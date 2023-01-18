GLOBAL X FDS

The investment seeks to hedge relative interest rate movements arising from a steepening of the U.S. interest rate curve, and to benefit from periods of market stress when interest rate volatility increases, while also providing inflation-protected income. The fund is an actively managed exchange traded fund (ETF) that seeks to achieve its investment objective primarily by investing, directly or indirectly, in a mix of U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) and long yield curve spread options, which are tied to the shape of the U.S. interest rate curve. It is non-diversified.