INNOCN's new 27-inch computer monitor features a super-fast response time, a blue light filter, and other features to provide the ultimate gaming experience.

The research and development team at Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Ltd. (INNOCN) has consistently created smart displays that not only stand the test of time but are also one step ahead of the competition. With its cutting-edge product designs, INNOCN, a market leader in all-in-one monitors, computers, and commercial displays, strives to improve the monitor display market and break through conventional thinking. The company has received numerous accolades from reputable organizations, which has resulted in them winning numerous design awards over the years, including the iF Design Award, the Red Dot Award, and the China Good Design Award. INNOCN has been honored since 2014, and was recently named "Best Overall" and "Best Portable Monitors of 2022." Editors at Rolling Stone and Forbes, among others, wrote about the company.

The Perfect Features for Gamers

The INNOCN 27-Inch 165HZ 1MS IPS Gaming Monitor is INNOCN's newest product, and it's designed to help the company maintain its position as a market leader in the display monitor sector. To provide gamers with an exceptional gaming experience, this new 27-inch computer monitor is loaded with incredible features. With a super-fast response time of 1 millisecond and G-Sync compatibility, gamers using this new monitor won't ever experience any delays. The INNOCN 27-Inch 165HZ 1MS IPS Gaming Monitor provides the smoothest and fastest gaming experience by delivering a low latency and tear free experience, giving the user the chance to fully immerse themselves in the gaming world without any distractions.

The blue light filter on the monitor was installed by INNOCN's developers to safeguard gamers from eye strain, irritability, and other vision problems. This new smart display provides excellent eye care with flicker-free operation and blue light reduction during gameplay. With this feature, people can easily stream their preferred movies and TV shows, watch their favorite shows for hours at a time, and review important documents. A new monitor from INNOCN's designers offers stunning viewing experiences with high-quality images. This new 27-inch computer monitor features a 1920*1080p resolution with 99% sRGB, a wider color gamut than conventional monitors, and a viewable IPS screen of 178 degrees. Users will receive vivid picture quality with deeper colors and distinguishing features, whether they are playing games or even working from home.

This gaming PC monitor 27G1G supports Switch, XBOX, gaming laptops, desktop PCs, PS gaming consoles, and any other devices that connect to HDMI and DP cables thanks to its HDMI and DisplayPort connectivity. The ultra-narrow 3 sided bezels on this gaming monitor are a nice touch, and the monitor can be tilted and mounted on a wall with ease.

The 27-Inch 165HZ 1MS IPS Gaming Monitor is on sale from October 6 through October 12 on Amazon . Customers will save $50 on the gaming monitor thanks to the on-page coupon, which has a regular price of 199.99.

