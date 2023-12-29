Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar

Graphite Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Graphite in 2024

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Gold Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Gold in 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Eric Nuttall: ​"We Remain Bullish" — Oil Prices, Supply and Demand in 2024

Silver Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Silver in 2024

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs

Trending Press Releases

Critical Metals Corp. F-4 is Effective

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

Brightstar Resources Gets ‘Buy’ Nod in New Analyst Report

Kameelburg Niobium Assays Reveal up to 9.03% Nb2O5

HMW Phase 1 Construction Update - Maiden Production on Target for H1 2025

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Trading Halt

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

North Arrow Minerals

NAR:CC

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

European Lithium

EUR:AU

Antilles Gold Limited

AAU:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Graphite Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Rare Earths Outlook Report

2024 Cannabis Market Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Heritage Mining Announces $500,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and OJEP Approval

Heritage Mining Announces $500,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and OJEP Approval

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML ) ( FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of units for gross proceeds of up to $500,000 and that it has been approved for a $200,000 grant (the " Grant ") from the Ontario Ministry of Mines under the Ontario Junior Exploration Program (" OJEP

Non-Brokered Private Placement

The Company intends to issue, pursuant to a non-brokered private placement, up to 10,000,000 units (" Units ") of the Company at a price of $0.05 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $500,000 (the " Offering ").

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (" Common Share ") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a " Warrant ").

Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Common Share (each, a " Warrant Share ") at an exercise price of $0.075 per Warrant Share until 4:30 pm (Pacific Standard time) on that date that is 24 months from the closing date of the Offering (the " Expiry Time ").

Closing of the Offering is expected to occur as soon as practicable and prior to January 12, 2024 (the " Closing Date "), and is subject to all customary approvals. Proceeds of the Offering will be used to fund the Company's planned exploration and drilling programs on its Drayton-Black Lake Project and Contact Bay, satisfaction of the Second Anniversary Payment (as defined below), and general working capital. The securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four month hold period under applicable securities laws. In connection with the Offering, certain finders may receive a cash fee and/or non-transferable finder warrants.

Stillwater – Option Payment Change to Equity Units as part of Non-Brokered Private Placement

The Company is also pleased to announce it has executed an amendment agreement to amend the option agreement dated November 25, 2021 between Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. (" Stillwater ") and the Company (the " Option Agreement ").

Stillwater has agreed to accept as satisfaction in full of the obligation of the Company in Section 4.1(a)(ii) of the Option Agreement to make the cash payment of $150,000 due on November 25, 2023 (the " Second Anniversary Payment ") the following consideration in lieu of the Second Anniversary Payment: (i) the issuance of an additional 250,000 common shares in the capital of the Company to Stillwater at a deemed price of $0.05 per common share on November 25, 2023; and (ii) 6,000,000 Units on the Closing Date of the Offering.

"We are immensely grateful for the unwavering support of Stillwater, our insiders, existing and newly welcomed stakeholders. The alignment of our collective vision has been a driving force, and we look forward to the positive impact this will have on our future endeavors. With everyone's support, we anticipate a quick and successful closing, marking the beginning of a new and exciting year for Heritage." c ommented Peter Schloo, President, CEO and Director.

"We are pleased to support Heritage as they actively advance the district-scale and high-grade Drayton-Black Lake project. We look forward to upcoming results and the announcement of their 2024 exploration campaigns." commented Michael Rowley, President and CEO of Stillwater Critical Minerals.

OJEP Approval

The $200,000 Grant from OJEP is the maximum amount available under OJEP for a junior mining company, in respect of expenditures Heritage incurred in advancing its flagship Drayton-Black Lake Project during the period April 2023 to February 2024. The Company also highlights the partial receipt of funds totaling $60,000 with anticipation for full receipt of funds in Q1 2024.

"We would like to thank the Ministry of Mines for the approval of funds pertaining to the OJEP program. We look forward to further advancing our projects in Northwestern Ontario in a systematic manner." commented Peter Schloo, President, CEO and Director of Heritage.

"It is our government's role to create ideal business conditions to attract investment, optimize competitive advantages and enable Ontario's mining sector to do what it does best.

Programs like OJEP help early exploration companies such as Heritage Mining Ltd. find the mineral deposits that will lead to the mines of tomorrow - helping us boost the resiliency of our supply chains, expand innovation, and increase our exploration capacity." said George Pirie, Minister of Mines.

OJEP helps junior mining companies finance early exploration projects in Ontario. These projects help boost

mineral exploration, growth and job creation in the province.

ABOUT HERITAGE MINING LTD.

The Company is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing its two high grade gold-silver-copper projects in Northwestern Ontario. The Drayton-Black Lake and the Contact Bay projects are located near Sioux Lookout in the underexplored Eagle-Wabigoon-Manitou Greenstone Belt . Both projects benefit from a wealth of historic data, excellent site access and logistical support from the local community. The Company is well capitalized, with a tight capital structure.

For further information, please contact:

Heritage Mining Ltd.

Peter Schloo, CPA, CA, CFA

President, CEO and Director

Phone: (905) 505-0918

Email: peter@heritagemining.ca

Investor Relations

Investor Cubed Inc.

Neil Simon, CEO

Email: nsimon@investor3.ca

Telephone: (647) 258-3310

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events of the Company. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "outlook" and similar expressions are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking information. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include, among others, the inherent risk of the mining industry; adverse economic and market developments; the risk that the Company will not be successful in completing additional acquisitions; risks relating to the estimation of mineral resources; the possibility that the Company's estimated burn rate may be higher than anticipated; risks of unexpected cost increases; risks of labour shortages; risks relating to exploration and development activities; risks relating to future prices of mineral resources; risks related to work site accidents, risks related to geological uncertainties and variations; risks related to government and community support of the Company's projects; risks related to global pandemics and other risks related to the mining industry. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward looking information should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any forward looking information except as required by law.

This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company in Canada, the United States, or any other jurisdiction. Any such offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein will be made only pursuant to subscription documentation between the Company and prospective purchasers. Any such offering will be made in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements under applicable securities laws, pursuant to a subscription agreement to be entered into by the Company and prospective investors.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Heritage MiningHML:CCCSE:HMLBase Metals Investing
HML:CC
Heritage Mining
Sign up to get your FREE

Heritage Mining Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Heritage Mining Logo

Heritage Mining


Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining's Contact Bay: Two Large Ni-Cu-PGE Mafic-Ultramafic Intrusives

Heritage Mining's Contact Bay: Two Large Ni-Cu-PGE Mafic-Ultramafic Intrusives

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining - Drill Program Update and Planned Alcona Phase II Drill Program

Heritage Mining - Drill Program Update and Planned Alcona Phase II Drill Program

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Confirms Economic Base and Precious Metals grades up to 1.9% Cu and 0.40% Ni and expands claim package at Contact Bay

Heritage Mining Confirms Economic Base and Precious Metals grades up to 1.9% Cu and 0.40% Ni and expands claim package at Contact Bay

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - October 24, 2023 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML ) ( FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the field program results for its Contact Bay property (" Contact Bay ") as of October 24, 2023, a wholly owned exploration project located 12 kilometers south-southwest of the town of Dryden in Ontario. The Company has also entered into an asset purchase agreement dated September 19, 2023 to acquire two unpatented mining claims in Ontario (the " Mining Claims ") within the Contact Bay Project (Anderson Area) in exchange for the issuance of 100,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the " Transaction ").

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Amended: Heritage Mining Intersects Multiple High-Grade Au-Ag Intervals from Surface to Shallow Depths in each of Holes 1 through 6 Drilled in Alcona Area

Amended: Heritage Mining Intersects Multiple High-Grade Au-Ag Intervals from Surface to Shallow Depths in each of Holes 1 through 6 Drilled in Alcona Area

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - October 17, 2023 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE:HML ) ( FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce drill results (holes 1-6) from its Phase 1, 2023 program in the Alcona Area at its flagship Drayton-Black Lake Project (" DBL Project "). The drill program totaled 2,208m of NQ2 diamond drill core in 9 holes within the Alcona Area (holes 7, 8 and 17 pending).

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Intersects Multiple High-Grade Au-Ag Intervals from Surface to Shallow Depths in each of Holes 1 through 6 Drilled in Alcona Area

Heritage Mining Intersects Multiple High-Grade Au-Ag Intervals from Surface to Shallow Depths in each of Holes 1 through 6 Drilled in Alcona Area

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Interra Copper Announces Distribution of Securities for Debt Settlement

Interra Copper Announces Distribution of Securities for Debt Settlement

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release of December 19, 2023, the Company has distributed an aggregate of 282,148 units (each, a "Unit") at a deemed price of $0.25 per Unit in connection with a securities for debt settlement agreement dated December 18, 2023 (the "Agreement") with a consultant of the Company, pursuant to which the Company has agreed to settle debt in the amount of $70,537.00.

Each Unit is comprised of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Share") and one half (1/2) of one (1) Share purchase warrant (each whole, being a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is convertible into an additional Share (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.35 per Warrant Share and will expire on the date that is three (3) years following the date of issuance (the "Expiry Date"). The Expiry Date is subject to acceleration where the volume-weighted average trading price of the Company's common shares on the CSE is equal to or greater than $0.45 for a continuous 30-day period at any time after that date which is four (4) months following the date of issuance, in which case the Expiry Date of the Warrants shall automatically accelerate and the Warrants will expire on that date which is 30 days after the date on which notice of such acceleration event is provided to the holder.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
AGNICO EAGLE ANNOUNCES INVESTMENT IN CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC.

AGNICO EAGLE ANNOUNCES INVESTMENT IN CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC.

Stock Symbol: AEM (NYSE and TSX)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle") announced today that it acquired 19,600,000 units ("Units") of Canada Nickel Company Inc. (TSXV: CNC) ("Canada Nickel") at a price of $1.18 per Unit for total consideration of approximately $23,128,000 from several sellers that acquired the Units in connection with an offering of flow-through Units by Canada Nickel (the "Share Purchases"). Each Unit was comprised of one common share of Canada Nickel (a "Common Share") and 0.35 of one common share purchase warrant of Canada Nickel (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of $1.77 at any time prior to December 29, 2026 subject to acceleration of the expiry date upon the occurrence of certain events.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1844 Announces Closing of Flow-Through Private Placement

1844 Announces Closing of Flow-Through Private Placement

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") is pleased to announce the closing of its non-brokered private placement of flow-through units (each, an "FT Unit") previously announced on September 23, 2023 and November 10, 2023 (the "FT Unit Offering"). The Company issued 3,587,500 FT Units at a price of $0.03 per FT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $107,625. Each FT Unit consists of one common share, issued as a "flow-through share" (an "FT Share") within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act"), and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, an "FT Unit Warrant"). Each FT Unit Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.05 for a period of 36 months following the closing of the FT Unit Offering.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SKRR Exploration Inc. Closes Private Placement

SKRR Exploration Inc. Closes Private Placement

/ NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") for aggregate gross proceeds of $110,004 consisting of 916,700 critical mineral exploration tax credit (" CMETC ") flow-through units of the Company (each, a " FT Unit ") at a price of $0.12 per FT Unit. Each FT Unit consists of one common share of the Company to be issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act ( Canada ) (a " FT Share ") and one-half of one transferable common share purchase warrant (" Warrants "). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company (a " Warrant Share ") at a price of $0.15 at any time on or before the date which is 24 months following the closing of the Offering.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pampa Metals Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement

Pampa Metals Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIR)(OTCQB:PMMCF) is pleased to announce that it has issued 2,250,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.16 per Unit under the Non-Brokered Private Placement offering (the "Offering") detailed in a December 19, 2023 News Release for gross proceeds of $360,000. Each Unit consists of one fully paid common share and a half share purchase warrant entitling the holder to acquire an additional common share at a price of $0.30 for a period of 3 years after the closing of the Offering

No cash commissions or finder's warrants were paid and all securities issued are subject to a four-month hold period, in accordance with securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange, as applicable.

Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed Provides Year-End Review of Record-Setting 2023 Accomplishments

Fireweed Provides Year-End Review of Record-Setting 2023 Accomplishments

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF; FSE: M0G) is pleased to provide a review of its record-setting 2023 accomplishments in building the Company and advancing its critical metals projects in northern Canada.

CEO and Chairman Statement

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining
Sign up to get your FREE

Heritage Mining Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

Interra Copper Announces Distribution of Securities for Debt Settlement

ALX Resources Corp. Closes Final Tranche of Flow-Through Private Placement

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

Battery Metals Investing

ALX Resources Corp. Closes Final Tranche of Flow-Through Private Placement

Silver Investing

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

Gold Investing

Doug Casey, Gareth Soloway, EB Tucker and More — Our 5 Most Popular Interviews of 2023

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Corp Confirms Closing of Private Placement Financing

rare earth investing

High Grade HREE & Nb Results from Diamond Drilling at Machinga

Lithium Investing

Apollo Lithium Project - Summer/Fall Exploration Completed

×