Initial Drill Results Point to Resource Growth Potential at Warriedar’s Golden Range Project
Warriedar Resources (ASX:WA8) is making headlines with its Golden Range project, situated in the resource-rich Murchison region of Western Australia, with Sydney Morning Herald columnist Doug Bright citing the company’s recent drill results in a recent article.
Building on the success of their May gold discoveries, the latest drilling campaign has uncovered even more significant gold deposits, the most striking of which was a 19-meter stretch containing 4.94 grams per ton of gold (g/t), starting at 188 meters below the surface. Within this stretch, a particularly high-grade section boasted 4 meters at 14.49 g/t gold, underscoring the project's potential.
The results represent the first diamond drilling at the Ricciardo deposit within the Golden Range project.
“While the early results pertain to just a small part of the current phase of drilling, they continue to highlight the outstanding resource growth potential at Ricciardo and ultimately, look set to demonstrate similar outcomes along the entire Golden Corridor trend,” the article said.
Read the full article here.
Click here to connect with Warriedar Resources (ASX:WA8) for an Investor Presentation
Warriedar Resources
Overview
Warriedar Resources (ASX:WA8) is an advanced gold and copper exploration company backed by a highly skilled team of experts, Warriedar maintains an incredibly strong and stable portfolio of gold assets in both Western Australia and Nevada. Between its three projects – Golden Range, Fields Find and Big Springs – it currently holds more than 2 million ounces of high-grade gold resources with blue-sky potential for growth, and a robust pipeline of high-quality drill targets. Warriedar is well-funded for its planned 2024 drill programs focused on rapidly building its gold resources.
Two of its brownfield projects – Golden Range and Fields Find – are located in Western Australia's Murchison Province, widely known as an active mining and exploration region. Both projects are situated on previously mined and underexplored land, and surrounded by successful, operating gold and base metal mines. Golden Range hosts approximately 950,000 oz gold resource and an existing 800 ktpa processing plant and associated infrastructure (placed on care and maintenance during 2019 by its previous owner). To the east of Golden Range is the Fields Find project, which contains significant levels of gold, copper and nickel.
Warriedar’s Big Springs gold project in Nevada, USA, is adjacent to First Majestic Silver’s Jerritt Canyon gold mine complex, an operating mine with a production history of over 10 Moz gold. Big Springs has an existing resource base of approximately 1 Moz gold within a granted mining licence, surrounded by approximately 93 square kilometers of prime exploration ground prospective for Carlin-style gold.
Warriedar also prides itself on the expertise and experience of its leadership team, driving the company towards successfully achieving its goals and increasing shareholder value. Geophysicist Dr. Amanda Buckingham serves on Warriedar's board of directors, bringing three decades of experience to her role. Mark Connelly, Warriedar’s non-executive chairman, is a financial and commercial executive with extensive experience in the resource industry. Dianmin Chen, a seasoned mining engineer, completes the complementary skill set of the board.
Company Highlights
- Warriedar Resources is an advanced gold and copper exploration company with a portfolio of assets well-positioned to take advantage of the positive gold market.
- Two of the company's three projects are located in the Murchison Province of Western Australia.
- Golden Range, a 945,000-oz gold project with on-site infrastructure that includes an 800-ktpa plant.
- Fields Find, which hosts the historic Warriedar copper mine.
- The company also maintains a 1.01-million-ounce gold project in Nevada, USA, known as Big Springs.
- All three projects are underexplored, with significant resource potential.
- Warriedar is backed by a highly skilled team with decades of experience and leadership in mining and exploration.
- The company is expected to have a steady newsflow through 2024, with a well-funded drilling plan aimed at rapidly expanding its gold resource.
Key Projects
Golden Range
Situated in the middle of Western Australia's highly active Murchison exploration and mining province, the Golden Range project is strategically positioned between several major operating mines and advanced exploration projects. Together with the nearby Fields Find project, it represents a belt-scale opportunity, covering a combined area of 813 square kilometres.
A brownfields project with considerable past exploration and development, Golden Range hosts a gold resource of 945,000 ounces along a dominant central shear corridor. Existing on-site infrastructure includes an 800-ktpa oxide processing plant, which was placed on care and maintenance by the project's previous owner in 2019. This provides Warriedar with an accelerated, low-capital-intensity pathway to future gold production pending the success of an ongoing exploration program.
Project Highlights:
- Prime Location: Golden Range is bordered by multiple existing mines and deposits, each serving as a valuable analogue to the resources it may potentially contain. These include: Deflector Copper-Gold Mine, owned by Silver Lake Resources (ASX:SLR); Rothsay Gold Mine, owned by Silver Lake Resources; Mt. Magnet. owned by Ramelius Resources (ASX:RMS); Mt Gibson, owned by Capricorn Metals (ASX:CMM); and Golden Grove Copper-Zinc-Silver-Gold mine, owned by 29Metals (ASX:29M).
- Untapped Potential: Historical drilling at Golden Range was largely focused on shallow oxide gold in proximity to the existing mill, with an average drill depth of 42 metres. Historical pits on-site range in depth from 20 to 80 metres, with an average depth of 60 metres. This leaves substantial exploration upside for primary gold discoveries both below and along strike from existing shallow open pits.
- Exploration Results: Warriedar undertook an aggressive exploration program in 2023, which included drilling as well as airborne and ground electromagnetic (EM) surveying at both Golden Range and Fields Find. A total of ~ 36,000m of Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling was completed, resulting in the extension of 5 of the 5 gold Resources drilled (all in Mining Leases) and the advancement of several key Prospects. Importantly, the 2023 work highlighted where the 2024 focus should be – along the main mineralized shear within a 25 km long trend called the Golden Corridor. This trend already hosts 736 koz Au across 6 deposits and 16 historic pits. Results from 2023 and early 2024 included:
- Ricciardo (RDRC019): 32 m @ 3.59 g/t gold from 148 m (ended in mineralization)
- Ricciardo (RDRC020): 6 m @ 4.69 g/t gold from 142 m
- Ricciardo (RDRC002): 7 m @ 4.48 g/t from 251 m
- Ricciardo (RDRC031): 11 m @ 3.43 g/t gold from 149 m
- Windinne Well (WORC056): 4 m @ 5.17 g/t from 52 m
- Austin (AURC086): 20 m @ 1.98 g/t gold, 7.2 g/t silver, 844 ppm lead from 160 m
- Rothschild (BRRC083): 18 m @ 2.43 g/t gold from 191 m
- Mugs Luck (MLRC209): 8 m @ 2.28 g/t gold from 72 m
The Ricciardo deposit, an existing 476-koz resource in the middle of the Golden Corridor along the main shear. Assay results from drilling undertaken at the Ricciardo deposit confirmed the presence of high-grade shoots below existing oxide open pits and demonstrated the excellent exploration potential for further discoveries at Ricciardo
- Current MRE: The current mineral resource estimate for Golden Range is 945 koz contained within 19,429 kt at 1.5 g/t gold:
- 20 koz contained within 282 kt at 2.2 g/t gold measured.
- 441 koz contained within 8,887 kt at 1.5 g/t gold indicated.
- 485 koz contained within 10,080 kt at 1.5 g/t gold inferred.
- Exploration Roadmap: Warriedar has a clear line of sight on pursuing substantial resource growth and exploration success for its Western Australia projects. The focus during 2024 will be drilling for quality gold ounces to grow existing resources along the Golden Corridor, and drilling for new discoveries along the 70 km shear (ground all held by Warriedar).
Fields Find
The Fields Find Project and the location of key prospects.
Located just to the east of Golden Range, Fields Find is most notable for its highly irregular geology. Due to an intrusive complex within the greenstone sequence, the area is known to contain elevated levels of nickel, copper and gold. Although the brownfields project has been the site of previous exploration, the focus was exclusively on gold with one notable exception.
At Fields Find's southwest corner stands the historic Warriedar copper mine, which is located at the end of Warriedar's target zone, known as the Warriedar Corridor. It is also worth noting that the Murchison Province is generally known to be rich in copper with both the Golden Grove and Deflector copper mines in geological proximity.
Project Highlights:
- Copper Region: The Murchison province is known for its rich copper resource. Fields Find also encompasses the Warriedar Corridor.
- Exploration Results: Warriedar carried out a decent exploration program during 2023 which included drilling, airborne and ground-based EM surveying, at Fields Find. Results include:
- At the Rothschild gold deposit: the main gold lode along the entire strike length of the deposit was extended at depth by 150 m. Assay results included: 18 m @ 2.43 g/t gold from 191 m (BRRC083), 11 m @ 3.39 g/t gold from 197 m (BRRC081).
- New 2023 airborne electromagnetic (AEM) data covering a substantial part of the tenure which was previously un-flown. Follow-up ground EM identified several well constrained priority 1 targets, ready for drilling. Many of these are located with the layered mafic-ultramafic intrusion (the Fields Find Intrusive Complex).
- Drilling at Fields Find West confirmed a multi-phase porphyry intrusive system hosting polymetallic mineralisation comprising gold, copper, molybdenum and silver. At the Mopoke Prospect within this porphyry system, assay results returned 4 m @ 5.00 g/t gold from 92 m (MOR005).
Big Springs
Located in the prolific Nevada Gold Trend, the Big Springs Gold Project stands adjacent to First Majestic Silver's (TSE:FR) Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine Complex, which has a production history of more than 10 Moz gold. The project itself has an existing resource base of roughly 1 Moz gold and is surrounded by approximately 93 square kilometres of exploration ground prospective for Carlin-style gold.
Warriedar is currently collecting the necessary geoscience data to optimise its drill targets while also advancing its exploration permitting. It plans to recommence its drilling program upon approval of expanded permits, with a suitable partner.
The company believes the tenement package offers enormous untapped potential for growth in existing gold resources.
Project Highlights:
- Current MRE: The mineral resource estimate for Big Springs is 1,014 koz contained within 15,490 kt at 2 g/t gold:
- 129 koz contained within 860 kt at 4.7 g/t gold measured
- 428 koz contained within 6,000 kt at 2.2 g/t gold indicated
- 459 koz contained within 8,630 kt at 1.7 g/t gold inferred
Management Team
Mark Connelly - Non-executive Chairman
Mark Connelly is a seasoned financial and commercial executive with extensive resource industry experience in management leadership and board roles. His direct operational and capital markets experience spans many jurisdictions including Australia, North America, South America, Africa and Europe.
Connelly’s North American operating and development experience includes several years based in the U.S. working for Newmont Mining, one of the world’s leading gold mining companies. This included extensive exposure to and knowledge of Newmont’s flagship Nevada gold operations.
Connelly also has an outstanding track record of shareholder value growth and realisation, particularly over the last decade. This includes the development and eventual sale of Papillon Resources for approximately US$570 million and the US$597 million consolidation of Endeavour Mining with Adamus Resources.
Amanda Buckinghamn - Managing Director and CEO
Dr. Amanda Buckingham is a geophysicist who has been involved in mineral exploration for 30 years. She co-founded award-winning and industry-leading geophysical consulting firm Fathom Geophysics in late 2007, based in both Australia and the United States.
Buckingham has extensive exploration experience globally. Her early career involved work as a geoscientist and project manager at majors such as Rio Tinto, listed juniors in both Canada and Australia and several years consulting at SRK.
She also co-founded Cygnus Metals (ASX:CY5) and Desert Minerals (ASX:DM1). She is currently a director of several private companies and a research fellow at the University of Western Australia.
Dianmin Chen - Non-executive Director
Dr. Dianmin Chen is a mining engineer with more than 35 years of experience in metal mining. He has held a wide range of roles in the mining industry including technical, production and management positions in Australia, China and Canada.
Chen held executive roles with Sino Gold (general manager), Citic Pacific Mining (chief operating officer), CaNickel (executive director and CEO) and Norton Goldfields (managing director and CEO) and served as a non-executive director for several publicly listed companies in Australia and Canada, including Kalgoorlie Mining, Bullabulling Gold Mines, Sherwin Iron, Norton Goldfields, NKWE Platinum and CuDeco. He is currently a non-executive director of Global Lithium Resources (ASX:GL1).
Chen holds a Bachelor of Engineering in mining, a PhD in mining geomechanics and a WA First Class Mine Manager’s Certificate of Competency.
Stuart Burvill - GM Corporate/General Counsel
Stuart Burvill is a legal, commercial and compliance manager and civil and structural engineer with over 30 years of experience in mining, petroleum, energy, shipbuilding, defence and civil infrastructure development including rail, roads, bridges and tunnels.
Burvill has extensive experience in M&A, corporate and project finance, capital raising, ownership and funding structuring, joint ventures, construction contracts and disputes, corporate governance and administration and enterprise risk management. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Hons), Bachelor of Laws, MBA and Grad Dip in Applied Corporate Governance.
Graeme Morissey - Chief Financial Officer
Graeme Morissey joins Warriedar from previous director-level roles in the audit divisions of global accounting firms EY, KPMG and Grant Thornton. He has over 15 years of direct experience in servicing clients within the mining exploration and development sector. This includes specific expertise extending across compliance with Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and Department of Mines regulation.
Morissey has also consulted directly with CFOs within the Australian mining sector, which has included optimisation of internal reporting processes on performance, cash flow forecasting, and adherence to budgets. He is a chartered accountant and a fellow of the Governance Institute of Australia.
Morissey holds a Bachelor of Commerce from McMaster University in Canada.
David Palumbo - Company Secretary
David Palumbo from Mining Corporate is a chartered accountant and graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors with over 14 years of experience across company secretarial, corporate advisory and the financial management and reporting of ASX-listed companies. He currently acts as company secretary for a number of ASX-listed companies and serves on the board of Krakatoa Resources (ASX:KTA) and Kaiser Reef (ASX:KAU).
Steve McMillin - Exploration Manager (Nevada)
Steve McMillin is a highly experienced and well-respected exploration geologist. He has over 35 years of practical mineral exploration experience in the United States, with particular expertise in Carlin-style gold projects in Nevada.
Before joining Warriedar Resources, McMillin was at Jerritt Canyon Gold for seven years, including as chief mine geologist. The producing Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine is located only 20 kilometres away from Big Springs along the same mineralisation trend. During his time there, he led underground near-mine exploration and resource development, helping to discover 12 new economic deposits and develop several.
Prior to 2016, McMillin was chief mine geologist at Fire Creek with Klondex, senior exploration geologist with Midway Gold at the Spring Valley and Pan-Goldrock deposits, senior mine geologist at Jerritt Canyon with AngloGold and Queenstake Resources and project geologist with Newmont Exploration in Nevada.
He is a certified professional geologist with American Institute of Professional Geologists, and member of the Geological Society of Nevada and the Society of Economic Geologists.
Thomas Dwight - Exploration Manager (Western Australia)
Thomas Dwight has worked in mineral exploration for several years across Australia and within multiple commodities. He has previously focused on Western Australia gold exploration, including the development of the Tampia Hill Resource with Explaurum Operations, but also has experience in porphyry copper mineralisation managing exploration for Duke Exploration in Queensland.
During his time in the industry, his focus has been exploration, project development and database management. Dwight holds a Bachelor of Science with Honours from the University of Otago, majoring in geology/earth science.
Peng Sha - Chief Geologist
Peng Sha is a geologist with more than 12 years experience in the exploration and evaluation of copper, gold, lead, zinc, silver, rare earth and lithium mining and exploration projects. He has extensive expertise working with several different deposit types across prospective mining jurisdictions, including Australia, Serbia, China and Latin America.
Sha held senior geologist roles in Global Ore Discovery, Ballarat Gold Mine and AuKing Mining. He was also the exploration manager for Zijin Mining Serbia, where he led the exploration team in the development of annual greenfield and brownfield exploration programmes for world-class porphyry, high and low sulphidation epithermal gold and copper deposits and VMS lead-zinc-silver deposits.
Sha holds a Master of Applied Science, Geology and an Honours Degree in Economic Geology (first class) from James Cook University. He is a member of the Society of Economic Geologists and AusIMM.
Update on acquisition of Deferred Assets
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) provides an update on the Deferred Assets arrangement announced to the ASX on 28 November 2022.
The Company acquired subsidiary DC Mines Pty Ltd (DC Mines) in February 20231 . DC Mines had acquired the Golden Range and Fields Find Projects from Minjar Gold Pty Ltd (Minjar) in 2022. Under the 2022 Asset Sale Agreement between Minjar and DC Mines, completion of the acquisition of four tenements the subject of the acquisition (E59/1324-I, M59/386-I, M59/387-I and M59/425-I (Deferred Assets)), was deferred pending the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions precedent related to consents or approvals from third parties.
The date for satisfaction of the conditions precedent has now passed and the Asset Sale Agreement has been terminated with respect to the Deferred Assets.
The Deferred Assets included an existing JORC-compliant Mineral Resource of 4.0 Mt at 1.0 g/t Au for 129.8 koz Au (Mt Mulgine). The Company’s Mineral Resource table has been updated to reflect this change and is provided below.
Warriedar Managing Director and CEO, Amanda Buckingham, commented:
“We are resolutely focussed on our strategy to rapidly build high-grade Mineral Resources within the ‘Golden Corridor’ at Golden Range. This is a 25km long trend hosting 6 known gold deposits, 18 historic shallow open pits and an existing Mineral Resource of 736koz gold – and which comprises the great majority of the existing Mineral Resources defined at our Golden Range Project. Mt Mulgine does not form part of the Golden Corridor and was not a focus area for our growth drilling activities.”
Engage with this announcement at the Warriedar InvestorHub
This announcement has been authorised for release by: Amanda Buckingham, Managing Director.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Warriedar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Analyst Report Cites Warriedar’s High-grade Gold Play, Copper Potential in Upside Valuation
Description:
With a hugely untapped high-grade gold resource and compelling potential base metal discoveries, Warriedar Resources (ASX:WA8) is poised for a significant upside in its current market valuation, according to a new report from analyst firm East Coast Research.
“Applying a peer-based EV/resource multiple approach, we derive the valuation of AU$0.09 in a base case scenario and AU$0.11 per share in a bull case scenario,” analyst Behzad Golmohammadi wrote in the report.
Warriedar Resources is an advanced gold and copper exploration company with an existing resource base of about 2 million ounces of gold between its projects in Western Australia (Golden Range and Fields Find) and Nevada, USA (Big Springs). The analyst report cites Warriedar’s successful exploration to date of Golden Range and Fields Find with highly encouraging results suggesting a potential for high-grade gold discoveries and a porphyry system hosting polymetallic mineralisation, including gold, copper, molybdenum and silver.
“Successful resource expansion from the upcoming aggressive drilling campaigns, enhanced by
positive metallurgy and new discovery potential could drive a substantial rerating, in our view,” Golmohammadi wrote.
The report also cited the current positive gold outlook that is expected to drive gold prices higher, adding to the upside potential of Warriedar Resources.
Report highlights include:
- Warriedar Resources holds a largely underexplored portfolio of high-grade gold assets, with significant base metals discovery potential, in tier 1 jurisdictions surrounded by existing gold deposits and producing mines.
- The company’s diverse exploration programmes in 2023 yielded encouraging results, highlighting the substantial inherent potential in Warriedar’s key projects.
- A positive gold outlook expected to drive gold prices higher
- Using a sum-of-the-parts-driven asset base comparable valuation methodology and a conservative resource estimates assumptions, East Coast Research’s valuation of Warriedar is at AU$0.09 per share in the base-case scenario and AU$0.11 per share in the bull-case scenario, representing a price/NAV of 0.41x, which offers ~150 percent upside probability for potential investors.
For the full analyst report, click here.
This content is intended only for persons who reside or access the website in jurisdictions with securities and other applicable laws which permit the distribution and consumption of this content and whose local law recognizes the scope and effect of this Disclaimer, its limitation of liability, and the legal effect of its exclusive jurisdiction and governing law provisions [link to Governing Law section of the Disclaimer page].
Any investment information contained on this website, including third party research reports, are provided strictly for informational purposes, are general in nature and not tailored for the specific needs of any person, and are not a solicitation or recommendation to purchase or sell a security or intended to provide investment advice. Readers are cautioned to seek the advice of a registered investment advisor regarding the appropriateness of investing in any securities or investment strategies mentioned on this website.
Further High-Grade Gold Success at Ricciardo
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to release the results of drilling undertaken at the Ricciardo deposit (previously known as Silverstone) within its Golden Range Project, located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.
HIGHLIGHTS:
GOLDEN RANGE
- Assay results for the remaining (3) RC holes drilled at the Ricciardo deposit have been received, with all holes intersecting significant gold intervals including:
- 4m @ 14.49 g/t Au from 188m, ending in mineralisation (RDRC039)
- 12m @ 1.91 g/t Au from 74m, ending in mineralisation (RDRC040)
- 7m @ 1.17 g/t Au from 119m (RDRC038)
- Results continue to increase the known extent of the high-grade shoot beneath the historic Ardmore pit.
- Drilling demonstrates significant additional mineralisation outside the current Mineral Resource model, with mineralisation remaining open at depth.
- These results build on the high-grade results already released for the Ricciardo deposit.
- Ricciardo sits in the middle of the 25km-long ‘Golden Corridor’ at Golden Range, which hosts six discrete deposits (18 historic pits) that are all open at depth and possess immediate growth potential.
- The ‘Golden Corridor’ is Warriedar’s key exploration focus in 2024, with further growth-focussed RC drilling set to commence in the next week.
FIELDS FIND
- Results from drilling at Rothschild continue to extend mineralisation along strike to the east (and remains open).
- New greenfields gold zone intersected at Provenance, located approx. 700m north of the Rothschild deposit.
Today’s results extend the high-grade shoot below the Ardmore pit and broaden the mineralisation envelope. Drilling continues to demonstrate the outstanding Mineral Resource growth potential that exists at Ricciardo and along the broader ‘Golden Corridor’ trend.
Assay results from drilling carried out at the Fields Find Project late last calendar year have also been received. Drilling at Fields Find successfully extended Rothschild to the east and highlighted a new greenfields discovery at the Provenance prospect (approximately 700m north of Rothschild).
Figure 1: The Golden Range and Fields Find Projects Mines and projects within trucking distance of the Warriedar tenure are shown. The location of the Ricciardo deposit within the 25km-long ‘Golden Corridor’ at the Golden Range Project is annotated.
Robust high-grade depth extensions continue at Ricciardo
The Ricciardo gold system (within the Golden Range Project) spans a strike length of approximately 2.3km, with very limited drilling having been undertaken below 100m depth. Ricciardo possesses a current Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of 8.7 Mt @ 1.7 g/t Au for 476 koz gold.1 The oxide material at Ricciardo has been mined by previous operators.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Warriedar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 31 March 2024
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ended 31 March 2024.
HIGHLIGHTS
Golden Range and Fields Find Projects, Western Australia
- Drilling activities for CY2024 commenced at the Golden Range Project with a reverse circulation (RC) program at the Ricciardo deposit, twenty-one (21) holes drilled for 3,500m drilling.
- Ricciardo sits in the middle of the 25km-long ‘Golden Corridor’ at Golden Range, which hosts six discrete deposits (18 historic pits) that are all open at depth and possess immediate growth potential.
- Assay results from three (3) holes drilled in December and eighteen (18) holes drilled in February were received during the quarter, with all holes returning significant gold mineralisation. Results include:
- 32m @ 3.59 g/t Au from 148m, incl. 1m @ 10.85 g/t Au from 151m
- 8m @ 11.40 g/t Au from 166m, incl. 3m @ 22.38 g/t Au from 167m
- 3m @ 5.61 g/t Au from 114m, incl. 1m @ 11.20 g/t Au from 114m
- 11m @ 3.43 g/t Au from 149m
- 6m @ 4.69 g/t Au from 142m
- 8m @ 2.63 g/t Au from 160m
- 9m @ 1.97 g/t Au from 201m
- 20m @ 1.03 g/t Au from 177m
- 14m @ 1.15 g/t Au from 114m
- Results demonstrate the excellent potential for further Resource growth along the ‘Golden Corridor’, below and between historic open pits.
- Assay results from a further three (3) holes drilled beneath the Ardmore pit are pending, with results anticipated this month.
- Further growth-focused drilling along the ‘Golden Corridor’ is planned for Q2 CY2024.
- Proposed Plan of Operation (PoO) application continues to progress.
Corporate
- Resignation of Non-Executive Director Mr Mingyan (Joe) Wang.
- Successful bookbuild for A$6.0 million two-tranche equity placement, with binding commitments received from new and existing shareholders.
- Cash of A$4.8 million as at 31 March 2024 and zero debt (excluding typical trade creditor balances).
Western Australian Projects
The Golden Range and Fields Find Projects (the Projects) are located approximately 350 km northeast of Perth and 260 km east-southeast of Geraldton (Figure 1). The total consolidated land package of the Projects is 813 km2, extending for over 70 km of strike from north to south and covering much of the central Yalgoo-Singleton and Warriedar Archean greenstone belts.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Warriedar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Further High-Grade Extensional Gold Intercepts Returned at Ricciardo
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to advise of further assay results from drilling undertaken at the Ricciardo deposit (previously known as Silverstone) within its Golden Range Project, located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Assay results received for an additional six (6) RC holes drilled at the Ricciardo deposit, with all holes intersecting significant gold intervals including:
- 8m @ 11.40 g/t Au from 166m, incl. 3m @ 22.38 g/t Au from 167m (RDRC041)
- 8m @ 2.63 g/t Au from 160m (RDRC034)
- Results further increase the known extent of the high-grade shoot beneath the historic Silverstone pit.
- Represents significant mineralisation intersected outside the current Mineral Resource model delivering immediate growth potential.
- Assays from a residual three (3) RC holes beneath the Ardmore pit (at Ricciardo) are pending, with results anticipated within the next two weeks.
- The Ricciardo deposit remains open along strike and at depth, with further growth- focussed drilling set to commence this quarter.
- Ricciardo sits in the middle of the 25km-long ‘Golden Corridor’ at Golden Range, which hosts six discrete deposits (18 historic pits) that are all open at depth and possess immediate growth potential.
- Ricciardo and the ‘Golden Corridor’ are Warriedar’s key exploration focus in 2024.
Warriedar Managing Director and CEO, Amanda Buckingham, said:
“This is another very pleasing set of results from our recent drilling at Ricciardo. Combined with the initial results released in March, they readily demonstrate why we have made the Golden Corridor the primary focus of our 2024 exploration activities. At Golden Range we have scale, plus grade, and immediate and substantial resource growth potential. We look forward to receiving the remaining assays, as well as recommencing drilling this quarter.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Warriedar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Never Never and Pepper Deliver Exceptional Assays Ahead of Imminent Resource Update
Multiple wide, high-grade intercepts with grades of up to 126g/t Au from final batch of in-fill and extensional assays from the first half of 2024 drilling.
Spartan Resources Limited (“Spartan” or “Company”) (ASX: SPR) is pleased to provide an update on exploration results and development activities at its 100%-owned Dalgaranga Gold Project (“DGP”), located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.
- Never Never Gold Deposit– strong in-fill drilling results strengthen deeper Resource extents:
- 10.14m @ 11.26g/t goldfrom 966.90m down-hole, incl. 0.77m @ 126.45g/t(DGDH064-W1)
- 9.07m @ 17.81g/t goldfrom 760.55m down-hole, incl. 1.52m @ 99.45g/t(DGDH072-W3)
- 10.66m @ 6.55g/t goldfrom 798.02m down-hole, incl. 0.49m @ 126.00g/t(DGDH072-W4)
- Pepper Gold Prospect– new deepest intercept expands potential high-grade Resource extent:
- 13.50m @ 4.47g/t goldfrom 679.50m down-hole, incl. 0.5m @ 73.04g/t(DGDH073)
Figure 2: Plan-view of the key gold targets at the Dalgaranga Gold Project. The Pepper Gold Prospect is located between the Never Never Gold Deposit and the Four Pillars Gold Prospect, marking the northern end of the former Gilbey’s Open Pit. Drill-hole intercept grades are shown coloured by gold grade and recent drill assays are highlighted in gold callout boxes.
- Mineral Resource Estimateupdates for the Never Never and Sly Fox Gold Deposits, as well as maiden standalone MRE’s for the Four Pillars, West Winds and Pepper Gold Prospects due for imminent release.
- Underground Exploration Drill Drive– finalisation of approvals and support activities for the underground development are well in train with development to commence in Q3 2024.
This release contains new assay results from recent surface drilling targeting the high-potential and very high-grade Pepper Gold Prospect, as well as the immediately adjacent and ever growing high-grade Never Never Gold Deposit.
Management Comment
Spartan Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Simon Lawson, said: “These latest intercepts demonstrate the incredible potential of what we have found right in front of our processing plant at Dalgaranga. With the Never Never Gold Deposit we have really shown what can happen with a change in mindset and the more recent discovery of the Pepper Gold Prospect has demonstrated that we are really onto something very special in this under-explored greenstone belt.
“Our drill teams are taking a well-earned rest at the moment while we catch up on the frantic pace of drilling and discovery. Our geology team is now finalising the new Mineral Resource Estimate to collate our drilling efforts in the first half of this calendar year and update the Spartan value proposition. While we take a brief drilling hiatus, we are planning and prioritising our second half exploration program so that we increase our momentum and keep driving the Spartan juggernaut forward!”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Spartan Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Ramelius Resources Sets Record Annual Gold Production
Ramelius Resources (ASX:RMS) announced that it has achieved record gold production of 293,033 ounces for its fiscal year 2024, which ended June 30. The company operates mines in Western Australia
The achievement was well above its original guidance of 250,000 to 275,000 ounces set in July 2023, and came at the top end of its upgraded guidance, which ranged from 285,000 to 295,000 ounces. Ramelius' quarterly gold production totalled 82,058 ounces.
During the quarter, the company also generated an underlying free cash flow of AU$137.3 million, made a strategic investment of AU$87.7 million in Spartan Resources (ASX:SPR,OTC Pink:GYYSF) and paid AU$10.1 million for the Musgrave acquisition stamp duty.
This strong financial position builds on a recent syndicated facility agreement entered with several major banks, providing Ramelius with a revolving corporate facility of AU$175 million for a four-year term. The company has the option to extend for an additional year.
“While Ramelius has a strong balance sheet and we generate significant operating cash flow, we feel it is important to have the added financial flexibility which this low-cost revolving debt facility provides us,” Managing Director Mark Zeptner said in the press release about the facility.
The company plans to release its full FY25 gold production and all-in sustaining cost (AISC) guidance later this month.
Strong performance amidst slowing Australian gold production
The company’s production success comes at a time when Australia, one of the world's top gold producers, is experiencing a slight decrease in annual gold production.
According to recent figures, Australia's gold production tallied 310 tonnes for 2023, a slight decrease from the 314 tonnes from the year before. The country's production reached an all-time high of 325 tonnes in 2019.
In 2024, Australia is expected to see even lower production, which would mark the fourth straight year of declines due to multiple mines being put on care and maintenance.
Despite the decline, Australia remains a key player in the global gold market, ranking second in global gold production behind China. In 2023, China led global gold production with 370 tonnes, followed by Australia and Russia, which both produced 310 tonnes.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Gold from Canada's Biggest Heist Reportedly Smuggled to India, Dubai
Canadian police suspect that a significant portion of the 400 kilograms of gold stolen from Toronto's Pearson International Airport in April 2023 may have been smuggled to India and Dubai, according to Peel Region police.
"We believe a large portion has gone overseas to markets that are flush with gold," said lead investigator Detective Sergeant Mike Mavity in a June 21 Peel Police Service Board meeting.
"That would be Dubai, or India, where you can take gold with serial numbers on it and they will still honor it and melt it down ... And we believe that happened very shortly after the incident," he added.
The stolen gold was part of a shipment from Zurich, Switzerland. The police previously claimed it was worth approximately US$20 million at the time of the crime, but in this meeting clarified it was actually worth millions more. Its theft is deemed the largest heist in Canadian history.
The theft took place in April 2023 when a man used a duplicate waybill to access the Air Canada Cargo terminal at Toronto Pearson International Airport. He then stole a pallet of gold bars, totaling 6,600 bars of pure gold.
Three men of Indian origin are among those arrested in connection with the heist.
The suspects include Archit Grover, who owned the truck used in the theft, although he was not the driver. Grover was detained at Pearson International Airport upon returning from India and faces charges of theft over C$5,000 and conspiracy to commit an indictable offense. He is described as a longtime friend of Parmpal Sidhu, who faces similar charges and was an employee at the cargo terminal.
Other suspects include Durante King-Mclean, who drove the truck; Grover's cousin, Amit Jalota, who handled the gold alongside one other suspect; and Ali Raza, the owner of a Mississauga jewelry store, accused of melting a small portion of the stolen gold.
In addition to tracking the missing gold, investigators are analyzing over 40 electronic devices seized from the suspects and obtaining financial records from banks.
To date, the investigation effort has cost approximately C$5.3 million, with projections estimating a final cost of C$10 million. The 20 officers have logged 28,000 regular hours and 9,500 overtime hours.
These numbers reflect the magnitude of the case as Canadian authorities continue to search for the remaining gold and any profits from its sale as well as to locate three suspects who are still at large.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
High Grade Gold Assays Returned Within Menzies’ Lady Shenton System
Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar) is pleased to announce initial assay results from the Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling program at the Menzies Gold project (Menzies), part of the large RC and diamond drilling (DD) program across the broader +1.45Moz Au Brightstar portfolio. The broader program is targeting gold mineralisation within delineated pit shells and underground designs outlined within Brightstar’s Scoping Studies1,3 along with extensional drilling across the portfolio to grow the current JORC Mineral Resource Estimate.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Initial assays have been received for the Pericles and Stirling deposits RC drilling program, within the 287koz Au Lady Shenton System at the Menzies Gold Project
- The Pericles and Stirling deposits are adjacent to the historic Lady Shenton open pit, and target material within the Lady Shenton System open pit mine plan of 1.9Mt @ 1.6g/t Au for 100koz Au inside a A$2,750/oz optimised pit shell, as outlined in Brightstar’s 2023 Scoping Study1
- The Menzies drilling program is part of the +30,000m drilling program2, targeting resource upgrades & extensions across Brightstar’s 1.45Moz Au portfolio in the Eastern Goldfields
- Drilling intercepts returned at the Pericles and Lady Shenton deposits include:
- LSRC24049
- 5m at 15.62 g/t Au from 104m, including 1m at 45.76g/t Au from 104m, and
- 2m at 10.96 g/t Au from 115m
- LSRC24051
- 2m at 22.32 g/t Au from 95m, including 1m at 42.28g/t Au from 95m
- LSRC24053
- 7m at 4.94g/t Au from 115m, including 1m @ 27.82g/t Au, and
- 5m at 7.92g/t Au from 128m, including 1m at 28.48g/t Au from 128m
- LSRC24068
- 10m at 3.16g/t Au from 1m
- LSRC24066:
- 4m at 5.85 g/t Au from 13m
- LSRC24062:
- 4m at 4.51 g/t Au from 22m
- LSRC24049
- Shallow intercepts returned from drilling at the Stirling deposit include:
- STRC24017:
- 2m at 9.62 g/t Au from 4m, including 1m @ 16.50 g/t Au from 44m
- STRC24014:
- 3m at 2.73 g/t Au from 38m
- STRC24009:
- 6m at 1.88g/t Au from 16m and 1m at 4.10g/t Au from 29m
- STRC24010:
- 4m at 2.58 g/t Au from 63m, including 1m at 6.24g/t Au from 65m
- STRC24017:
These results are from the first phase of the RC drilling program at Menzies Gold Project (MGP), with the RC rig currently drilling at the Lord Byron deposit (part of the Jasper Hills project area) and the diamond rig presently at the Second Fortune Gold mine. Post completion of drilling within the Laverton Hub, the RC rig will return to Menzies to complete the outstanding holes and conduct exploration RC drilling in the area. The drilling at the MGP is focused largely on infill and extensional drilling at the Pericles, Stirling and Lady Shenton deposits (collectively, the Lady Shenton System) ahead of feasibility study workstreams in preparation for mining activities in CY2025.
Brightstar’s Managing Director, Alex Rovira, commented“These results from the Lady Shenton System highlight the immense potential that Menzies holds. With numerous high-grade hits in all three deposits at Pericles, Lady Shenton and Stirling indicating mineralisation is still open at depth, we look forward to completing the program once high priority drilling is completed at the Laverton Hub.
We’ve taken opportunity to bring on a third rig, with two RC rigs presently at Jasper Hills drilling out the Fish and Lord Byron deposits, whilst the diamond rig is maintaining good progress and accuracy with the ‘diamond tails’ being drilled at depth at the Second Fortune Mine. These programs will generate valuable information for our feasibility studies and ongoing mine plans, which will be utilised for geotechnical, metallurgical and mine planning purposes at our Menzies & Laverton Hubs”
Figure 1 – Lady Shenton location within broader Menzies Gold Project
Figure 2 - Lady Shenton system drilling program underway. Cross sections A-A’, B-B’ and C-C’ within insets are displayed in Figures 3, 4 and 5
TECHNICAL DISCUSSION
A total of 52 RC drill holes have been completed with assays returned at Menzies. These holes include 26 drill holes completed at the Pericles deposit (Figures 2, 3, 4 & 7), eight drill holes were completed at the Lady Shenton open pit ramp (Figure 2) and 18 holes completed at the Stirling deposit (Figures 2, 5 & 6).
Assay results and hole details for the drilling outlined above are detailed in Tables 1 - 4.
A further 36 RC holes are planned for future drilling in the coming weeks at Pericles (Figure 2) once the RC program at the Jasper Hills project concludes.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Brightstar Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Top Stories This Week: Gold Price Approaches US$2,400, GoviEx Uranium Loses Mining Permit
The gold price was on the move this week, approaching US$2,400 per ounce on Friday (July 5).
The yellow metal was reacting to soft June US jobs numbers, which have boosted expectations that the US Federal Reserve may cut interest rates when it meets in September. Data shows that non-farm payrolls increased by 206,000 new jobs in June, slightly above than the 190,000 expected by economists polled by Reuters.
The Department of Labor also made revisions to April and May jobs data — growth for April was revised down to 108,000 new jobs compared to 165,000 previously, while growth for May was brought down to 218,000 from 272,000.
Speaking ahead of those updates on Tuesday (July 2), Fed Chair Jerome Powell said while the central bank has made "quite a bit of progress" on inflation, it won't reduce rates until it sees more evidence that it's trending down.
Responding to a question about what keeps him up at night, he highlighted the balancing act of taming inflation without causing labor market deterioration.
Silver was on the rise this week as well, finishing the period above US$31 per ounce.
Niger revokes GoviEx Uranium's mining license
GoviEx Uranium (TSXV:GXU,OTCQX:GVXXF) said on Thursday (July 4) that the Niger government has revoked its rights to the perimeter of the Madaouela mining permit. It is now in the public domain.
The decision comes after a military coup in the country last summer. At the time, GoviEx said operations at Madaouela were moving forward as usual, with stability anticipated. However, this past April the company said it was at risk of losing its mining permit if it wasn't able to start mining at Madaouela by July 4 of this year.
In its Thursday press release, GoviEx states that it has completed 650,000 meters of drilling at Madaouela since 2007, developing it into one of the world's largest-known uranium resources. It also says the license withdrawal doesn't follow the procedure outlined in Niger's mining code — GoviEx has emphasized that while it wants to engage with the government, it may challenge the decision in court nationally or internationally.
Last month, Niger revoked the mining permit for Orano's Imouraren uranium project. The French nuclear fuel cycle company currently produces the energy fuel at the Somair mine in Niger, which is one of the largest uranium mines in the world, but work to bring Imouraren into production was suspended in 2015 due to unfavorable market conditions.
With uranium prices now much higher, Niger had warned it would remove Orano's permit if development work hadn't started by June 19. While Orano said in its statement that infrastructure at the site had reopened on June 4, with other activities in progress, those efforts weren't enough to satisfy Niger.
Bullet briefing — News from First Quantum, Rio Tinto and Ivanhoe Mines
First Quantum faces Cobre Panama audit
Jose Raul Mulino, Panama's new leader, announced during his first address as president that he plans to order a "strict environmental audit" of First Quantum Minerals' (TSX:FM,OTC Pink:FQVLF) Cobre Panama mine, which was shut down last December after protests. Company shares ticked up on the news, but First Quantum has yet to comment.
Rio Tinto signs deals with juniors
Major miner Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,LSE:RIO,NYSE:RIO) shook hands with two exploration companies this week. It increased its stake in Sovereign Metals (ASX:SVM,LSE:SVML) to 19.76 percent with an investment of AU$18.5 million, and executed an optbion to joint venture for soon-to-be-public Saga Metals' Québec-based Legacy lithium project.
Ivanhoe restarts Kipushi mine
Robert Friedland's Ivanhoe Mines (TSX:IVN,OTCQX:IVPAF) finished the construction and restart of the Kipushi zinc-copper-lead-germanium mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company has zinc concentrate offtake deals with CITIC Metal (SHA:601061) and Trafigura Asia Trading, with more agreements expected to be signed in the coming months.
INN at the Rule Symposium
The Rule Symposium is scheduled to run from July 7 to 11 in Boca Raton, Florida, and I'll be heading there to speak with Rick Rule himself, as well as experts like Adrian Day, Lobo Tiggre and more.
Email cmcleod@investingnews.com with topics you'd like to see covered.
You can also watch our latest interview with Rule here and click here to sign up for the symposium.
Want more YouTube content? Check out our expert market commentary playlist, which features interviews with key figures in the resource space. If there's someone you'd like to see us interview, please send an email to cmcleod@investingnews.com.
And don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Affiliate Disclosure: The Investing News Network may earn commission from qualifying purchases or actions made through the links or advertisements in this email.
Gogbala Extensional Drilling Delivers Further High-Grade Gold At Napié
Mako Gold Limited (“Mako” or “the Company”; ASX:MKG) is pleased to advise that it has received assay results from 25 reverse circulation (RC) holes from the ongoing 10,000m drill program at the Gogbala Prospect, within the Company’s flagship Napié Project in Côte d’Ivoire. Gogbala is located on a +23km soil anomaly and coincident 30km-long Napié Fault (Figure 3).
HIGHLIGHTS
- Gogbala drilling returned multiple high-grade intercepts, including 1m at 30.89g/t Au intersected from an emerging zone 2km north of the priority Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) area
- Results are from extensional drilling and will increase the size of the upcoming maiden MRE
- Several holes host multiple gold mineralised intersects including NARC609 which hosts a cumulative 24m of significant mineralisation
- 25 RC holes received with 18 holes intersecting significant mineralisation. Highlights include:
- NARC619: 1m at 30.89g/t Au from 46m
- NARC623: 15m at 1.17g/t Au from 109m; including 5m at 2.15g/t Au from 110m
- NARC610: 5m at 4.61g/t Au from 158m; including 1m at 15.71g/t Au from 162m
- NARC608: 6m at 1.41g/t Au from 17m; including 2m at 3.10g/t Au from 17m; and
- 5m at 2.64g/t Au from 73m
- NARC598: 3m at 3.62g/t Au from 18m; including 1m at 6.69g/t Au from 19m; and
- 7m at 1.80g/t Au from 27m; including 1m at 5.69g/t Au from 30m; and
- 4m at 1.18g/t Au from 109m
- NARC609: 4m at 2.66g/t Au from 34m; including 1m at 5.94g/t Au from 35m; and
- 4m at 1.48g/t Au from 72m; and
- 16m at 0.83g/t Au from 93m; including 4m at 1.61 from 94m
- NARC620: 6m at 1.26g/t Au from 97m
- NARC611: 3m at 2.32g/t Au from 64m
- NARC617: 6m at 1.08g/t Au from 23m
- RC drilling is ongoing at Gogbala and a DD rig is expected to arrive within a week to drill deeper holes with the aim of increasing the resource at depth
Mako’s Managing Director, Peter Ledwidge commented:
“We are pleased with the ongoing results from our extensional drilling at the Gogbala Prospect. Having 18 of 25holesreturnsignificantgoldresultsindicateshowwidelymineralisedtheGogbalaProspectis.Theseresults will add ounces to the upcoming maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) scheduled forQ2-CY22.
In addition to the positive results returned from the 2km-long high-priority maiden MRE zone, further promising intersects were returned outside that zone, which highlights the blue sky that remains at Gogbala and the whole Napié permit. Extensional drilling is ongoing at Gogbala in order to maximize the size of the upcoming MRE. We look forward to providing further results as assays are received.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Mako Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
