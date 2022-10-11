GamingInvesting News

Filled with mentally stimulating challenges and fun activities

Mexican-based indie game developer and publisher ENSENASOFT is proud to announce the worldwide release of ISLA SINALOA to STEAM™. This unique FREE-TO-PLAY tropical island simulation and puzzle game is suitable for players of all ages and experience levels.

Run the food truck for Nacho as he runs some errands.

Game Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XEnusZsAGNQ

ISLA SINALOA features a tropical island with many fun activities and mini-games to enjoy. You can choose to go fishing in the river, grab a wetsuit, and go diving for sea creatures, or if you desire, take a casual swim or walk on the beach watching the sunset or the fantastic fireworks starting at 10 pm every night. No island grows without much work, and you play an essential part in making it happen. You will become a lumberjack chopping several types of trees, a miner finding gold and diamonds, and an archeologist finding fossils, hieroglyph cubes, and ancient artifacts. You get to be a zoologist , learn about insects and ocean life, and even become a botanist mastering the names of many lovely flowers as you collect over 500 items to fill your museum , zoo , and botanical gardens .

ISLA SINALOA is packed with options for customization: You can change your look with 100's of possible outfits and body combinations, and you can decorate your house and your island with 100's of unique and exciting items. You can even design your own items with the built-in pattern designer .

As your island grows, there are many more things to experience:  Discover buried treasures in the Treasure Hunter activity, become a farmer in the Farm Simulator, or run the pop-up restaurant at Nacho's Food Truck . Challenge yourself to find the way through a labyrinth leading to underground pyramid temples or put together lovely Jigsaw Puzzles with Pamela Possum.  Match the tiles playing Barnyard Mahjong with Piao, locate Gideon Gorilla's lost items in Where's My What? or find the hidden words with Hudson Hippo in Word Search Cubes . You can also play Marble Solitaire to challenge your mind or test your memory following the dance moves in Disco Dance Battle .  These are just some of the 20+ brain teasers , puzzle games, and mentally stimulating activities you will get to discover and enjoy to help sharpen your mind.

ISLA SINALOA is more than a game filled with puzzles and adventure: it is an experience of life as an islander in a community of more than 30+ charming, sometimes odd, animal characters mixing with visitors to the island. They celebrate your birthday by hosting a party, and they offer you fresh baked goods . Ten major international holidays like Christmas , Halloween, and Cinco de Mayo are given special treatment in the game as buildings and houses are decorated according to season. English, Spanish, Italian and Portuguese are fully supported, with French and German translations coming soon! In total, you can enjoy more than 1000 hours of content meant to be played over 400 or more active playing days. Optional in-app purchases and an optional annual pass offering additional features are included.

ISLA SINALOA is available from here:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2099010/Isla_Sinaloa/

Journalists interested in further information or additional assets may contact indie PR specialist Hans Olsen by sending an email to hans@hansfrederikolsen.dk . Members of the press are encouraged to check out the following Hotlinks for recent news and updates.

About ENSENASOFT

ENSENASOFT is an award-winning game developer and publisher founded in Mazatlán, Sinaloa, Mexico , in 2009, and consists of a talented group of designers, artists, programmers (and musicians from around the world) all committed to creating high-quality digital games content across all major gaming platforms and technologies. With a portfolio spanning hundreds of released titles, it is our continued promise to produce entertaining digital games to audiences of all ages and gaming preferences.

Explore underground temples below pyramids to find ancient artifacts and hieroglyph cubes.

Ride a dolphin as you visit outlying islands to find artifacts and collect resources.

Enjoy the botanical garden and learn about all of the flowers that you collected from outlying islands and donated to Lily Bunny.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/isla-sinaloa-is-a-unique-tropical-island-simulation--puzzle-game-now-available-on-steam-301643924.html

SOURCE ENSENASOFT

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/11/c5270.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Acer Unleashes its First Gaming Chromebook, the Acer Chromebook 516 GE

With an RGB gaming keyboard, 120Hz high-resolution display and access to 1000+ games across the three leading cloud gaming platforms, the new Acer Chromebook 516 GE delivers powerful cloud gaming

Editor's Summary

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Americas Cardroom to Run Charity Tournament to Raise Awareness of Breast Cancer With $10K Guaranteed

Americas Cardroom (ACR) today announced that they would be supporting ACR Team Pro Katie Lindsay in running a one-day event on October 12 ( 4:30 p.m. ET ) in a bid to raise money to help combat breast cancer.

Entries to the tournament will be $55 with $10K guaranteed. Satellites will also run alongside.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Spin Master Corp. to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 2, 2022

Spin Master Corp. ("Spin Master" or the "Company") (TSX: TOY), a leading global children's entertainment company, will report its third quarter 2022 financial results after market close on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 . Max Rangel Global President and Chief Executive Officer and Mark Segal Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call for the investment community on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. (ET) .

The call-in numbers for participants are (647) 792-1240 or (800) 437-2398. A live webcast of the call will be accessible via Spin Master's website at http://www.spinmaster.com/events.php . Following the call, both an audio recording and transcript of the call will be archived on the same website page for 12 months.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Playrix to End Operations in Russia and Belarus

- Due to the continued aggression against Ukraine and in order to maintain its operations, Playrix announces it is pulling out of Russia and Belarus .

(PRNewsfoto/Playrix)

Since the beginning of the war, the company has suspended its commercial activities in Russia and Belarus , opened additional offices in Europe , and relocated hundreds of employees. The new measures include:

  • Closing all the company's offices in Russia and Belarus
  • Shutting down all operations of its studios in Russia and Belarus
  • Relocating remaining staff from Russia and Belarus to other countries.

Playrix is committed to keeping its operations in Ukraine and providing continuous support to all of its 1,500 employees there.

About Playrix:

Playrix is an international game development company, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland . The company is listed as one of the top five independent mobile game developers globally and number one in Europe . Its games - Gardenscapes, Homescapes, Fishdom, and Township - have a user base of more than 100 million players worldwide. Playrix's employees are spread across more than 30 countries working remotely or from the company's numerous offices in Europe .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1917529/Playrix_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/playrix-to-end-operations-in-russia-and-belarus-301645586.html

SOURCE Playrix

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Aristocrat Gaming appoints Joe Kaminkow as Chief Innovation Officer

Aristocrat Gaming™ today announced that Joe Kaminkow has taken on a new, expanded position with the company as Chief Innovation Officer.

Joe Kaminkow has been named Chief Innovation Officer for Aristocrat Gaming™.

In this role, Kaminkow will help drive innovation across Aristocrat enterprise, including in new gaming products and mobile game genres, while further growing the Group's capabilities and fostering world-class talent. The appointment extends Kaminkow's long association with Aristocrat Gaming, dating back to his initial appointment as SVP of Game Development in 2013.

Kaminkow will report to the Chief Product Officer of Aristocrat Gaming, Matt Primmer , while working with teams across Aristocrat Gaming, Pixel United, and Anaxi (Aristocrat's Online RMG business).

"We are delighted that someone of Joe's caliber will be working full-time across the company to champion innovation, helping us to further penetrate growth opportunities and develop even more outstanding talent within our business," said Hector Fernandez , CEO of Aristocrat Gaming. "As a valued colleague and contributor to our success for almost a decade, Joe's brilliance and creativity is well-known to us at Aristocrat Gaming and across the industry. In this newly dedicated role, we look forward to Joe's focused efforts to help our teams take their product portfolios to the next level."

Kaminkow previously served as Chief Creative Officer at Zynga, where he led development of social games, and was the original creator of several successful game titles. Joe holds over 130 patents throughout the fields of game design, operations, and networks, and has either created or contributed game design intellectual property to more than 1,500 games across multiple game formats and markets.

"I am thrilled to expand my commitment to Aristocrat in a dedicated, full-time role, enabling me to devote my creative energies to all areas of the Group's ongoing growth and success," Kaminkow said. "I have been so impressed with the talent and drive of our employees over the past nine years and am excited to help Aristocrat take its next steps forward."

About Joe Kaminkow

Joe Kaminkow is a renowned game designer who is widely credited as pioneering the use of licensed brands and bringing new cabinet form factors to the casino floor. He has been inducted into the Pinball Hall of Fame, the American Gaming Association's Hall of Fame, and the EKG Hall of Fame, as well as being named a "Top Ten Most Influential Person in Gaming" by Strictly Slots Magazine .  Kaminkow has created some of the industry's most successful slot games, along with several hit free-to-play, mobile social casino games.

About Aristocrat Gaming

Aristocrat Gaming is part of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global games leader with more than 6,500 employees. The company is licensed in over 300 gaming jurisdictions, operates in more than 90 countries, and offers a unique blend of products and services. The company is the leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of Class III games as well as Class II Innovations for American casinos and emerging markets. The company's mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocratgaming.com .

Media Contact:
Oriana Branon , oriana.branon@aristocrat.com

For information about Aristocrat Technologies, visit https://www.aristocratgaming.com/ (PRNewsfoto/Aristocrat Technologies Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aristocrat-gaming-appoints-joe-kaminkow-as-chief-innovation-officer-301644444.html

SOURCE Aristocrat Technologies Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

GIGABYTE B650 SERIES MOTHERBOARDS PRIMED TO POWER MAINSTREAM AMD GAMING BUILDS

With the arrival of AMD's Ryzen™ 7000 series desktop processors based on the new Zen 4 architecture, the world's leading computer brand, GIGABYTE today announces its B650E and B650 motherboards ready to power these next-gen CPUs. Sporting the new AM5 socket, the AORUS B650E and B650 gaming motherboards are equipped with a direct digital power design and a full-covered cooling module to keep the circuitry cool. These AORUS motherboards come with PCIe 5.0 connectivity and support for DDR5 memory, which are AMD EXPO™ and Intel® XMP capable of up to DDR5-6600  and beyond. The AORUS gaming motherboards are also equipped with the DIY-friendly PCIe and M.2 device fast installation and removal design, making future upgrades quick and easy.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×