Direxion Daily RoboticsArtificial Intelligence& Autom. Ind Bulll 3x Sh
The investment seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the daily performance of the Indxx Global Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Thematic Index. The fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets in financial instruments, and securities of the index, ETFs that track the index and other financial instruments that provide daily leveraged exposure to the index or ETFs that track the index. The index is designed to provide exposure to exchange-listed companies in developed markets that are expected to benefit from the adoption and utilization of robotics and/or artificial intelligence. It is non-diversified.
