Spartan Resources

Highly Experienced Mining Executive Craig Jones Appointed as Chief Operating Officer

Spartan Resources Limited (ASX: SPR) is pleased to advise that it has strengthened its senior leadership team with the appointment of highly experienced mining executive Mr Craig Jones as Chief Operating Officer.

Mr Jones is a qualified mining engineer with more than 28 years’ experience in West Australian underground hard-rock mining operations, primarily in operational leadership roles. Prior to joining Spartan, Craig was the Chief Executive Officer of Poseidon Nickel and previously the Chief Operating Officer for Bellevue Gold, where he played an instrumental role in establishing the restart of the historical operation, leading the Feasibility Study and forming part of the team that delivered financing of the project. An inclusive and hands on leader, Mr Jones is renowned for building engaged and driven work cultures and for his dedication to working collaboratively across diverse stakeholder groups.

Mr Jones has also held senior roles in operations, mine management and business development for various mining companies including Northern Star Resources. During his career, Craig has been instrumental in optimising, integrating and operating underground mines as well as upgrading mill infrastructure and installing major capital projects at various operations. Mr Jones has also lead projects through from Definitive Feasibility Study stage to construction and into production. Craig holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Mining) from the University of Ballarat and a WA First Class Mine Manager’s Certificate.

The Spartan Board has approved a package of incentive performance rights that are subject to specific vesting hurdles and milestones. The Performance Rights will be issued under the Company’s Employee equity incentive plan.

Spartan Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Simon Lawson, speaking on Craig’s appointment:“OnbehalfoftheSpartanteamanditsshareholdersIamverypleasedtowelcome Craigaboardaswedefineourhigh-graderesourcesandlaythefoundationsforaprofitablelong- life mining operation at Dalgaranga. Our strategic focus on building high-grade ounces close to existinginfrastructureandtheexplorationsuccesswehaveachievedputsSpartaninanenviable position of converting that exploration success into a number of potential production scenarios aimed at generating substantial returns for our shareholders.

“Craig’s proven operational track record and experience in establishing high-quality teams and delivering significant project outcomes is a perfect fit for Spartan as we begin to plan our future asahigh-grade,low-costgoldminingcompany.HavingworkedwithCraigbeforeIamwellaware of the culture he fosters as well as his capabilities and I am delighted we have successfully negotiatedhisjoiningtheSpartanteam.IknowCraigwillexpertlyguidetheoptimaldevelopment andproductionpathwayatDalgarangawhileourexplorationeffortscontinueinparalleltodeliver furthergrowthinthehigh-graderesourceinventory.TheappointmentofCraigasourCOOatthis time is a key decision at the right time in our strategy to convert what we have achieved so far withthedrillsintoplanning,optimisingandexecutingthebestminingandproductionscenario.As we grow, we adapt.”

Mr Jones says he is excited by the opportunity to bring his experience and skillset to the team at Spartan and looks forward to capitalising on the growing high grade resources the team has discovered and established processing infrastructure at the Dalgaranga Gold Project.

Spartan Resources has established itself as a high performing and dedicated team who have alreadytakenontheworldandwon.It’sanabsoluteprivilegetobejoiningtheSpartanleadership teamastheChiefOperatingOfficer andIlookforwardto workingalongsideSimonandtheteam on the path to further growth and future profitable production.” Mr Jones said.

This release has been authorised by the Board of Directors.

Click here for the full ASX Release

This release has been authorised by the Board of Directors.

Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Spartan Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Spartan Resources
R3D Resources

First Copper Sulphate Shipment Ready

Tartana Copper Sulphate Production Meets Minimum Shipment Level

R3D Resources Limited (ASX: R3D) (the Company), is pleased to advise that it has produced its first shipment of Copper Sulphate Pentahydrate (Copper Sulphate) which is ready for collection at the Tartana mine site. Minimum shipments are 28 bags weighing approximately 1.2 tonne each. The Copper Sulphate comprises 25% Copper and is priced at 25% of the LME copper price plus a premium.

Many Peaks Gold

Completion of Bookbuild for Non-Brokered A$2 Million Placement

Many Peaks Minerals Limited (Many Peaks or the Company) (ASX: MPK) is pleased to advise that the Company has received firm commitments for a non-brokered two-tranche placement of 11,764,706 new fully paid ordinary shares (New Shares) at a price of A$0.17 per New Share to raise A$2 million before costs (Placement).

Gold nuggets on top of a map beside a compass.

Alamos Gold to Acquire Argonaut Gold in US$325 Million Deal

Alamos Gold (TSX:AGI,NYSE:AGI) has announced plans to acquire Argonaut Gold (TSX:AR,OTC Pink:ARNGF) for about US$325 million. The deal involves Alamos acquiring all the issued and outstanding shares of Argonaut.

Central to the acquisition is Argonaut's Magino mine, which lies adjacent to Alamos' Island Gold mine in Ontario. The integration of these two operations aims to create one of Canada's largest and most cost-efficient gold operations.

Alamos estimates immediate and long-term synergies of approximately US$515 million from this consolidation.

Labyrinth Gold Project Sale

Labyrinth Gold Project Sale

Labyrinth Resources Limited (ASX: LRL) (‘Labyrinth’ or ‘the Company’) ) refers to the ASX announcement dated March 1, 2024 regarding the sale of the Labyrinth and Denain Projects for USD$3.5M cash (also see ASX release dated February 2, 2024 for details of agreement).
Gold bars.

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Awalé Resources Jumps on High-grade Gold Results

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) gained 11.08 points last week to close at 563.39.

The US Bureau of Economic Analysis released gross domestic product (GDP) data for Q4 2023 this past Thursday (March 28). The report indicates that the US economy remains strong, growing at 3.4 percent during the period.

The rise was driven by increased consumer and government spending, exports and fixed investments. While down from the third quarter's 4.9 percent growth, it was nearly double the growth rate of the first two quarters of 2023.

Gold bars with green up arrow.

Top Stories This Week: Gold Price Hits Fresh High, Investment Funds Snap Up Copper

Gold's strong price action continued this week, with the yellow metal finishing just above US$2,230 per ounce ahead of the Easter long weekend — yet another new record in what's become a string of fresh highs.

The increase came even as the US Bureau of Economic Analysis released revised GDP numbers for Q4. The US economy grew at a rate of 3.4 percent during the period, which is higher than the previously reported 3.2 percent figure.

At the time of this writing, market participants were still waiting for Friday's (March 29) release of the latest US personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index data. PCE, which is the US Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation, will help inform the central bank's decisions on interest rates in the months ahead.

×