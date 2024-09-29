Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Warriedar Resources

Further Strong Extensional Diamond Drill Results from Ricciardo

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) provides further assay results from its Golden Range Project, located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • All residual assay results received from the recent 2,701m (27 holes) diamond drilling program at Ricciardo.
  • Drilling underneath the Silverstone pit confirms the identified high-grade shoot continues at depth and at better than previously modelled grades:
    • 13.7m @ 3.27 g/t Au and 0.36% Sb (4.04 g/t AuEq) from 253.3m, inc.
      1.2m @ 9.00 g/t Au and 0.00% Sb (9.00 g/t AuEq) from 264.85m (RDRC046)
    • 22.6m @ 2.11 g/t Au and 0.29% Sb (2.71 g/t AuEq) from 294m, inc.
      3m @ 7.22 g/t Au and 0.02 % Sb (7.26 g/t AuEq) from 312m (RDRC044)
  • Drilling from the Eastern Creek area, located at the southern end of Ricciardo, confirms down dip continuity with increasing grade and width at depth:
    • 7.0m @ 2.54 g/t Au and 0.24% Sb (3.05 g/t AuEq) from 170m (RDRC060)
    • 25.0m @ 1.23 g/t Au and 0.17% Sb (1.60 g/t AuEq) from 232m, inc.
      6.8m @ 2.37 g/t Au and 0.37% Sb (3.16 g/t AuEq) from 250.2m (RDRC059)
  • Update of Ricciardo Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) on track for Q4 2024.
  • Aircore drilling program now in progress at the Golden Range Project targeting an underexplored section at the southern end of the 70-km long shear.
  • Further growth-focussed Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling of the ‘Golden Corridor’ scheduled to commence in November.
The assays reported in this release are full results for the final 11 diamond holes (1,021m) from the recent 27-hole diamond tail program at Ricciardo. Results for the first 16 holes of this program have previously been reported (refer WA8 ASX releases dated 3 July 2024, 19 July 2024, 2 August 2024 and 26 August 2024).

Warriedar Managing Director and CEO, Amanda Buckingham, commented:

“This final set of diamond results from the recent Ricciardo drilling have really put a bow on the whole program for us. The broad-based extensional success delivered by this drilling is both real and exciting. The fact that these results are being delivered at what are still relatively shallow down-dip depths, and in such proximity to excellent surrounding infrastructure, also delivers excellent potential for the economic character of the anticipated resource additions at Ricciardo. It is my firm belief that we are just getting started in terms of the opportunity at Ricciardo, let alone within the larger ‘Golden Corridor’ and along the broader mineralised shear.”

Key Ricciardo context

The Ricciardo gold system is located within Warriedar’s flagship Golden Range Project in the Murchison region of Western Australia (refer Figures 1 and 2).

Ricciardo spans a strike length of approximately 2.3km, with very limited drilling having been undertaken below 100m depth. It possesses a current MRE of 8.7 Mt @ 1.7 g/t Au for 476 koz gold. 1 Importantly, historical mining operations at Ricciardo were primarily focused on oxide material, with the transition and primary sulphides mineralisation not systematically explored.

Figure 1: The Golden Range and Fields Find Projects, with proximate mines, mills and projects.

Figure 2: The ‘Golden Corridor’ within the Golden Range Project. The image on the right is gravity over shaded residualmagnetic RTP.

The most recent phase of RC and diamond drilling of Ricciardo has concluded. This release reports on the assays from the final 11 holes of the diamond program. These holes were predominantly located in the southern part of the Ricciardo deposit, focusing on down-dip extension where no previous drilling had been undertaken (refer Table 1 and Figure 3 for drill collar and relevant section locations).

All 11 holes returned significant intersections, delivering a further round of meaningful extensional success from the recent program (refer Table 2). All results are set to be incorporated into an update of the Ricciardo MRE, which remains on track for completion during Q4 2024.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Warriedar Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Warriedar Resources

Warriedar Resources


Warriedar Resources

Further Step-Out Gold Success and High-Grade Antimony Discovery

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) provides further assay results from its Golden Range Project, located in the Murchison region of Western Australia. The results reported in this release are for a further 6 of the 27 diamond holes drilled in the current program at Ricciardo (6 holes for 1,102m), as well as 2 diamond tails drilled at M1 and Austin (2 holes for 259m). Results for the first 14 diamond holes of the current program were previously reported (refer WA8 ASX releases dated 3 July 2024, 19 July 2024 and 2 August 2024).

Warriedar Resources

Infill Drilling of Ricciardo Deposit Delivers Significant Gold Mineralisation

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on drilling progress and assay results from its Golden Range Project, located in the Murchison region of Western Australia (Figure 1).

Warriedar Resources

A$4.0M Placement to Fund Growth Focused Exploration

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to advise that it has received firm commitments to raise A$4.0 million (before costs) via a placement of approximately 70.7 million fully paid ordinary shares (New Shares) at an issue price of A$0.057 per share (Placement).

Warriedar Resources

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 30 June 2024

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ended 30 June 2024.

Warriedar Resources

Diamond Drilling Program Expanded and High-Grade M1 Intercept Returned

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on drilling progress and assay results from its Golden Range Project, located in the Murchison region of Western Australia (Figure 1).

Gold and silver bars.

Top Stories This Week: Gold Hits New Price Record, Silver Catching Up at 12 Year High

It was another record-setting week for gold, which neared the US$2,700 per ounce mark on Thursday (September 26). The new milestone came only six days after the metal closed above US$2,600 for the first time.

Gold is now up about 30 percent since January after starting the year at the US$2,040 level, putting it ahead of the S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX) and the Nasdaq Composite (INDEXNASDAQ:.IXIC).

Market participants have also been keeping a close eye on silver, which tends to lag behind gold and then outperform. While the white metal remains far from its all-time peak, this week it passed US$32.60 per ounce, marking a 12 year high.

JZR Gold Announces Private Placement Offering Of Units To Raise Up To $750,000

JZR Gold Announces Private Placement Offering Of Units To Raise Up To $750,000

AU$100 bills.

Astral Resources Funded Through to Final Investment Decision via AU$25 Million Placement

Astral Resources (ASX:AAR) is funded through to a final investment decision thanks to "firm commitments" to raise approximately AU$25 million via a placement of new company shares.

The amount will be secured across two tranches, with Astral set to issue approximately 263 million new fully paid shares at AU$0.095 each. It has already raised AU$21 million via the first tranche.

The second tranche is subject to shareholder approval, and is anticipated to bring in about AU$4 million.

Flynn Gold (AU:FG1)

Flynn Secures $140,000 in Grant Funding for Drilling at Golden Ridge

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that it has been successful with two applications in Round 10 of the Tasmanian State Government’s Exploration Drilling Grant Initiative (EDGI).

Brien Lundin, gold bars.

Brien Lundin: Gold Price Moving, Which Stocks Will Give the Most Torque?

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Brien Lundin, editor of Gold Newsletter, gave his thoughts on gold's recent price activity, including which stocks are likely to provide the most torque on its move.

"The place to be right now I think for the most torque on this move in gold is really the silver junior mining stocks — the ones that have silver resources," he said during the interview. "I think they are going to take off like we saw in the spring of 2020, when we had a tremendous move in the silver miners. I think that's going to happen again."

Looking at the outlook for gold as it continues to make fresh all-time highs, Lundin gave a positive forecast.

Kestrel Option Partner Locates Gold Soil Anomalies and Plans Drilling at QCM Property

Kestrel Gold Inc. ("Kestrel" or the "Corporation")(TSXV:KGC) is pleased to provide an update on work completed by Centerra Gold Inc. ("Centerra") on the QCM gold property ("QCM") located in the Manson-Germanson area of central British Columbia. Centerra is currently in the process of earning a 75% interest in QCM by making cash payments totaling $900,000 and completing $6,500,000 in exploration work, which must include a minimum of 13,500 metres of drilling, by May 7th, 2029

Centerra collected 1,245 soil samples from the area of the 14 Vein showing and the Main Zone during May and June. Follow-up soil sampling and prospecting as well as a trial induced polarization ("IP") geophysical survey over the 14 Vein showing are underway. Current plans are for a reverse circulation ("RC") drill test of showings and anomalies to commence in early October.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Latest News

