Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights

 (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") reports the following updated share capital and voting rights, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:

The number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company has increased by 227,833 to 773,066,071 common shares with voting rights as at July 31, 2023 . The increase in the number of issued and outstanding shares from July 1, 2023 to date is a result of the exercise of employee stock options or the vesting of employee share units.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations and projects in Argentina , Brazil , Chile , Portugal , Sweden and the United States of America , primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on July 31, 2023 at 17:00 Eastern Time .

Cyprium Metals

Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX: CYM) (“CYM”, “Cyprium” or “the Company”) has released its Quarterly Cash Flow Report.


Keep reading...Show less
Cyprium Metals

Quarterly Activities Report For The Period Ending 30 June 2023

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX: CYM) (“CYM”, “Cyprium” or “the Company”) provides the following overview of the Company’s activities.

Keep reading...Show less
Culpeo Minerals

Quarterly Cashflow Report

Culpeo Minerals Limited (“Culpeo” or the “Company”) (ASX:CPO, OTCQB:CPORF) has released its Quarterly Cash Flow Report.


Keep reading...Show less
Culpeo Minerals

Quarterly Activities Report – June 2023

Culpeo Minerals Limited (“Culpeo” or the “Company”) (ASX:CPO, OTCQB:CPORF) is pleased to provide the following activities report for the quarterly period ending 30 June 2023 (the Quarter).

Keep reading...Show less
Comet Resources

Company Update

Comet Resources Limited(Comet or Company) (ASX: CRL) announces that following the discontinuation of the proposed acquisition of the Mount Margaret Copper Project, it is now seeking to raise up to $1.5 million via secured convertible loans to support the Company’s proposed plan to seek re-quotation of its shares on the ASX. Full details of the terms of the convertible loans are provided below. The proceeds of the convertible loans will be used by Comet to progress exploration at the Barraba Copper Project in New South Wales, and the Northern Territory base and precious metals projects and provide working capital as it seeks to complete the process for re-quotation of its securities.

Keep reading...Show less

Hudbay Announces Potential for Mine Life Extension in Snow Lake with the Discovery of New Mineralized Zones Near Lalor and Significant Regional Land Consolidation

Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay" or the "company") ( TSX, NYSE: HBM) releases positive results from the company's 2023 winter drill program near its Lalor mine in Snow Lake, Manitoba, and announces the significant consolidation of land in the Snow Lake region through several strategic transactions. The agreements with multiple land holders will increase Hudbay's holdings in the Snow Lake region by more than 250% to a total of 2,690 square-kilometres. The drilling results and the regional land acquisitions provide the potential for mine life extension at Hudbay's Snow Lake operations beyond 2038.

Key Highlights:

Keep reading...Show less

