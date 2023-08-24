Lancaster Resources Advances MT Survey at Alkali Flat to Pinpoint Drilling Targets

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

What are Junior Miners and Are They a Good Investment? (Updated 2023)

11 Lithium Stocks Betting on Direct Lithium Extraction

Electric Vehicle Market Update: H1 2023 in Review

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Top 10 Cobalt Producers by Country (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Aether Global Innovations Corp. Signs Strategic Partnership MOU with Senseta, a deep tech, AI and big data-driven cybersecurity & intelligent drone services company

Puma Exploration Intersects Multiple Occurrences of Visible Gold at Depth

ION Energy Acquires New Canadian Exploration Asset

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. Announces Voting Results From Special Meeting

Aether Global Innovations Corp. and Idroneimages Ltd. Sign Strategic Partnership MOU with Limitless Integrations LLC., an Integration Solutions and Deployment Service Provider for Safety and Security

Drilling Is Set to Begin on MTB's Telegraph Copper-Gold Project in BC's Golden Triangle

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Argonaut Gold

AR:CC

Arizona Lithium

AZL:AU

Antler Gold

ANTL:CC

Crew Energy

CR:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 Lithium Investor Report (Update for Q3)

2023 Copper Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 Nickel Investor Report (Updated for Q3)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Cybersecurity
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
Lancaster Resources Advances MT Survey at Alkali Flat to Pinpoint Drilling Targets

Lancaster Resources Advances MT Survey at Alkali Flat to Pinpoint Drilling Targets

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE: LCR) (OTC Pink: LANRF) (FRA: 6UF0) ("Lancaster"), is pleased to announce KLM Geophysics is commencing the Magneto-Telluric (MT) geophysics program at Lancaster's Alkali Flat Lithium Project located in Lordsburg, New Mexico, USA. The MT program is targeting highly conductive stratigraphic units (layers) to further delineate drill targets in a highly prospective area on the NE part of the property.

Within the next few weeks, Lancaster anticipates receiving survey results, which management expects will guide them in identifying clear drilling targets.

Lancaster's recent exploratory and geochemical results have highlighted a location believed to host a lithium-rich aquifer.

"Combining this MT survey with our geochemical and conductivity data will sharpen our drilling focus, targeting the discovery of lithium-saturated aquifers," remarks Andrew Watson, Vice President of Engineering and Operations at Lancaster.

The Alkali Flats Lithium Project and the MT survey target area lie about 8 miles north of the renowned Lightning Dock Known Geothermal Resource Area (KGRA). Additionally, the target area is immediately adjacent to Arizona Lithium's Lordsburg Brine Project. Both provide significant insight into the geology and have been pivotal for Lancaster's strategic planning.

The MT study leverages natural electromagnetic occurrences, such as solar flares and lightning, to gauge magnetic and electric field variations. This approach capitalizes on the unique characteristics of lithium brine reservoirs. Once collected, the data will be supplemented with previous geochemical findings that showcased up to 149.5 ppm Li in surface sediments to target initial drilling locations.

The MT survey will consist of three east-west alignments with ~500m spacing, having 15 receiver stations in total. Each site will be active overnight, capturing data for a period of 14-16 hours. Once data acquisition is done, all instruments will be retrieved, ensuring the location remains largely undisturbed and fully reclaimed. We anticipate the results to provide a comprehensive subsurface conductivity model to refine our drilling targets for late 2023.

Reflecting Lancaster's environmental commitment, the non-invasive nature of this MT survey ensures a negligible carbon footprint, manifesting the company's green ethos in its exploratory endeavors.

KLM Geophysics was chosen for this pivotal role due to its competitive rates, structured approach, and its seasoned team. Their established reputation in lithium brine exploration enriches our project's expertise.

Andrew Watson, PEng, a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About KLM Geoscience

KLM Geoscience, established in 2014, is a respected geophysical exploration company based in Nevada, USA. Their extensive repertoire of geophysical methods and state-of-the-art equipment allows them to perform efficient surveying even in challenging terrains. Their services span from induced polarization (IP), natural-source magnetotellurics (MT, AMT), and controlled-source audio-frequency magnetotellurics (CSAMT), to passive seismic, gravity, and magnetic potential field surveys, in addition to claim staking and soil/rock sampling.

About Lancaster Resources Inc.

Lancaster Resources is engaged in exploring energy transition metals to take advantage of the global shift towards decarbonization and electrification. Its Alkali Flat Lithium Project, in Lordsburg, New Mexico, USA, involves the exploration of a below-surface lithium brine target. Lancaster's goal is to produce Climate-Positive Lithium there using direct lithium extraction technology and solar power. Lancaster recently acquired the rights to a 100% interest in the Trans-Taiga Lithium Property located within the James Bay lithium district of Quebec, and lying on the same fault as significant lithium discoveries, including Patriot Metals' Corvette Property. Lancaster plans to conduct exploration activities with a holistic view of stakeholder interests. Recognizing the importance of the diverse interest of various stakeholders, the company considers the environmental, social, and economic impacts of its activities, aimed at balancing resource exploration with sustainable practices, cultural sensitivity, and fair benefit distribution. Guiding Lancaster Resources' journey is a skilled management and technical team, with collective involvement in over 15 commercial mineral discoveries, and endowed with extensive experience in the creation of lithium brine targets and the exploration and development of Lithium projects across Canada, the American West, Mexico, and South America.

Penny White, President & Chief Executive Officer, Lancaster Resources Inc.
penny@lancasterlithium.com
Tel: 604 923 6100

www.lancaster-resources.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events, or Lancaster's future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Lancaster's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, the ability of Lancaster to execute its exploration plans, ability to enter into a long form agreement for the acquisition of the Trans Taiga Lithium Property, obtain exploration and drilling permits retain key personnel, identify, acquire, explore, and develop high-quality mineral-rich properties and integrate sustainable energy sources and innovative technologies for climate-positive resource production constitute forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Lancaster disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/178360

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Lancaster ResourcesLCR:CCCSE:LCRBattery Metals Investing
LCR:CC
Lancaster Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Lancaster Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Lancaster Resources (CSE:LCR)

Lancaster Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Significant Opportunities Seen at Lancaster Resources' Alkali Flat Lithium Project

Significant Opportunities Seen at Lancaster Resources' Alkali Flat Lithium Project

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE: LCR) (OTC Pink: LANRF) (FSE: 6UF0) ("Lancaster"), is very pleased to announce the filing of annual renewals of BLM claims as part of the Alkali Flats option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Alkali Flat Lithium Project. The annual filing with the BLM includes the original 67 claims for the Project along with a significant addition of 193 claims under the Area of Interest provisions under the option agreement. These 260 claims build out a contiguous mineral placer claim asset base over the heart of the Alkali Flats playa near Lordsburg, New Mexico.

Spanning ~5,200 acres, the claims cover the majority of the Alkali Flat playa and present significant exploration opportunities on leases with surface sediment concentrations up to ~149ppm Lithium.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lancaster Resources Inc. Engages KLM to Conduct Magneto-Telluric Surveys at its Alkali Flat Lithium Project

Lancaster Resources Inc. Engages KLM to Conduct Magneto-Telluric Surveys at its Alkali Flat Lithium Project

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE: LCR) (OTC Pink: LANRF) (FSE: 6UF0) ("Lancaster"), is pleased to announce it has engaged KLM Geophysics to conduct a Magneto-telluric (MT) Survey at its Alkali Flat Lithium Project in Lordsburg, New Mexico, USA to target highly conductive statigraphic units (layers) to further delineate drill targets in a highly prospective area on the NE part of the property.

"Drawing on our recent exploration results, we've pinpointed a promising location that we suspect hosts a lithium brine-rich aquifer," shares Andrew Watson, Lancaster's Vice President of Engineering and Operations. "Our next steps will involve integrating MT survey data with the dataset from Arizona Lithium's published exploration results and our own geochemical and conductivity findings. This systematic approach should allow us to refine our drilling targets with the goal of discovering a lithium brine-filled aquifer."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lancaster Resources Inc. Expands Lithium Exploration to Quebec's James Bay with Trans-Taiga Acquisition

Lancaster Resources Inc. Expands Lithium Exploration to Quebec's James Bay with Trans-Taiga Acquisition

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE: LCR) (OTC Pink: LANRF) (FSE: 6UF) ("Lancaster"), is pleased to announce entry into a binding Letter of Intent on July 23, 2023 (the "Agreement") to acquire 100% of the Trans-Taiga Lithium Project (the "Property") in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec. The Property, hosting several historical pegmatite samples, lies 120 km west of Patriot Battery Metals' Corvette Project, 74 km west of Winsome Resources' Cancet Project, and a few kilometers east of Loyal Lithium's Brisk Lithium Project.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7646/174734_a30e148c54835a6d_001.jpg

Trans-Taiga Lithium Project Location.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lancaster Resources Reports High Lithium Values at Its Alkali Flat Lithium Project in New Mexico, USA

Lancaster Resources Reports High Lithium Values at Its Alkali Flat Lithium Project in New Mexico, USA

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE: LCR) (OTC Pink: LANRF) (FSE: 6UF) ("Lancaster"), an energy transition metals company, reports results from its geochemical sampling program on its Alkali Flat Lithium Project in New Mexico (the "Property"). The samples were taken in March 2023 to assess the distribution of lithium and lithium pathfinder elements over a broad portion of the Property.

The geochemical results of lithium values in the 143 sediment samples taken ranged from 69.6 ppm Li to 149.5 ppm Li, and the Mean was 113.8 ppm Li. The results show several zones of notably high lithium concentrations in the sediments found in the northern and eastern part of the Property. These results line up with the sediment analysis reported by Arizona Lithium Ltd. from its adjacent Lordsburg Lithium Project.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lancaster Resources Advances Climate-Positive Lithium Extraction Initiatives Through Engagement with Socialsuite

Lancaster Resources Advances Climate-Positive Lithium Extraction Initiatives Through Engagement with Socialsuite

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE: LCR) (OTC Pink: LANRF) (FSE: 6UF) ("Lancaster" or the "Company) is pleased to announce it has engaged Socialsuite, an ESG Impact SaaS Platform, to support Lancaster's ability to measure and report the sustainability of its current and planned operations, including its planned Climate Positive Lithium Extraction facility alongside the Alkali Flat Lithium Project in New Mexico, USA.

"Lancaster is excited to engage with Socialsuite, leveraging their expertise to accurately track and report our progress in ESG initiatives," said Penny White, CEO of Lancaster. "This collaboration will not only strengthen our position for future negotiations regarding off-take agreements resulting from successful exploration activities but also amplify our appeal to existing and prospective stakeholders."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Beyond Lithium Finds Three Beryl Bearing Pegmatites with Elevated Lithium Muscovite Samples at Gathering Lake Project

Beyond Lithium Finds Three Beryl Bearing Pegmatites with Elevated Lithium Muscovite Samples at Gathering Lake Project

HIGHLIGHTS 

  • Assays from muscovite samples from pegmatites at the Gathering Lake South project show up to 2,075 ppm lithium (0.208%). 

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Resumes Lithium Exploration in James Bay Region, Quebec

ALX Resources Corp. Resumes Lithium Exploration in James Bay Region, Quebec

alx resources corp.  (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an update on its lithium exploration activities at the Hydra Lithium Project ("Hydra") located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec, Canada. Hydra is the subject of a 50%-50% joint venture between ALX and Forrestania Resources Limited of West Perth, Australia ("Forrestania") (ASX: FRS) formed to explore for lithium-cesium-tantalum ("LCT") bearing pegmatites, with ALX as operator.

The prospecting program that was suspended in early June 2023 due to unprecedented forest fire conditions has resumed in the northeastern area of Hydra. This area remains unaffected by the fires. The ALX geological crew has mobilized to the area of the Python East and Python West sub-projects (see Figure 1 below) where wilderness lodge accommodations were secured. The lodge is serviced by air and serves as a base for the helicopter contracted for the work program. Prospecting is guided by the use of satellite imagery and spectral analysis for lithium and associated pathfinder elements. The work program at Python East and Python West is planned to continue into early September 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Stingray Property Lake Sediment Data Strongly Anomalous for Lithium Relative to Samples From Surrounding Properties

Stingray Property Lake Sediment Data Strongly Anomalous for Lithium Relative to Samples From Surrounding Properties

  • The Li values of a group of samples on Victory's Stingray Lac Block property are higher than those in the main western Li anomaly shown on the Kaanaayaa Property from Azimut's 23 January 2023 release.1(Figure 1)
  • Azimut's Kaanaayaa and Corvet properties border Victory's Lac Block and Riviere Block directly to the east and south respectively(Figure 2)
  • Rio Tinto Exploration Canada signed "two (2) Option to Joint Venture Agreements" with Azimut Exploration Inc. for up to C$115.7 Million for its Kaanaayaa and Corvet properties2

Victory Battery Metals Corp. (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR61)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is excited to share advancements on its Stingray properties in the James Bay Lithium District next to Patriot Battery Metals (TSXV: PMET) Corvette property, bordering Azimut Exploration's (TSX.V: AZM)(OTCQX: AZMTF) Kaanaayaa and Corvet properties

"In preparation toward our work program, Victory's Geology team have identified significant lake sediment data on our property that show higher lithium values than those in the main western lithium anomaly shown on the Kaanaayaa Property from Azimut's 23 January 2023 press release,1" said Mr. Mark Ireton, Victory CEO and Director.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

MORIEN RESOURCES CORP. ("MOX ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: August 22, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Starts Exploration Program at Bailey Lake Pegmatite Discovery Area in Saskatchewan Canada

ACME Lithium Starts Exploration Program at Bailey Lake Pegmatite Discovery Area in Saskatchewan Canada

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that it has commenced a summer exploration program at its Bailey Lake pegmatite discovery area in northeastern Saskatchewan.

Starting August 21st, 2023, ACME will be conducting a 3-in-1 Airborne Geophysical Survey on the Bailey Lake Property which will include Helicopter-borne Tri-axial Gradiometer Magnetics, Radiometrics, and LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) to identify regional structural trends and localized controls of pegmatite bodies and other key information to aid in future drill targeting.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
South Star Battery Metals Enhances Board and Executive Management Team

South Star Battery Metals Enhances Board and Executive Management Team

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV:STS)(OTCQB:STSBF), is pleased to announce that Roger Mortimer, an experienced capital-markets executive and global climateenergy-transition fund manager, has joined the board of directors and will serve as an advisor to the Company. In addition, Ty Dinwoodie, a graphite-industry veteran, senior corporate advisor and specialist in Li-ion battery materials, has joined the executive team as a senior technicalcommercial advisor

Richard Pearce, CEO of South Star, said, "We are excited to welcome Roger and Ty to our team, and I look forward to working closely with both as we scale our operations and ramp up our production in quality graphite concentrates as well as midstream and downstream products. Roger brings a wealth of capital markets experience and extensive industry relationships as a global climate/energy transition fund manager and CIO for over 20 years. He will strengthen our board and play a key role in helping us increase our presence and investor awareness in the United States and globally."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lancaster Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Lancaster Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Fireweed Appoints Alex Campbell as Vice President of Corporate Development

Prismo Metals Provides Palos Verdes Drilling Update

Beyond Lithium Finds Three Beryl Bearing Pegmatites with Elevated Lithium Muscovite Samples at Gathering Lake Project

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Fireweed Appoints Alex Campbell as Vice President of Corporate Development

Precious Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Provides Palos Verdes Drilling Update

Precious Metals Investing

OUTBACK IDENTIFIES LARGE-SCALE GOLD-ARSENIC ANOMALIES AT THE O'CONNORS TARGET, YEUNGROON GOLD PROJECT, VICTORIA

Lithium Investing

Upgraded JORC Resource - Francisco Basin Li Project

Lithium Investing

Placement To Fast Track Lithium Drilling Program

Resource Investing

Bryah Basin Manganese Mineral Resource Increases to 3.07 Million Tonnes at 20.2% Mn. Production Study to Commence

Lithium Investing

Exploration Update for the Bynoe Lithium Project

×