The report identifies ways publishers and developers can capture market share

- Global revenue for games could grow by more than 50% over the next five years, according to new research by Bain & Company . Research shows that industry growth is being accelerated by heavy engagement of younger gamers (ages 13 to 17) who spend about 40% more time in video game environments than with any other form of media. Yet, the supply of top talent isn't keeping pace with demand, an imbalance that is set to worsen as gaming studios lose developers to big technology firms. Bain is encouraging game developers and publishers to prioritize certain areas for success as gaming becomes a foundation for both media, and nonmedia, experiences.

"Though gamers have historically trended younger, our data suggests fewer gamers are aging out," said Andre James , global head of Bain's Media and Entertainment practice. "This shift in behavior brings challenges, as well as opportunities, for game developers and publishers who are faced with increasing consumer demands within virtual and nonvirtual environments. Our research shows that there are three trends that are changing the industry, as well as four areas gaming studios should prioritize to ensure success."

Three Trends that are Changing Gaming

According to Bain, the gaming industry has obtained more than $240 billion in investments just since 2019. Compared with slightly older gamers (18 to 34 years), younger gamers are more comfortable in virtual environments, and just over half of the ones surveyed by Bain say they prefer hanging out with friends in a game, rather than in person. Bain says there are three industry trends that are contributing to these changes:

  • Technological Advancements: Increased processing power and reduced latency are enabling developers to create larger virtual worlds that run on any device. Advancements in game engines are becoming a key development platform for other entertainment experiences, and improvements in 3-D graphics may transfer to applications beyond just the gaming industry.
  • Metaverse-style Experiences: Consumers are hungry for more immersive virtual environments, giving technology and media companies an opportunity to hold players' engagement across various experiences. Live virtual events, e-sports, and socializing are already part of the mix.
  • New Monetization Models: At 78% of games' revenue, the free-to-play model itself has advanced with ad-operated becoming more accepted on mobile, and in-app purchases becoming more differentiated. The economics of free-to-play are likely to further explode as virtual-world games become a foundation for the numerous other monetizable experiences. More games are also using blockchain technology to enable ownership of characters and accessories.
Meeting Rising Expectations By Investors and Consumers

To make the most of the above trends, Bain is encouraging game developers and publishers to pay close attention to four areas that will differentiate future winners within the industry. These areas include:

  1. Scaling: Large, virtual-world games are expensive to build, heading toward a price tag of $1 billion by 2027. To recoup operational costs, game companies can scale by investing in platform technology, or through partnerships. Deal activity in the gaming sector is on the rise, with gaming software and financial investments being the fastest-growing segments. Companies will need to expand their M&A skills.
  2. Ensuring Good Franchise Management: It's more important than ever to develop meaningful and compelling intellectual property (IP). Most gaming companies need to gain experience in strategically managing a franchise across genres, technologies, and regions. Good franchise management puts the fan at the center of decisions.
  3. Enhancing Customer Engagement: As the uses of the metaverse expand and reach scale, players will need to be taken on journeys beyond just the game. Customers will expect the ability to move seamlessly between game play, socializing, and commerce, in physical and virtual worlds. Companies need to establish a proactive approach to building community.
  4. Investing in Top Talent: Most video game company executives surveyed by Bain cited talent as their No. 1 priority; yet, tech and video game companies are losing developers to big tech firms, whereas big tech companies pay about 20% more. Simply paying talent won't be enough. Companies will need to develop more thoughtful talent strategies around recruitment, onboarding and training, to attract and retain the right talent.

"This is the moment for game companies to bet big and advance to the next level," said Anders Christofferson , partner within Bain's Media and Entertainment practice. "Developers and publishers will need to sharpen their focus if they want to continue to thrive in an environment that's becoming a greater part of our daily lives."

Media Contact: For any questions or to arrange an interview, please contact Amanda Folsom at amanda.folsom@bain.com

About Bain & Company

Bain & Company is a global consultancy that helps the world's most ambitious change makers define the future.

Across 64 cities in 39 countries, we work alongside our clients as one team with a shared ambition to achieve extraordinary results, outperform the competition, and redefine industries. We complement our tailored, integrated expertise with a vibrant ecosystem of digital innovators to deliver better, faster, and more enduring outcomes. Our 10-year commitment to invest more than $1 billion in pro bono services brings our talent, expertise, and insight to organizations tackling today's urgent challenges in education, racial equity, social justice, economic development, and the environment. Since our founding in 1973, we have measured our success by the success of our clients, and we proudly maintain the highest level of client advocacy in the industry.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

VeeFriends, DC Comics and Other Top-Tier Web3 Gaming Projects Opt To Build on ImmutableX

Numerous gaming-related projects, including DC Comics' superhero NFT card collection, Delysium, StarHeroes, and VeeFriends' "Book Games," join ImmutableX to achieve greater stability, scalability, and security

From the world's first playable AAA blockchain game Delysium to iconic DC Comics' superheroes like Batman and Superman, the world's most highly anticipated web3 projects are opting to migrate to, or launch, on ImmutableX — an industry-leading NFT minting and trading platform and a Layer-2 rapid-scaling solution on Ethereum .

Tyson® Brand Partners with Gaming Community Network to Fuel Top Athletes to Compete in New Limited Series "Chicken and a Video Game"

The four-part episode series features professional athletes including Karl-Anthony
Towns and Micah Parsons , gaming and dishing on their favorite chicken meal

Tyson ® brand knows gamers and professional athletes alike need help fueling up with a delicious meal to perform their best. That's why the beloved chicken brand is partnering with Gaming Community Network (GCN), a GameSquare Esports company, combining chicken and gaming to create the perfect Friday night routine. The limited series, "Chicken and a Video Game," features top professional athletes like Karl-Anthony Towns Micah Parsons and Javier "Chicharito" Hernández, competing in popular video games while enjoying delicious chicken dishes.

LITTLE CAESARS® AND MTN DEW® ANNOUNCE GAMING COMBO AND IN-GAME ITEMS AHEAD OF CALL OF DUTY®: MODERN WARFARE® II RELEASE*

The iconic gaming, food & beverage brands are teaming up to take playing experiences and setups to the next level

- Little Caesars ® and MTN DEW ® are always looking to keep their fans fueled up and ready to go. That's why the brands are joining forces ahead of the release of the new Call of Duty ® : Modern Warfare ® II helping fans across the U.S. elevate their gaming experiences and excite their taste buds.

Hostile Crypto Inc. Launches Metaverse Shakeup With HC Hogz NFT Gaming Project

First-to-Own fans can now get on the limited whitelist for the baddest, best rendered NFT Characters ever, from Web 3's most rambunctious new NFT gaming project

Hostile Crypto Inc.  announced the limited pre-release of its ground-breaking HC Hogz™ NFTs. The premint of just 2750 HC Hogz™ characters is the first stop on a game development road-map planned as an all-out fight-game assault on Web 3.

Ring Games' STELLA FANTASY

First showcase for global users at "Thailand Game Show 2022"

Latest build test & 2nd NFT sales to accelerate pre-launch hype

"Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" Dream Championship 2022 Final Regional Qualifiers Begin October 15th

- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will hold the worldwide Dream Championship 2022 tournament and will kick off its final regional qualifiers starting from October 15th until November 5th .

Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will hold the worldwide Dream Championship 2022 tournament and will kick off its final regional qualifiers starting from October 15th until November 5th. Users who watch the official broadcast of each block of the Dream Championship 2022 Final Regional Qualifiers from the tournament viewing menu on the bottom left of the home screen in the app will receive a limited uniform that can be used in the game.

Online Qualifiers Overview

From September 9th to September 30th , the top 8 players in the regional rankings of the online qualifier Rounds 1 to 3 will compete in the final regional qualifier.

This year, it will be held in 4 blocks: Europe and Africa group, Asia and Oceania group, America group, and Japan and East Asia group, and the top two players from each block will advance to the finals.

Dates (Based in JST/UTC+9)

Final Regional Qualifiers *Broadcast on YouTube Live

  • Europe / Africa /Middle East Block: Saturday, October 15th
  • Asia /Oceania Block: Saturday, October 22nd
  • American Block: Sunday, October 30th
  • Japan /East Asia Block: Saturday, November 5th

Final Regional Qualifiers Viewer Present Campaign Begins

Users who watch the official broadcast of each block of the Dream Championship 2022 Final Regional Qualifiers from the tournament viewing menu on the bottom left of the home screen in the app will receive a limited uniform that can be used in the game.

There are 4 types of uniforms in all. There will be a different uniform given away for each block so be sure to watch all the Final Regional Qualifiers to get the uniform in every color.

Official Dream Championship 2022 Website: https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/dcs/en/

Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

Supported OSes: Android™ 4.4+, iOS 10.0+, HarmonyOS 2.0+
Genre: Head-to-head football simulation game
Price: Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)
Supported Regions: Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China)
Official Website: https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/en
Official Twitter Account: @tsubasaDT_en
Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/tsubasaDTen
Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTgOPO7kIQ35YzB7SBIQoWQ/
Official Discord Channel: https://discord.gg/6tyEs48
Copyright: ©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA
©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM
© KLabGames

Download here:

App Store : https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1293738123
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.captain283.global
AppGallery: https://appgallery.huawei.com/#/app/C105375049

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/captain-tsubasa-dream-team-dream-championship-2022-final-regional-qualifiers-begin-october-15th-301645583.html

SOURCE KLab Inc.

