Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

5 Silver Stocks that Pay Dividends (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Top Stories This Week: Silver Price Breaks US$30, "Big Short" Investor Burry Gets into Gold

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Element79 Gold Corp Reports Exceptionally High-Grade Results from Lucero

CISCO REPORTS THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

Lancaster Resources Receives BLM Drilling Approval for Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project

Forward Water Technologies Corp. and Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp. Announce Proposed Business Combination

DLE Pilot Plant Produces High Quality Eluate

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Firebird Metals

FRB:AU

Fungtional Labs

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Fortune Minerals

FT:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
White Cliff Minerals

Priority Targets Confirmed at Great Bear Lake (Radium Point) U-Cu- Au-Ag Project in Readiness for Field Activities to Commence

Ongoing data digitisation reveals additional high priority targets

White Cliff Minerals Limited (“the Company”) (ASX: WCN) is pleased to provide an update on its activities as it prepares for its upcoming maiden field campaign in Northwest Territories and Nunavut, Canada. The Company has now prioritised a number of highly prospective targets, which includes additional targets from the initial review of the southern half of the Great Bear Lake Project, Northwest Territories, as new areas are realised through the digitisation and GIS integration of historic datasets.

Highlights:

  • Priority targets will include:
    • Thompson Showing: a high-grade polymetallic area south of the historic Echo Bay and Eldorado mines that includes untested U anomalies from prior airborne radiometry surveys. Historic rock chips include 14.15% U3O8, 6.22g/t Au, 122g/t Ag.
    • Hunter Bay Extension (Sloan): The target is immediately along strike from the historic (non JORC/NI 43-101) estimate of 100,000t at 8.4% Cu at the Sloan Deposit1. Limited sampling in 2006 returned up to 1.69% Cu and 321ppm U3O8 along the NE extension of the vein complex.
    • Sparkplug Lake: An E/W trending structure adjacent to an obvious caldera collapse feature similar to the NICO and Sue Dianne IOCG deposits2. Historic grab samples span a strike length of 1.8km returning up to 8.28g/t Au, 44g/t Ag and 3.97% Cu. Several structures of similar orientation exist for a further 2.5km south.
    • Spud Bay: Lies along strike from the historic Bonanza Silver Mine3, striking NW/SE between granite and monzodiorite hosts several high grade, Ag, Cu, Co, Zn occurrences. Historic grab samples include 11.7% Cu, 8.3% Zn and 1330g/t Ag and 22.7% Cu and 619g/t Ag.
  • Evidence of IOCG and epithermal style mineralisation have been identified in the southern half of the Great Bear Lake Project generating new and additional priority targets:
    • Luv Lake: Located 8 km NE of the historic Terra silver mine, a 3km2 IOCG target with historical rock chips that include 10.4% Cu and 23g/t Ag
    • OMNI: Located 9.3km east of the Luv Lake target area, a quartz stockwork hosted Au-Cu with historical rock chips that include 5.4% Cu and 4g/t Au
    • HD44: Located just 5km SW of the Terra Mine, a polymetallic quartz-carbonate epithermal out cropping vein with historical rock chips that include 2.18% Cu, 1.95% Co and 22.26% Bi

Commenting on the update, White Cliff Managing Director, Troy Whittaker said:

“Historic rock chips results from the southern parts of the Great Bear Lake Project have continued to reveal an underexplored, district scale opportunity which will be assessed during the upcoming 2024 field work. Whilst works continue on this review, these initial results continue to demonstrate the district and regional potential of the entire Project area.

Integration of this historic data, coupled with observations and sample results from the upcoming field program alongside outputs from the MobileMT survey will provide a robust dataset for drill target definition. The diligent and exceptional work done by the team has allowed us to rank priority targets across the Great Bear Lake Project which allow for efficient and appropriate provision of field works and capital allocation ahead of the 2024 season.

Given the target rich environment, and different advancing stages of exploration across the Project, the Company is now in an envious position where it can progress and develop a pipeline of targets“.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from White Cliff Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:wcnlithium investingrare earth investingwhite cliff minerals limitedLithium Investing
The Conversation (0)
Galan Lithium

A$14 Million Capital Raise for Continued Ongoing Development of HMW Phase 1

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has received firm commitments for an equity raising of A$14 million to institutional, sophisticated and professional investors (Placement) at A$0.23 per share.

Keep reading...Show less
Lithium periodic symbol standing upright next to lithium metal.

Top 9 Lithium-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Interest in lithium continues to grow due to its role in the lithium-ion batteries that power electric vehicles (EVs). As a result, more and more attention is landing on the top lithium-producing countries.

About 80 percent of the lithium produced globally goes toward battery production, but other industries also consume the metal. For example, 7 percent of lithium is used in ceramics and glass, while 4 percent goes to lubricating greases.

According to the US Geological Survey, lithium use in batteries has increased in recent years due to the use of rechargeable batteries in portable electronic devices, as well as in electric tools, EVs and grid storage applications.

Keep reading...Show less
Lancaster Resources President and CEO Penny White.

Lancaster Resources Progresses Permitting for Alkali Flat Lithium Project

Lancaster Resources (CSE:LCR,OTCQB:LANRF,FWB:6UF0) is gearing up to drill an exploration well at its Alkali Flat lithium brine project in New Mexico following the receipt of a technically complete letter from the New Mining and Minerals Division pertaining to its permit application.

“Hopefully we can get started within the next 30 to 60 days,” said CEO Penny White. “Basically we'll be doing our exploratory well, which is really just a drill that will go down about 700 meters. And what we'll be able to do is explore that to really interesting targets that we've delineated through all of our exploratory work to date, and one is about 100 meters down.”

White explained that the Alkali Flat project is a compelling asset due to its high lithium concentrations and potential for environmentally friendly production methods.

Keep reading...Show less
Galan Lithium

Galan Builds Inventory with 1,000t LCE, Advances HMW Project

Galan Lithium (ASX:GLN) reported a contained inventory of 1,000 tons of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) at its Hombre Muerto West (HMW) project in Argentina, according to an article by The West Australian.

Keep reading...Show less
Atlantic Lithium (ASX:A11)

Atlantic Lithium


Keep reading...Show less
Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM: CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company, advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition, is pleased to announce that Executive Chairman and Interim CEO, Steve Kesler will provide a live presentation relating to the DLE Pilot Plant Results via Investor Meet Company on 15 May 2024, 15:00 BST.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and meet CleanTech Lithium via the following link:

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Analyst Deems Brightstar Resources an Active Agitator Amid “Waiting Game” in WA Gold Fields

E25 Secures Key Permit for USA HPMSM Site

A$14 Million Capital Raise for Continued Ongoing Development of HMW Phase 1

Option to Acquire Strategic Eastern Goldfields Tenement Application

Related News

Gold Investing

Analyst Deems Brightstar Resources an Active Agitator Amid “Waiting Game” in WA Gold Fields

manganese investing

E25 Secures Key Permit for USA HPMSM Site

Copper Investing

Option to Acquire Strategic Eastern Goldfields Tenement Application

Graphite Investing

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Lomiko Metals Surges 133 Percent on Government Investment

Nickel Investing

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Acquires Additional Claims for the Kenbridge Nickel Project, Advances Baseline Studies

Platinum Investing

Lithium Ionic Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Salinas Lithium Project Mineral Resource Estimate, Minas Gerais, Brazil

Gold Investing

How High Can the Gold Price Go? Mining Billionaires Share Big Predictions

×