Miramar Resources

Option to Acquire Strategic Eastern Goldfields Tenement Application

Miramar Resources Limited (ASX:M2R, “Miramar” or “the Company”) advises that the Company has further expanded its strategic Eastern Goldfields tenement portfolio with an Exclusive Option to acquire an Application Exploration Licence approximately 90 kilometres east of Kalgoorlie.

The Application for Exploration Licence E25/654 (Application) abuts Global Lithium Resources Limited’s “Manna” lithium project and the recent rare earth element (REE) discovery by Kairos Minerals Limited at its “Black Cat” Prospect (Figure 1).

The Application abuts Miramar’s existing Randalls Project, is located between Silver Lake Resources Limited’s Mt Belches and Aldiss gold operations and overlies the confluence of three major regional structures, the Avoca, Jubilee and Yilgangie Faults.

Underlying geology includes the Mt Belches Formation, which hosts both the Mount Belches gold deposits and the Mineral Resources Limited’s Bald Hill lithium mine further south.

Given its location and prospective geology, Miramar believes the Application has potential for the discovery of gold, lithium and REE mineralisation, but has been underexplored, with minimal previous drilling.

In late April 2024, Debnal Pty Ltd, a company controlled by Miramar’s Executive Chairman, Mr Allan Kelly, was awarded an exclusive 14-day Prior Right to apply for the area by the Department of Energy, Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety (DEMIRS), ahead of competing applications submitted by several other companies, including FMG and Hancock Prospecting.

Debnal submitted its tenement Application on 8 May 2024.

Miramar will now progress the tenement application towards grant.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Miramar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksresource stocksnickel stockscopper stocksgold stocksnickel explorationcopper explorationgold explorationasx:m2rcopper investingCopper Investing
M2R:AU
Miramar Resources
Miramar Resources
×