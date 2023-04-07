Intelsat 40e Performing Well After Launch

Steppe Gold Ltd. Announces Private Placement

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, today announced that Intelsat 40e (IS-40e) is performing as expected after being launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Shortly after launch earlier today, the satellite deployed its solar arrays and began receiving and sending signals. Next, IS-40e will begin firing thrusters to commerce its journey to final geostationary orbit. Its hosted payload, NASA's Tropospheric Emissions: Monitoring of Pollution (TEMPO) instrument, will begin commissioning activities in late May or early June. Maxar identified the host for TEMPO and integrated the instrument with IS-40e before it was delivered for launch.

Download high-res imagery of IS-40e and TEMPO here: https://maxar.mediavalet.com/portals/is-40e

"Today's launch shows the value of commercial and government teamwork," said Chris Johnson, Maxar's Senior Vice President and General Manager of Space. "We have decades of experience building communications technology and Earth-monitoring spacecraft. This satellite serves both missions, benefitting people on Earth in new ways using Maxar's expertise."

Maxar's 1300-class spacecraft can support optical instruments with fine pointing, low-jitter and high-fidelity sensor data with either a hosted sensor or a dedicated mission. By hosting government payloads on commercial satellites, Maxar can assist government agencies access space without the cost of building a dedicated spacecraft. Similarly, the hosted payload helps the commercial customer share the cost of the satellite bus, launch and operations.

Based on Maxar's proven 1300-class satellite platform, IS-40e will provide Intelsat customers across North America with flexible, high-throughput coast-to-coast coverage. The additional capacity will also support Intelsat's growing demand for solving connectivity challenges for commercial and private planes, moving vehicles on land and other mobility applications.

Today's launch added more Maxar-built spacecraft to Intelsat's fleet, having recently launched Galaxy 35 and Galaxy 36 at the end of 2022.

About Maxar

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR) is a provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence. We deliver disruptive value to government and commercial customers to help them monitor, understand and navigate our changing planet; deliver global broadband communications; and explore and advance the use of space. Our unique approach combines decades of deep mission understanding and a proven commercial and defense foundation to deploy solutions and deliver insights with unrivaled speed, scale and cost effectiveness. Maxar's 4,600 team members in over 20 global locations are inspired to harness the potential of space to help our customers create a better world. Maxar trades on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange as MAXR. For more information, visit www.maxar.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Any such forward-looking statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements, including those included in the Company's filings with U.S. securities and Canadian regulatory authorities. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, other than as may be required under applicable securities law.

