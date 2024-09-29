Further Strong Extensional Diamond Drill Results from Ricciardo

(TheNewswire)
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) provides further assay results from its Golden Range Project, located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.
HIGHLIGHTS:
Warriedar Managing Director and CEO, Amanda Buckingham, commented:
“This final set of diamond results from the recent Ricciardo drilling have really put a bow on the whole program for us. The broad-based extensional success delivered by this drilling is both real and exciting. The fact that these results are being delivered at what are still relatively shallow down-dip depths, and in such proximity to excellent surrounding infrastructure, also delivers excellent potential for the economic character of the anticipated resource additions at Ricciardo. It is my firm belief that we are just getting started in terms of the opportunity at Ricciardo, let alone within the larger ‘Golden Corridor’ and along the broader mineralised shear.”
Key Ricciardo context
The Ricciardo gold system is located within Warriedar’s flagship Golden Range Project in the Murchison region of Western Australia (refer Figures 1 and 2).
Ricciardo spans a strike length of approximately 2.3km, with very limited drilling having been undertaken below 100m depth. It possesses a current MRE of 8.7 Mt @ 1.7 g/t Au for 476 koz gold. 1 Importantly, historical mining operations at Ricciardo were primarily focused on oxide material, with the transition and primary sulphides mineralisation not systematically explored.
Figure 1: The Golden Range and Fields Find Projects, with proximate mines, mills and projects.
Figure 2: The ‘Golden Corridor’ within the Golden Range Project. The image on the right is gravity over shaded residualmagnetic RTP.
The most recent phase of RC and diamond drilling of Ricciardo has concluded. This release reports on the assays from the final 11 holes of the diamond program. These holes were predominantly located in the southern part of the Ricciardo deposit, focusing on down-dip extension where no previous drilling had been undertaken (refer Table 1 and Figure 3 for drill collar and relevant section locations).
All 11 holes returned significant intersections, delivering a further round of meaningful extensional success from the recent program (refer Table 2). All results are set to be incorporated into an update of the Ricciardo MRE, which remains on track for completion during Q4 2024.
Click here for the full ASX Release
Warriedar Resources (ASX:WA8) is an advanced gold and copper exploration company backed by a highly skilled team of experts, Warriedar maintains an incredibly strong and stable portfolio of gold assets in both Western Australia and Nevada. Between its three projects – Golden Range, Fields Find and Big Springs – it currently holds more than 2 million ounces of high-grade gold resources with blue-sky potential for growth, and a robust pipeline of high-quality drill targets. Warriedar is well-funded for its planned 2024 drill programs focused on rapidly building its gold resources.
Two of its brownfield projects – Golden Range and Fields Find – are located in Western Australia's Murchison Province, widely known as an active mining and exploration region. Both projects are situated on previously mined and underexplored land, and surrounded by successful, operating gold and base metal mines. Golden Range hosts approximately 950,000 oz gold resource and an existing 800 ktpa processing plant and associated infrastructure (placed on care and maintenance during 2019 by its previous owner). To the east of Golden Range is the Fields Find project, which contains significant levels of gold, copper and nickel.
Warriedar’s Big Springs gold project in Nevada, USA, is adjacent to First Majestic Silver’s Jerritt Canyon gold mine complex, an operating mine with a production history of over 10 Moz gold. Big Springs has an existing resource base of approximately 1 Moz gold within a granted mining licence, surrounded by approximately 93 square kilometers of prime exploration ground prospective for Carlin-style gold.
Warriedar also prides itself on the expertise and experience of its leadership team, driving the company towards successfully achieving its goals and increasing shareholder value. Geophysicist Dr. Amanda Buckingham serves on Warriedar's board of directors, bringing three decades of experience to her role. Mark Connelly, Warriedar’s non-executive chairman, is a financial and commercial executive with extensive experience in the resource industry. Dianmin Chen, a seasoned mining engineer, completes the complementary skill set of the board.
Situated in the middle of Western Australia's highly active Murchison exploration and mining province, the Golden Range project is strategically positioned between several major operating mines and advanced exploration projects. Together with the nearby Fields Find project, it represents a belt-scale opportunity, covering a combined area of 813 square kilometres.
A brownfields project with considerable past exploration and development, Golden Range hosts a gold resource of 945,000 ounces along a dominant central shear corridor. Existing on-site infrastructure includes an 800-ktpa oxide processing plant, which was placed on care and maintenance by the project's previous owner in 2019. This provides Warriedar with an accelerated, low-capital-intensity pathway to future gold production pending the success of an ongoing exploration program.
The Ricciardo deposit, an existing 476-koz resource in the middle of the Golden Corridor along the main shear. Assay results from drilling undertaken at the Ricciardo deposit confirmed the presence of high-grade shoots below existing oxide open pits and demonstrated the excellent exploration potential for further discoveries at Ricciardo
The Fields Find Project and the location of key prospects.
Located just to the east of Golden Range, Fields Find is most notable for its highly irregular geology. Due to an intrusive complex within the greenstone sequence, the area is known to contain elevated levels of nickel, copper and gold. Although the brownfields project has been the site of previous exploration, the focus was exclusively on gold with one notable exception.
At Fields Find's southwest corner stands the historic Warriedar copper mine, which is located at the end of Warriedar's target zone, known as the Warriedar Corridor. It is also worth noting that the Murchison Province is generally known to be rich in copper with both the Golden Grove and Deflector copper mines in geological proximity.
Located in the prolific Nevada Gold Trend, the Big Springs Gold Project stands adjacent to First Majestic Silver's (TSE:FR) Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine Complex, which has a production history of more than 10 Moz gold. The project itself has an existing resource base of roughly 1 Moz gold and is surrounded by approximately 93 square kilometres of exploration ground prospective for Carlin-style gold.
Warriedar is currently collecting the necessary geoscience data to optimise its drill targets while also advancing its exploration permitting. It plans to recommence its drilling program upon approval of expanded permits, with a suitable partner.
The company believes the tenement package offers enormous untapped potential for growth in existing gold resources.
Mark Connelly is a seasoned financial and commercial executive with extensive resource industry experience in management leadership and board roles. His direct operational and capital markets experience spans many jurisdictions including Australia, North America, South America, Africa and Europe.
Connelly’s North American operating and development experience includes several years based in the U.S. working for Newmont Mining, one of the world’s leading gold mining companies. This included extensive exposure to and knowledge of Newmont’s flagship Nevada gold operations.
Connelly also has an outstanding track record of shareholder value growth and realisation, particularly over the last decade. This includes the development and eventual sale of Papillon Resources for approximately US$570 million and the US$597 million consolidation of Endeavour Mining with Adamus Resources.
Dr. Amanda Buckingham is a geophysicist who has been involved in mineral exploration for 30 years. She co-founded award-winning and industry-leading geophysical consulting firm Fathom Geophysics in late 2007, based in both Australia and the United States.
Buckingham has extensive exploration experience globally. Her early career involved work as a geoscientist and project manager at majors such as Rio Tinto, listed juniors in both Canada and Australia and several years consulting at SRK.
She also co-founded Cygnus Metals (ASX:CY5) and Desert Minerals (ASX:DM1). She is currently a director of several private companies and a research fellow at the University of Western Australia.
Dr. Dianmin Chen is a mining engineer with more than 35 years of experience in metal mining. He has held a wide range of roles in the mining industry including technical, production and management positions in Australia, China and Canada.
Chen held executive roles with Sino Gold (general manager), Citic Pacific Mining (chief operating officer), CaNickel (executive director and CEO) and Norton Goldfields (managing director and CEO) and served as a non-executive director for several publicly listed companies in Australia and Canada, including Kalgoorlie Mining, Bullabulling Gold Mines, Sherwin Iron, Norton Goldfields, NKWE Platinum and CuDeco. He is currently a non-executive director of Global Lithium Resources (ASX:GL1).
Chen holds a Bachelor of Engineering in mining, a PhD in mining geomechanics and a WA First Class Mine Manager’s Certificate of Competency.
Stuart Burvill is a legal, commercial and compliance manager and civil and structural engineer with over 30 years of experience in mining, petroleum, energy, shipbuilding, defence and civil infrastructure development including rail, roads, bridges and tunnels.
Burvill has extensive experience in M&A, corporate and project finance, capital raising, ownership and funding structuring, joint ventures, construction contracts and disputes, corporate governance and administration and enterprise risk management. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Hons), Bachelor of Laws, MBA and Grad Dip in Applied Corporate Governance.
Graeme Morissey joins Warriedar from previous director-level roles in the audit divisions of global accounting firms EY, KPMG and Grant Thornton. He has over 15 years of direct experience in servicing clients within the mining exploration and development sector. This includes specific expertise extending across compliance with Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and Department of Mines regulation.
Morissey has also consulted directly with CFOs within the Australian mining sector, which has included optimisation of internal reporting processes on performance, cash flow forecasting, and adherence to budgets. He is a chartered accountant and a fellow of the Governance Institute of Australia.
Morissey holds a Bachelor of Commerce from McMaster University in Canada.
David Palumbo from Mining Corporate is a chartered accountant and graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors with over 14 years of experience across company secretarial, corporate advisory and the financial management and reporting of ASX-listed companies. He currently acts as company secretary for a number of ASX-listed companies and serves on the board of Krakatoa Resources (ASX:KTA) and Kaiser Reef (ASX:KAU).
Steve McMillin is a highly experienced and well-respected exploration geologist. He has over 35 years of practical mineral exploration experience in the United States, with particular expertise in Carlin-style gold projects in Nevada.
Before joining Warriedar Resources, McMillin was at Jerritt Canyon Gold for seven years, including as chief mine geologist. The producing Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine is located only 20 kilometres away from Big Springs along the same mineralisation trend. During his time there, he led underground near-mine exploration and resource development, helping to discover 12 new economic deposits and develop several.
Prior to 2016, McMillin was chief mine geologist at Fire Creek with Klondex, senior exploration geologist with Midway Gold at the Spring Valley and Pan-Goldrock deposits, senior mine geologist at Jerritt Canyon with AngloGold and Queenstake Resources and project geologist with Newmont Exploration in Nevada.
He is a certified professional geologist with American Institute of Professional Geologists, and member of the Geological Society of Nevada and the Society of Economic Geologists.
Thomas Dwight has worked in mineral exploration for several years across Australia and within multiple commodities. He has previously focused on Western Australia gold exploration, including the development of the Tampia Hill Resource with Explaurum Operations, but also has experience in porphyry copper mineralisation managing exploration for Duke Exploration in Queensland.
During his time in the industry, his focus has been exploration, project development and database management. Dwight holds a Bachelor of Science with Honours from the University of Otago, majoring in geology/earth science.
Peng Sha is a geologist with more than 12 years experience in the exploration and evaluation of copper, gold, lead, zinc, silver, rare earth and lithium mining and exploration projects. He has extensive expertise working with several different deposit types across prospective mining jurisdictions, including Australia, Serbia, China and Latin America.
Sha held senior geologist roles in Global Ore Discovery, Ballarat Gold Mine and AuKing Mining. He was also the exploration manager for Zijin Mining Serbia, where he led the exploration team in the development of annual greenfield and brownfield exploration programmes for world-class porphyry, high and low sulphidation epithermal gold and copper deposits and VMS lead-zinc-silver deposits.
Sha holds a Master of Applied Science, Geology and an Honours Degree in Economic Geology (first class) from James Cook University. He is a member of the Society of Economic Geologists and AusIMM.
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) provides further assay results from its Golden Range Project, located in the Murchison region of Western Australia. The results reported in this release are for a further 6 of the 27 diamond holes drilled in the current program at Ricciardo (6 holes for 1,102m), as well as 2 diamond tails drilled at M1 and Austin (2 holes for 259m). Results for the first 14 diamond holes of the current program were previously reported (refer WA8 ASX releases dated 3 July 2024, 19 July 2024 and 2 August 2024).
HIGHLIGHTS:
Warriedar Managing Director and CEO, Amanda Buckingham, commented:
“The results for these holes successfully demonstrate further extensional high-grade gold, and for the first time very high-grade antimony zones below the Ardmore pit area.
Given the relative absence of assaying for antimony in historical drilling at Golden Range, we are cautiously optimistic on the potential that might exist here. Moreover, the apparent zonation in RDRC067 is also highly encouraging for any future antimony development potential.
I want to emphasise however that pursuit of this opportunity will be in parallel with our growth-focussed gold drilling at Golden Range, which remains our current core focus.”
* Refer to page 8 of this release for full gold equivalent (AuEq) calculation methodology.
Figure 1: The Golden Range and Fields Find Projects, with proximate mines, mills and projects.
Key Ricciardo context
The Ricciardo gold system spans a strike length of approximately 2.3km, with very limited drilling having been undertaken below 100m depth. Ricciardo possesses a current MRE of 8.7 Mt @ 1.7 g/t Au for 476 koz gold.1 Historical mining operations at Ricciardo were primarily focused on oxide material, with the transition and primary sulphides mineralisation not systematically explored.
Due to the limited number of multi-element assays from historical drill holes at Ricciardo, other mineral potential (outside of gold) has also not been properly evaluated historically.
Figure 2: The ‘Golden Corridor’ within the Golden Range Project. The image on the right is gravity over shaded residual magnetic RTP.
The gold mineralisation at Ricciardo is predominantly hosted with intensified altered and deformed ultramafic units. It is important to note that the newly identified antimony-dominant mineralisation identified in RDRC067 (discussed below) sits above high-grade gold mineralisation in the same area, and may overprint the earlier gold mineralisation in some areas.
High-grade antimony zone discovery below the Ardmore pit
RDRC067 was designed to drill south to north along strike to better understand the structural controls within the Ricciardo deposit and assess the continuity of the ultramafic unit (Figure 3). All previous drill holes (by Warriedar and previous explorers) have been drilled eastward perpendicular to the known mineralised structure. RDRC067 was considered an important hole by the Warriedar technical team in order to confirm there are no additional structural controls and to provide further confidence in the geological model.
Figure 3: Plan view of Ricciardo deposit with current cross section locations annotated. The holes drilled in Q2/Q3 as part of the current program are highlighted in red. Additional holes are also outlined but not presented in below cross sections.
Unexpectedly, RDRC067 intersected significant high-grade antimony mineralisation from 229.2m to 241.9m downhole, returning 12.7m @ 4.98% Sb and 0.36 g/t Au (10.92 g/t AuEq) (Figure 4). Above this high-grade antimony zone, another significant zone was also identified from 183m to 198.1m downhole, returning 15.1m @ 1.42% Sb and 0.42 g/t Au (3.42 g/t AuEq) (Figure 4).
The antimony zones intersected by RDRC067 are interpreted to correlate with a lower grade antimony zone intersected in RDRC038 and RDRC049 (Figure 4). Encouragingly, drillhole RDRC001 returned a wide zone of antimony mineralisation: 34m @ 1.0% Sb and 0.59 g/t Au (2.72 g/t AuEq). Further work is required to determine the geometry and extent of the antimony mineralisation.
RDRC067 concluded at 296.96m downhole depth, within the gold mineralisation domain, as the target depth of the hole had been reached. As RDRC067 is not drilled perpendicular to the Mougooderra Shear, which is the main control of the mineralisation, it is important to note that the intersected thickness does not reflect the true thickness of the mineralisation.
Click here for the full ASX Release
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on drilling progress and assay results from its Golden Range Project, located in the Murchison region of Western Australia (Figure 1).
HIGHLIGHTS:
The results for these two (2) holes again demonstrate wide infill of the broader Ricciardo deposit at depth, further validating the outstanding Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) growth potential that exists at Ricciardo and along the broader ‘Golden Corridor’ trend (refer Figure 2).
Warriedar Managing Director and CEO, Amanda Buckingham, commented:
“The outcomes of these two diamond tails are significant, given that they represented substantial depth step-outs under the shallow Ardmore pit. A 77m wide mineralised zone (downhole) with a central high-grade shoot (4.51 g/t), 180m below the MRE is a great result. We don’t fully understand the structural geometry here yet, but we are delighted that the deeper part of hole 49 validates the drill results from a previous explorer – confirming the deposit extends to about 460m vertical depth and retains some good grade (3.19 g/t). Excellent progress.
We continue to drill ahead at Ricciardo as part of the current diamond program, with follow-up growth drilling activities in planning for the remainder of H2 2024.”
Figure 1: The Golden Range and Fields Find Projects. Mines and projects within trucking distance of the Warriedar tenure are shown.
Ricciardo deposit
The Ricciardo gold system spans a strike length of approximately 2.3km, with very limited drilling having been undertaken below 100m depth. Ricciardo possesses a current MRE of 8.7 Mt @ 1.7 g/t Au for 476 koz gold.1 The oxide material at Ricciardo has been mined by previous operators.
Click here for the full ASX Release
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to advise that it has received firm commitments to raise A$4.0 million (before costs) via a placement of approximately 70.7 million fully paid ordinary shares (New Shares) at an issue price of A$0.057 per share (Placement).
HIGHLIGHTS:
The ongoing diamond tails drilling program at the Ricciardo and M1 deposits was recently expanded to 2,500m following the initial high-grade extensional successes reported from this drilling (refer WA8 ASX releases dated 19 July 2024 and 3 July 2024). Ricciardo and M1 both sit within the 25km-long ‘Golden Corridor’ at Golden Range, which hosts six discrete deposits (18 historic pits) that are all open at depth and possess immediate growth potential.
Warriedar Managing Director and CEO, Amanda Buckingham, commented:
“I would like to thank existing shareholders for their support as well as the range of new, high-quality investors that are set to enter the Warriedar register through the placement. We are now positioned to aggressively build on the emerging opportunity at our flagship Golden Range Project. We have a multitude of walk-up extensional targets to drill, with a focus on growing our resource base in the Murchison via the addition of high-quality, high- grade gold ounces.”
Placement Details
Warriedar will issue approximately 70.7 million New Shares under the Placement at an issue price of A$0.057 per share. This represents an 18.6% discount to Warriedar’s last closing price of A$0.07 per share on Thursday 25 July 2024.
The Placement will take place in a single tranche pursuant to the Company’s available placement capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1. New Shares issued under the Placement will rank equally with the Company’s existing fully paid ordinary shares on issue.
Settlement of New Shares is expected to occur on Monday 5 August 2024, with allotment to occur on Tuesday 6 August 2024.
Bell Potter Securities Limited (Bell Potter), Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited (Canaccord) and Argonaut Securities Pty Ltd (Argonaut) acted as Joint Lead Managers and Bookrunners to the Placement.
Use of Proceeds
Proceeds from the Placement are to fund further growth-focussed exploration drilling of Warriedar’s key project in the Murchison region of Western Australia, Golden Range.
Click here for the full ASX Release
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ended 30 June 2024.
HIGHLIGHTS
Golden Range and Fields Find Projects, Western Australia
Big Springs Project, Nevada
Corporate
Western Australian Projects
The Golden Range and Fields Find Projects (the Projects) are located approximately 350 km northeast of Perth and 260 km east-southeast of Geraldton (refer Figure 1). The total consolidated land package of the Projects is 788 km2, extending for over 70 km of strike from north to south and covering much of the central Yalgoo-Singleton and Warriedar Archean greenstone belts.
Total historical gold production from Golden Range and Fields Find was 350 koz, with the existing oxide plant placed on care and maintenance in August 2019.
The current JORC (2012) Mineral Resource estimate for Golden Range is 15.2 Mt at 1.7 g/t Au for 816 koz contained gold (of which 412 koz at 1.7 g/t Au sits in the Measured and Indicated classifications). For further Mineral Resource estimate details, refer to ASX release dated 28 November 2022.
Click here for the full ASX Release
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on drilling progress and assay results from its Golden Range Project, located in the Murchison region of Western Australia (Figure 1).
HIGHLIGHTS:
The results reported in this release are for a further eight (8) of the diamond holes and the first nine (9) of the RC holes drilled in the current program (representing all outstanding results received to date). Results for the first four (4) diamond holes were previously reported (refer WA8 ASX release dated 3 July 2024). The new results continue to demonstrate the outstanding Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) growth potential that exists at Ricciardo, M1, and along the broader ‘Golden Corridor’ trend.
Figure 1: The Golden Range and Fields Find Projects. Mines and projects within trucking distance of the Warriedar tenure are shown. The location of the Ricciardo deposit within the 25km-long ‘Golden Corridor’ at Golden Range is annotated.
M1 deposit
The M1 deposit is located 7km north of the Ricciardo deposit, and right alongside the existing processing plant (refer Figure 2); within the 25km long Golden Corridor trend.
Initial results have been returned from diamond tails drilled at the M1 deposit, with significant intersections returned in both holes. The holes were planned to test the existing MRE model,
Figure 2: The Golden Corridor within the Golden Range Project. The M1 deposit is located 7km north of the Ricciardo deposit. The image on the LEFT is gravity over shaded residual magnetic RTP.
potential parallel lodes and gaps within the MRE area. This drilling represents the first time this deposit has been revisited and drilled since 2013.
Hole M1RC191 was drilled in the centre of the modelled resource area and returned significantly higher grade than expected (refer Figure 3). This is an excellent result and aids Warriedar in the larger goal of building high-priority MRE areas for rapid development.
Click here for the full ASX Release
It was another record-setting week for gold, which neared the US$2,700 per ounce mark on Thursday (September 26). The new milestone came only six days after the metal closed above US$2,600 for the first time.
Gold is now up about 30 percent since January after starting the year at the US$2,040 level, putting it ahead of the S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX) and the Nasdaq Composite (INDEXNASDAQ:.IXIC).
Market participants have also been keeping a close eye on silver, which tends to lag behind gold and then outperform. While the white metal remains far from its all-time peak, this week it passed US$32.60 per ounce, marking a 12 year high.
Silver has risen approximately 37 percent in 2024, beating gold's increase.
Analysts have pointed to China's recent economic stimulus efforts as a catalyst for the metal. Announced on Tuesday (September 24), the package is the country's largest since the COVID-19 pandemic, and includes measures such as a cut to a key short-term interest rate and a reduction in the amount of money banks have to hold in reserve.
Although silver is a precious metal, it has important industrial uses as well, including in solar panels.
In a recent conversation, Brien Lundin of Gold Newsletter reminded investors that the silver price can be highly volatile. However, that can also be an opportunity — right now he thinks silver juniors offer the most torque on gold's historic price move. In his view, these companies are primed to take off like they did during the spring of 2020.
"The place to be right now I think for the most torque on this move in gold is really the silver junior mining stocks — the ones that have silver resources" — Brien Lundin, Gold Newsletter
Copper, which is known as a barometer for global economic health, was also on the rise this week after China's news. On Wednesday (September 25), it broke through US$10,000 per metric ton, a price not seen since May of this year.
Uranium has stayed out of focus in recent months as the spot price has consolidated in the low US$80s per pound. But interest snapped back this week after Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) announced plans to revive Three Mile Island Unit 1 under a 20 year power purchase agreement with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).
Microsoft reportedly plans to use the power to run data centers, which provide the energy needed for artificial intelligence (AI) technology. Like many big tech companies, Microsoft is getting increasingly entrenched in the AI sector, with its efforts including a multibillion-dollar partnership with OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT.
"Under the agreement, Microsoft will purchase energy from the renewed plant as part of its goal to help match the power its data centers in PJM use with carbon-free energy" — Constellation Energy
The Three Mile Island news has proven to be positive for stocks. Sector major Cameco (TSX:CCO,NYSE:CCJ) rose over 5 percent this past week, while Denison Mines (TSX:DML,NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) is up more than 4 percent and Uranium Energy (UEC) (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) has risen close to 10 percent.
UEC also made headlines on Monday (September 23) with the news that it will be acquiring Rio Tinto America’s Wyoming assets, including the Sweetwater plant and a portfolio of uranium-focused projects
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada September 27, 2024 TheNewswire JZR Gold Inc. (the " Company " or " JZR ") ( TSX-V: JZR ) is pleased to announce that it intends to undertake a non-brokered private placement offering (the " Offering ") of up to 5,000,000 units (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.15 per Unit, to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to $750,000. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share (each, a " Share ") and one share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share (each, a " Warrant Share ") in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.20 per Warrant Share for a period of thirty-six (36) months after the closing of the Offering.
The Units will be offered pursuant to available prospectus exemptions set out under applicable securities laws and instruments, including National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions. The Offering will also be made available to existing shareholders of the Company who, as of the close of business on September 24, 2024, held common shares (and who continue to hold such common shares as of the closing date), pursuant to the existing shareholder exemption set out in BC Instrument 45-534 Exemption From Prospectus Requirement for Certain Trades to Existing Security Holders (the " Existing Securityholder Exemption ") . The Existing Securityholder Exemption limits a shareholder to a maximum investment of CAD$15,000 in a 12-month period unless the shareholder has obtained advice regarding the suitability of the investment and, if the shareholder is resident in a jurisdiction of Canada, that advice has been obtained from a person that is registered as an investment dealer in the jurisdiction. If the Company receives subscriptions from investors relying on the Existing Shareholder Exemption which exceeds the maximum amount of the Offering, the Company intends to adjust the subscriptions received on a pro-rata basis.
Certain Insiders (as such term is defined under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ")) of the Company may participate in the Offering. Any participation of Insiders in the Offering will constitute a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "). The Company intends to rely on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under subsections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 on the basis that participation in the Offering by Insiders will not exceed 25% of the fair market value of the Company's market capitalization.
The Offering may close in one or more tranches, as subscriptions are received. The Securities will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance. Closing of the Offering, which is expected to occur on or about October 4, 2024, will be subject to satisfaction of certain conditions, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, including approval by the Exchange.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to prepare and commence operation of the gravimetric processing mill that was constructed on the Vila Nova gold project located in the state of Amapa, Brazil, and for general working capital purposes.
For further information, please contact:
Robert Klenk
Chief Executive Officer
rob@jazzresources.ca
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements, which includes any information about activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements with respect to the details of the Offering, including the anticipated use of the net proceeds. Forward-looking information reflects the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These factors include, but are not limited to: risks associated with the business of the Company; business and economic conditions in the mineral exploration industry generally; the supply and demand for labour and other project inputs; changes in commodity prices; changes in interest and currency exchange rates; risks related to inaccurate geological and engineering assumptions; risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties (including failure of equipment or processes to operate in accordance with the specifications or expectations, unavailability of materials and equipment, government action or delays in the receipt of government approvals, industrial disturbances or other job action and unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters); risks related to adverse weather conditions; geopolitical risk and social unrest; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed with the Canadian securities regulators. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
None of the securities of JZR have been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities law, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. persons" (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration or an exemption from such registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy in the United States nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
Astral Resources (ASX:AAR) is funded through to a final investment decision thanks to "firm commitments" to raise approximately AU$25 million via a placement of new company shares.
The amount will be secured across two tranches, with Astral set to issue approximately 263 million new fully paid shares at AU$0.095 each. It has already raised AU$21 million via the first tranche.
The second tranche is subject to shareholder approval, and is anticipated to bring in about AU$4 million.
“Proceeds of the placement ensure that Astral is funded through to completion of the Mandilla PreFeasibility Study (PFS) and Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS),” Astral said in a Wednesday (September 25) press release.
The company specified that the funds will be used along with its current cash reserves to conduct various study and technical work streams related to the PFS and DFS. The proceeds will also go toward exploration, infill drilling and ongoing resource estimate updates for Mandilla, as well as the Feysville project.
“We are delighted with the strong support shown by both new and existing investors in the Placement,” said Astral Managing Director Marc Ducler in a statement from the company.
“The calibre of new investors we were able to attract and the quantum of funds we were able to raise is testament to the quality of the Mandilla Gold Project as one of Australia’s best near-term gold development stories.”
Both Mandilla and Feysville are located south of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia. Astral says that together the assets have consolidated resources of 1.38 million ounces of gold.
Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that it has been successful with two applications in Round 10 of the Tasmanian State Government’s Exploration Drilling Grant Initiative (EDGI).
The successful applications will support exploration drilling targeting new zones of gold mineralisation at the Company’s flagship Golden Ridge Project, located in north-east Tasmania (see Figure 1).
Commenting on the EDGI grants, Flynn Gold Managing Director & CEO, Neil Marston, said:
“We are delighted to have received such strong support from the Tasmanian State Government through these grants, which are designed to help uncover the next generation of mineral discoveries in Tasmania.
“Flynn will receive up to $140,000 in EDGI grant funds, allowing the Company to fast-track the next phase of drilling at our flagship Golden Ridge Project.
“One grant of $70,000 will co-fund drilling beneath the historical Golden Ridge Adit, where recent underground sampling of veins recorded results of up to 64g/t gold.
“The second $70,000 grant will co-fund a fence of drill-holes at the Link Zone, approximately 900 metres south-west of the Trafalgar Prospect, testing for western extensions to the high-grade gold mineralisation intersected in our earlier drilling.
“The Company expects to be able to commence drilling once grant documentation and drilling approvals are received.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
Speaking to the Investing News Network, Brien Lundin, editor of Gold Newsletter, gave his thoughts on gold's recent price activity, including which stocks are likely to provide the most torque on its move.
"The place to be right now I think for the most torque on this move in gold is really the silver junior mining stocks — the ones that have silver resources," he said during the interview. "I think they are going to take off like we saw in the spring of 2020, when we had a tremendous move in the silver miners. I think that's going to happen again."
Looking at the outlook for gold as it continues to make fresh all-time highs, Lundin gave a positive forecast.
"Gold is in a unique spot in that it will benefit no matter what happens," he explained.
"If there is a no landing — or a slow landing — and we are in an easier money environment and real interest rates are dropping, then gold and the metals and miners are going to do quite well and keep up with stocks I believe."
In Lundin's opinion, the yellow metal will also do well in a recession scenario. Whether or not that will happen remains to be seen — he currently places the odds of a recession at 40 to 50 percent.
He also shared details on the New Orleans Investment Conference, which will run from November 20 to 23. This year will be the 50th anniversary, and Lundin said his team will be pulling out all the stops — speakers will include Rick Rule, Jim Grant, Brent Johnson, Danielle DiMartino Booth, Lawrence Lepard, Peter Boockvar and many more.
Watch the interview above for more from Lundin, and click here to register for the event.
Kestrel Gold Inc. ("Kestrel" or the "Corporation")(TSXV:KGC) is pleased to provide an update on work completed by Centerra Gold Inc. ("Centerra") on the QCM gold property ("QCM") located in the Manson-Germanson area of central British Columbia. Centerra is currently in the process of earning a 75% interest in QCM by making cash payments totaling $900,000 and completing $6,500,000 in exploration work, which must include a minimum of 13,500 metres of drilling, by May 7th, 2029
Centerra collected 1,245 soil samples from the area of the 14 Vein showing and the Main Zone during May and June. Follow-up soil sampling and prospecting as well as a trial induced polarization ("IP") geophysical survey over the 14 Vein showing are underway. Current plans are for a reverse circulation ("RC") drill test of showings and anomalies to commence in early October.
Highlights from Centerra's soil sampling program show that the 14 Vein showing, where RC drilling in 2022 returned 2.33 g/t Au over 44.19 metres, is located within the northwest portion of an approximate 1.8 kilometre long by up to 500-metre-wide southeast trending gold soil anomaly. Gold values from within this anomaly range from background to 1870.7 ppb with strongly anomalous gold typically associated with anomalous arsenic. The historically recognized gold in soil anomaly located over Main Zone, where hole 2004-002 returned 2.86 g/t Au over 110.95 metres, was extended approximately 550 metres to the southeast of previous limits. Gold values from the southeast extension range from background to 207 ppb.
Showings on Geology (area of detail soil sample maps outlined in gold)
14 Vein Gold in Soil Map
Grid soil sampling in the 14 Vein area did not return significant gold anomalies over several showings including at Alcove (1.17 g/t Au from a 9.0m chip sample) and at Adit Zone where previous soil sampling returned up to 7,689 ppb Au. The loosely defined and sporadic nature of the 1.8 kilometre long by up to 500-metre-wide southeast trending gold soil anomaly and the lack of anomalies over several showings may be the result of glacial till dispersion and masking. Ice flow in this area is northwest to southeast.
Main Zone Gold in Soil Map
Pat Lynch, President and CEO of Kestrel, states: "We are pleased to see Centerra continue to make quality progress at QCM. The identification of a 1.8 kilometre long by up to 500-metre-wide gold in soil anomaly encompassing the 14 Vein showing suggests strong size potential for this target. We are also excited to see a 550-metre expansion of the gold in soil anomaly overlying Main Zone. Overall, work continues to support our belief that QCM is host to several large-scale gold targets and we look forward to results from the soon to commence drill test of these targets."
QCM Project Highlights:
QCM is comprised of 8,729 hectares covering an approximate 15-kilometre strike length of the Manson Fault Zone which is thought to be a controlling structure for much of the gold mineralization in the district.
Peak values from historical drilling completed within the Main Zone were found within hole 2004-002 which intersected an interval of 2.86 g/t Au over 110.95 metres, including a high-grade interval of 173 g/t Au over 1.5 metres, true widths unknown.
Prospecting during 2022 resulted in the discovery of the 14 Vein showing, drilling of which returned 2.33 g/t Au over 44.19 metres. Geology consists of silica-ankerite-pyrite altered greywacke cut by sheeted quartz veins. For further details see Kestrel's October 26, 2022 news release: https://www.kestrelgold.com/news/oct-25-2022-e7yzr.
Numerous historical showings occur throughout the project area, including Farrell where historical values of up to 1,777 g/t Au and 3,560 g/t Ag were returned from grab samples of a 3.0-metre-wide quartz vein and Flagstaff where historical values of up to 5.9 g/t Au and 1,153 g/t Ag were reported for grab samples of quartz veins and stockworks.
Kestrel owns a 100% interest in the QCM Property. For further details see Kestrel's March 22, 2024 news release: https://www.kestrelgold.com/news/march-22-2024. Kestrel subsequently granted Centerra the option to earn a 75% interest in QCM. For further details see Kestrel's May 8, 2024 news release: https://www.kestrelgold.com/news/may-8-2024.
Recently completed logging and associated road building has significantly improved access throughout the property which is proving of significant value to exploration efforts.
About Kestrel Gold
Kestrel Gold Inc. is an exploration company headquartered in western Canada and focused on the Canadian Cordillera. Kestrel has earned a 100% interest, subject to a 2% NSR royalty with buydown provisions, in the QCM Property which is an orogenic gold target located in the Manson-Germanson placer district. Kestrel has also earned a 100% interest, subject to a 2.5% NSR royalty with buydown provisions, in the KSD Property which is an orogenic gold target located in the Yukon portion of the Tintina Gold Belt. Kestrel is listed on the TSX Venture exchange under the symbol KGC. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Corporation's website "www.kestrelgold.com" for further information.
Qualified Person
Derek Torgerson P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.
Forward-Looking Statements
The information and statements in this news release contain certain forward-looking information. This forward-looking information relates to future events or the Corporation's future performance including exploration activity that could take place on the Corporation's properties or projects. This forward-looking information is subject to certain risks and uncertainties and may be based on assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking information. The Corporation's forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information.
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
For further information contact:
Pat Lynch, President and CEO
Office: (403) 660-3329
Email: pat@kestrelgold.com
SOURCE: Kestrel Gold Inc.
