NextSource Materials Announces Results of 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the Company (the "Meeting") held virtually at 9:00 AM (Toronto time) on December 5, 2024

AGM Results
The final voting results of the Meeting are set out below:

  1. Election of Directors. The Company's shareholders elected each of the nominees as directors to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders, or until their respective successors are elected or appointed. The following table sets forth the voting results with respect to the election of directors:

Nominee

For

Against

Sir Mick Davis

99.9%

0.1%

Martina Buchhauser

99.8%

0.2%

Christopher Kruba

99.9%

0.1%

Ian Pearce

99.9%

0.1%

Craig Scherba

99.9%

0.1%

Brett Whalen

99.9%

0.1%

Hanré Rossouw

99.8%

0.2%

  1. Appointment of Auditor. The Company's shareholders approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditors for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025 and that the Board of Directors is authorized to fix their remuneration. The following table sets forth the voting results with respect to the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP:

For

Withheld

98.7%

1.3%

A total of 109,240,118 common shares equivalent to 59.5% of the common shares entitled to vote were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

ABOUT NextSource Materials Inc.
NextSource Materials Inc. is a battery materials development company based in Toronto, Canada that is intent on becoming a vertically integrated global supplier of battery materials through the mining and value-added processing of graphite and other minerals.

The Company's Molo graphite project in Madagascar is one of the largest known and highest- quality graphite resources globally, and the only one with SuperFlake® graphite. The Molo mine has begun production, with Phase 1 mine operations currently being optimized to reach its nameplate production capacity.

The Company is also developing a significant downstream graphite value-add business through the staged rollout of Battery Anode Facilities capable of large-scale production of coated, spheronized and purified graphite for direct delivery to battery and automotive customers, outside of existing Asian supply chains, in a fully transparent and traceable manner.

NextSource Materials is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "NEXT" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "NSRCF".

Investors: Brent Nykoliation Executive Vice President brent@nextsourcematerials.com

Media: Michael Oke/Andy Mills +44 207 321 0000 nextsource@aura-financial.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE
This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements. Forward-looking statements and information are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "potential", "possible" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "will", "could", or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements include any statements regarding, among others, reaching nameplate production capacity and the rollout of Battery Anode Facilities including the capabilities and the timing thereof. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and assumptions that involve a number of risks, which could cause actual results to vary and, in some instances, to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company and described in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur or, if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive there from. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based on what management believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Subject to applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this news release.

SOURCE: NextSource Materials Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

×