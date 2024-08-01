White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that infill and extension soil sampling has refined and extended the newly discovered gold-in-soil anomaly on its QV property to 2.2 km along strike (Figure 1). The soil anomaly is located approximately 9 km northwest of the VG deposit and appears to be similar in character to the VG and Golden Saddle deposits which form part of the Company's flagship White Gold Project. The White Gold Project is located in west-central Yukon, Canada, and comprises 16 million tonnes averaging 2.23 gt Au for 1,152,900 ounces of gold in the Indicated Resource category and 19 million tonnes averaging 1.54 gt Au for 942,400 ounces of gold in the Inferred Resource category (1) . These new results form part of the Company's 2024 exploration program on its extensive and underexplored land package in the emerging White Gold District, Yukon, supported by strategic partners including Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM, NYSE: AEM) and Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC).
Infill Drilling of Ricciardo Deposit Delivers Significant Gold Mineralisation
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on drilling progress and assay results from its Golden Range Project, located in the Murchison region of Western Australia (Figure 1).
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Assay results for a further two (2) diamond tails at Ricciardo confirm a 77m wide (not true width) mineralisation zone 180m down-dip of the current Resource beneath the Ardmore pit, including a high-grade shoot.
- Significant gold intervals include:
- 7.2m @ 4.51 g/t Au from 232.8m, incl. 3m @ 9.03 g/t Au from 234m
- 10.5m @ 1.53 g/t Au from 218.8m
- 3.9m @ 3.35 g/t Au from 218.8m
- 23.2m @ 1.60 g/t Au from 270.8m
- Mineralisation in this area is structurally complex, extends to a vertical depth of ~ 460m and remains open.
- Ricciardo sits in the middle of the 25km-long ‘Golden Corridor’ at Golden Range, which hosts six (6) discrete deposits (18 historic pits) that are all open at depth and possess immediate growth potential.
- Current diamond drilling program (now extended to 3,000m) at Ricciardo and M1 set to be completed in mid-August, with all assays expected by late-September.
- Update of the Ricciardo MRE is targeted for Q4 2024.
- Further growth-focussed drilling of the ‘Golden Corridor’ scheduled for H2 2024.
The results for these two (2) holes again demonstrate wide infill of the broader Ricciardo deposit at depth, further validating the outstanding Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) growth potential that exists at Ricciardo and along the broader ‘Golden Corridor’ trend (refer Figure 2).
Warriedar Managing Director and CEO, Amanda Buckingham, commented:
“The outcomes of these two diamond tails are significant, given that they represented substantial depth step-outs under the shallow Ardmore pit. A 77m wide mineralised zone (downhole) with a central high-grade shoot (4.51 g/t), 180m below the MRE is a great result. We don’t fully understand the structural geometry here yet, but we are delighted that the deeper part of hole 49 validates the drill results from a previous explorer – confirming the deposit extends to about 460m vertical depth and retains some good grade (3.19 g/t). Excellent progress.
We continue to drill ahead at Ricciardo as part of the current diamond program, with follow-up growth drilling activities in planning for the remainder of H2 2024.”
Figure 1: The Golden Range and Fields Find Projects. Mines and projects within trucking distance of the Warriedar tenure are shown.
Ricciardo deposit
The Ricciardo gold system spans a strike length of approximately 2.3km, with very limited drilling having been undertaken below 100m depth. Ricciardo possesses a current MRE of 8.7 Mt @ 1.7 g/t Au for 476 koz gold.1 The oxide material at Ricciardo has been mined by previous operators.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Warriedar Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
Warriedar Resources
Overview
Warriedar Resources (ASX:WA8) is an advanced gold and copper exploration company backed by a highly skilled team of experts, Warriedar maintains an incredibly strong and stable portfolio of gold assets in both Western Australia and Nevada. Between its three projects – Golden Range, Fields Find and Big Springs – it currently holds more than 2 million ounces of high-grade gold resources with blue-sky potential for growth, and a robust pipeline of high-quality drill targets. Warriedar is well-funded for its planned 2024 drill programs focused on rapidly building its gold resources.
Two of its brownfield projects – Golden Range and Fields Find – are located in Western Australia's Murchison Province, widely known as an active mining and exploration region. Both projects are situated on previously mined and underexplored land, and surrounded by successful, operating gold and base metal mines. Golden Range hosts approximately 950,000 oz gold resource and an existing 800 ktpa processing plant and associated infrastructure (placed on care and maintenance during 2019 by its previous owner). To the east of Golden Range is the Fields Find project, which contains significant levels of gold, copper and nickel.
Warriedar’s Big Springs gold project in Nevada, USA, is adjacent to First Majestic Silver’s Jerritt Canyon gold mine complex, an operating mine with a production history of over 10 Moz gold. Big Springs has an existing resource base of approximately 1 Moz gold within a granted mining licence, surrounded by approximately 93 square kilometers of prime exploration ground prospective for Carlin-style gold.
Warriedar also prides itself on the expertise and experience of its leadership team, driving the company towards successfully achieving its goals and increasing shareholder value. Geophysicist Dr. Amanda Buckingham serves on Warriedar's board of directors, bringing three decades of experience to her role. Mark Connelly, Warriedar’s non-executive chairman, is a financial and commercial executive with extensive experience in the resource industry. Dianmin Chen, a seasoned mining engineer, completes the complementary skill set of the board.
Company Highlights
- Warriedar Resources is an advanced gold and copper exploration company with a portfolio of assets well-positioned to take advantage of the positive gold market.
- Two of the company's three projects are located in the Murchison Province of Western Australia.
- Golden Range, a 945,000-oz gold project with on-site infrastructure that includes an 800-ktpa plant.
- Fields Find, which hosts the historic Warriedar copper mine.
- The company also maintains a 1.01-million-ounce gold project in Nevada, USA, known as Big Springs.
- All three projects are underexplored, with significant resource potential.
- Warriedar is backed by a highly skilled team with decades of experience and leadership in mining and exploration.
- The company is expected to have a steady newsflow through 2024, with a well-funded drilling plan aimed at rapidly expanding its gold resource.
Key Projects
Golden Range
Situated in the middle of Western Australia's highly active Murchison exploration and mining province, the Golden Range project is strategically positioned between several major operating mines and advanced exploration projects. Together with the nearby Fields Find project, it represents a belt-scale opportunity, covering a combined area of 813 square kilometres.
A brownfields project with considerable past exploration and development, Golden Range hosts a gold resource of 945,000 ounces along a dominant central shear corridor. Existing on-site infrastructure includes an 800-ktpa oxide processing plant, which was placed on care and maintenance by the project's previous owner in 2019. This provides Warriedar with an accelerated, low-capital-intensity pathway to future gold production pending the success of an ongoing exploration program.
Project Highlights:
- Prime Location: Golden Range is bordered by multiple existing mines and deposits, each serving as a valuable analogue to the resources it may potentially contain. These include: Deflector Copper-Gold Mine, owned by Silver Lake Resources (ASX:SLR); Rothsay Gold Mine, owned by Silver Lake Resources; Mt. Magnet. owned by Ramelius Resources (ASX:RMS); Mt Gibson, owned by Capricorn Metals (ASX:CMM); and Golden Grove Copper-Zinc-Silver-Gold mine, owned by 29Metals (ASX:29M).
- Untapped Potential: Historical drilling at Golden Range was largely focused on shallow oxide gold in proximity to the existing mill, with an average drill depth of 42 metres. Historical pits on-site range in depth from 20 to 80 metres, with an average depth of 60 metres. This leaves substantial exploration upside for primary gold discoveries both below and along strike from existing shallow open pits.
- Exploration Results: Warriedar undertook an aggressive exploration program in 2023, which included drilling as well as airborne and ground electromagnetic (EM) surveying at both Golden Range and Fields Find. A total of ~ 36,000m of Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling was completed, resulting in the extension of 5 of the 5 gold Resources drilled (all in Mining Leases) and the advancement of several key Prospects. Importantly, the 2023 work highlighted where the 2024 focus should be – along the main mineralized shear within a 25 km long trend called the Golden Corridor. This trend already hosts 736 koz Au across 6 deposits and 16 historic pits. Results from 2023 and early 2024 included:
- Ricciardo (RDRC019): 32 m @ 3.59 g/t gold from 148 m (ended in mineralization)
- Ricciardo (RDRC020): 6 m @ 4.69 g/t gold from 142 m
- Ricciardo (RDRC002): 7 m @ 4.48 g/t from 251 m
- Ricciardo (RDRC031): 11 m @ 3.43 g/t gold from 149 m
- Windinne Well (WORC056): 4 m @ 5.17 g/t from 52 m
- Austin (AURC086): 20 m @ 1.98 g/t gold, 7.2 g/t silver, 844 ppm lead from 160 m
- Rothschild (BRRC083): 18 m @ 2.43 g/t gold from 191 m
- Mugs Luck (MLRC209): 8 m @ 2.28 g/t gold from 72 m
The Ricciardo deposit, an existing 476-koz resource in the middle of the Golden Corridor along the main shear. Assay results from drilling undertaken at the Ricciardo deposit confirmed the presence of high-grade shoots below existing oxide open pits and demonstrated the excellent exploration potential for further discoveries at Ricciardo
- Current MRE: The current mineral resource estimate for Golden Range is 945 koz contained within 19,429 kt at 1.5 g/t gold:
- 20 koz contained within 282 kt at 2.2 g/t gold measured.
- 441 koz contained within 8,887 kt at 1.5 g/t gold indicated.
- 485 koz contained within 10,080 kt at 1.5 g/t gold inferred.
- Exploration Roadmap: Warriedar has a clear line of sight on pursuing substantial resource growth and exploration success for its Western Australia projects. The focus during 2024 will be drilling for quality gold ounces to grow existing resources along the Golden Corridor, and drilling for new discoveries along the 70 km shear (ground all held by Warriedar).
Fields Find
The Fields Find Project and the location of key prospects.
Located just to the east of Golden Range, Fields Find is most notable for its highly irregular geology. Due to an intrusive complex within the greenstone sequence, the area is known to contain elevated levels of nickel, copper and gold. Although the brownfields project has been the site of previous exploration, the focus was exclusively on gold with one notable exception.
At Fields Find's southwest corner stands the historic Warriedar copper mine, which is located at the end of Warriedar's target zone, known as the Warriedar Corridor. It is also worth noting that the Murchison Province is generally known to be rich in copper with both the Golden Grove and Deflector copper mines in geological proximity.
Project Highlights:
- Copper Region: The Murchison province is known for its rich copper resource. Fields Find also encompasses the Warriedar Corridor.
- Exploration Results: Warriedar carried out a decent exploration program during 2023 which included drilling, airborne and ground-based EM surveying, at Fields Find. Results include:
- At the Rothschild gold deposit: the main gold lode along the entire strike length of the deposit was extended at depth by 150 m. Assay results included: 18 m @ 2.43 g/t gold from 191 m (BRRC083), 11 m @ 3.39 g/t gold from 197 m (BRRC081).
- New 2023 airborne electromagnetic (AEM) data covering a substantial part of the tenure which was previously un-flown. Follow-up ground EM identified several well constrained priority 1 targets, ready for drilling. Many of these are located with the layered mafic-ultramafic intrusion (the Fields Find Intrusive Complex).
- Drilling at Fields Find West confirmed a multi-phase porphyry intrusive system hosting polymetallic mineralisation comprising gold, copper, molybdenum and silver. At the Mopoke Prospect within this porphyry system, assay results returned 4 m @ 5.00 g/t gold from 92 m (MOR005).
Big Springs
Located in the prolific Nevada Gold Trend, the Big Springs Gold Project stands adjacent to First Majestic Silver's (TSE:FR) Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine Complex, which has a production history of more than 10 Moz gold. The project itself has an existing resource base of roughly 1 Moz gold and is surrounded by approximately 93 square kilometres of exploration ground prospective for Carlin-style gold.
Warriedar is currently collecting the necessary geoscience data to optimise its drill targets while also advancing its exploration permitting. It plans to recommence its drilling program upon approval of expanded permits, with a suitable partner.
The company believes the tenement package offers enormous untapped potential for growth in existing gold resources.
Project Highlights:
- Current MRE: The mineral resource estimate for Big Springs is 1,014 koz contained within 15,490 kt at 2 g/t gold:
- 129 koz contained within 860 kt at 4.7 g/t gold measured
- 428 koz contained within 6,000 kt at 2.2 g/t gold indicated
- 459 koz contained within 8,630 kt at 1.7 g/t gold inferred
Management Team
Mark Connelly - Non-executive Chairman
Mark Connelly is a seasoned financial and commercial executive with extensive resource industry experience in management leadership and board roles. His direct operational and capital markets experience spans many jurisdictions including Australia, North America, South America, Africa and Europe.
Connelly’s North American operating and development experience includes several years based in the U.S. working for Newmont Mining, one of the world’s leading gold mining companies. This included extensive exposure to and knowledge of Newmont’s flagship Nevada gold operations.
Connelly also has an outstanding track record of shareholder value growth and realisation, particularly over the last decade. This includes the development and eventual sale of Papillon Resources for approximately US$570 million and the US$597 million consolidation of Endeavour Mining with Adamus Resources.
Amanda Buckinghamn - Managing Director and CEO
Dr. Amanda Buckingham is a geophysicist who has been involved in mineral exploration for 30 years. She co-founded award-winning and industry-leading geophysical consulting firm Fathom Geophysics in late 2007, based in both Australia and the United States.
Buckingham has extensive exploration experience globally. Her early career involved work as a geoscientist and project manager at majors such as Rio Tinto, listed juniors in both Canada and Australia and several years consulting at SRK.
She also co-founded Cygnus Metals (ASX:CY5) and Desert Minerals (ASX:DM1). She is currently a director of several private companies and a research fellow at the University of Western Australia.
Dianmin Chen - Non-executive Director
Dr. Dianmin Chen is a mining engineer with more than 35 years of experience in metal mining. He has held a wide range of roles in the mining industry including technical, production and management positions in Australia, China and Canada.
Chen held executive roles with Sino Gold (general manager), Citic Pacific Mining (chief operating officer), CaNickel (executive director and CEO) and Norton Goldfields (managing director and CEO) and served as a non-executive director for several publicly listed companies in Australia and Canada, including Kalgoorlie Mining, Bullabulling Gold Mines, Sherwin Iron, Norton Goldfields, NKWE Platinum and CuDeco. He is currently a non-executive director of Global Lithium Resources (ASX:GL1).
Chen holds a Bachelor of Engineering in mining, a PhD in mining geomechanics and a WA First Class Mine Manager’s Certificate of Competency.
Stuart Burvill - GM Corporate/General Counsel
Stuart Burvill is a legal, commercial and compliance manager and civil and structural engineer with over 30 years of experience in mining, petroleum, energy, shipbuilding, defence and civil infrastructure development including rail, roads, bridges and tunnels.
Burvill has extensive experience in M&A, corporate and project finance, capital raising, ownership and funding structuring, joint ventures, construction contracts and disputes, corporate governance and administration and enterprise risk management. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Hons), Bachelor of Laws, MBA and Grad Dip in Applied Corporate Governance.
Graeme Morissey - Chief Financial Officer
Graeme Morissey joins Warriedar from previous director-level roles in the audit divisions of global accounting firms EY, KPMG and Grant Thornton. He has over 15 years of direct experience in servicing clients within the mining exploration and development sector. This includes specific expertise extending across compliance with Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and Department of Mines regulation.
Morissey has also consulted directly with CFOs within the Australian mining sector, which has included optimisation of internal reporting processes on performance, cash flow forecasting, and adherence to budgets. He is a chartered accountant and a fellow of the Governance Institute of Australia.
Morissey holds a Bachelor of Commerce from McMaster University in Canada.
David Palumbo - Company Secretary
David Palumbo from Mining Corporate is a chartered accountant and graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors with over 14 years of experience across company secretarial, corporate advisory and the financial management and reporting of ASX-listed companies. He currently acts as company secretary for a number of ASX-listed companies and serves on the board of Krakatoa Resources (ASX:KTA) and Kaiser Reef (ASX:KAU).
Steve McMillin - Exploration Manager (Nevada)
Steve McMillin is a highly experienced and well-respected exploration geologist. He has over 35 years of practical mineral exploration experience in the United States, with particular expertise in Carlin-style gold projects in Nevada.
Before joining Warriedar Resources, McMillin was at Jerritt Canyon Gold for seven years, including as chief mine geologist. The producing Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine is located only 20 kilometres away from Big Springs along the same mineralisation trend. During his time there, he led underground near-mine exploration and resource development, helping to discover 12 new economic deposits and develop several.
Prior to 2016, McMillin was chief mine geologist at Fire Creek with Klondex, senior exploration geologist with Midway Gold at the Spring Valley and Pan-Goldrock deposits, senior mine geologist at Jerritt Canyon with AngloGold and Queenstake Resources and project geologist with Newmont Exploration in Nevada.
He is a certified professional geologist with American Institute of Professional Geologists, and member of the Geological Society of Nevada and the Society of Economic Geologists.
Thomas Dwight - Exploration Manager (Western Australia)
Thomas Dwight has worked in mineral exploration for several years across Australia and within multiple commodities. He has previously focused on Western Australia gold exploration, including the development of the Tampia Hill Resource with Explaurum Operations, but also has experience in porphyry copper mineralisation managing exploration for Duke Exploration in Queensland.
During his time in the industry, his focus has been exploration, project development and database management. Dwight holds a Bachelor of Science with Honours from the University of Otago, majoring in geology/earth science.
Peng Sha - Chief Geologist
Peng Sha is a geologist with more than 12 years experience in the exploration and evaluation of copper, gold, lead, zinc, silver, rare earth and lithium mining and exploration projects. He has extensive expertise working with several different deposit types across prospective mining jurisdictions, including Australia, Serbia, China and Latin America.
Sha held senior geologist roles in Global Ore Discovery, Ballarat Gold Mine and AuKing Mining. He was also the exploration manager for Zijin Mining Serbia, where he led the exploration team in the development of annual greenfield and brownfield exploration programmes for world-class porphyry, high and low sulphidation epithermal gold and copper deposits and VMS lead-zinc-silver deposits.
Sha holds a Master of Applied Science, Geology and an Honours Degree in Economic Geology (first class) from James Cook University. He is a member of the Society of Economic Geologists and AusIMM.
A$4.0M Placement to Fund Growth Focused Exploration
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to advise that it has received firm commitments to raise A$4.0 million (before costs) via a placement of approximately 70.7 million fully paid ordinary shares (New Shares) at an issue price of A$0.057 per share (Placement).
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Firm commitments received for a A$4.0 million placement to sophisticated and institutional investors at an issue price of A$0.057 per share.
- Strong support received from both new investors and existing shareholders.
- Placement proceeds complement the upcoming receipt of A$2 million from recently announced sale of non-core Golden Range camp facility. Together with existing cash of A$3.6 million (as of 30 June 2024), Warriedar will have a strong cash position of approximately A$9.6 million post settlement of the Placement.
- Warriedar is well-funded to execute on growth-focussed exploration activities across its highly prospective Murchison tenure in Western Australia.
- Ongoing Reverse Circulation (RC) and diamond drilling of the 25km long ‘Golden Corridor’ scheduled through H2 CY2024.
- Updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for flagship Ricciardo deposit (Golden Range Project) targeted for Q4 CY2024.
- The Company’s current JORC MRE at Golden Range is 15.2Mt @ 1.7 g/t Au for 816Koz of contained gold (of which 412Koz is in the Measured and Indicated classifications)
The ongoing diamond tails drilling program at the Ricciardo and M1 deposits was recently expanded to 2,500m following the initial high-grade extensional successes reported from this drilling (refer WA8 ASX releases dated 19 July 2024 and 3 July 2024). Ricciardo and M1 both sit within the 25km-long ‘Golden Corridor’ at Golden Range, which hosts six discrete deposits (18 historic pits) that are all open at depth and possess immediate growth potential.
Warriedar Managing Director and CEO, Amanda Buckingham, commented:
“I would like to thank existing shareholders for their support as well as the range of new, high-quality investors that are set to enter the Warriedar register through the placement. We are now positioned to aggressively build on the emerging opportunity at our flagship Golden Range Project. We have a multitude of walk-up extensional targets to drill, with a focus on growing our resource base in the Murchison via the addition of high-quality, high- grade gold ounces.”
Placement Details
Warriedar will issue approximately 70.7 million New Shares under the Placement at an issue price of A$0.057 per share. This represents an 18.6% discount to Warriedar’s last closing price of A$0.07 per share on Thursday 25 July 2024.
The Placement will take place in a single tranche pursuant to the Company’s available placement capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1. New Shares issued under the Placement will rank equally with the Company’s existing fully paid ordinary shares on issue.
Settlement of New Shares is expected to occur on Monday 5 August 2024, with allotment to occur on Tuesday 6 August 2024.
Bell Potter Securities Limited (Bell Potter), Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited (Canaccord) and Argonaut Securities Pty Ltd (Argonaut) acted as Joint Lead Managers and Bookrunners to the Placement.
Use of Proceeds
Proceeds from the Placement are to fund further growth-focussed exploration drilling of Warriedar’s key project in the Murchison region of Western Australia, Golden Range.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Warriedar Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 30 June 2024
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ended 30 June 2024.
HIGHLIGHTS
Golden Range and Fields Find Projects, Western Australia
- Remaining nine (9) assay results from Phase 1 2024 RC drilling at Ricciardo returned significant intervals of high-grade gold mineralisation, including:
- 8m @ 11.40 g/t Au from 166m (RDRC041), including
- 3m @ 22.38 g/t Au from 167m
- 8m @ 2.63 g/t Au from 160m (RDRC034)
- 4m @ 14.49 g/t Au from 188m (RDRC039), ending in mineralisation
- 12m @ 1.91 g/t Au from 74m (RDRC040), ending in mineralisation
- 8m @ 11.40 g/t Au from 166m (RDRC041), including
- Diamond drilling program, for 29 holes and approximately 2,500m, commenced at Ricciardo and M1. Results returned after the June quarter end for the first twelve (12) diamond tails (for 770m) intersected significant gold mineralisation, including:
- 19m @ 4.94 g/t Au from 188m (RDRC039 DD) (includes contiguous final RC result of 4m @ 14.49 g/t from 188m)
- 8.9m @ 8.93 g/t Au from 156m (M1RC191 DD), including
- 2m @ 23.83 g/t from 158m
- 12m @ 6.98 g/t Au from 110m (RDRC040 DD), including
- 3m @ 22.12 g/t Au from 112m
- 16m @ 2.30 g/t Au from 243m (RDRC055 DD), including
- 6m @ 3.13 g/t Au from 252m
- 17m @ 2.38 g/t Au from 264m (RDRC055 DD) including
- m @ 4.03 g/t Au from 273m
- Results to date at Ricciardo substantially increased the known extent of the high-grade shoots beneath the historic Silverstone and Ardmore pits; confirm the presence of a (new) high-grade shoot below the Eastern Creek pit; and expand the mineralised deposit area below the Silverstone and Silverstone South area.
- Results for the first Resource infill diamond hole at M1 returned significantly higher grade than expected, confirming the high-grade extension potential at this deposit.
- Phase 2 2024 RC drilling program at Ricciardo and M1, for 25 holes and approximately 5,024m is complete. A large proportion of these RC meters are ‘pre-collars’ for the diamond tails.
- The diamond drilling program, the first at Ricciardo and M1 in over 10 years, is still ongoing and expected to be completed by mid-August.
Big Springs Project, Nevada
- Proposed Plan of Operation (PoO) application continues to progress.
Corporate
- Asset Sale Agreement pertaining to the acquisition of non-core tenements E59/1324-I, M59/386-I, M59/387-I and M59/425-I (Deferred Assets) terminated, with the date for satisfaction of required conditions precedent passing.
- Cash of A$3.6 million as at 30 June 2024 and zero debt (excluding typical trade creditor balances).
Western Australian Projects
The Golden Range and Fields Find Projects (the Projects) are located approximately 350 km northeast of Perth and 260 km east-southeast of Geraldton (refer Figure 1). The total consolidated land package of the Projects is 788 km2, extending for over 70 km of strike from north to south and covering much of the central Yalgoo-Singleton and Warriedar Archean greenstone belts.
Total historical gold production from Golden Range and Fields Find was 350 koz, with the existing oxide plant placed on care and maintenance in August 2019.
The current JORC (2012) Mineral Resource estimate for Golden Range is 15.2 Mt at 1.7 g/t Au for 816 koz contained gold (of which 412 koz at 1.7 g/t Au sits in the Measured and Indicated classifications). For further Mineral Resource estimate details, refer to ASX release dated 28 November 2022.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Warriedar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
Diamond Drilling Program Expanded and High-Grade M1 Intercept Returned
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on drilling progress and assay results from its Golden Range Project, located in the Murchison region of Western Australia (Figure 1).
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Drilling activities along the ‘Golden Corridor’ progressing well; current Reverse Circulation (RC) program complete (28 holes for 5,024m) and diamond tails program expanded to 2,500m (approx. 1,900m complete across 19 holes).
- Represents the first diamond drilling undertaken at the 2.3km-long Ricciardo deposit, and the nearby M1 deposit, by any operator in ten years.
- Assay results for the first diamond hole at M1 (infill focus) were significantly higher grade than expected:
- 8.9m @ 8.93 g/t Au from 156m, incl. 2m @ 23.83 g/t from 158.3m
- M1 offers clear high-grade extension potential, which is planned to be a focus of further drilling in H2 2024.
- Diamond holes drilled beneath the Silverstone Central pit (Ricciardo), in an area with no historical drilling, returned:
- 7m @ 2.59 g/t Au from 229m, incl. 1m @ 10.81 g/t Au from 233.7m
- 4.6m @ 1.20 g/t Au from 235m
- Extensional RC drilling under the Eastern Creek pit (Ricciardo) returned:
- 7m @ 2.54 g/t Au from 170m, incl. 1m @ 7.48 g/t from 172m
- 9m @ 1.42 g/t Au from 180m
- Ricciardo and M1 both sit in the 25km-long ‘Golden Corridor’ at Golden Range, which hosts six discrete deposits (18 historic pits) that are all open at depth and possess immediate growth potential.
- Diamond drilling set to be completed in mid-August, with all assays expected by mid-September and update of the Ricciardo MRE targeted for Q4 2024.
- Further growth-focussed drilling of the ‘Golden Corridor’ planned for H2 2024.
The results reported in this release are for a further eight (8) of the diamond holes and the first nine (9) of the RC holes drilled in the current program (representing all outstanding results received to date). Results for the first four (4) diamond holes were previously reported (refer WA8 ASX release dated 3 July 2024). The new results continue to demonstrate the outstanding Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) growth potential that exists at Ricciardo, M1, and along the broader ‘Golden Corridor’ trend.
Figure 1: The Golden Range and Fields Find Projects. Mines and projects within trucking distance of the Warriedar tenure are shown. The location of the Ricciardo deposit within the 25km-long ‘Golden Corridor’ at Golden Range is annotated.
M1 deposit
The M1 deposit is located 7km north of the Ricciardo deposit, and right alongside the existing processing plant (refer Figure 2); within the 25km long Golden Corridor trend.
Initial results have been returned from diamond tails drilled at the M1 deposit, with significant intersections returned in both holes. The holes were planned to test the existing MRE model,
Figure 2: The Golden Corridor within the Golden Range Project. The M1 deposit is located 7km north of the Ricciardo deposit. The image on the LEFT is gravity over shaded residual magnetic RTP.
potential parallel lodes and gaps within the MRE area. This drilling represents the first time this deposit has been revisited and drilled since 2013.
Hole M1RC191 was drilled in the centre of the modelled resource area and returned significantly higher grade than expected (refer Figure 3). This is an excellent result and aids Warriedar in the larger goal of building high-priority MRE areas for rapid development.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Warriedar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
First Diamond Drilling Results at Ricciardo Deliver High-Grade Gold Extensions
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on drilling progress and release the first results from diamond drilling undertaken at the Ricciardo deposit within its Golden Range Project, located in the Murchison region of Western Australia (Figure 1).
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Next phase of drilling activities progressing strongly at Ricciardo and M1.
- Approximately 5,030m RC (29 holes) and 1,420m diamond drilling (16 holes) completed to date.
- The first diamond drilling undertaken at the 2.3km long Ricciardo deposit by any operator in ten years.
- Assay results returned for the first four (4) diamond tails (255m) of the program at Ricciardo have seen all holes intersect significant gold intervals, including:
- 19m @ 4.94 g/t Au from 188m (RDRC039 DD) * includes contiguous final RC result of 4m @ 14.49 g/t from 188m
- 12m @ 6.98 g/t Au from 110m (RDRC040 DD) inc. 3m @ 22.12 g/t Au from 112m
- 16m @ 2.30 g/t Au from 243m (RDRC055 DD) inc. 6m @ 3.13 g/t Au from 252m
- 17m @ 2.38 g/t Au from 264m (RDRC055 DD) inc. 8m @ 4.03 g/t Au from 273m
- Delivers further high-grade extensional success to existing Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) model below the Silverstone North pit (Holes 40, 55) and infill confidence to MRE below northern end of the Ardmore pit (Hole 39).
- These outcomes build on the growth in high-grade deposit margins delivered at Ricciardo from the significant RC program executed earlier this year.
- Ricciardo sits in the middle of the 25km-long ‘Golden Corridor’ at Golden Range, which hosts six discrete deposits (18 historic pits) that are all open at depth and possess immediate growth potential.
- The ‘Golden Corridor’ is Warriedar’s key exploration focus in 2024.
This is the first diamond drill program at Ricciardo since 2014, when just three (3) diamond holes were drilled by the previous operator.
The results reported in this release are for four (4) (255m) of the 16 (1420m) diamond holes drilled to date. Approximately 2,200m of diamond drilling is planned as part of the current phase of combined RC and diamond drilling at Ricciardo and M1.
The results from these initial four diamond holes extend the high-grade shoot below the Silverstone North pit and infill a previous gap in the high-grade zone of the MRE below the northern part of the Ardmore pit (adding confidence and continuity to the MRE in this area).
These outcomes, while stemming from only a small part of the overall current phase of drilling, continues to demonstrate the outstanding MRE growth potential that exists at Ricciardo and along the broader ‘Golden Corridor’ trend.
Figure 1: The Golden Range and Fields Find Projects Mines and projects within trucking distance of the Warriedar tenure are shown. The location of the Ricciardo deposit within the 25km-long ‘Golden Corridor’ at the Golden Range Project is annotated
The Ricciardo gold system (within the Golden Range Project) spans a strike length of approximately 2.3km, with very limited drilling having been undertaken below 100m depth. Ricciardo possesses a current Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of 8.7 Mt @ 1.7 g/t Au for 476 koz gold.1 The oxide material at Ricciardo has been mined by previous operators.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Warriedar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
Update on acquisition of Deferred Assets
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) provides an update on the Deferred Assets arrangement announced to the ASX on 28 November 2022.
The Company acquired subsidiary DC Mines Pty Ltd (DC Mines) in February 20231 . DC Mines had acquired the Golden Range and Fields Find Projects from Minjar Gold Pty Ltd (Minjar) in 2022. Under the 2022 Asset Sale Agreement between Minjar and DC Mines, completion of the acquisition of four tenements the subject of the acquisition (E59/1324-I, M59/386-I, M59/387-I and M59/425-I (Deferred Assets)), was deferred pending the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions precedent related to consents or approvals from third parties.
The date for satisfaction of the conditions precedent has now passed and the Asset Sale Agreement has been terminated with respect to the Deferred Assets.
The Deferred Assets included an existing JORC-compliant Mineral Resource of 4.0 Mt at 1.0 g/t Au for 129.8 koz Au (Mt Mulgine). The Company’s Mineral Resource table has been updated to reflect this change and is provided below.
Warriedar Managing Director and CEO, Amanda Buckingham, commented:
“We are resolutely focussed on our strategy to rapidly build high-grade Mineral Resources within the ‘Golden Corridor’ at Golden Range. This is a 25km long trend hosting 6 known gold deposits, 18 historic shallow open pits and an existing Mineral Resource of 736koz gold – and which comprises the great majority of the existing Mineral Resources defined at our Golden Range Project. Mt Mulgine does not form part of the Golden Corridor and was not a focus area for our growth drilling activities.”
Engage with this announcement at the Warriedar InvestorHub
This announcement has been authorised for release by: Amanda Buckingham, Managing Director.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Warriedar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
Strong Assays Results at Kamperman Ahead of Feysville Resource Upgrade
Excellent assay results received from a recently completed in-fill RC program at Kamperman to support a maiden MRE due in the September Quarter.
Astral Resources NL (ASX: AAR) (Astral or the Company) is pleased to report assay results from a recently completed 26-hole/2,808 metre RC drilling program at the Kamperman Prospect, part of its 100%-owned Feysville Gold Project (Feysville), located approximately 14km south of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia (Figure 1).
HIGHLIGHTS
- 26-hole/2,808 metre reverse circulation (RC) infill and extensional drilling program completed at the Kamperman Prospect (Feysville Gold Project) with excellent results from the first 23 holes including:
- 38 metres at 2.12g/t Au from 42 metres in FRC358;
- 34 metres at 2.24g/t Au from 33 metres in FRC353;
- 19 metres at 3.32g/t Au from 32 metres including 1 metre at 32.78g/t Au from 48 metres in FRC355;
- 18 metres at 1.51g/t Au from 28 metres in FRC343;
- 19 metres at 1.35g/t Au from 25 metres in FRC345;
- 8 metres at 2.40g/t Au from 20 metres in FRC344;
- 11 metres at 1.38g/t Au from 17 metres and 12 metres at 1.99g/t Au from 78 metres in FRC341;
- 3 metres at 5.45g/t Au from 64 metres including 1 metre at 15.15g/t Au from 65 metres in FRC359;
- 13 metres at 1.13g/t Au from 39 metres in FRC336;
- 8 metres at 1.64g/t Au from 35 metres in FRC351;
- 14 metres at 1.16g/t Au from 118 metres in FRC356;
- 11 metres at 1.24g/t Au from 39 metres in FRC348; and
- 4 metres at 3.09 g/t Au from 67 metres in FRC335;
- In-fill results support the interpretation of a high-grade west-dipping zone of gold mineralisation extending from north to south over 450 metres of strike.
- Extensional drilling shows that the mineralisation at Kamperman remains open both to the north and east.
- The results will underpin a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for Kamperman, due in the September Quarter, as part of an updated MRE for the Feysville Gold Project.
- Kamperman represents a potential valuable source of high-grade satellite feed for the Mandilla Process Plant contemplated in the September 2023 Scoping Study 1.
Astral Resources’ Managing Director Marc Ducler said: “This 26-hole drill program is arguably the most successful program completed to date at Kamperman.
“These latest results confirm our geological interpretations with, pleasingly, a broad 30- metre-wide zone of consistent +2g/t gold mineralisation defined across multiple sections in the southern zone at Kamperman.
“Mineral Resource estimate work is now underway at Kamperman following receipt of these latest results, while the Rogan Josh and Think Big estimations are currently being finalised.
“The focus is now turning to the Theia Deposit at the Mandilla Gold Project, with the first phase (6,000 metres) of in-fill RC drilling expected to get underway next week.
“Following the completion of the Phase 1 program, Astral will return to Feysville following up the significant gold anomalies that were announced earlier this month in an area to the north-west of Kamperman.”
This announcement reports assay results for 23 holes of the 26-hole program. Assay results for the remaining three holes are pending.
Figure 1 – Map illustrating location of Mandilla and Feysville Gold Projects.
FEYSVILLE GOLD PROJECT
The Feysville Gold Project is located within the north-north-west trending Norseman – Wiluna Greenstone Belt, within the Kambalda Domain of the Archean Yilgarn Craton, approximately 14km south of the KCGM Super Pit in Kalgoorlie.
Significant gold and nickel mineralisation occurs throughout the belt, including world-class deposits such as the Golden Mile Super Pit in Kalgoorlie owned by Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX: NST) and the St Ives Gold Mine south of Kambalda owned by Gold Fields Limited. The area also hosts the substantial Beta Hunt Gold Mine owned by Karora Resources Inc. (TSX: KRR).
Feysville hosts an MRE of 3Mt at 1.3g/t Au for 116koz of contained gold2 at the Think Big deposit, providing a foundation for the project to potentially become a source of satellite ore feed to a future operation based on Astral’s flagship Mandilla Gold Project.
Locally, Feysville has been interpreted to contain upthrust ultramafics, emplaced within a sequence of volcanic sediments (the Black Flag sediment group), granitic intrusions, mafic basalts, gabbro and andesite.
A map of the Feysville Gold Project identifying tenements and deposits/prospects on local area geology is set out in Figure 2.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Astral Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
Zodiac Gold: Advancing a District-scale West African Gold Discovery
Zodiac Gold (TSXV:ZAU) is a West African gold exploration company developing a district-scale gold discovery in the Republic of Liberia. The company focuses on its flagship Todi project in Liberia strategically positioned along the fertile Todi Shear Zone. Zodiac Gold is developing a district-scale gold opportunity covering a vast 2,316 sq km land package. The project has undergone de-risking, showcasing proven gold occurrences at both surface and depth, with five drill-ready targets and high-grade gold intercepts.
Zodiac Gold has identified five exploration targets at the Todi property that would form the basis for satellite pits that would support a hub-and-spoke mining strategy.
The Arthington target boasts more than 4 km of soil anomalies with the discovery of a mineralized gold trend along 1.5 km of strike. Highlight intercepts include 9.6 meters at 7.5 g/t gold and 10.6 meters at 6.6 g/t gold. The company recently completed 3,700 meters or trenching and 3,500 meters of drilling at the property and the Phase 2 drill program defined the strike and depth extents of the target.
Company Highlights
- Zodiac Gold is a West African gold exploration company developing a district-scale gold discovery in the Republic of Liberia. The company’s land package totals over 2,300 sq km.
- Zodiac Gold has identified five exploration targets that would form the basis for satellite pits that would support a hub-and-spoke mining strategy.
- Proven gold at surface with five drill-ready targets that are open along strike and depth provide strong upside to organic growth from grassroots exploration.
- Discovery-driven management team led by CEO David Kol and director of exploration Tom Dowrick who have over 25 years of combined in-country experience. Management and insiders also own over one quarter of the company.
This Zodiac Gold profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
Click here to connect with Zodiac Gold (TSXV:ZAU) to receive an Investor Presentation
White Gold Corp. Encounters Highest Gold Values to Date and Doubles Strike Length of the Newly Discovered Gold-In-Soil Anomaly to 2.2 km on the QV Property and Prepares for Maiden Diamond Drill Program
"We are quite encouraged by these latest results from this newly discovered target. Our early-season soil sampling program has considerably extended the strike length of the target by over 1 km to 2.2 km and provided even greater continuity of high gold values. Furthermore, the size, tenor, geochemical and geomagnetic characteristics of this target are also similar to our flagship Golden Saddle and VG deposits and represents exciting expansion potential with a maiden diamond drill program set to commence in the coming weeks" stated David D'Onofrio, Chief Executive Officer.
Shawn Ryan, Co-Founder and Chief Technical Advisor stated, "This newly discovered soil anomaly on the QV property is an interesting grass roots discovery for the Company as it reminds me of the anomaly that led to the discovery of the Golden Saddle and QV deposits which are close by and share a lot of similarities. Soil sampling followed by our systematic evaluation has proven very effective in our district and we are looking forward to drilling this new target."
Maps and images accompanying this news release can be found at http://whitegoldcorp.ca/investors/exploration-highlights/ .
Highlights
- 2024 soil survey consisted of 787 samples (Figure 2).
- The surface expression of the gold-in-soil anomaly strikes east-northeast, measures 350 m wide x 2.2 km long, and is open along strike to the west and east.
- Gold values range from th percentile) in the range of 82.3 to 600 ppb Au.
- The gold anomaly is associated with anomalous tellurium and low arsenic in soils, which represents a geochemical signature similar to the VG and Golden Saddle deposits which both form part of the Company's flagship White Gold Project.
- Magnetic and LiDAR data reveals that the newly identified soil anomaly is hosted within a similar structural environment as the VG and Golden Saddle deposits.
- 2D inversions of recently completed VLF-EM survey lines indicate the gold-in-soil anomaly is associated with a moderately north-dipping hanging wall – footwall contact zone.
- A maiden diamond drill program is currently being planned and expected to commence in the coming days.
2024 Soil Sampling Program
The 2024 soil survey consisted of 787 samples which included both infill and extension samples. The purpose of this year's sampling was to provide better resolution over the main portion of the anomaly which was identified in 2023, and to extend the anomaly along strike to the west and east. Infill soil samples are spaced at 25 m on 50 spaced survey lines, and extension samples are spaced at 50 m on 100 spaced survey lines. The company has collected approximately 1,000 soil samples over the past two field seasons in defining this new target. Gold values range from th percentile) in the range of 82.3 to 600 ppb Au. The anomaly also has associated anomalous tellurium. Arsenic in soil values is low, and overall, the signature appears to be similar to the VG and Golden Saddle deposits suggesting a similar style of mineralization. The surface expression of the gold-in-soil anomaly strikes east-northeast, measures 350 m wide x 2.2 km long, and is open along strike to the west and east towards the previously known Korat Diego anomaly.
Magnetic data reveals that the newly identified soil anomaly is situated near a mafic belt with a NNW-SSE orientation, similar to the structural context of the VG, Golden Saddle, and Ryan's Surprise deposits located along strike approximately 9 to 19 km to the SE and SSE. The highly magnetic mafic belts are observed to occupy the hanging wall of E- to ENE-dipping, district-scale thrust faults, with gold mineralization at the VG, Golden Saddle, and Ryan's Surprise deposits occurring where intersected by significant NE- or NW-trending faults. At the newly identified soil anomaly, anomalous gold is localized at a fault intersection of a similar structural and magnetic pattern to those of the mentioned deposits and is associated with a semi-circular magnetic high approximately 1 km in diameter.
2D inversions of recently completed VLF-EM survey lines over the target indicate the gold-in-soil anomaly is associated with a moderately north-dipping hanging wall – footwall contact zone.
The Company is currently planning a maiden diamond drill program on the target which will consist of a minimum of 1200 m of drilling that will test up to 800 m of strike length.
About the QV Property
The QV property comprises 1003 quartz claims which over an area of 19,671 hectares and hosts the VG deposit, which hosts an open pittable Inferred resource of 287,100 oz gold at 1.53 g/t ( 1) and forms part of the Company's flagship White Gold Project. The mineralization is hosted along a N-E trending, gently south dipping structural zone that has been traced for over 700 m at surface and consists of disseminated to vein-controlled pyrite with brecciation, stockwork quartz-carbonate veining, and sericite alteration. The VG shares strong similarities to the Golden Saddle deposit located 11 km south of the VG deposit on the White Gold property both in structural setting as well as mineralization style and is open along strike and at depth. The property also hosts several other prospective targets which have received limited exploration work and offer potential for additional discoveries.
Soil Sampling Methods and Analysis
The 2024 QV property soil geochemistry survey was contracted to GroundTruth Exploration Inc. of Dawson City, Yukon. Field technicians navigated to pre-planned sample sites using handheld GPS units and collected C-Horizon soil samples using an Eijklcamp brand hand auger at a depth of between 20 cm and 110 cm. Typically, 400 to 500 g of soil is placed in a pre-labeled bag, and a field duplicate sample is taken once every 25 samples. The GPS location of the sample site is recorded with the GPS unit, and the waypoint location is labeled with the project name and the sample identification number. A weather-proof handheld device equipped with a barcode scanner is used in the field to record the descriptive attributes of the sample collected, including sample identification number, soil colour, soil horizon, slope, sample depth, ground and tree vegetation, sample quality, and any other relevant information.
Analytical work for the 2024 soil geochemistry surveys was carried out at Bureau Veritas (BV) Canada, with preparation completed at their Whitehorse, YT facility and analysis at their hub laboratory located in Vancouver, BC. All soil samples were assayed for gold and a 37 multi-element suite using 0.25g aqua-regia digestion and ICP-MS analysis (Code AQ201). BV is an ISO 9001:2008 accredited facility, certificate number FM63007.
About White Gold Corp.
The Company owns a portfolio of 15,876 quartz claims across 26 properties covering approximately 315,000 hectares (3,150 km 2 ) representing approximately 40% of the Yukon's emerging White Gold District. The Company's flagship White Gold project hosts four near-surface gold deposits which collectively contain an estimated 1,152,900 ounces of gold in Indicated Resources and 942,400 ounces of gold in Inferred Resources ( 1) . Regional exploration work has also produced several other new discoveries and prospective targets on the Company's claim packages which border sizable gold discoveries including the Coffee project owned by Newmont Corporation with Measured and Indicated Resources of 2.1 Moz at 1.28 g/t gold and Inferred Resources of 0.2 Moz at 1.04 g/t gold (2) , and Western Copper and Gold Corporation's Casino project which has Measured and Indicated Resources of 7.6 Blb copper and 14.5 Moz gold and Inferred Resources of 3.3 Blb copper and 6.6 Moz gold (3) . For more information visit www.whitegoldcorp.ca.
(1) See White Gold Corp. technical report titled "2023 Technical Report for the White Gold Project, Dawson Range, Yukon, Canada ", Effective Date April 15, 2023, Report Date May 30, 2023, NI 43-101 Compliant Technical Report prepared by Dr. Gilles Arseneau, P.Geo., available on SEDAR+.
(2) See Newmont Corporation Form 10-K: Annual report for the year ending December 31, 2023, in the Measured, Indicated, and Inferred Resources section, dated February 29, 2024, available on EDGAR. Reserves and resources disclosed in this Form 10-K have been prepared in accordance with the Regulation S-K 1300, and do not indicate NI43-101 compliance.
(3) See Western Copper and Gold Corporation technical report titled "Casino project, Form 43-101F1 Technical Report Feasibility Study, Yukon Canada", Effective Date June 13, 2022, Issue Date August 8, 2022, NI 43-101 Compliant Technical Report prepared by Daniel Roth, PE, P.Eng., Mike Hester, F Aus IMM, John M. Marek, P.E., Laurie M. Tahija, MMSA-QP, Carl Schulze, P.Geo., Daniel Friedman, P.Eng., Scott Weston, P.Geo., available on SEDAR+.
Qualified Person
Terry Brace, P.Geo. and Vice President of Exploration for the Company is a "qualified person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "proposed", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, the Company's objectives, goals and exploration activities conducted and proposed to be conducted at the Company's properties; future growth potential of the Company, including whether any proposed exploration programs at any of the Company's properties will be successful; exploration results; and future exploration plans and costs and financing availability.
These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include:
The expected benefits to the Company relating to the exploration conducted and proposed to be conducted at the White Gold properties; the receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals for the Offering; failure to identify any additional mineral resources or significant mineralization; the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, including to fund any exploration programs on the Company's properties; business integration risks; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; fluctuations in spot and forward prices of gold, silver, base metals or certain other commodities; fluctuations in currency markets (such as the Canadian dollar to United States dollar exchange rate); change in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments; risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining (including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations pressures, cave-ins and flooding); inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining and mineral exploration; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; availability of increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); the unlikelihood that properties that are explored are ultimately developed into producing mines; geological factors; actual results of current and future exploration; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be evaluated; soil sampling results being preliminary in nature and are not conclusive evidence of the likelihood of a mineral deposit; title to properties; ongoing uncertainties relating to the COVID-19 pandemic; and those factors described under the heading "Risks Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated July 29, 2020 available on SEDAR+. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information, will prove to be accurate. The Company does not undertake to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law.
Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
For Further Information, Please Contact:
Contact Information:
David D'Onofrio
Chief Executive Officer
White Gold Corp.
(647) 930-1880
ir@whitegoldcorp.ca
Request Meeting: https://calendly.com/meet-with-wgo/15min
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ac0d3255-8f52-45f1-a923-82ca73fb9c8b
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b4577a98-64b7-49c9-854b-e8870b141d70
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Building A Growing West Australian Gold Producer
Sandstone | Gum Creek Consolidation - August 2024
Important Notices
This presentation (Presentation) regarding the merger of Brightstar Resources Limited (Brightstar or the Company) and Alto Metals Limited (Alto) has been prepared by Brightstar and has been authorised for release by the Board of Directors of Brightstar and Alto on the basis it is to be read in conjunction with these important notices and disclaimers and the Key Risks in Appendix 9.
Disclaimer
- This Presentation has been prepared by Brightstar based on information from its own and third party sources and is not a disclosure document. No party other than Brightstar or Alto has authorised or caused the issue, lodgement, submission, despatch or provision of this Presentation, or takes any responsibility for, or makes or purports to make any statements, representations or undertakings in this Presentation. Except for any liability that cannot be excluded by law, Brightstar and Alto and its respective related bodies corporate, directors, employees, advisers and agents disclaim and accept no responsibility or liability for any expenses, losses, damages or costs incurred by any party relating in any way to this Presentation including, reliance without limitation, the information contained in or provided in connection with it, any errors or omissions from it however caused, lack of accuracy, completeness, currency or reliability or you or any other person placing any on this Presentation, its accuracy, completeness, currency or reliability.
- This Presentation is not a prospectus, disclosure document or other offering document under Australian law or under any other law. It is provided for information purposes and is not an invitation nor offer of shares or recommendation for subscription, purchase or sale in any jurisdiction. This Presentation does not purport to contain all the information that a prospective investor may require in connection with any potential investment in Brightstar. Each recipient must make its own independent assessment of Brightstar before making an investment decision.
Not Investment Advice
- Each recipient of the Presentation should make its own enquiries and investigations regarding all information in this Presentation including but not limited to the assumptions, uncertainties and contingencies which may affect future operations of Brightstar and the impact that different future outcomes might have. Information in this Presentation is not intended to be relied upon as advice to investors or potential investors and has been prepared without taking account of any person’s individual investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before making an investment decision, prospective investors should consider the appropriateness of the information having regard to their own investment objectives, financial situation and needs and seek legal, accounting and taxation advice appropriate to their jurisdiction. Brightstar are not licensed to provide financial product advice in respect of their securities.
Forward-Looking Statements
- This announcement contains certain "forward-looking statements". The words "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "believe", "guidance", "should", "could", "may", "will", "predict", "plan" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Indications of, and guidance on, future financial position or performance are also forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, opinions and estimates provided in this announcement are based on assumptions and contingencies which are subject to change without notice and involve known and unknown risks and certainties and other factors which are beyond the control of Brightstar and its respective directors and management. Forward-looking statements are provided as a general guide only and should not be relied upon as an indication or guarantee of future performance. Actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements and any projections and assumption on which these statements are based. These statements may assume the success of Brightstar business strategies. The success of any of those strategies will be realised in the period for which the forward-looking statement may have been prepared or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, particularly in light of the current economic climate and the significant volatility, and except as required by law or regulation, none of Brightstar or their respective representatives or advisers assumes any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy, likelihood of achievement or reasonableness of any forecasts, prospects, or statements in relation to future matters contained in this announcement. The forward-looking statements are based on information available to Brightstar as at the date of this announcement. Except as required by law or regulation (including the ASX Listing Rules), none of Brightstar and their respective representatives or advisers undertakes any obligation to provide any additional or updated information whether as a result of a change in expectations or assumptions, new information, future events, or results or otherwise. Indications of, and guidance or outlook on future financial position or performance are also forward-looking statements.
JORC (2012) Compliance Statement
Brightstar Mineral Resources
- This presentation contains references to Brightstar’s JORC (2012) Mineral Resources, extracted from the ASX announcements titled “Aspacia deposit records maiden Mineral Resource at the Menzies Gold Project” dated 17 April 2024, “Maiden Link Zone Mineral Resource Estimate” dated 15 November 2023, “Cork Tree Mineral Resource Upgrade Delivers 1Moz Group MRE” dated 23 June 2023 and “Auralia Review” dated 10 September 2020, and ASX announcements for Kingwest Resources Limited titled, "High grade drilling results and high grade resource estimation from the Menzies Goldfield” dated 13 December 2022, "Menzies JORC gold resources surpass 500,000 ounces" dated 26 April 2022 and “Brightstar makes Recommended Takeover Offer for Linden Gold Alliance Limited” dated 25 March 2024.
- Brightstar confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the previous market announcements and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates continue to apply and have not materially changed.
Alto Mineral Resources
- This Presentation contains references to JORC (2012) Mineral Resources, as reported by Alto in its announcement released on 3 April 2023 titled “Significant increase in shallow gold resources at Sandstone Gold Project”.
- Alto confirms that the material assumptions and technical parameters disclosed in the announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. Alto confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the previous market announcements and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates continue to apply and have not materially changed.
Gateway Mineral Resources
- This Presentation contains references to JORC (2012) Mineral Resources, as reported by Alto and Brightstar in their joint announcement released on 1 August 2024 titled “Brightstar to drive consolidation of Sandstone”.
- Brightstar confirms that the material assumptions and technical parameters disclosed in the announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. Brightstar confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the previous market announcements and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates continue to apply and have not materially changed.
Scoping Study Cautionary Statement
Menzies and Laverton Gold Project Mine Restart Study
- The production targets and forecast financial information disclosed in this Presentation in relation to the Menzies and Laverton Gold Project Mine Restart Study are extracted from the Company’s ASX announcement titled “Menzies and Laverton Gold Project Mine Restart Study” dated 6 September 2023. Brightstar confirms that all material assumptions underpinning the production targets and forecast financial information derived from the production targets in the previous announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.
Jasper Hills March 2023 Scoping Study
- The production targets and forecast financial information disclosed in this Presentation in relation to the Jasper Hills March 2023 Scoping Study are extracted from the Company’s ASX announcement titled “Jasper Hills March 2023 Scoping Study” dated 25 March 2024. Brightstar confirms that all material assumptions underpinning the production targets and forecast financial informatio n derived from the production targets in the previous announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.
- Brightstar considers that the material assumptions underpinning the production targets at the Menzies and Laverton Gold Project Restart Study and Jasper Hills Scoping Study are not adversely affected by the proposal to develop both projects sequentially. Brightstar intends to investigate the joint development under an integrated feasibility study.
Currency
- Unless otherwise stated, all dollar values in this Presentation are reported in Australian dollars.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Brightstar Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
Brightstar to Drive Consolidation of Sandstone District
Brightstar and Alto enter into scheme implementation deed. Brightstar acquires Montague East Gold Project from gateway. Brightstar placement to Raise $24 Million.
Brightstar Resources Ltd (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar) and Alto Metals Limited (ASX: AME) (Alto) are pleased to announce that they have entered into a binding Scheme Implementation Deed under which Alto agrees to propose a scheme of arrangement between Alto and its shareholders under Part 5.1 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Scheme).
Highlights:
- Brightstar Resources Limited (Brightstar) and Alto Metals Limited (Alto) have entered into a Scheme Implementation Deed (SID) under which Alto agrees to propose a Scheme of Arrangement (Scheme) for the acquisition of 100% of Alto
- Concurrently, Brightstar has entered into a Tenement Sale Agreement with Gateway Mining Limited (Gateway) under which Brightstar has agreed to acquire 100% of the Montague East Gold Project (with Gateway to retain all non-precious metal rights) for consideration of $14.0m comprising cash, scrip and contingent payments (Montague Acquisition)
- Under the Scheme, Alto shareholders will receive 4 Brightstar shares for each Alto share held on the Record Date (Scheme Consideration)
- The Scheme Consideration has an implied value of approximately 6 cents1 per Alto share, representing a significant premium of:
- ~82% to the closing Alto share price of 3.3 cents per share on 30 July 2024; and
- ~81% to Alto’s 30-day VWAP of 3.3 cents per share up to and including 30 July 2024
- The Scheme Consideration implies a fully diluted equity value for Alto of $44.4m
- The Alto Board unanimously recommends the Scheme, and the Alto Directors intend to vote all Alto shares in which they have a relevant interest in favour of the Scheme, in each case in the absence of a superior proposal and subject to the Independent Expert concluding (and continuing to conclude) that the Scheme is in the best interests of Alto shareholders2
- Alto’s largest shareholder, Windsong Valley Pty Ltd representing ~15% of the Alto shares on issue, has confirmed to Alto that it intends to vote such of those shares that it holds at the time of the Scheme vote in favour of the Scheme, in the absence of a superior proposal and subject to the independent expert concluding (and continuing to conclude) that the Scheme is in the best interests of Alto shareholders
- Brightstar to raise up to $24m (before costs) at 1.5 cents per share via a two-tranche placement (Placement), which represents a nil discount to the last traded price
- The Scheme is conditional on completion of the Placement, however neither the Placement nor the Montague Acquisition are conditional on completion of the Scheme
- Following completion of the Placement, the Scheme, the Montague Acquisition and the issue of Topdrill Shares and Genesis Shares (refer below), the pro forma Brightstar Group (Combined Group) will have:
- Pro-forma 3.0Moz Au of JORC (2012) Mineral Resources3
- Pro-forma cash position of $31m with potential debt finance facilities totalling $36m
- Strategic ~1,100km2 landholding in the Sandstone region provides a third production hub (Sandstone Hub) to complement existing Brightstar production, development and exploration asset portfolio
- Existing shareholders of Brightstar (including Placement participants), Alto and Gateway holding approximately 66%, 29% and 5% of the Combined Group4
- Brightstar has separately executed a Non-Binding Indicative Offer (NBIO) with a South Korean strategic investor for a multi-tranche investment of $40m, including an upfront $4m equity investment (unconditional and included in the Placement) and a $36m gold offtake financing arrangement
OVERVIEW
Under the terms of the Scheme, Brightstar will acquire 100% of the shares in Alto and each Alto shareholder will receive 4 new Brightstar shares for each Alto share held on the record date for the Scheme5.
In addition to the Scheme, Brightstar, via a newly incorporated wholly owned SPV ‘Montague Gold Project Pty Ltd’ (MGP), has entered into a Tenement Sale Agreement with Gateway Mining Limited (ASX:GML) (Gateway), and its wholly owned subsidiary Gateway Projects Pty Ltd (GPWA), under which MGP proposes to acquire Gateway and GPWA’s interests held in certain mining tenure in respect of Gateway’s Montague
East Gold Project, with MGP obtaining 100% of the gold mineral rights and Gateway retaining all other mineral rights (Montague Acquisition).
The Montague Acquisition is not conditional on the Scheme completing and, subject to the satisfaction of the relevant conditions precedent (see description further below), will proceed independently of the Scheme.
On implementation of the Scheme and completion of the Montague Acquisition, Brightstar will become a significant junior West Australian gold explorer, developer and producer with a material exploration and development platform. The Scheme and Montague Acquisition will consolidate highly prospective exploration ground in the Sandstone region which will complement Brightstar’s existing production, development and exploration asset portfolio, for the benefit of both Brightstar, Alto and Gateway shareholders.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Brightstar Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
Quarterly Activity Report 30 June 2024
EMU NL (“EMU” or “the Company”) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ending 30 June 2024. Throughout the quarter, EMU has continued its primary focus on the Fiery Creek Prospect within the Georgetown Project, in North Queensland.
Highlights
- Successful geochemistry program completed at the Fiery Creek Prospect with high-grade copper assays up to 23.5% Cu from rock-chip samples
- The mineralised discovery zone, tested by pXRF over soil, termite mound and rock chip sample mediums, covers an area approximately 720m long x 480m wide
- pXRF geochemistry programme confirmed extensive broad copper mineralised zone with grades up to 2,484ppm Cu from pXRF soil samples and highest termite mound sample recorded was 1,675ppm Cu
- Results indicate the mineralisation is significant and pervasive between outcropping high- grade copper veining and stockwork veining within the discovery zone and is interpreted to be a subset of a much broader and significant system
- Additional sampling has defined a mineralised, copper anomalous, shear zone extending at least 2.5 km to the SE
- Interpretation of aeromagnetic data suggests that this zone of structural geologic disruption with potential mineralisation and hydrothermal alteration extends approximately 6km to the SSW within the Yataga Igneous Complex
- Drone LiDAR and photogrammetry works now complete with data processing underway
- Geophysics survey (including pole dipole, IP, resistivity and MT) on target to commence August-September 2024
- Airborne aeromagnetic survey over Yataga Igneous Complex scheduled between July and October
- ~$1.45 million total capital raising initiative completed comprising of:
- $250k placement to sophisticated and professional investors;
- 3:5 fully underwritten, non-renounceable rights Issue raising ~$1.2 million.
Georgetown Project
Located within the Georgetown mining district, the Georgetown Project is a richly endowed but under-explored area of Far North Queensland with a history of significant mining activity and mineral discoveries. EMU has the right to earn up to an 80% interest in 3 exploration permits for minerals (EPM’s), covering 850km2 in the Georgetown mining district, Queensland, under a Heads of Agreement and Joint Venture Agreement with Rugby Resources Ltd (TSXV: RUG). The district has a substantial mineral endowment with more than 1,000 mines, prospects and identified mineral occurrences.1
Fiery Creek Copper Prospect
The Fiery Creek Copper Prospect (FCCP) within the Georgetown Project in North Queensland has been identified as a potential massive scale copper porphyry system.
The Fiery Creek Copper prospect is hosted within a major NNW striking shear zone developed in the core of the Yataga Igneous Complex. The complex is a medium grained, equigranular, ovoid, granodiorite body, which at ~29km2 is the largest such igneous body known in the Georgetown Inlier. The prospect’s mineralised, hydrothermal alteration zone has been identified to extend over an area of approximately 6km in strike and up to 2km wide. The structure is characterised by multiple interleaved shear zones with quartz hosted copper vein swarms, stockwork and disseminated copper at surface with petrographical studies indicating several impulse phases of hydrothermal fluidisation. The alteration mineralogy, mineralisation geochemistry and the areal extent of Fiery Creek copper and silver rich vein system suggests the likelihood of a previously unknown sub adjacent porphyry system.
During the quarter the Company mobilised its highly experienced exploration team to site to undertake extended geochemistry programs to further investigate and build upon this potentially significant copper porphyry discovery.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from EMU NL, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.
