
  • Demonstrates a potential pathway to production from test mining within 12 months
  • The Company is assesing non-equity funding options for this program
  • Heliostar has initiated a Preliminary Economic Assessment(" PEA") planned for completion in H2, 2024
  • Continued resource growth drilling, PEA, and underground permit modifcation submission to be completed in 2024

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the potential to advance the underground decline and complete test mining to process a bulk sample from the Ana Paula deposit in Guerrero, Mexico.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
andy schectman, gold and silver bars

Andy Schectman: How to Win When the Dollar's Hegemony Ends

Andy Schectman, president of Miles Franklin, spoke to the Investing News Network about the continuing de-dollarization trend, which he sees as being led by the weaponization of the US dollar and efforts to go green.

"The rallying cry that's pulling all of this together is the weaponization of the dollar, and I would also argue the fact that we signed an executive order to go green ... we have in essence told the Saudi kingdom and OPEC, who gives us the dollar hegemony by pricing oil in dollars, that we're going to go green pretty soon, and if you're on the wrong side of us we're going to sanction your funds," he said at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC).

Explaining the concept of logarithmic decay, Schectman said he believes diverse forces are chipping away at the US dollar's dominance. Its decline will happen slowly before taking a nosedive all at once.

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining (CSE:HML)

Heritage Mining


Keep reading...Show less
Freegold Continues to Intercept Higher Grade Mineralization in Western Expansion Drilling at Golden Summit

Freegold Continues to Intercept Higher Grade Mineralization in Western Expansion Drilling at Golden Summit

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (OCTQX: FGOVF) ("Freegold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional drill results from the 2023 drill program, including further drilling west of Willow Creek which returned 133.5m grading 1.43 gt beginning at 96.6m .

Today's results successfully:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
matthew piepenburg, gold bars

Matthew Piepenburg: End Game is Inflationary, Gold Will Get the Last Laugh

Matthew Piepenburg, partner at Von Greyerz, shared his expectations for the US Federal Reserve, interest rates and inflation in 2024, also explaining how he sees gold performing against a tumultuous economic backdrop.

Although the Fed hasn't cut rates yet, Piepenburg said it's clear the central bank will throw in the towel before reaching its 2 percent inflation target. In his view, that's because the US government can't afford higher-for-longer rates.

"Cuts are probably coming. That will be good for gold, that will certainly be good for the S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX) — that will be good to stave off in the short term a recession," he said. However, the US dollar will weaken.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Wall Street Veteran Michael Moen Joins Carmanah Minerals Board Of Directors

Skyharbour Partner Company Tisdale Clean Energy Plans Initial Phase One Drill Program at the South Falcon East Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Nextech3D.ai Reports $5 Million in 2023 Revenue, Growth Up +56% Preliminary Unaudited Results

Related News

Critical Metals Investing

Wall Street Veteran Michael Moen Joins Carmanah Minerals Board Of Directors

Energy Investing

Tisdale Clean Energy To Begin Initial Phase One Drill Program at South Falcon East Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Partner Company Tisdale Clean Energy Plans Initial Phase One Drill Program at the South Falcon East Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Announces Outstanding Re-Assayed Diamond Drill Results Including 100 Metres Averaging 3,577 PPM TREO at Its PCH Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

Base Metals Investing

Canada Nickel Company's NetZero Metals Intends to Develop Downstream Nickel & Stainless-Steel Processing Facilities in Timmins Region

cleantech investing

Highly Experienced Renewable Energy Debt Advisor Appointed

Lithium Investing

Multiple Brines Horizons Intersected in Second Hole- Liberty Lithium Brine Project USA

×