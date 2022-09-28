GamingInvesting News

Players vs Vaping: the First-Of-Its-Kind Anti-Vaping Minecraft Adventure Map

Healthtech startup MindCo Health today announced the launch of MindCo Quit Vaping Program which features a Minecraft Adventure Map for servers. This program is designed to enable teens to gain knowledge and training about their relationship with vaping in a unique and effective way: through gaming.

MindCo Quit Vaping - Minecraft Adventure Map

An increasing number of teens are vaping nicotine/tobacco and/or cannabis/THC products, with record numbers of youth addicted to nicotine as e-cigarette and vaping companies market nicotine delivery devices directly to adolescents. With over 5 million vaping students, almost 20% of high school and 5% of middle school students have used an e-cigarette in the past 30 days. Every day, more and more parents, educators, and youth are asking for help.

"When I tell kids there are 400,000 smokers dying each year and the tobacco industry is looking to them to replace the next one who dies, it really wakes them up,' said Dr. Bonnie Halpern-Felsher of Reach Lab Stanford, co-developer on the project.

Backed by 100+ academic and clinical studies, MindCo Quit Vaping is a behavior change program developed by MindCo Health. Using years of experience with smoking cessation programs and other digital therapeutics, MindCo has partnered with GamerSafer, a safety tech company with a long track record in player safety and promoting positive, fair play experiences within online games. Together, these teams built an immersive Minecraft experience focused on vaping prevention and cessation: Players vs Vaping - Minecraft for Good.

"Helping adults quit smoking is not enough. We need to address our children's problems by meeting them where they are, and gaming can be the perfect vehicle to do so," said Emilio Goldenhersch, CEO & cofounder at MindCo Health.

The gameplay takes place at the start of the school year in the fictitious Dark Forest High School, with characters that will lead the player through challenges while educating them about the risks and harms of vaping. Those challenges include parkour, easter egg hunts, a maze, and a circuit puzzle, all found within the familiar halls of a public school.

"Minecraft has tremendous penetration with the target demographic, and through a fun and engaging gaming dynamic, we are scaling awareness about the risks of vaping to millions of players. "Players vs Vaping" is a great example of how games can be leveraged for good," said Rodrigo Tamellini, GamerSafer Co-founder & CEO.

Players who complete the challenge map will receive in-game cosmetic items as prizes built for that unique community. They can join the event on one of the participating servers for several weeks to kick off the start of the Fall 2022 school year. With MindCo Quit Vaping Program, players are given what they need to combat vaping and addiction, so they come out as winners in the fight for their mental and physical health.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

YGG Partners with The Kapital DAO, Leading Provider of Web3 Gaming Asset Management Tech, to Superscale Operations

Yield Guild Games (YGG), the largest play-to-earn gaming guild has partnered with the Kapital DAO, the leading provider of institutional web3 gaming asset management tooling, as its tech provider to streamline operations, enhance security, and broaden community access to available games. The Kapital DAO's core platform enables seamless hierarchical delegation & management of gaming assets inside of any game on any chain with minimal technical lift required from the games themselves.

The Kapital DAO's technology is currently live to the public and supporting YGG's Axie Infinity and Crypto Unicorns scholarship operations. With its technology, YGG's scholarship managers are already delegating assets painlessly to YGG community managers and members and are leveraging dashboards available on the app to enhance their decision making.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Wonderful® Pistachios Partners with Panda Global as an Official Snack of the First-ever Licensed North American Super Smash Bros. Circuit

Wonderful Pistachios to be the title sponsor of the Panda Cup's Last Chance Qualifier on December 15 at the Los Angeles Convention Center

Wonderful® Pistachios America's number one snack nut, announced today a partnership with gaming organization Panda Global as an Official Snack of the Panda Cup, the first North American Super Smash Bros.™ circuit to be officially licensed by Nintendo. Wonderful Pistachios will also be the title sponsor of the "Wonderful Pistachios Last Chance Qualifier" on December 15 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Youth Esports Franchise XP League Adds Industry Leader to Team

Justin "Jay" Hairston Named as Director of Special Programs for Growing Brand

XP League the first and largest esports franchise in North America has added a respected industry veteran in professional esports to its leadership team. The brand has recently named Justin "Jay" Hairston as Director of Special Programs, bringing his years of experience with the biggest teams and brands in esports, gaming and entertainment to the growing national franchise brand.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Canadian Live Streamers Impact on Gaming Market

  • Revenue for the video game market in Canada is expected to reach US$3.27 billion in 2022
  • Video game industry is expected to grow to a projected market volume of US$4.93 billion by 2027
  • Top 3 Canadian Twitch streamers have a collective estimated net worth of US$20 million
  • New data presented around live game streaming by PartyCasino, in Twitch Global Leaderboard

- In 2022, Statista reported that the revenue for the video game market in Canada is expected to reach US$3.27 billion with an annual growth rate (CAGR 2022-2027) of 8.57%, resulting in a projected market volume of US$4.93 billion by 2027.

Live streaming of games has disrupted the video game market and created a new scene for gamers and how video games are consumed through platforms like Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Pocketful of Quarters Builds World Class Leadership Team with New Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Financial Officer

New hires represent industry leaders within gaming and blockchain

- Leading blockchain gaming project, Pocketful of Quarters (POQ), announced today that it has strengthened its executive team with the appointments of Keith Munro as Chief Marketing Officer and Richard Taub CFA, as Chief Financial Officer. Coming off the heels of POQ's ground-breaking partnership with Unity, and launch of its Q2 token, these impressive additions bolster POQ's C-suite bench and further support its mission to take back video games for players.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lithosphere Blockchain to Implement & Burn 2.5T Terra Luna Classic in FINESSE P2E Game, Finesse NFT Collection Drops on Oct 1

Few NFT launches have been as eagerly awaited as the Lithosphere (LITHO) Jot Art Finesse NFT collection. Lithosphere creator, KaJ Labs, expects the NFT collection to sell out quickly when it's launched on Oct. 1, 2022 at O0:00 UTC for private sales. Public sales begin on the same day at 01:00 UTC.

The INO launch will take place on a variety of platforms that include Liquidfty, DarePlay/DareNFT and NFTb.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

