Highly Experienced Mining Executive Craig Jones Appointed as Chief Operating Officer
Spartan Resources Limited (ASX: SPR) is pleased to advise that it has strengthened its senior leadership team with the appointment of highly experienced mining executive Mr Craig Jones as Chief Operating Officer.
Mr Jones is a qualified mining engineer with more than 28 years’ experience in West Australian underground hard-rock mining operations, primarily in operational leadership roles. Prior to joining Spartan, Craig was the Chief Executive Officer of Poseidon Nickel and previously the Chief Operating Officer for Bellevue Gold, where he played an instrumental role in establishing the restart of the historical operation, leading the Feasibility Study and forming part of the team that delivered financing of the project. An inclusive and hands on leader, Mr Jones is renowned for building engaged and driven work cultures and for his dedication to working collaboratively across diverse stakeholder groups.
Mr Jones has also held senior roles in operations, mine management and business development for various mining companies including Northern Star Resources. During his career, Craig has been instrumental in optimising, integrating and operating underground mines as well as upgrading mill infrastructure and installing major capital projects at various operations. Mr Jones has also lead projects through from Definitive Feasibility Study stage to construction and into production. Craig holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Mining) from the University of Ballarat and a WA First Class Mine Manager’s Certificate.
The Spartan Board has approved a package of incentive performance rights that are subject to specific vesting hurdles and milestones. The Performance Rights will be issued under the Company’s Employee equity incentive plan.
Spartan Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Simon Lawson, speaking on Craig’s appointment:“OnbehalfoftheSpartanteamanditsshareholdersIamverypleasedtowelcome Craigaboardaswedefineourhigh-graderesourcesandlaythefoundationsforaprofitablelong- life mining operation at Dalgaranga. Our strategic focus on building high-grade ounces close to existinginfrastructureandtheexplorationsuccesswehaveachievedputsSpartaninanenviable position of converting that exploration success into a number of potential production scenarios aimed at generating substantial returns for our shareholders.
“Craig’s proven operational track record and experience in establishing high-quality teams and delivering significant project outcomes is a perfect fit for Spartan as we begin to plan our future asahigh-grade,low-costgoldminingcompany.HavingworkedwithCraigbeforeIamwellaware of the culture he fosters as well as his capabilities and I am delighted we have successfully negotiatedhisjoiningtheSpartanteam.IknowCraigwillexpertlyguidetheoptimaldevelopment andproductionpathwayatDalgarangawhileourexplorationeffortscontinueinparalleltodeliver furthergrowthinthehigh-graderesourceinventory.TheappointmentofCraigasourCOOatthis time is a key decision at the right time in our strategy to convert what we have achieved so far withthedrillsintoplanning,optimisingandexecutingthebestminingandproductionscenario.As we grow, we adapt.”
Mr Jones says he is excited by the opportunity to bring his experience and skillset to the team at Spartan and looks forward to capitalising on the growing high grade resources the team has discovered and established processing infrastructure at the Dalgaranga Gold Project.
“Spartan Resources has established itself as a high performing and dedicated team who have alreadytakenontheworldandwon.It’sanabsoluteprivilegetobejoiningtheSpartanleadership teamastheChiefOperatingOfficer andIlookforwardto workingalongsideSimonandtheteam on the path to further growth and future profitable production.” Mr Jones said.
This release has been authorised by the Board of Directors.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Spartan Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Spartan Resources
Overview
Australia is the second largest producer of gold worldwide, according to the US Geological Survey, and Western Australia (WA) is the dominant player in the nation’s gold market accounting for nearly 70 percent of the total production. Gold mining is the third-largest commodity sector by value in WA, producing nearly 6.9 Moz (or 214 tonnes) in 2022 valued at A$17.8 billion. Eleven of the world’s biggest gold mines are in WA, where Spartan Resources is advancing its flagship Dalgaranga Gold Property.
Formerly known as Gascoyne Resources, Spartan Resources (ASX:SPR) is engaged in the exploration, evaluation and development of gold projects. The company is currently undergoing a pivotal transformation, underpinned by the exceptional high-grade Never Never gold discovery in 2022, less than 1 kilometre from its less-than-5-year-old, existing 2.5-Mtpa carbon-in-leach processing facility in care and maintenance, and the lower grade open pits at Dalgaranga.
Drilling at Never Never has led to the discovery of 721 koz at an average grade of 5.85 g/t gold. Driven by the potential for further resource upgrade, Spartan secured $50 million in funding in February 2023 to support its aggressive exploration program at Never Never. This program, which is intended to last 18 months, is targeting: more than 300 koz reserve at a grade exceeding 4.0 g/t gold; more than 600 koz resource at a grade exceeding 5.0 g/t gold; and the development of a 5-year mine plan capable of generating 130 to 150 koz of gold per annum.
The Dalgaranga property is in proximity to multiple gold-producing projects including Ramelius Resources’ Mt Magnet Project, Musgrave Cue Project, and Westgold Resources’ Tuckabianna gold mill. Historically, Mt Magnet has produced over 6 million ounces since discovery in 1891, which increases confidence in the resource potential of Dalgaranga.
In parallel with the company’s planned exploration program at Never Never, Spartan is progressing with permitting and evaluation of its 244-koz Yalgoo Gold Project, which is expected to provide an important source of ore feed to supplement the high-grade ore from Never Never. In addition, the company owns the 537-koz Glenburgh and Mt Egerton Gold Project in the Gascoyne region, which has the potential to become a second production hub for Spartan Resources.
Company Highlights
- Spartan Resources Limited is an Australia-based company engaged in the exploration, evaluation and development of gold projects. The company was formerly known as Gascoyne Resources but changed its name to Spartan Resources Limited (Spartan) in August 2023 after a series of incredible discovery drill holes and exploration success that justified the transformation of the business.
- Spartan is currently focused on the newly discovered high-grade Never Never gold deposit, part of its 100-percent-owned Dalgaranga Gold Project (Dalgaranga) in Western Australia. The Never Never discovery was made in mid-2022 and is less than 1 kilometre from the existing 2.5-Mtpa carbon-in-leach processing facility and the main open pit at Dalgaranga. The Dalgaranga Process Plant is less than five years old and is well suited to the new discovery and existing lower grade ore deposits.
- Spartan’s Dalgaranga gold project is located 475 kilometres northeast of Perth and approximately 65 kilometres west of the 6-Moz high-grade Mt Magnet gold camp in the Murchison Region of Western Australia.
- In November 2022, the company, then Gascoyne, suspended mining and milling operations of the former focus of its operations, the lower grade circa 0.8-1.0g/t Gilbey’s open pit to focus on the recently discovered high-grade Never Never gold deposit.
- The strategy has thus far paid off extremely well with drilling, defining a growing high-grade mineral resource of 3.8 Mt @ 5.85 g/t gold for 721,200 oz. The Never Never gold resource, when added to the existing lower-grade Dalgaranga Gold project mineral resources brings the total resource to 16.7 Mt at 2.2 g/t gold for 1.18 Moz. Keep in mind the discovery and establishment of the high-grade Never Never deposit has more than doubled the grade of the previous Mineral Resource Estimate on which the infrastructure was built.
- Spartan also has three other gold projects, the Yalgoo Gold Project, which is 110 kilometres west of, and two others roughly 500 kilometres further north of Dalgaranga, the Glenburgh and Egerton Gold Projects. With all resources combined, the global mineral resource estimate for Spartan currently stands at 38.51 Mt at 1.6 g/t gold for 1.96 Moz of contained gold.
- Looking to the immediate future, the potential for further growth within the Spartan portfolio is extensive. The current 32,000-metre drilling program at Dalgaranga is already underway with the aim to extend the existing Never Never resource at depth, as well as identify new look-alike targets along strike to the north and south, such as the newly identified higher-grade Four Pillars and West Winds shoots, and follow up of the Patient Wolf high-grade target 1.6 kilometres north of the Never Never discovery.
- The next resource update will summarise the efforts of the current drill campaign across multiple targets and is scheduled very shortly in Q4 2023.
- Spartan raised $50 million in February 2023 to underpin an 18-month exploration and strategic plan (the “365” strategy) aiming to develop a five-year mine plan with the goal of generating 130 to 150 koz of gold per annum. This strategy appears well on track with the resource target, the “600” already achieved with work underway on the “300” reserves and establishing the minimum “5-yr” mine life currently.
- An additional $25 million was raised in November 2023 to accelerate Spartan’s high-grade growth strategy and support an expanded exploration campaign at Dalgaranga in 2024.
- Also in February 2023, the company established an exploration target of 4 to 5 Mt @ 4.6-6.2 g/t for 600 koz to 1 Moz gold at the Never Never Gold Deposit.
- With a current resource of 3.8 Mt @ 5.85 g/t for 721 koz gold and an imminent resource update due, Spartan has delivered on what it said, and looks solid to continue to do so.
Key Projects
Dalgaranga Project
Spartan Resources’ flagship Dalgaranga Gold Project is located 475 kilometres northeast of Perth and approximately 65 kilometres northwest of Mt Magnet in Western Australia. The Dalgaranga Project includes a fully developed operation comprising a fully established gold mine, a 2.5 Mtpa carbon-in-leach processing facility, modern camp accommodation, and an airstrip.
The Dalgaranga mine produced 71,153 oz in FY 2022 before being placed on care and maintenance in November 2022 to facilitate the implementation of a new strategic and restructuring plan. The new plan is focused on the high-grade Never Never gold deposit discovered in 2022, less than 1 kilometre from the existing 2.5 Mtpa processing facility.
Never Never Gold Deposit is located within the Dalgaranga property immediately to the north of Gilbey’s open pit and within 1 kilometre of the process plant. Never Never is much higher grade than any of the previously defined ore bodies at Dalgaranga and appears to be far more structural, fold and/or shear-hosted as opposed to the more stratigraphic/shale-associated historically defined Gilbey’s series of gold deposits.
The strategy to focus on high-grade Never Never has thus far paid off with drilling defining a mineral resource of 721 koz gold contained within 3.83 Mt at 5.85 g/t. The Never Never gold resource when added to the Dalgaranga Gold project mineral resources brings the total resource to 16.7 Mt at 2.2 g/t gold for 1.18 Moz.
In light of the success of the drilling program, Spartan has expanded its current drill program to 32,000 metres with up to six rigs operating on-site (previously, 25,000 metres with four rigs). The expanded program looks to target extensions of known mineralization, further upgrading the high-grade 721,200 oz mineral resource estimate (MRE) for the Never Never Gold Deposit. The company ultimately aims to deliver a new mine plan to feed the 2.5 Mtpa processing plant for at least five years. The target for the five-year mine plan is to deliver gold production of 130 to 150 koz per annum.
Some of the more significant assay results under the current drill program include:
- Drill-hole DGRC1305-DT registered the deepest ever gold intercept 576 metres down-hole at Never Never. While the assay results for the hole are yet to be published, this discovery is significant as it demonstrates that the deposit remains open at depth.
- Drill-hole DGRC1283-DT returned 18.56 metres at 6.71 g/t gold from 495 metres, including a high-grade mineralized zone of 2.56 metres at 32.19 g/t gold.
- Drill-hole DGRC1276-DT returned 7 metres at 34.34 g/t gold from 372 metres, including high-grade mineralized zones of 1 metre at 95.90 g/t gold and 2.5 metres at 49.50 g/t gold.
- Drill-hole DGRC1271-DT returned 3.2 metres at 7.95 g/t gold from 310.3 metres, including a high-grade mineralized zone of 1 metre at 12.29 g/t gold.
- Drill-hole DGDH039, targeting the West Winds area, intersected 20.52 metres at 2.38 g/t gold from 420.48 metres, including a high-grade zone of 5 metres at 6.22 g/t gold.
- Drill-hole DGRC1245, targeting the Arc gold prospect, intersected 4 metres at 8.33 g/t gold from 106 metres including high-grade zone of 1 metre at 30.66 g/t gold.
Notably, in October 2023 Spartan announced a new gold discovery, Patient Wolf, located immediately to the north of Never Never which returned a massive 10 metres at 19.84 g/t gold, including a high-grade zone of 4 metres at 40.15 g/t gold. This new site is located 1,600 metres north of Never Never and 1.9 kilometres from the processing plant.
The company will now accelerate planned resource diamond drilling across multiple high-grade targets, including Never Never, Four Pillars, and West Winds along with a dedicated RC rig at the new Patient Wolf prospect. The ultimate aim is to deliver the scheduled resource update for the project in Q4 2023, which will grow Spartan’s high-grade resource inventory within a 2-kilometre radius of the 2.5-Mtpa Dalgaranga process plant.
Spartan is well-funded to support its drilling programme and develop its five-year mine plan, having secured a $50 million funding package in February 2023, which included a $26.3-million equity raising, a $21.3-million investment from highly respected global resources private equity fund Tembo Capital, and a $2.5-million unsecured loan from existing major shareholder, Delphi.
Yalgoo Gold Project
The Yalgoo Gold Project is located 110 kilometres by road from the Dalgaranga Gold Project and comprises two deposits, namely the Melville deposit and the Applecross deposit, which is adjacent to the northern end of the Melville deposit. The Yalgoo Gold Project hosts a mineral resource of 243,600 oz contained within 5.2 Mt at 1.4 g/t gold. Exploration activity at this project has slowed down with the Never Never deposit at Dalgaranga taking priority as the next source of higher-grade ore.
Glenburgh Gold Project
The Glenburgh Gold Project (Glenburgh, spread over an area of 2,000 square kilometres, is located in the southern Gascoyne region of Western Australia. Glenburgh has a JORC 2012 mineral resource estimate of 16.3 Mt at 1.0 g/t for 510,100 ounces of gold.
Mt Egerton Gold Project
Mt Egerton Gold Project is spread over an area of 200 square kilometres and is located in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia. Two known deposits exist at Mt Egerton – Hibernian and Gaffney’s Find – both located within granted mining leases. Mt Egerton hosts a current resource of 27,000 oz of contained gold, with strong growth potential.
Management Team
Simon Lawson – Managing Director
Simon Lawson is a professional geoscientist with more than 16 years of operational experience spanning multiple commodities and jurisdictions. He was one of the founders of Northern Star Resources (ASX:NST) and under his leadership transformed the company from a small Western Australian gold miner into a multi-billion dollar global gold mining heavyweight. He has also worked with Firefly Resources Ltd., Superior Gold (TSXV:VSGD) in various senior leadership roles. Lawson brings considerable operational management and technical experience to the board of Spartan and has set in place a firm strategy to take Spartan forward through consistent production, improved cash flows, commercial dealings, and near-term production-focused resource/reserve growth.
Rowan Johnston – Non-Executive Chairman
Rowan Johnston is a mining engineer (graduating from the West Australian School of Mines) with significant experience as an executive and non-executive director. He is currently interim non-executive chairman of Wiluna Mining Corporation, non-executive director of Kin Mining NL, and has previously been managing director of Excelsior Gold. Johnston has worked and studied in the mining (primarily gold) industry for 40 years throughout Australia and overseas and has experience working for owners, consultants, and contractors. He has worked through several feasibility studies, start-ups, construction, and production.
Hansjoerg Plaggemars – Non-Executive Director
Hansjoerg Plaggemars is a seasoned professional with experience in structured debt finance, and equity capital markets including capital increases and decreases, restructurings and insolvencies. He has worked as CFO in various industries including software, retail, prefabricated housing and e-commerce. Since 2017, he has set-up his own consultancy firm, Value Consult. Plaggermars currently sits on a number of boards as a non-executive director or supervisory member. He holds a degree in business administration from the University of Bamberg.
David Coyne – Non-Executive Director
David Coyne has over 30 years of experience in the mining, engineering and construction industries, both within Australia and internationally. Prior to joining Spartan, Coyne held senior executive positions with Australia-listed companies Macmahon Holdings, VDM Group, Peninsula Energy, and with unlisted global manganese miner Consolidated Minerals. He has previously served on the boards of listed companies such as Peninsula Energy and BC Iron.
John Hodder – Non-Executive Director
John Hodder is a geologist by background with a B.Sc. in geological sciences and a B.Com. in finance and commerce from the University of Queensland. He also has a master’s in finance from London Business School. He has served as a director of a number of junior mining companies and has significant experience of operating and investing in Africa. He also worked at Suncorp and Solaris as a fund manager focusing on the resource sector managing an index-linked natural resource portfolio of A$1.25 billion.
Tejal Magan – Chief Financial Officer
Tejal Magan is a chartered accountant with over 10 years of experience in the mining, oil and gas, and construction industries, within Australian and internationally listed companies. She has been at Spartan Resources since December 2018. Previously, she worked with Austal, a shipbuilding company, where she held the role of financial controller for the Australian business unit. Before joining Austal, she worked at Cliffs Natural Resources, a global mining company, where she held various roles including accounting and reporting controller, corporate controller, and senior corporate accountant.
This article was written in collaboration with Couloir Capital Ltd.
First Copper Sulphate Shipment Ready
Tartana Copper Sulphate Production Meets Minimum Shipment Level
R3D Resources Limited (ASX: R3D) (the Company), is pleased to advise that it has produced its first shipment of Copper Sulphate Pentahydrate (Copper Sulphate) which is ready for collection at the Tartana mine site. Minimum shipments are 28 bags weighing approximately 1.2 tonne each. The Copper Sulphate comprises 25% Copper and is priced at 25% of the LME copper price plus a premium.
- Production of 28 bulka bags (approximately 34 tonne) of Copper Sulphate Pentahydrate has been completed at Tartana Plant, with this production meeting the minimum shipment requirements
- Offtaker, Kanins International, will purchase the shipment at mine gate, providing important cash flow
- Production is expected to continue early next week again, pending supply of reagents and additional pumps
- Profit margins continue to increase with Copper price improvement which is currently ~US$9000 per tonne
- First $500k of the Rights Issue has been underwritten by Breakaway Investment (controlled by Stephen Bartrop) and is presently scheduled to close on Wednesday, 10 April 2024
R3D Managing Director, Stephen Bartrop, commented:
“It is very exciting to announce the milestone of the first shipment of Copper Sulphate which is ready for pick up by our offtake partner Kanins. This is an important milestone and it means that Tartana’s Copper Sulphate is now entering the Australian technical grade market.
“We are also encouraged with the increase in the copper price which is now around US$9,000 per tonne. We have a positive outlook for the Copper market, influenced by electric vehicle market and energy transition. A potential appreciating Renminbi will also make it cheaper for Chinese consumers.”
The Company continues to expect Kanins to pay for the product at mine gate, pending arrangement of transportation of the product. The Walsh River crossing nearest to the Tartana site continues to be at a level making truck transportation difficult – both for our product to leave the site, and for input materials to be received.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Red Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Completion of Bookbuild for Non-Brokered A$2 Million Placement
Many Peaks Minerals Limited (Many Peaks or the Company) (ASX: MPK) is pleased to advise that the Company has received firm commitments for a non-brokered two-tranche placement of 11,764,706 new fully paid ordinary shares (New Shares) at a price of A$0.17 per New Share to raise A$2 million before costs (Placement).
The Placement includes, subject to shareholder approval, 1 free attaching option exercisable at A$0.25 and expiring 30 June 2026 for each 3 New Shares issued under the Placement.
The Placement price represented a 17.1% discount to the closing price of A$0.205 and a 19.1% discount to the Company’s 15-day VWAP through close of market on Wednesday, 26 March 2024.
The Placement was strongly supported by a combination of existing shareholders demonstrating significant on market buying support over the past year, and groups of shareholders demonstrating significant on- market buying support over the past week following Many Peaks’ acquisition of permits covering 1,275km2 in Cote d’Ivoire (refer ASX Announcement dated 26 March 2024) from Turaco Gold Limited (Turaco), triggering Turaco’s drag along right in their joint venture with Predictive Discovery Limited (Predictive) whereby Many Peaks will also acquire Predictive’s remaining 11% interest in the Turaco-Predictive joint venture entity CDI Holdings (Guernsey) Ltd (CDI Holdings).
The Company’s consolidation of 100% ownership in CDI Holdings includes rights to the Ferké and Odienné advanced stage gold exploration gold projects held via an Ivorian subsidiary party to a joint venture with Gold Ivoire Minerals SARL (GIV Joint Venture) in Cote d’Ivoire in which it has earned a 65% interest and retains an exclusive right to earn-in to an 85% interest by sole funding any project within four mineral licences in Cote d’Ivoire to feasibility study.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Many Peaks Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Alamos Gold to Acquire Argonaut Gold in US$325 Million Deal
Alamos Gold (TSX:AGI,NYSE:AGI) has announced plans to acquire Argonaut Gold (TSX:AR,OTC Pink:ARNGF) for about US$325 million. The deal involves Alamos acquiring all the issued and outstanding shares of Argonaut.
Central to the acquisition is Argonaut's Magino mine, which lies adjacent to Alamos' Island Gold mine in Ontario. The integration of these two operations aims to create one of Canada's largest and most cost-efficient gold operations.
Alamos estimates immediate and long-term synergies of approximately US$515 million from this consolidation.
The combined annual gold production from the Magino and Island Gold mines is projected to exceed 600,000 ounces annually, with the potential for an expansion to over 900,000 ounces.
Concurrently, Argonaut's assets in the US and Mexico will be spun out into a newly formed junior gold producer. This includes the Florida Canyon mine in the US and several other operations in Mexico.
John A. McCluskey, president and CEO of Alamos Gold, spoke positively about the yields the deal will bring.
“This is a logical and attractive transaction for both companies. The combination of the adjacent Island Gold and Magino mines will immediately unlock tremendous value, with significant longer-term upside through further optimizations of the combined operation, and ongoing exploration success,” he said in a March 27 press release.
“Both assets complement each other well with large Mineral Reserve and Resource bases, long mine lives, and existing infrastructure that can support the bright future for the larger combined operation. Together, Island Gold and Magino will create one of the largest and most profitable mines in Canada, further enhancing our leading position as a Canadian focused intermediate gold producer," McCluskey added in the statement.
Upon completion, Alamos shareholders are expected to own approximately 95 percent of the combined company, with Argonaut shareholders owning the remaining 5 percent of shares.
"This transaction provides a unique opportunity to place Magino in the hands of a well-capitalized and well-run company. We believe with adequate capital and an optimal expansion at Magino, the mine will deliver significant value to all stakeholders," remarked Richard Young, president and CEO of Argonaut Gold.
“We are grateful to our team at Magino for their significant contribution and hard work during mine and mill ramp-up. Similarly, we thank our exceptional teams in Mexico and Nevada for their continued hard work throughout the years."
More gold M&A expected in 2024
Alamos' acquisition of Argonaut reflects an ongoing trend of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the gold sector.
In a recent report, EY notes that although the number of completed gold deals fell from 133 in 2021 to 118 in 2022, overall deal value jumped by 58 percent year-on-year to come in at US$21.5 billion in 2022.
The firm expects more M&A activity this year. "With slight moderation in inflation rates compared to the previous year and changes in interest rates in 2023, mid-cap gold miners are aiming to scale up and capitalize on operational synergies, banking on high gold prices and robust margins," it states in the document.
Last year brought Newmont's (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM,ASX:NEM) blockbuster acquisition of Newcrest Mining for US$19 billion, the biggest gold merger to date. EY also highlights Pan American Silver (TSX:PAAS,NASDAQ:PAAS) and Agnico Eagle Mines' (TSX:AEM,NYSE:AEM) joint acquisition of Yamana Gold.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Labyrinth Gold Project Sale
Under the terms of the Sale and Purchase Agreement (‘SPA’) with Gold Projects WA Pty Ltd (‘GPWA’), the rescheduled settlement date was March 29, 2024.
Labyrinth advises that the parties to the SPA are working through the Conditions of the SPA and will advise upon resolution.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Labyrinth Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Awalé Resources Jumps on High-grade Gold Results
The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) gained 11.08 points last week to close at 563.39.
The US Bureau of Economic Analysis released gross domestic product (GDP) data for Q4 2023 this past Thursday (March 28). The report indicates that the US economy remains strong, growing at 3.4 percent during the period.
The rise was driven by increased consumer and government spending, exports and fixed investments. While down from the third quarter's 4.9 percent growth, it was nearly double the growth rate of the first two quarters of 2023.
North of the border, Statistics Canada released January GDP numbers by industry this past Thursday. The figures show that the mining, quarrying and oil and gas sectors saw a slight contraction of 1.9 percent that month. The biggest decline came from the oil and gas sector, which saw a 4.4 percent drop, while mining and quarrying sank by 0.7 percent, largely due to mining reclamation in Nova Scotia and Alberta and a shift from coal to natural gas for electrical generation.
Meanwhile, investors remained fixed on gold ahead of the long weekend. The yellow metal closed Thursday at just over US$2,230 per ounce, hitting a fresh price record. And in Chile, the government announced it will open 26 lithium salt flats to private companies. The move is part of President Gabriel Boric’s 2023 lithium policy. Details of how contracts will be awarded remain murky and have raised concerns from investors and mining executives.
Against that backdrop, which TSXV-listed mining and energy stocks rose the most? Here's a look at the five top gainers.
1. Awalé Resources (TSXV:ARIC)
Weekly gain: 100 percent; market cap: C$46.65 million; current share price: C$0.80
Awalé Resources is a copper and gold explorer focused on its Odienné project in Côte D’Ivoire.
The site, located in the country’s northwest, covers an area of 2,462 square kilometers across two granted permits and five under application; two are being advanced as part of an earn-in joint venture with Newmont (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM). Newmont has the chance to earn up to 65 percent ownership of the permits via exploration expenditures of US$15 million.
On March 18, Awalé encountered multiple high-grade intercepts at the BBM target at Odienné, including 2.5 grams per metric ton (g/t) gold equivalent over 44 meters from 131 meters downhole.
The company made a follow-up announcement this past Monday (March 25), saying that exploration of a new breccia pipe at the Charger target resulted in grades of 45.7 g/t gold over 32 meters.
2. Orosur Mining (TSXV:OMI)
Weekly gain: 55.56 percent; market cap: C$11.92 million; current share price: C$0.07
Orosur Mining is an exploration company focused on early to advanced-stage assets in South America.
Its flagship Anza gold project in Colombia is a joint venture with Minera Monte Aguila (MMA), a corporation owned equally by Newmont and Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM,NYSE:AEM). The site is located 50 kilometers west of Medellin and sits along Colombia’s primary gold belt; exploration has revealed multiple gold deposits.
In addition to Anza, Orosur owns smaller early stage projects, including the El Pantano gold-silver project in Argentina, the Ariquemes tin project in Brazil and the Lithium West project in Nigeria.
Shares of Orosur saw gains this week following news on Monday that the company has entered into an agreement to repurchase MMA’s interest in the Anza project. Under the deal, 100 percent ownership of the property will be returned to Orosur in exchange for a net smelter return royalty of 1.5 percent and cash payments of up to US$15 million, which will be payable once certain agreed-upon production thresholds are met.
3. Power Metals (TSXV:PWM)
Weekly gain: 51.85 percent; market cap: C$60.38 million; current share price: C$0.41
Power Metals is a lithium and cesium exploration company focused on its Case Lake project.
Located in Northeastern Ontario, the site is 10 kilometers by 9.5 kilometers in size and is comprised of 585 cell claims. Exploration at the site between 2017 and 2023 led to the discovery of lithium-, cesium- and tantalum-bearing dikes, and Case Lake now consists of six spodumene dikes that form a mineralization trend of about 10 kilometers. Assays from the main dike have resulted in highlighted samples of 2.07 percent lithium oxide with 214 parts per million (ppm) tantalum over 18 meters, with an intersect of 2.81 percent lithium oxide and 143 ppm tantalum over 7 meters.
The company’s most recent news came on March 19, when it announced the acquisition of a new property it has called the Pelletier project, located 50 kilometers south of Hearst in Northeast Ontario. The site consists of 337 mineral claims accounting for a surface area of 7,000 hectares; it hosts lithium, cesium and tantalum deposits.
In the announcement, the company also noted that exploration activities are continuing at Case Lake, with 615 meters of a planned 4,000 meter program completed.
4. Big Ridge Gold (TSXV:BRAU)
Weekly gain: 43.75 percent; market cap: C$15.06 million; current share price: C$0.115
Big Ridge Gold is a gold explorer with projects in Newfoundland and Labrador, Manitoba and Quebec.
The company’s current focus is its Hope Brook gold project on Newfoundland's southwest coast. It consists of 1,042 mineral claims covering an area of 26,050 hectares. A February 2023 resource estimate shows an indicated amount of 1.21 million ounces grading 2.32 g/t gold and an inferred amount of 231,000 ounces grading 3.4 g/t gold. The company also reported an inferred estimate of 47 million pounds of copper from in-pit and below-pit sources.
In an announcement this past Thursday (March 28), the company reported that it has increased its ownership of the Hope Brook project from 51 percent to 80 percent by issuing 10 million common shares to First Mining Gold (TSX:FF,OTCQX:FFMGF). First Mining will retain a 20 percent ownership stake until Big Ridge completes a feasibility study.
5. Omai Gold Mines (TSXV:OMG)
Weekly gain: 33.33 percent; market cap: C$52.19 million; current share price: C$0.16
Omai Gold Mines is a gold exploration company focused on the development of its namesake gold project in Guyana.
The project consists of a 4,590 acre prospecting license and two mining permits for medium-scale operations covering over 1,519 acres. The site hosts two primary gold deposits, Wenot and Gilt Creek.
The most recent announcement from the company was the release of an updated mineral resource estimate on February 8. For Wenot, Omai reported an indicated total of 834,000 ounces grading 1.48 g/t gold and an inferred amount of 1.61 million ounces grading 1.99 g/t gold; for Gilt Creek, the indicated category stands at 1.15 million ounces grading 3.22 g/t gold, while the inferred amount is 665,000 ounces grading 3.35 g/t gold.
FAQs for TSXV stocks
What is the difference between the TSX and TSXV?
The TSX, or Toronto Stock Exchange, is used by senior companies with larger market caps, while the TSXV, or TSX Venture Exchange, is used by smaller-cap companies. Companies listed on the TSXV can graduate to the senior exchange.
How many companies are listed on the TSXV?
As of September 2023, there were 1,713 companies listed on the TSXV, 953 of which were mining companies. Comparatively, the TSX was home to 1,789 companies, with 190 of those being mining companies.
Together the TSX and TSXV host around 40 percent of the world’s public mining companies.
How much does it cost to list on the TSXV?
There are a variety of different fees that companies must pay to list on the TSXV, and according to the exchange, they can vary based on the transaction’s nature and complexity. The listing fee alone will most likely cost between C$10,000 to C$70,000. Accounting and auditing fees could rack up between C$25,000 and C$100,000, while legal fees are expected to be over C$75,000 and an underwriters’ commission may hit up to 12 percent.
The exchange lists a handful of other fees and expenses companies can expect, including but not limited to security commission and transfer agency fees, investor relations costs and director and officer liability insurance.
These are all just for the initial listing, of course. There are ongoing expenses once companies are trading, such as sustaining fees and additional listing fees, plus the costs associated with filing regular reports.
How do you trade on the TSXV?
Investors can trade on the TSXV the way they would trade stocks on any exchange. This means they can use a stock broker or an individual investment account to buy and sell shares of TSXV-listed companies during the exchange's trading hours.
Data for this 5 Top Weekly TSXV Performers article was retrieved at 1:00 p.m. PST on March 22, 2024, using TradingView's stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$10 million prior to the week's gains are included. Companies within the non-energy minerals and energy minerals were considered.
Article by Dean Belder; FAQs by Lauren Kelly.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Securities Disclosure: I, Lauren Kelly, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: Awalé Resources is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.
Top Stories This Week: Gold Price Hits Fresh High, Investment Funds Snap Up Copper
Gold's strong price action continued this week, with the yellow metal finishing just above US$2,230 per ounce ahead of the Easter long weekend — yet another new record in what's become a string of fresh highs.
The increase came even as the US Bureau of Economic Analysis released revised GDP numbers for Q4. The US economy grew at a rate of 3.4 percent during the period, which is higher than the previously reported 3.2 percent figure.
At the time of this writing, market participants were still waiting for Friday's (March 29) release of the latest US personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index data. PCE, which is the US Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation, will help inform the central bank's decisions on interest rates in the months ahead.
Currently, CME Group's (NASDAQ:CME) FedWatch tool shows a 96 percent likelihood that the Fed will leave rates unchanged in May, and a 61 percent probability that it will cut to the 5 to 5.25 percent level in June.
Although gold's recent price momentum has been impressive, many of the experts the Investing News Network has spoken with believe it will really take off once the Fed begins cutting rates.
Bullet briefing — Gold M&A and copper
Alamos Gold to acquire Argonaut Gold
Alamos Gold (TSX:AGI,NYSE:AGI) announced on Wednesday (March 27) that it plans to acquire Argonaut Gold (TSX:AR,OTC Pink:ARNGF) in a "friendly" transaction that values Argonaut at US$325 million.
Once complete, the deal will see Alamos take ownership of Argonaut's Magino mine, which is located next to its Island gold mine in Ontario. According to Alamos, the integration of the two operations will unlock about US$515 million in synergies and will boost its gold output to 600,000 ounces per year.
Investment funds snap up copper
Investment funds are reportedly "stampeding" into copper as prices for the base metal remain elevated.
The rise kicked off midway through the month after Chinese smelters agreed to cut production — with raw material inputs more scarce than anticipated, they opted to join together to reduce their activity.
"Clearly, plenty of fund managers are buying into the change of narrative but whether others will join them depends on whether copper can consolidate its chart gains," wrote Andy Home of Reuters.
He said the move has reminded money managers about copper's supply/demand dynamics, which are seen tightening in the years to come. However, for now it remains to be seen whether other larger entities will jump into copper.
Want more YouTube content? Check out our expert market commentary playlist, which features interviews with key figures in the resource space. If there's someone you'd like to see us interview, please send an email to cmcleod@investingnews.com.
And don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Latest News
