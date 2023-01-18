ETCT ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF

The investment seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of the North Shore Global Uranium Mining Index. The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of the index. The index is designed to track the performance of companies that devote at least 50% of their assets to (i) mining, exploration, development, and production of uranium; and/or (ii) holding physical uranium, owning uranium royalties, or engaging in other, non-mining activities that support the uranium mining industry. It is non-diversified.