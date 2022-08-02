GamingInvesting News

- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase" or the "Company"), one of China's leading internet and online game services providers, today announced that it will report financial results for the 2022 second quarter on Thursday, August 18, 2022 before the open of the U.S. markets.

The earnings teleconference call with simultaneous webcast will take place at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday , August 18, 2022 ( Beijing /Hong Kong Time: 8:00 p.m. , Thursday, August 18, 2022 ). NetEase's management will be on the call to discuss the quarterly results and answer questions.

Interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing 1-323-701-0160 and providing conference ID: 1239376, 15 minutes prior to the initiation of the call. A replay of the call will be available by dialing 1-719-457-0820 and entering passcode 1239376#. The replay will be available through August 31, 2022 .

This call will be webcast live and the replay will be available for 12 months.

About NetEase, Inc.

As a leading internet technology company based in China , NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase") provides premium online services centered around innovative and diverse content, community, communication and commerce. NetEase develops and operates some of China's most popular mobile and PC games. In more recent years, NetEase has expanded into international markets including Japan and North America . In addition to its self-developed game content, NetEase partners with other leading game developers, such as Blizzard Entertainment and Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary), to operate globally renowned games in China . NetEase's other innovative service offerings include its majority-controlled subsidiaries Youdao (NYSE: DAO), China's leading technology-focused intelligent learning company, and Cloud Music (HKEX: 9899), China's leading online music content community, as well as Yanxuan, NetEase's private label e-commerce platform. For more information, please visit: http://ir.netease.com/ .

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here.

WEMADE Signs MoU With Blockdaemon To Support The Growth And Development Of WEMIX 3.0 Ecosystem

  • Wemade and Blockdaemon team up to support the growth and development of the WEMIX3.0 ecosystem
  • Blockdaemon joins the Wemix Node Councip Partnership (40 WONDERS)
  • Under the agreement, Blockdaemon to provide node infrastructure for a strategic expansion of technical, advisory and security terms

Wemade a pioneer in game development, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Blockdaemon the leading global institutional-grade blockchain infrastructure company, to support the growth and development of the WEMIX3.0 ecosystem.

Blockdaemon became the 7 th member of the Wemix Node Council Partnership (NCP), also known as the 40 WONDERS following Wemade, Klaytn, Naver Cloud (NC), Logtu Game, Kakao Games, and SK Square. Blockdaemon, as a core infrastructure platform, will become one of the key decision-makers in the WEMIX3.0 ecosystem and a driver for efficient decentralization of Wemade's own blockchain mainnet. The terms of the MOU allow for a strategic expansion of technical, advisory, and security terms.

Established in 2017, Blockdaemon's complete 'node stack' supports over 55 protocols, including 31 proof-of-stake protocols such as ETH 2.0, Polkadot, Tezos, Polygon/Matic, Cardano, and NFT API functionality from its Ubiquity API Suite, while providing additional services such as node infrastructure, staking, payments, and API access to on-chain data. With the recent announcement of their ISO 27001:2017 certification, the recognition of a gold-standard information security system, Blockdaemon continues to add to their robust 'security first' approach to enable companies to start, grow and scale their crypto offerings.

"WEMIX3.0 is currently partnering with many global companies and projects to join the node council partners, so we are very happy to welcome Blockdaemon and its world-class blockchain infrastructure specialists," said Henry Chang , CEO of Wemade. "With 100% fully-reserved stablecoin WEMIX$ and transparent node councils, we will expand to a more sustainable and open mainnet."

"We are thrilled to have partnered with Wemade in support of WEMIX3.0 and we look forward to helping the Wemade community further solidify and strengthen the WEMIX ecosystem, helping set them up for their long-term growth strategies," says Andrew Vranjes , Blockdaemon APAC GM and VP of Sales.

Wemade, founded in February 2000 , is a gaming company based in South Korea . With its flagship game, The Legend of Mir 2, it has maintained its reputation and popularity to this day. Currently it's servicing games on an open blockchain gaming platform WEMIX and issuing its key currency, the WEMIX Token. Through WEMIX3.0, it plans to build a platform-driven, service-oriented mega-ecosystem where the mainnet, WEMIX PLAY, WEMIX DeFi Service and a DAO-based platform, NILE co-exist.

From July 1 , Wemade has been undergoing tests to stabilize the WEMIX3.0 platform. It plans to launch the mainnet after multiple verifications of the testnet.

Horror Game Domum Creator on Inflicting Their Vision on the World

This top-down horror game, put together entirely by the anonymous creator interviewed here, brings together compelling storytelling, disturbing themes, and impactful atmosphere for an unforgettable horror experience.

Horror video game Domum just launched on Steam and the creator, who wishes to remain anonymous, couldn't be more relieved.

Sony AI Announces New Gran Turismo Sophy Milestone with Gran Turismo World Series 2022 Exhibition Race

Demonstrates progress toward goal of making the Gran Turismo Sophy™ accessible to the greater Gran Turismo driver community

Sony AI this week demonstrated its most recent progress in the development of Gran Turismo Sophy™ (GT Sophy)with an exhibition race against four of the world's top Gran Turismo™ (GT) drivers at the Gran Turismo World Series 2022 (GTWS 2022) Showdown Event organized by Polyphony Digital Inc. (PDI), which took place July 30-31 at the Red Bull Hangar-7 in Salzburg, Austria .

"MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA" New Playable Characters "Mash Kyrielight" and "Neco-Arc" Announced All Additional Characters up to the Fourth Set will be Available for Free!

On sale on Steam starting August 4

- Project LUMINA (NotesCo., Ltd., Aniplex Inc., Lasengle Inc.) announces new playable characters "Mash Kyrielight" and "Neco-Arc" for the 2D Fighting Game "MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA".

Historic inaugural Commonwealth Esports Championships LIVE in Birmingham

Two worlds converge: esports and traditional sports athletes compete in parallel

- On 6 and 7 August 2022 esports athletes will take centre stage in Birmingham, UK and compete at the Commonwealth Esports Championships for the very first time.

"Bleach: Brave Souls" Thousand-Year Blood War Step-Up Summons -Essence- Debuts

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls currently available on smartphones, PC, and PlayStation 4, will debut the Thousand-Year Blood War Step-Up Summons -Essence- scheduled for Sunday, July 31st . See the original press release ( https:www.klab.comenpress ) for more details.

Bleach: Brave Souls will debut the Thousand-Year Blood War Step-Up Summons -Essence- scheduled for Sunday, July 31st. In addition, there will be a Free Thousand-Year Blood War Summons that guarantees a 5 star Thousand-Year Blood War character held at the same time. Also, be sure to check out the official Brave Souls YouTube channel for the latest information and introduction videos for the new characters.

New Character Introduction Video
https://youtu.be/7NVFEkBIt9U

The new Summons will feature the following 5 star characters:
Yhwach (Thousand-Year Blood War The End ver.)
Sosuke Aizen (Thousand-Year Blood War The Agony ver.)
Shigekuni Genryusai Yamamoto (Thousand-Year Blood War The Fire ver.)

Get a 5 Star Character in the Free Thousand-Year Blood War Summons

The Free Thousand-Year Blood War Campaign is scheduled to begin Sunday, July 31st . The Thousand-Year Blood War Free Summons will begin at the same time.

This is an opportunity players will not want to miss out on as everyone gets one free Summons that guarantees a Thousand-Year Blood War character.

Also, be sure to check out the official Brave Souls YouTube channel for the latest information and introduction videos for the new characters.

*See the in-game notifications about the Thousand-Year Blood War Campaign for more information.

Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls

Platform:

iOS /Android™/PC/PS4

Smartphone Support:

Android™ 4.4+, iOS 10.0+

PC (Steam) Support:

Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10
(64-bit OS Required)

PC (Bluestacks) Support:

Windows 7+ (34-bit/64-bit OS)
*Not compatible with Mac/Linux.
*The game might not run on some computers.

Genre:

3D Action

Release Date:

July 23, 2015

Price:

Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)

Official Website:

https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/

Official Twitter Account:

@bleachbrs_en

Official Facebook Page:

https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en

Official YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1QJ4uNQeijEx0jlo4nqauA

Official Instagram:

@bleachbravesouls_official

Official Discord:

https://discord.com/invite/bleachbravesouls

Copyright:

© Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot
© KLabGames

Download here :

App Store : https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach
Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls
PlayStation Store: https://store.playstation.com/concept/10002097

