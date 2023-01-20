iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF

The investment seeks to track the investment results of the Bloomberg 2023 Maturity Corporate Index composed of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing after March 31, 2022 and before April 1, 2023. The fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and will invest at least 90% of its assets in fixed income securities of the types included in the index. The index includes U.S. dollar-denominated, investment-grade securities publicly issued by U.S. and non-U.S. corporate issuers that have $300 million or more of outstanding face value at the time of inclusion.