First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Rob

The investment seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the fund's fees and expenses) of an index called the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Value TM Index (the "index"). Under normal conditions, the fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in the equity securities that comprise the index. The index is a rules-based equity index designed to track the overall performance of the 50 most undervalued stocks comprising the NASDAQ US Large Mid Cap Index TM that exhibit high levels of "relative strength.